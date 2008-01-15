Excessively Good Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe makes for some tasty cookies, but has some obvious mistakes and should be revised. The main one is that the oil called for in ingredients is never mentioned in the directions (I put it in at the same time as the butter). Also...why have two different measurements for the same ingredient that is added at the same time (semi-sweet chocolate chips). I use 1 and 1/2 cups to play with, either using white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chunks or even dark chocolate. The other four cups seems a bit excessive (which I guess reflects the recipe's name...), but I go ahead and use it and the cookies practically fall apart, which, if you don't mind, is actually quite nice. It sounds like I have a lot of complaints, but the taste is so good that is deserves the four!

