Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

This is just a "4" for me....really good, but not knock-my-socks off fabulous. I think what takes them from a "5" to a "4" for me is the sickeningly sweet filling. (And, believe me, I read reviews all the time that say "way too sweet" and I think...duh, it's a cooking/cake/candy, but this is sweeeeet) The cookies themselves are very good and they look nice as sandwiches. I'll prob make again for the holidays (and I think I'll use a choc filling of some sort), but not before. If you make these, the dough is a firm dough; it's very easy to work w/and is not sticky. Thanks for a nice change from the "usual" cookies! UPDATE: so, I've changed my original "4" to a "5" and here's why...I made the mistake of eating the filling right from the bowl (really really sweet) and then trying a cookie shortly after w/the sweet taste still on my mind. I ate a cookie the next day and it was AWESOME. Still soft and the filling was a nice compliment, not too sweet w/only a small amount in the middle. I stand corrected and I WILL make these again! UPDATE #2: I just doubled & it made me 85 sandwich cookies (and a very full & floury Kitchenaid). I haven't filled them yet, but I plan to keep the filing measurements from the original recipe.

Read More