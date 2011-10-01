Magic Cookie Bars II

I layer mine differently, and use butter for the base with the graham crackers. I just melt the butter right in the pan as the oven warms (be sure to pull it out before it burns), then layer first the coconut, then the chips and finally the nuts (walnuts or last time, pecans). I drizzle the can of sweetened condensed milk over as evenly as possible, and the nuts brown beautifully. I cook it on the longer side, usually 30 minutes and make sure it browns. It is much crisper and chewier at the same time if you do that. The crust stays together better, too. You could also add just a bit more butter if it crumbles too much, or a bit less graham. It seems to be crumblier if I use precrushed graham instead of crushing my own not quite so powdery. My family adores these! I make variations, too, and dried fruit is an easy option. Can be any kind, even mixed. If you have someone visiting who doesn't eat nuts, you can leave them out.