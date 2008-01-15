Excessively Good Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you need to feed a bunch of kids, this is the recipe. I have had it for years and use it often for the grandchildren.
If you need to feed a bunch of kids, this is the recipe. I have had it for years and use it often for the grandchildren.
This recipe makes for some tasty cookies, but has some obvious mistakes and should be revised. The main one is that the oil called for in ingredients is never mentioned in the directions (I put it in at the same time as the butter). Also...why have two different measurements for the same ingredient that is added at the same time (semi-sweet chocolate chips). I use 1 and 1/2 cups to play with, either using white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chunks or even dark chocolate. The other four cups seems a bit excessive (which I guess reflects the recipe's name...), but I go ahead and use it and the cookies practically fall apart, which, if you don't mind, is actually quite nice. It sounds like I have a lot of complaints, but the taste is so good that is deserves the four!Read More
Sorry, I did not care for these cookies. They turned out way too soft. They were hard to get off the pan. Maybe I ground the oatmeal too much?! My daughter didn't like them either. I won't be making these again.Read More
This recipe makes for some tasty cookies, but has some obvious mistakes and should be revised. The main one is that the oil called for in ingredients is never mentioned in the directions (I put it in at the same time as the butter). Also...why have two different measurements for the same ingredient that is added at the same time (semi-sweet chocolate chips). I use 1 and 1/2 cups to play with, either using white chocolate chips, milk chocolate chunks or even dark chocolate. The other four cups seems a bit excessive (which I guess reflects the recipe's name...), but I go ahead and use it and the cookies practically fall apart, which, if you don't mind, is actually quite nice. It sounds like I have a lot of complaints, but the taste is so good that is deserves the four!
Sorry, I did not care for these cookies. They turned out way too soft. They were hard to get off the pan. Maybe I ground the oatmeal too much?! My daughter didn't like them either. I won't be making these again.
Makes a huge batch, so there's always some to freeze for later. Contains some unusual but fun ingredients, yet it's easy to adapt depending on what's on-hand.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections