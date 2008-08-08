Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

A very rich, very addicting cookie. Tastes best when cookies are stored in a tight container with several pieces of bread at the bottom. You may need a little extra milk to get the filling to the right consistency.

By Tracy Lauer

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream the shortening, 1 cup creamy peanut butter and white and brown sugars. Add vanilla and then eggs, one at a time. Beat well after each addition. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Add slowly to creamy mixture.

  • Shape into 1 inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. Flatten balls with a fork.

  • Bake for 7-8 minutes depending on size (I tend to keep a close eye on them and remove them as soon as they start to get golden. This helps to make them chewy.) Cool on wire racks.

  • To Make the filling: Combine 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and milk in a small bowl adding enough milk to make for a creamy, frosting like texture. Spread frosting on one cookie and top off to make "sandwich".

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 18.8mg; sodium 173mg. Full Nutrition
