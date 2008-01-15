Excessively Good Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you need to feed a bunch of kids, this is the recipe. I have had it for years and use it often for the grandchildren.

By Sherry Lewis

Servings:
65
Yield:
130 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl cream, sugar, butter, and maple syrup. Add eggs and vanilla.

  • Grind the oats in a food processor to a coarse texture. Mix the dry ingredients together (except chocolate) and pour in half, add the cracker crumbs and nuts, mix well and add the rest of the dry ingredients. NOTE: You can use any one of the following kinds of nuts: peanuts, almonds, pecans, walnuts, filberts, cashews or chestnuts.

  • Add the chocolate chips and chocolate pieces last and form into small balls and place on a ungreased cookie sheet 3 inches apart. Press the cookies flat.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Dough also freezes well.

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 130mg. Full Nutrition
