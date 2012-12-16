Orange Slice Cookies I

4.4
32 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe is my own adaptation of a recipe that came from my husband's grandmother. I made a few changes to suit my own family's tastes. These cookies are a big hit with kids as well as adults.

Recipe by Janine

Ingredients

Directions

  • In large mixing bowl, cream together sugars and shortening till fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir into creamed mixture.

  • Stir in the oats, and the orange candy. NOTE: Dip a pair of kitchen shears into a glass of hot water or spray with a non-stick spray to make snipping the orange slices easier. Using about one tablespoon of mixture for each cookie, roll into one inch balls. Place on greased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 91.3mg. Full Nutrition
