Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

737 Ratings
  • 5 584
  • 4 107
  • 3 21
  • 2 13
  • 1 12

A giant chocolate chip cookie, baked in a pizza pan.

By Barb

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
187 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 (14") cookie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually add flour, salt, and baking soda, beating until well blended. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Spread in greased 14 inch round pizza pan. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20-25 minutes. Cool cookie in pan on a cooling rack. Decorate as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 320.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022