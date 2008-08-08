Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies
A very rich, very addicting cookie. Tastes best when cookies are stored in a tight container with several pieces of bread at the bottom. You may need a little extra milk to get the filling to the right consistency.
This is just a "4" for me....really good, but not knock-my-socks off fabulous. I think what takes them from a "5" to a "4" for me is the sickeningly sweet filling. (And, believe me, I read reviews all the time that say "way too sweet" and I think...duh, it's a cooking/cake/candy, but this is sweeeeet) The cookies themselves are very good and they look nice as sandwiches. I'll prob make again for the holidays (and I think I'll use a choc filling of some sort), but not before. If you make these, the dough is a firm dough; it's very easy to work w/and is not sticky. Thanks for a nice change from the "usual" cookies! UPDATE: so, I've changed my original "4" to a "5" and here's why...I made the mistake of eating the filling right from the bowl (really really sweet) and then trying a cookie shortly after w/the sweet taste still on my mind. I ate a cookie the next day and it was AWESOME. Still soft and the filling was a nice compliment, not too sweet w/only a small amount in the middle. I stand corrected and I WILL make these again! UPDATE #2: I just doubled & it made me 85 sandwich cookies (and a very full & floury Kitchenaid). I haven't filled them yet, but I plan to keep the filing measurements from the original recipe.Read More
I have no idea why this recipe has such high ratings. It was just okay for me. I will not make these again.Read More
I've tried a few PB cookie recipes, and this is the best one by far, both in flavor and in texture. To do the sandwiches, I put a dollop of the frosting in center of one cooled cookie without spreading it to the edges. The force of pushing the second cookie on top spread the filling perfectly without it oozing over the side and making a mess. I set the cookies out on wax paper for a couple hours so the filling could harden, and the filling stiffened up just enough to hold together without becoming "hard". They are just as moist and delicious on day 4 as they were on day 1. Make sure to store with bread slices to keep them soft!
This was excellent. This was very sweet. The only thing I dd that may be helpful to others is unstead of spreading the icing on the cookies I put the icing in a large ziploc bag and cut the tip off and just squeezed it on the cookie (less mess). These were wonderful
Wow..these are VERY sweet but very good. My husband has a huge sweet tooth, so he loved them. I made just a few adjustments. I used butter instead of shortening (I didn't have any shortening) and I used half creamy, half chunky peanut butter for the cookies themselves. I did have to add some milk to the frosting to make it more spreadable. I learned after the first batch that I was making the cookie balls way too big. They spread out a lot (but that probably has everything to do with using butter instead of shortening). I made them a lot smaller because a giant cookie with that much sweetness could be a little much. Either way, it's a good change from the normal old peanut butter cookies. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I had made other PB cookies from this site (the ones from the cake mix) which were great, and husband requested a PB filling. However, I THOUGHT 3 cups of confectioners sugar seemed like wayyyyyyyyyyyyyy too much- I used 1/2 cup PB, the vanilla, 2 TB milk, and 1/2 cup of the sugar. Came out great
This is the ULTIMATE peanut butter cookie recipe!!! Perfectly chewy cookies (I chopped up 1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts and added to the cookies) and delicious creamy filling that complimented each other nicely. I used a small ice cream scooper (almost full) to keep all the cookie sizes uniform. I have no need for any other pb cookie recipe since I found this one - cream filling or not. Perfect!!!
Yummy!! My husband LOVES these and he took them to work and everyone was raving!!! Will be a family favorite in no time!!
I just got through making these. It's true, they are addicting... I had to use crunchy peanut butter because that's all I had - but fantastic!!!!
These cookies are peanut butter heaven! My PB loving hubby almost melted on the floor when he tasted these. I followed the recipe exactly, only difference was I baked my cookies on parchment paper. If you love PB like we do, make these! You won't be disappointed! Thanks for a winner of a recipe!
Very, very rich. And very very very good.
Great recipe! A third of the recipe makes about 15 sandwiches (I didn't have a need for more than that). Frosting is a great soft peanut buttery taste
This is a great cookie, "Like gourmet Nutter Butters", my husband said. The only change I made was adding about a quarter cup of cocoa powder to the filling as I was mixing it. What isn't better with a little chocolate! : ) I used a small pampered chef cookie scoop and my son flattened them out for me. I baked them about 6 minutes. Really fantastic. I can't wait to share these with the neighbors. Thanks Tracy!
moist, peanuty taste, easy enough to have a 12-year old make them, which she did with my help. next time, i'll add more pb to the filling
I took these to a family gathering, and they were a hit. I made them just as the recipe was written. Thanks for the great cookie recipe.
I thought these were pretty good. I forgot to press the last batch of cookies down but they worked anyway. Next time I will make them a little smaller.
wonderful cookies, thanx for the recipe, great idea. This is the new lunch box stuffer. After reading some of the reviews, I did cut back on the icing sugar for the filling, and replaced it with cocoa powder, great for anyone who loves choc/pb-that would be me
WOW - These are AWESOME! I didn't change ANYTHING and they turned out great! Cooked exactly 7 minutes at 375.
I´m a peanut butter fanatic and I thought these were perfect. I made them for a party and they were gone in ten minutes. These are almost as good as the girl scout cookies. YUM!
If you love peanut butter, you will dig these cookies. Like many of the other reviewers have said, don't over cook these. They look like they aren't done, but those tricky little suckers can be deceiving. I overcooked my first batch then learned quickly no more than 8 minutes. I made a few of my own changes for the filling - added a tablespoon of cocoa, added nutella, used an almond and cashew butter instead of peanut putter and lessened the powdered sugar to 2 cups.
OMG! Ran out of filling but it made about 3 dozen cookies and only had enough filling for 30 cookies spread thinner than I wanted, but still AMAZING cookies.
My whole family loved these cookies. I've gotten two requests for them already at the next family gathering. Next time I want to use crunchy peanut butter.
I made half of this recipe taking lovestohost's recommendations to use a very thin layer of filling in the middle of the sandwiched cookies. Yummy! The dough of the cookies was awesome to work with and I had no issues whatsoever with spreading or cranky cookies. The final product was so pretty and gosh-darn lipsmacking good! NOTE: As I've learned before, I always use name brand peanut butter in peanut butter cookies as I've never had a good outcome using an off brand in a peanut butter cookie recipe. They either come out greasy or just.....gross. Trust someone who's made that mistake more than once--use a name brand peanut butter. I used Jif.
i gave this a 3 only because i did not follow exact recipe. I altered due to lots of dont have items , so i adjusted, but mine were awesome!!!
Delicous! I didn't use the peanut butter cookie recipe - I have my own fav - although the filling was an awesome side to the cookie! It just blend perfectly. I used like... 2 tablespoons per cookie sandwhich. Still too good!
My husband requested peanut butter cookies. I searched, and found this recipe. Very easy to make and very tasty! I didn't have butter flavored crisco, so I used 1/2 c regular crisco & 1/2 cup butter. Will certainly make again. Thanks for sharing!
awesome!!!! wow i love them... i made them at 1 in the morning and i loved them woo hoo
Freaking spectacular. However, 3 cups of confectioners sugar is a little much. I just did it by taste, and if it were measured, it'd probably be 1/2 cup pb, 2 cups confectioners sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 4 tablespoon milk. WILL MAKE THESE AGAIN. :D
Tasty and the dough is very easy to work with.
better than i expected! they taste just like a soft nutter butter!
THIS IS A VERY VERY GOOD RECIPE AND IT WAS FUN TOO MAKE. I WILL MAKE THEM AGAIN
Very good cookie. Very soft and tender along with a decent peanutty flavor. I used butter instead of butter flavored shortening, since that's all I had on hand but that's the only alteration that I made. I started out using a cookie scoop to make my dough balls then after baking I decided to use the same cookie scoop only divide the scoop into two balls. I think these worked out well in relationship with the sweet center filling. I even took two cookies (without the creme filling) and added a bit of peanut butter and a small amount of jelly to make a different take on the cookie and they tasted pretty good too! Thanks for this recipe, it will definitely be something that will end up on my Christmas Cookie List this year :)
This is the best peanut butter cookie recipe I've ever tried. When you bring them somewhere, bring copies of the recipe to hand out because they'll want it.
I needed to bring a dessert to a family BBQ and a friend recommended this recipe. It is just okay. Good, but not anything spectacular. I doubled the recipe so I have a ton of cookies, and I wish I had something else to bring. Unles the family raves about these cookies I won't be making them again.
Very good!! I agree that it is very rich, but I am going to try making them smaller and see if that helps at all!
Amazing cookies! I found the sandwich option to be a bit much for me- two cookies + a dab of frosting... but the cookies themselves where incredible! Everything was spot on in the recipe too- I made no adjustments and it was great
I just made the cookies and not the filling and they were a big hit with the kids! They were easy and fun to make. I personally like my peanut butter cookies to be a bit more peanut buttery. I try making again with more peanut butter.
This is now my go to recipe for peanut butter cookies. I use butter instead of shortening. These have been a big hit every time I've made them.
Good recipe, didnt have shortening so used butter. Personal preference: We like to take the cookies out a bit early just before or as they just begin to lightly brown. this way spread out like flapjacks almost and retain a chewy and very buttery taste. if we bake them thoroughly they usually lose the buttery sweet flavor. just personal preference(coworkers love em).
I've made this recipe for years. IT IS SO GOOD!!!! They're even better the next day when they've had a chance to soften. I always wrap mine individually not long after I sandwich them together. Try them, you'll LOVE them! Plain peanut butter cookies will never do again!
Nutter butter. Good recipe. Ate with and without filling.
family enjoyed... will cut down on sugar next time as I thought quite sweet.
These were quite good. A little labor intensive to make the sandwiches though. I used the filling as icing and then sprinkled chopped peanuts on top. I have to say I prefer it this way as opposed to a sandwich type cookie.
OMG! These are the best cookies! After tasting the filling, I added 1/2 C more pb in the filling and added milk as needed to make it creamy. I made these for a baby shower and they were a HUGE hit! They were a bit of work, but so worth it!
One of the best cookies I have ever made. Instead of pressing down the dough with a fork, wait till they come out of the oven then press with the bottom of a glass to flatten.
Wonderful recipe. Almost tastes like a girl scout cookie. So easy and fun to make. I used butter instead of shortening to lower the fat content and used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose flour to add to the nuritional value. I will be adding this to my own cook book. Its very balanced and 1/2 cup more sugar would make it too sweet but its comfortably set a few inches from that line of too sweet.
This recipe is good, but not giving it the rave reviews most others are giving. Some have commented saying these cookies are addicting, but that is true of most cookies. To me the filling doesn't add much to this recipe and isn't necessary.
I love these cookies. I added a pinch of cinnimon and a pinch of pumpkin spice. The cream filling I turned to frosting because it seemed better that way and I did not have much peanut butter left. I added crisco butter flavor a little peanut butter with the powdered sugar to make the frosting. Even without my changes these are excellent.
Added an extra tablespoon of milk and these were absolutely the best peanut butter cookie I've ever tasted, better than any bakery or store-bought confection. PS: DH swears they helped him get a promotion at work when he brought these in!
The very best cookie ever. It is a soft cookie that freezes very well. I entered this cookie in the fair and it won a blue ribbon. Excellent!!!
these were pretty darn yummy!! i did add about 1/2 cup more peanut butter as i always do to every peanutbutter cookie recipe just my preference. these were nice an chewey to the filling i did add about 1/4 cup of cream cheese again just a personal preference Excellent!!!
So happy I found this recipe. I have never made PB cookies with shortening before so I was scared to use a full cup. I used a half a cup of butter and half a cup of shortening. Tasted great. The filling was perfect. Someone said 3 cups of confectioners sugar was too much and they are crazy that is what makes the filling thick enough to put between the cookies. I actually added a TB of cocoa to add a little flavour. It tasted great but it would have tasted fine without. I am going to have fun experimenting with the filling :D
these are great!,I've been making a simular peanut butter cookie sandwich,but instead of this filling, I use a 1/3 cup vanilla icing, 1 tbls peanut butter, and 1 tbls jelly, mix together and use as the filling for PBJ sandwiches.
These were Excellent!! I made 12 sandwich cookies and then 4 more dozen as just regular peanut butter cookies and the kids/DH loved them! Great recipe and sooo yummy with or without the frosting middle!
My husband requested Peanut butter cookies, so I thought I'd try these. Nobody really liked them. My husband said pb cookies aren't supposed to be sandwiched. He said the cookies themselves are good, but not the filling. So, I won't make these again, sorry.
WOW!!! ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!! My mom is not a PB cookie fan and she about died when she tried one. I excepted them to be good but not that good. I used a cookie scoop and then made that into 2 ball and ended up with 39 sanwiches. I froze some and hope they will be okay. I love how nice and soft they are. They are not crumbly like a lot of PB cookies. DON'T SKIP THIS RECIPE! Thanks Tracy!
What a perfect recipe. I sprinkled red & green sprinkles on top before baking and took them to a cookie exchange party for Christmas. What a huge hit. Thanks!
This is such a great recipe! Thanks, Tracy!
These were delicious and easy to make. I was wanting to make some cookies one day and I had bought a lot of peanut butter so I looked for peanut butter cookies. I saw these and I really like nutter butters. They seemed too sweet for my husband and I at first but then became addicted to them. I plan on making these again soon!!!
My husband has been eating the little Debbie brand of these for breakfast on the way to work. I made these and he said way better. I made them pretty big.
The description is dead on. I substituted the shortening for the butter and cooked for 7 minutes. They ended up very chewy. These disappeared very quickly and will be made again very soon! Thx for the recipe!
I thought the recipe was okay. I wasn't in love with it, but I'm also picky with foods. All in all I give it a 3.
Have made the recipe several times, including using butter instead of shortening. Seems like the results are not always consistant. I always have to add more milk to the frosting, to be able to spread it.
The best peanut butter cookies I've had. I used natural peanut butter, butter instead of shortening, and decreased the sugar slightly.
I didn't like these cookies at all. They were very dry, even fresh from the oven. They weren't even quite brown around the edges yet. However, the filling was very nice, with only 2 1/4 cups of confectioners sugar after you let it set for an hour or so, covered with plastic wrap. Next time, I will stick with the recipe on the back of the Jif Jar and top with a dollop of the "filling"
Perfect!
Very good, I used chunky peanut butter for the cookie dough and smooth for the inside.
Great recipe! I rolled the dough and cut them into shapes, which turned out great.
This is a household favorite! I did not change a single thing and they turned out great! I would suggest cooking the cookies for little bit longer if you like a crunch with the creamy filling. They are great right out of the oven as well as days later. Thank you for this great recipe...I love making these!
Light and tasty cookie. I prefer flour-less peanut butter cookies usually,but these were very good. I had planned to make them into the sandwiches, but decided against it after baking. We cooked some plain, some with strawberry jam, and some with chocolate chips atop them. They are a really good, balanced cookie.
These were YUM. I thought they were easy to make, not too much trouble. Made exactly as written. Great cookie.
Terrific cookies. Very simple to make. If you feel like you're not so great in the kitchen, but like to cook and bake, I suggest this recipe...
These are very good. We didn't find them too rich or sweet, just right. The only downside I found, is that the cookies are almost too soft for filling.
Easy to make and will definitely make again! Didn't have butter flavored shortening so I used half shortening and half margarine and they came out beautifully!!
Only thing I changed is the amount of Confectioner's sugar from 3 cups to just 2 cups.
This recipe is so amazing. I make them for work all the time and there are never any left over. The people at work say that they'll pay me if i just make a whole batch for them. Wonderful!!!
These were SUCH a big hit!!!!
I really enjoyed making these cookies. They took a little longer to bake than I think was intended, but that was probably because I was using a baking stone instead of a cookie sheet. I would recommend not using so much confectioner's sugar in the frosting, as it came out really, really sweet. Maybe 2 1/2 cups or so. But this is really a fantastic cookie! I was told they were awesome.
Excellent cookie, I did not have the butter flavored shortening so I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening and they were great. I plan on trying them again with the shortening only this time. Hope they turn out as good as the first time.
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!! Best cookies I've ever tasted!!!!!
Very fresh, soft (almost too soft to spread icing on) sweet & very peanut- buttery flavor. Big hit here! Made them on the small side and am glad I did or they would have been "too much" of a sweet thing. Mixing peanut butter in the basic icing recipe was a new one for us... that we will use for other recipe's too!
So sweet... so addictive... can't help eating them. Perfect any time of the day, for they're not too heavy. Surely a keeper.
These cookies are amazing! The only note is that you might want to make the dough balls even smaller prior to cooking, because they expand a lot. I followed the recipe and ended up with 58 individual cookies (or 29 as sandwiches) and just 1 sandwich was more than enough for a snack because it's really 2 cookies and icing...next time i would make the balls even smaller because they expand way more than I would have anticipated. Just make sure you adjust the cooking time if you do decide to make them smaller, otherwise they might burn.
soooo I made this recipe and totally forgot to add the butter. I realized this after I had already put the first pan in the oven. I laughed, and decided to wait it out. To our surprise, they turned out amazing!!!! I sent half a dozen with my son on his plane trip, and he wasn't able to eat them until the next day, by then they were 3 days old, he said they were so soft and delicious. *side note I didn't make them as sandwich cookies, just regular single cookies.
I have to admit, at first I was going to give it 3-4 stars. I didn't think they tasted peanut buttery enough. I LOVE peanut butter! Anyway Tracey, you are so right when you say they are addicting! I can't stop thinking about them, hehe. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good and extremely tasty!
Yummy! The cookies are great by themselves but cannot be beat with the creamy filling. Everyone wants the recipe. These are fast and yummy.
These are so good, very peanut buttery. Very sugary, but worth it to indulge!
Amazing cookies! i will definatly make these again. I did not use shortening just margarine. I was happy that they actully stayed soft!
awesome, very rich
These are really good! This recipe is a keeper. I don't even normally like peanut butter cookies. I think I might try some of the suggestions from other reviews and use a little less sugar or less icing, but they are still yummy. My family lived them. Thanks!
These were good cookies, but I think they're about as good as normal peanut butter cookies. I like my cookie recipe a little more, but I might make these again for something different.
such a great recipe
THIS IS A REALLY GREAT RECIPE FOR KIDS AND ADULTS ALIKE.MADE IT EXACTLY AS WRITTEN AND THE FAMILY WENT NUTS.THIS ONES IN THE RECIPE BOX!
Addictive and delicious. Doesn't make enough cookies because you use two for each sandwich, but OH MY, yummo!
Makes many, best to freeze half for a later treats. Very filling.
These were sooo good!!!:)
I made these to take on a camping trip and while everyone liked them, most people thought they were too sweet. everyone thought they tasted similiar to Nutter Butters. I will try making again using less sugar in the cookie itself. Also, the recipe for the filling makes way more than is needed, thus a lot of it was wasted.
I make these cookies every time 4 my bake sale and they always sell out but i don’t make the sandwich part I just make the cookie and add Reese’s peanut butter cups and they taste INCREDIBLE ??
