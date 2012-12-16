Orange Slice Cookies I
This recipe is my own adaptation of a recipe that came from my husband's grandmother. I made a few changes to suit my own family's tastes. These cookies are a big hit with kids as well as adults.
This recipe is my own adaptation of a recipe that came from my husband's grandmother. I made a few changes to suit my own family's tastes. These cookies are a big hit with kids as well as adults.
I’m somewhat torn on this review… this is an absolutely beautiful cookie – thick and pretty, with little orange chunks of the orange candy peeking through. They’re the prized light and crispy along the edges and soft and chewy on the inside. Just a perfect cookie but in my view not as good as it could be because, I’m afraid, of the orange slice candy, which made these TOO sweet. Hubs, however, would disagree. He loved the little pockets of intense orange sweetness. For myself, I’d love to see any number of things substituted for the candy (chocolate chips, dried berries, coconut, nuts, chopped candy bars, raisins, etc.), given that the cookie itself was so perfect.Read More
Makes way more orange cookies than you'll ever want. The batter is the same as in a good oatmeal raisin cookie recipe though. So put raisins in it instead and it will at least be healthy, instead of so overly sugary.Read More
I’m somewhat torn on this review… this is an absolutely beautiful cookie – thick and pretty, with little orange chunks of the orange candy peeking through. They’re the prized light and crispy along the edges and soft and chewy on the inside. Just a perfect cookie but in my view not as good as it could be because, I’m afraid, of the orange slice candy, which made these TOO sweet. Hubs, however, would disagree. He loved the little pockets of intense orange sweetness. For myself, I’d love to see any number of things substituted for the candy (chocolate chips, dried berries, coconut, nuts, chopped candy bars, raisins, etc.), given that the cookie itself was so perfect.
These were really tasty cookies. Crispy like a sugar cookie, chewy candy orange bits that were a surprisingly nice change. Next time I will cut the candies into smaller bits. I cut each one into 4 pieces, but even smaller would have been better. I only got 4 dozen cookies from this instead of the stated 6. These could probably be done with spice drop candies and other gummy candies as well. The batter is really great on it's own and doesn't really even need the candy to make the cookie good.
I just made these and they are wonderful. Even my picky husband liked them. The orange slices add a great sweet taste. A real keeper!
I'm on my wife's account to post this review: These are just like my grandma made when I was a little boy nearly 30 years ago. After my wife heard about these seemingly strange cookies, she found this recipe and made them for me. She also took extras to a party and they were a huge hit with the kids. I think the adults looked at them like "what's in here?" but the kids (and I) had 4 or 5 cookies each. :) Like I said, they were a hit with the kids. And if you're an adult and had these as a kid....you'll like them too.
This was a yummy oatmeal cookie and the orange flavor made it especially unique. Next time I make it, I will be sure to snip the orange slices into smaller pieces. I cut them along the "sections" and the bits were too big. All in all, a hit. I had several requests for the recipe.
I added a cup of chopped walnuts and baked only 6 minutes at 350 degrees. Made a wonderful, chewy cookie. Everybody wanted the recipe.
These cookies came out great. I didn’t find them to be overly sweet as others had mentioned. It was a bit tedious to cut up the orange slices; I did use the sprayed kitchen shears as suggested in the recipe. I liked the mix of oats in this cookie too.
Aside from the orange slices being a pain to cut(I found a knife dipped in hot water worked much easier than scissors), these were easy & very tasty. I only got 1/2 cookie to try & they were gone! They looked great on cookie trays too!
Unbelievable! Just like I remembered from grade school! These were a huge hit a a party-everyone wanted the recipe.
I remember my gram-gram making these for me as a little kid. It wasn't until I took a bite, however, that I was immediately taken back to sunny afternoons playing "tea party." The dough is a little dry, which makes rolling these into balls very easy. Wonderful recipe, thanks for posting this one!
Great recipe! Love the slightly crunchy edges and soft centers. I halved the recipe and it worked perfectly. I sprayed my knife with a little non-stick baking spray and didn't have many issues with chopping the orange slices. I was a little worried that the candy would harden upon cooling or by the next day. I am pleasantly surprised. Just as soft and yummy as yesterday. We will make these again. Thanks for sharing!
This is the recipe my MIL used. I had misplaced mine and was delighted to see it again. Made these for DH for Valentine's day; he was delighted and enjoyed the cookies, but didn't like the walnuts I had added per a reviewer's suggestion; I prefer the cookies with nuts.
Exactly what I remember my Mom making when I was a kid. I followed the recipe word for word and they came out perfectly. Thanks!
Okay, these are a little sweet for me, but . . .I LOVE orange slices, so I'm thrilled by the taste of these. The dough is very dry . . .maybe I'll add some liquid next time, but otherwise easy to work with. Not so thrilled about the time it took to cut up the orange slices, but maybe my food processor can help me out with that next time. Overall, I think it's worth making. I really like them! Thanks for the recipe.
We LOVE these cookies! I use butter and old fashioned ozts but otherwise this is the same as my recipe. I always bake my cookies on airbake pans and they turn out perfect.
Thank you for the recipe. My mother-n-law makes these every year around Christmas, we had moved away from home and was having cravings for them. The funny thing was after I made these, my husband called her bragging about them and she had to drive an hour and a half just to try them. As soon as she walked in the door, it was okay where are they at? She didn't say anything after tasting them, which means I had something to brag about, lol. Anyway, this was a fantastic recipe, easy to follow, easy to cook, hard to mess up. I rate it on the "Can't eat just one scale!"
These were fun! My dad loves orange slice candies, so I keep them around for when he stops over. I had this in my recipe box for awhile and finally got around to making these... yum! The cookie base was good - a light crisp when you bite into it then chewy. I loved the little bits of chewy orange scattered throughout! Not only did it look pretty, they tasted yummy! Dad got a kick out of them too. :)
I made them for a friend who remembered his mom used to make them for him years ago when he was in the Marines. He said they all disappeared and he only ever got one or two. They are a good oatmeal-based cookie, but not worth all the trouble to be honest. I used this recipe instead of the other one because our friend didn't remember having any coconut in his mom's cookies. Coconut would have been a nice touch. Cutting up those orange slices is a PAIN. I tried using a knife, a pastry cutting blade, and finally kitchen shears. The kitchen shears worked best with cooking spray on the blades, but that ain't sayin' much! It took over an hour to cut them all up (one bag of Kroger brand orange slices)! I cut them up into half a raisin size, (after reading everyone else's comments about the smaller the better). That was a great size. Much bigger, and the cookies would have been too sweet/too chewy (and I love sweet). I did put the candy pieces in flour as I cut them to keep all the pieces separate. I should have subtracted out some flour from the dough recipe since the orange bits were flour coated, because the cookies didn't spread much while cooking. The cookie part itself is great. Reminds me of an oatmeal cookie. I kept thinking it wanted a touch of cinnamon and/or nutmeg. Anyway, I would have given it five stars if the orange candy had been easier to cut.
These cookies were very easy to make, and very good, came out very nice, however the children did not like them too much to the children they were just okay. The adults however loved them and gobbled them up. I can't give it 5 stars only because the children all said they were just okay.
These cookies are awesome. Bit crunchy on the outside, soft/gooey on the inside. Didn't have to tweak the recipe 1000 different ways from the original, followed it exactly. I love em!
Makes way more orange cookies than you'll ever want. The batter is the same as in a good oatmeal raisin cookie recipe though. So put raisins in it instead and it will at least be healthy, instead of so overly sugary.
These cookies have a great taste and texture! Great cookies!
I just like my Grandma Cross made for us when we were kids. I followed the recipe exactly, except I use spiced gum drops instead of orange slices. Just cut the gum drops in half with kitchen shears. Takes me back to a happy time. These are wonderful.
Great Recipe!! I make these once a month, they are requested my Family and neighbor kids. Try dipping your scissors in flour to cut up the oranges slices. Works great and the flour will not change anything in the recipe. Yummm!
overly sweet flavor.
I used 1 stick butter & 1/2 C butter Crisco. A favorite at our local nursing home.... many residents remembered these from days gone by.
This was a great. Like all good cookies it's a good base to alter to your own taste. I reduced the orange slices to 1 1/2 cup. I think the trick is to take the time to make very small pieces. I added orange extract along with vanilla, equal amounts. Last but not least 1 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Orange and chocolate...yum!
Loved the batter, but the cookie spread out too much. Too thin. Tried not using cooking spray to grease the pan and that seemed to help some but still didn't bake up nice and plump. Not sure what I did wrong, followed the directions perfectly.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections