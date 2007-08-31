Molasses Sugar Cookies I

These cookies store wonderfully and keep for several days.

Recipe by Tiffany Rogers

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together until light and fluffy butter flavored shortening and brown sugar. Add egg and molasses and beat well. Sift together flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, ground cloves and ginger. Add to creamed mixture and mix well.

  • Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll into 1-inch balls, roll in sugar. Place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 109mg. Full Nutrition
