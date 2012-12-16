Orange Slice Cookies I

I made them for a friend who remembered his mom used to make them for him years ago when he was in the Marines. He said they all disappeared and he only ever got one or two. They are a good oatmeal-based cookie, but not worth all the trouble to be honest. I used this recipe instead of the other one because our friend didn't remember having any coconut in his mom's cookies. Coconut would have been a nice touch. Cutting up those orange slices is a PAIN. I tried using a knife, a pastry cutting blade, and finally kitchen shears. The kitchen shears worked best with cooking spray on the blades, but that ain't sayin' much! It took over an hour to cut them all up (one bag of Kroger brand orange slices)! I cut them up into half a raisin size, (after reading everyone else's comments about the smaller the better). That was a great size. Much bigger, and the cookies would have been too sweet/too chewy (and I love sweet). I did put the candy pieces in flour as I cut them to keep all the pieces separate. I should have subtracted out some flour from the dough recipe since the orange bits were flour coated, because the cookies didn't spread much while cooking. The cookie part itself is great. Reminds me of an oatmeal cookie. I kept thinking it wanted a touch of cinnamon and/or nutmeg. Anyway, I would have given it five stars if the orange candy had been easier to cut.