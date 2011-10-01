Magic Cookie Bars II

An extremely rich, yet delicious cookie bar! Walnuts aren't the only nut you can use; try any of your other favorites like pecans, peanuts, or cashews.

By Shawn Bowers

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour melted margarine into a 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs evenly over the margarine. Place the chopped nuts over the crumbs, and scatter the chocolate and butterscotch chips over the nuts. Add the coconut over all, and pour the milk evenly over the top.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly brown on top. Cool at least 20 minutes, then cut into desired sized bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 233.4mg. Full Nutrition
