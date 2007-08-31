Molasses Sugar Cookies I
These cookies store wonderfully and keep for several days.
These cookies store wonderfully and keep for several days.
My son says these are the best cookies I've ever made, and I agree! I used butter instead of shortening. YUM!!!Read More
These cookies were okay, but were not the best. The cloves overpowered everything else. I will try to make these again, but without that much spice.Read More
My son says these are the best cookies I've ever made, and I agree! I used butter instead of shortening. YUM!!!
For me, this is the perfect molasses cookie. I've been searching for years and finally found it - crisp yet chewy, tasting of molasses and spices and sugar, melting in the mouth. Think the Starbuck's molasses cookie but smaller. Not being fond of shortening, I compromised with half butter flavor shortening and half butter, and being very fond of cloves, I upped the cloves to 1 1/2 teaspoons. Otherwise, I followed the recipe, and was very happy. Be aware that the dough is rather sticky, so your hands will be too when you're done. Well worth the trouble though.
I offered these cookies at a party along with 5 other treats, and these went the quickest. They were a combination of chewy, soft and crisp. This will replace my current molassas cookie recipe for sure! Delicious!!
Loved these! I have never heard of a molasses cookie, but OMG Yum! I chilled the dough for about an hour and they turned out plump & chewy. Cooled mine on a granite counter to keep them soft. 8 minutes baking was definately enough for my oven. A new family (and neighborhood favorite :)
i love the flavour of these cookies! i substitute butter for shortening/ these really satisfy my molasses craving.
really good
A yummy old-fashioned tasting cookie. I usually add a 3/4 cup of raisins.
I really liked them with tea. I used them on my gift trays.
excellent cookies - full of flavor
These are so yummy and very easy to make. Thanks so much for sharing this keeper of a recipe.
These are absolutely the best cookies I've ever made! I did use 1/2 c butter and 1/4 c shortening, just because that was what I had on hand, and they turned out great! They were supposed to be a gift but we are most of them!
I did not make any changes to this recipe and these cookies came out delicious!! The next time I make them I will try using real butter as suggested.
delicious cookies
Great flavor from the spice combination. I took other reviews' advice and used real butter. As another reviewer suggested, they are very good with a cup of tea:)
Big success! I substituted butter for shortening. The cookies were very flavorful and totally hit the spot with my family. Will make again!
Amazed at how much I LOVED these since I'm not always a big molasses girl, but woah!
These cookies are so good! Made them exactly as the recipe called for and they turned out great! My daughters loved them!
I make these cookies every year at Christmas. They are very good and everyone always asks for the recipe.
Best ginger/molasses cookie I've ever tasted!!! Most get too hard and crunchy where these are perfectly soft and chewy, with just a slight crunch around the edges. I had to alter the shortening though, so I used 1/2 c regular shortening with 1/4 butter (not margarine).
Yum! This recipe is perfect. My dad's favorite cookie is a "Joe Frogger" that his mom made him as he was growing up. I used this recipe (exactly, no changes) to try and duplicate it and he said that these were better! (It is very rare that my father ever says anything is better than his mom's original.) My husband and in-laws loved it too!
Very good...I liked the use of brown sugar. This is a keeper. Thanks!
Very good!!! I had to hide them from my boyfriend!
If I could give this recipe 6 stars I would!!! Warm out of the oven these are delicious.The absolute best molasses cookie I have ever had.Probably one of the best COOKIES I have ever eaten.yummm....just wanted to add for the record I only used 1/4 tsp cloves and 1/2 tsp ginger.
This is like the recipe I've used for 40 years except I use white sugar in place of brown sugar. I always used mild molasses until I could no longer find it in the store. I prefer to use less molasses and add some light corn syrup for a milder cookie. Better if underbaked a little.
I made these this afternoon and I have to say they are a very good cookie just not what I hoped. Not exactly what I was looking for but they're yummy!
These cookies were okay, but were not the best. The cloves overpowered everything else. I will try to make these again, but without that much spice.
I made the cookies smaller and reduced cooking time and they turned out great! The perfect size for the kids.
Just one of the best cookies I have ever had or made... Thank YOU!! :-)
I am a very experienced baker and I did not care for this recipe. The cookies were flat and not at all like a true molasses cookie should be. Very little molasses taste. Will not try again.
Delicious just as written!
great great great
I have a couple of favorite cookie recipes. They are superb. This will be added to the list.
Just like mom used to make! Wouldn't change a thing about these cookies, so yummy with a glass of milk!
These are easy and oh so yummy. A suggestion I have for this and other recipes that are to be formed into balls: use a cookie scoop. It looks like a tiny ice cream scoop. Take a scoop of dough and drop it into the sugar. Rolling the dough in the sugar will further help form the 'ball' and, your fingers will only have a few granules of sugar rather than a sticky mess. It's a valuable little tool.
These were great cookies! It made too much dough for just DH and I, so I wound up freezing quite a bit, but besides that really delicious. Butter is so expensive around here, and its so nice to find a recipe using shortening that actually works! My whole house smelled like fall.
These are delicious!! I had a different recipe that didn't add the cinnamon, ginger and clove...I won't be making that one anymore!
Incredibly delicious! I have been poisoned against molasses cookies ever since my Grandma's super-molasses-y cookies, but these were terrific. They are light and made for dipping in milk. And of course, use butter instead of shortening.
Tastes just like the ones from Starbucks! I made them huge but they were too tall, next time I have to flatten them a little! I also made a mix of 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, a pinch of ginger and 2 tbsp of sugar and coated the cookies in this to give them a "crackle top". So with the "crackle top" and flavour of these cookies all I was missing was a Toffee Nut Latte to make a Starbucks experience at home.
WOW!!! These are awesome. Thanks for sharing
Picture perfect cookies, not only did they look good they were great in texture and taste....Thanks
When you think of what a molasses cookie should be, this cookie is it. I made them with butter, and they are fantastic.
This was a big hit at my workplace (where they will eat anything) and at the school fundraiser (where they had to pay for the desserts, and these sold out). While the spicey scent makes them perfect in the fall, they are good enough to serve year 'round. I made them just as directed.
Nice easy recipe. I used half butter and half (unflavored) crisco. Turned out great. Thanks
love them , i bake for 8 mins
My first attempt at molasses cookies, and they turned out Great! DON'T FORGET to refrigerate the dough overnight. Some people stated the cookies turned out flat, but they won't if you don't forget this step. ALTERATIONS: 2 tbsp of butter flavored Crisco and the rest butter. Baked at 350 degrees for 5-6 minutes.
Good for Molasses Cookies - not my family's favorite, though.
They were great. Very easy to make and loved by my family
Help! What did I do wrong? My cookies don't look like everyone elses. They have a great flavor-that's why I gave them 4 stars, but they are flat. I don't think my baking soda is bad because they rose in the oven. They just flatened out in the last 2 minutes. I only changed the shortening to butter. Can you only use shortning?
These are great. I stopped making them because I will eat them all in a day! The first time I made them, I used regular white shortening and they seemed to turn out less flat than when I started using butter-flavored shortening. So next time I buy shortening I won't get butter flavor and see if that helps the cookies puff up a bit more.
Sooo Good. Thankyou for the just like Starbucks cookie review, its 100% true. Try these cookies, just like the recipe says, its fabulous!
Good recipe. I too used butter in place of shortening. I baked in convection oven for 14 minutes.
Just took these out of the oven and they are DELICIOUS!! Didn't have shortening or ground ginger, so substituted butter and nutmeg...but can't imagine them coming out any better!
Made these because i miss the molasses cookies i had as a child. They are great, even a few finiky friends like them. I make 12 and roll the dough into balls and freeze. This way I don't eat them all in one or two days.
THESE ARE AWESOME!!!! I didn't chill the dough... didn't have time... and had very, very little spreading. Also used butter, not shortening. Thanks for the recipe. AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!
These cookies are perfect! My father is a molasses cookie lover and he approved!
I made these and they were fantastic! I used butter in place of shortening and the cookies turned out great. I will be using this recipe all holiday season long.
One word : delicious!!
I used 1/4 Lard 2/4 Becel Margerine. Other than that I followed recipe exactly. Rolled them in sparkly white sugar. Omg they are good
Loved this recipe, but I used butter instead of shortening and increased the flour to 2 1/2 cups. I also chilled the dough before cooking.
I made a full batch and they didn’t last through the day!
Used butter instead of shortening and pumpkin pie spice instead of cloves, ginger and cinnamon (3 tsp) because that's what I had available, worked well
Good recipe. I used sorghum molasses and substituted 1/2 C butter 1/4 C margerine for the shortening.
These are delicious. I followed the recipe except for adding some finely chopped candied ginger after baking a "test cookie". Baked that one without chilling the dough and it worked fine. Didn't spread too much and developed a nice crackle. Those baked after the dough chilled spread about the same amount and did not crackle as much. I rolled mine in Sparkling Sugar before baking and they are beautiful.
Good cookies but I agree with Amanda that the cloves are overpowering. I'm just not a clove person I guess. In my opinion, these do not taste like Starbucks at all, these are much more flavorful and spicy. They do, however, LOOK just like Starbucks Molasses Cookies. I will continue to look for the right recipe, maybe even try this recipe again and eliminate the cloves. I think if you love cloves, you'll love these cookies. Surprisingly my 3 year old likes them!
This recipe has become a favorite with my husband. He loves them and I think they are pretty awesome too!!
Different from the ones I used to make but very delicious. Will be saving this recipe for a later date.
This is a favorite with my grandsons. The only changes I made was to use plain shortening instead of butter flavor and in addition to rolling them in white sugar, I dipped the tops in large-crystal sanding sugar for extra sparkles.
I followed the recipe and all I could taste was baking soda....
This is the best Molasses Cookie recipe! It should have many more 5 star ratings. Soft, moist, chewy and fragrant with spices. I use 1/4 c. butter with 1/2 c. shortening. You get that little boost of butter flavor but you still have a soft cookie that literally melts in your mouth. I use 1/2 the amount of cloves just for personal taste. I make this all year for my husband but am now back to make a 4x batch so I can send out for Christmas. Make this cookie! You will love it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections