Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
A giant chocolate chip cookie, baked in a pizza pan.
A giant chocolate chip cookie, baked in a pizza pan.
GREAT RECIPE!!! I dont understand what people are talking about as far as spillage goes. I have made this recipe 4 times and all times this cookie came out wonderful!!! maybe this tip will help - I made the dough, used a 16inch pizza pan from walmart ($4) and lined the bottom with parchment paper - then press the dough into a ball in the center - place parchment paper on top and press slightly with my hands into a circle - then i used my pampered chef rolling pin and simply rolled into a perfect circle - about 1 inch from edges. i peeled off the parchment like a dream and baked - no spillage at all - baked great, tasted great - looked professional!! thanks!!!Read More
Just came out of the oven and I'm completely unimpressed. It looks funny (the texture is off - it seems like it is too lacey with air pockets) and doesn't taste quite right (again, the texture is off and it doesn't taste anywhere near as good as the homemade chocolate chip cookies I made a few weeks ago). I have high hopes for this, though, so I'll try it again and make some changes next time. This time, I made these changes according to other reviews: only 1/2 tsp of salt and only 2 cups of flour. I thought the dough seemed too sticky. Also, didn't use all the batter so I could leave a 1 inch border so it wouldn't overflow the pan. And used parchment paper beneath and on top of cookie for easy release - Baked at lower temp (325) for 27 minutes. NEXT TIME I am going to use the full 2 1/4 cups of flour and will use the parchment on the bottom but not on top. (I couldn't take it out of the oven until the top was cooked enough to pull that parchment on top off and by then I felt the cookie was done too much).Read More
I make these ALL THE TIME! I am no good at making perfectly round cookies, so I put the batter into 2 round 8" or 9" cake pans. They come out perfectly round! They are even really good if you put them in the freezer (I forget how I figured this out), so next time we have a birthday at my house I am going to cook the two cookies, freeze them, put a layer of vanilla ice cream between them, decorate the top with chocolate icing and ta-dah! I will have a giant ice-cream cookie sandwitch cake! Someone else should try it (since I do not have another birthday for 6 months) and let me know how it goes! When done baking I flip them unside down on a cooling rack and then flip them back over on another so they are right side up. The presentation is great because, as I said earlier, they are perfectly round. You can also half the recipie if you only need one giant cookie... or make two and give one to a neighbor! Have fun!
With the recommendations from other reviewers, the giant cookie was a BIG sucess at my nephew's B-Day party! I only used the 2 cups of flour and 1/2 tsp. salt recommended, and a little extra vanilla. Everyone thought the cookie was moist and delicious! They also thought the cookie was made by the Great American Cookies company. I imitated the frosting decoration they use on their giant cookies (see attached photo).
PLEASE READ! You MUST leave about 2 inches of room around the side for the dough to expand while cooking or it will spill over. This comes out perfectly! I used a very large pizza pan (16 inch) that I bought just for making large cookies like this and that way when I spread the dough out (not too thick), I have enough room to allow the dough to expand. I top with store bought chocolate icing and the buttercream icing from this site because I found those two types closely resemble what the mall cookies taste like. *Update* When I spread the dough on the pan, I add extra dough around the edges/side, because the cook will expand and as the cookie spreads, the edges will thin out and become more brown otherwise. Make sure to add extra dough just to the sides. Using a large pan and adding extra dough around the sides, I still have a little but of extra cookie dough leftover.
I tried to make this recipe in 2 heart shaped pans I have for Valentine's day, and they're about 8" across. Tried to make 2 cookies, and should have made 3 as they didn't quite cook in the middle. Whatever size pan you use, I would esnsure the dough is no more than 1/4-1/2" thick. However, the recipe itself is delish and I'm sure I'll get it right next time! Will also half the salt next time.
This recipe was great! Instead of putting the mix into a pizza pan i put it into 2-9 inch pie pans, which worked out great. I also heat it in the microwave for 15 seconds before eating, for a fresh baked taste! YUM!!
This cookie was amazing! Halved the recipe and baked it in a 9-inch pie pan for 18 minutes. My favorite cookie now!
This is great!!! Just as good, if not better, than the store bought ones. I followed the instructions exactly, but used half milk chocolate chips and half white chocolate chips. I also baked the cookie for approximately 18 minutes and it came out beautifully golden brown, soft and delicious! I made it for a birthday and decorated and wrote on it with cream cheese frosting. It got rave reviews and a few "this is the best cookie I have ever tasted" comments. Try this...you won't regret it!
Awesome, awesome, awesome! I only had a 12 1/2 inch pan...so, through trial and error, had to take some of the cookie dough out so that it didn't overflow and start my oven on fire like it did the 1st time I tried it! Oops! I took about a cup and a half of dough out for the smaller pan. To grease the pan, I used butter flavored cooking spray and it made the cookie even better. GREAT recipe - I've had it for a week and have made 4 of these cookies already for bosses (was a perfect gift for bosses day - all decorated) and friends! All got RAVE reviews! Thanks!!
This is a keeper. We love the cookie cakes for birthdays. Its a change from the traditional cakes. I used a 12 1/2 inch pizza pan. I took 2 cups out of the finished batter. Baked for 13 minutes at 375. Made a pan of 2 inch cookie out of the leftovers.
Would Give this 5....BUT... *A little too much flour (next time I'll use 2cups not 2 1/4) *Baked at TOO High of temp (NOTE: I have used Mrs. Fields books for years...her BIGGEST tip is to bake at a LOW temp for longer amount of time) I baked this at 325 for 27mins Now, considering I plan to make it again...I will also suggest that others reading this note that this is A LOT of dough. I put this on a half sheet with parchment underneath & made a large heart shape (Father's Day) by putting dough in freezer for 10 mins ahead of roll out...shaped with hands then rolled topped with another piece of parchment. Turned out like store quality!!! ;) Also, I used this frosting recipe: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Grocery-Store-Frosting/Detail.aspx And, one more tip...if you want this to be a surprise, head to your restaurant/baking supply or fav pizza place for a box to deliver your delish gift in! YUM!
This is the exact recipe from the Nestle chocolate chip package. Reduce flour and salt as others mentioned. (Use 2c flour, 1/2t salt) Bake on parchment & leave a 1&1/2" space around entire edge of a 16" round pizza pan and it will bake up to fill the entire pan to the very edge. I worked at Great American cookies as a youngster and here's a couple tips from that experience: Make the dough a day ahead, chill & then roll out the next day to make it super easy to work & spread evenly. Bake for about 20-23 minutes & turn the pan every 7ish ignites to assure even browning. Remove when a little underdone (puffed up but not browned in middle) & let sit on pan for 10 minutes to finish. Wrap cooled cookie up tightly in saran overnight and the edges will be soft to serve the next day - cookie still fresh as ever!!! Otherwise, simply trim the edges off if you don't want them crunchy. That's the way they do it. ;-)
Yummers! We used the exact ingredients except we omitted the nuts. I baked this on a jellyroll pan and left 1/2 inch on the edges for expansion. I baked at 350* for 25 minutes - covered with foil the last 5 minutes to keep the edges from browning too much. We'll be making this often. I'm looking forward to making this into an ice cream cookie cake for my son's birthday as suggested by another review. :) Excellent stuff.
I made this for my 14yr olds birthday party. He does not like cake. The birthday cookie was great. Everyone enjoyed it. I follow suggestions of other posters. I reduced the flour to 2 cups. Increased the vanilla to 2 teaspoons and reduced the salt to 1/4 teaspoon. I cooked in a 12 inch pizza sheet. I used parchment paper under the cookie and took the suggestion to roll the cookie out with parchment paper on top. I pealed the parchment paper off the top prior to cooking. I lost a little of the dough when it stuck to the parchment paper, but I would do it the same way next time to keep the process neat. I did go around the edge and make sure that there was 1 inch clearance all the way around the cookie before baking. This meant moving a little dough around. The cookies came out as perfect circles and taste great. On the second cookie I reduced the heat to 350 and cooked the cookie for 18-20 minutes. I cut the cookie in strips and then cut those strips down diagonally into bars rather than cutting like a pizza. I netted several servings.
This was great. Thanks for the tip! Made a perfect cookie cake for my hubby who isn't big on cake, but LOVES chocolate chip cookies. Our friends made me promise that this wouldn't be one of those desserts you make just once. Will make again for our anniversary! I knew it'd be good when I recognized it as the Nestle Tollhouse recipe. Thanks for the tip with how long to bake it though!
This turned out very good! I didn't have chocolate chips so I used m&m's which was a little more fun for a children's birthday cake. I used 2, 9 inch cake pans layered the 2 cakes with chocolate frosting in between and decorated around the edges with frosting and m&m's. I also tried one with vanilla ice cream in between the 2 cakes it was a giant ice cream cookie sandwhich. I only baked them for about 19 minutes, and they turned out perfect.
Cool recipe but I think the cooking time was a little long because mine cookie was hard and dry.
A neat idea. My cookie was a little bit dry, I baked it for 20 mintutes. Next time I will add only 2 cups of flour.
This is a great giant cookie recipe. I made this for my sons birthday and he loved it. I used the recommendation of 2cups flour and 1/2 tsp of salt and a little extra vanilla. I also left a little room around the edges. Worked out great.. No "spillage" I then topped with buttercream frosting recipe from this site. This cookie was very moist and tasty.. I will definitely be making this one again...
Incredibly good! Insanely rich! I can see why some people would say to reduce the chocolate chips a bit, but I didn't and probably won't in the future. Was a hit at my nephew's birthday dinner! I used a 16" pizza pan, formed the dough and spread it out to the 14" line, but the cookie spread almost all the way to the edge of the pan.
Yummy! I actually took this recipe and added it on top of a brownie mix. To make a cookie brownie. It took about an hour to bake but it was soooo good!
This was good although a little dry around the edges with the long cooking time - and I undercooked it. But my oven runs hot so that could have been the whole problem. Also, all this is is the Toll House chocolate chip cookies recipe, just made into one big cookie instead of lots of little ones.
This recipe is the BOMB exactly as is it! I make this all the time and it is 100 times better than the ones from the mall!I never will eat another one from any cookie company!I double the recipe and put it in a 16" cake pan and bake for 28 minutes at 375. The cookie comes out nice and thick! If you treat the pan before putting the dough in, it will come right out after cooling for a while. I use a mixture of equal parts canola oil, shortening, and flour, mixed well till no more lumps and use a pastry brush to brush it lightly into the pan! Works like a charm!
Tastes better than the ones in the store and was easy to make! I'm very excited to find this recipe since this is a birthday tradition in our house! It turned out great and everyone raved about it! I had to remove 1 1/2 c. batter (one of other reviews) as well because I only had a 12" pan and it turned out fine! Thanks!
I've made this twice, and the trick it to make sure the dough is thick around the outer ridge of the pan so that it bakes evenly, or else the cookies will thin out around the edges as it cooks. The cookie tasted delicious (even after several days!)--I made it as a welcome home treat for my daughter and kept it under a cake serving glass.
This recipe makes way too much batter for the 14" pan recommended. I used a 14" pizza pan and left room around the side for it to expand and it still spilled all over my oven. It tastes good, but the mess leaves me less than impressed. If you make it you really must use a bigger pan or take some of the batter out before baking. I think the original recipe should be edited because the recipe does NOT work for the 14" pan recommended.
So good!! The only adjustment I made was to divide recipe in half and baked in 10' springform pan. I sprayed it with baking spray and left about a 1/2 inch around. I used this for my son's birthday and decorated with m&ms. Everyone loved it! It is much easier and quicker than making a batch of cookies!
I made two of these and brought them to school today. Literally everyone thought I bought them at Great American Cookies. They said that they were so light and delicious, and one of my teachers even asked me to make more and bring it to class one day. I didn't change anything about the recipe, and it still came out wonderfully. I'm definitely making this again, it was amazing! Thanks for the recipe :)
I made this for two cousins who are leaving for college and it was well received. On my first attempt, I used two 9 inch cake rounds and the cookie cake tasted good, but the texture was off because there was too much batter in each pan. The second time I tried this recipe, I used a large rectangular cookie sheet and left about two inches around the edges for the cake to spread. I baked it at 350 for 22 minutes; the edges got hard and crispy, so I just cut them off and was able to shape the cake neatly this way. It looked nice and tasted good, though it was a little dry. I followed the ingredients closely aside from omitting walnuts and adding an extra teaspoon of vanilla. Everyone ate it and said it was good and I'd definitely use it again for cookie cakes, but I'd maybe look for a way to make it a little more moist.
i must admit i wasn't how sure this would come out. i used the two pie pan method and then i gave a slice to my wife (the guinea pig lol). She loved it i mean she was dancing while eating, a sure sign of food perfection, which made me really happy.
This cookie turned out really well. I used a 14 inch deep dish pizza pan for it, and it worked great. I just had to bake an additional 5 minutes to get it done. I did scale the salt back to 1/4 tsp. Otherwise I followed it exactly and it was great. Very moist delicious cookie! We will be making this again.
Great Cookie. Made it for the first time for my husband's birthday and it was a hit. I read some of the reviews and used only 2 cups of flour. And I also made the cookie in a cake pan (I wanted a smaller cake). The batter fits in two 9 inch cake pans. And I omitted the nuts-no problem. Thanks for the recipe I will be making it again.
This recipe deserves 4.5 stars. The cookie dough is delicious, and i especially love that it included walnuts! Yummy! I took the advice of one reviewer and made two cookies in 9" cake pans. I simply followed the recipe exactly as it stated, then divided the dough evenly amongst 2 cake pans, pressed it down all the way to the edges of the pans, and baked them for about 19 minutes. I didn't know if the cookies would turn out okay since I am in a high altitude city and there wasn't a high altitude variation, but the consistency of the giant cookies were great! I froze the cookies, then stacked them on top of each other, adding a thick layer of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream between them for a friend's birthday. While the flavor was incredible, freezing the cookies did make them rather hard/difficult to cut through. I thawed it outside of the freezer for 35 minutes before serving, and it was still a difficult eating it with a fork. If you want to make the giant cookie-ice cream-cake like I did, I would recommend making only half the cookie dough to divide among the two cake pans, so that the cookies are less thick and therefore easier to cut through when frozen. Also, be sure to let the ice cream soften before spreading it between the layers to make assembling it easier and less time consuming. I will make this again!
I love this cake! I was tired of making the classic chocolate chip cookies so i tried something new! It was delicious! Does anyone know what icing i should use to decorate it?
Great tasting cookie, so easy to make. One suggestion is to put a baking pan on the rack below that cookie in case any dough spills over.
I followed this recipe except I omitted the nuts and added 1 cup of cream cheese. I left about 1-1/2 inches from the edge of the pizza pan and had no troubles with overflow like some did. My family loved it and said it was so much better than store bought. The cream cheese helped keep the cookie soft and moist. I will be making this again!!
I made one of these cookies for each of my young son-in-laws. I wrote their names on them wrapped them in cellophane and ties with a pretty ribbon. It was really a hit. They agreed that this recipe is definitely a "l0". The only problem was they had a hard time getting them away from my daughters. Great fun to make!
I have made this cake several times. I leave the outer edge free of cookie dough as the dough spreads as it bakes. The cookie cake is very easy to decorate anyway you like.
HOLY SUGAR!! Whoa, this cookie was sweet! I subbed one cup of the chocolate chips with M&Ms but I think I would have only done a 1/2 cup of each because it tasted like pure sugar! I also took the advice of so many other reviewers and decreased the flour by 1/4 cup but I think it should have been left in. I also increased the vanilla by 1 teaspoon. DEFINITELY use a baking sheet with sides because this cookie SPREADS A LOT!! Even after leaving about 2 inches around the outside of the dough. It was a fun cake alternative for a 5-year old's birthday. :)
used 2 c flour & 1/2 t salt, and little extra vanilla.
What a hit! Seriously looked proffesional when I was done and tasted great! The cookie was 12inch round baked it in a pizza pan. It was made as a gift for my son's friend who was getting his yellow belt in Karate. I got a small package of M&Ms and used yellow food coloring added to white frosting. I wrote congrats in the center and piped all around the cookie and added the candy. I went to a party store in my area and purchased a 14" round plate to put the cookie on, wrapped it in cellophane and yellow ribbons. My friend thought I bought it at a local bakery. That made me feel good. I did not add the walnuts and it still came out great. I loved making this cookie and will be making again for a special little or I mean big treat!
This is soo good! This cookie cake melts in your mouth and is a PERFECT dessert!! After one bite I wanted to eat the entire cake! I made no changes other than using gluten free flour instead of regular flour. I will definitely make this again!
This is the same exact recipe as my mom's. I've been making this for many years. Only one thing is different in that I use 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of shortening. I usually only bake mine for 20 minutes, too.
Turned out great! One recommendation, put tin foil or another pan underneath the cookie pan in the oven. Mine baked a little over the edges and caught on fire in the oven!! My whole apartment filled with smoke. But the cookie still tasted delicious.
This is great and very easy to make. Taste ever better when you bake it on a Home and Garden Party Stone. I also removed some of the batter as sugested by others. Just make a bar cookie out of the left over batter. Also as an added touch you can frost with chocolate frosting. I will make this again and again.
Once again another chocolate chip recipe from the bag, i just used it for baking time/temp. I halved the recipe and used an 8" pan, and lowered the temp to 335 until the center tested done, so it wouldn't burn the edges. Next time, I would take 1/2 c of batter or so out before putting in the pan.
What a great cookie. I used dark chocolate bits and everyone enjoyed..not a crumb left. Good advice to leave room in the pan for expansion. I made 8 cookies to keep at home for us!
I made this with dark brown sugar, it gives so much flavor. I had to omit the walnut, because I didn't have any. Other than that I didn't change a thing about the recipe. I did find I had way too much dough. I used two pie plates, and the cookies came out about 2 cm's thick. That aside, everybody like the taste including me! I've been asked to make this again for my mother in law 's birthday! Definitely a hit!
I tried to make them as smaller cookies, and they were a little dry tasting, lacking flavor, and surprisingly salty.
Great Recipe! My son loves these and they are getting too expensive at the store. He decorated this one himself. The recipe turned out perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe!
I find these cookies a bit too dry and yet greasy, not the chewy kind that I was looking for. That being said, anything with chocolate chips inside tastes pretty good. I do like them, but will search for another choc chip cookie recipe.
Love it! Love it! Love it! Didn't do anything different to the recipe. Baked it for the twenty min. it turned out perfect. I'm just hoping next time I'll get to decorate it before they start eating it.
This recipe is great for school parties.
It was hard to roll out and it didn't cook in the center and burned on the outer edges.
Made this in a heart-shaped pan for Valentine's Day, and it came out great!
I add cinnamon and substitute some of the white sugar for Steen's cane syrup and it is always a huge hit. Advice: Split it into two and bake for 15 minutes each and you won't have to worry about your pan being too small and it oozing over the edge.
Perfect! I made it on a large cookie sheet and it was beautiful! Good soft texture. Instead of icing (who needs more sugar?) I used chocolate chips turned upside down pressed into the cookie immediately after it came out of the oven to decorate. Everyone was thrilled and the leftovers are great!
I wanted something different for our anniversary and this hit the spot. Very easy to work with..easy to cut into heart. This does spread a little but I used margarine instead of butter and that was probably why. I will be making this for other occasions.
Well this is a decent and tasty cookie recipe. I'd recommend not spreading the cookie batter all the way to the edges unless you like really really crispy edges. I spreaded it all the way to the edge of the cookie pan and it grew up side the side of the pan and when it cooled it looked like it the rest sank inward...wasn't to pretty around the edges. But other then that, was tasty, the kids liked them. I cut off and trimmd the edges off for the kids and I didn't use nuts in this due to a neighbor child allergic to nuts. And added Chocolate Marshmallow Frosting from the site. I got rave reviews from all the kids and set them free outside with chocolate sugar highes. :)
I used this recipe for a banquet I attended thinking that it probably wouldn't taste quite as good as it looked, but honestly it turned out AMAZING! I added white and milk chocolate chips to a doubled (32 serving) version of this recipe. I rolled the dough onto a pizza pan covered in foil (which just fit) and baked for 25 min. after cooled I decorated it with frosting. Everyone loved it and it turned out great, thank you!
Very moist and sweet. Cuts into shapes well.
I took MMGBOSSLADY's suggestion of adding cream cheese .. but added only 1/2 cup. They turned out really good. My son, who does not eat cake or icecream, loved it for his birthday. I melted some darh chocolate and layered it on top. Will surely make these again .. with the cream cheese.
I got a PERFECT soft cookie! I used a 14 inch lipped pizza pan and lined it with parchment cut a little larger than the pan . I also used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter which always decreases the amount of "cookie spread". I used all the flour but did reduce the salt to 1/2 teaspoon, and used a mixture of semisweet and milk chocolatea chips totalling about 1 3/4 cups. I spread the dough all the way to the edge, thinking the lip and parchment would control it, and it worked perfectly-- I used all but maybe 1/4 cup of the dough. I baked it at 350 and the edges didn't overbrown.
My sister made this giant cookie for me for my birthday instead of a cake. YUMMM! She added M&Ms and peanut butter chips instead of walnuts and chocolate chips. Loved it!
This has replaced my old choc chip cookie recipe! It was delicious - soft and moist. Great fun for my kids to help out with. Following other reviewers, I removed about 1 1/2C batter before I baked it (and I have a 14in pizza pan!). That worked well, although I should have decreased the baking time a few minutes. I'll probably make this for our next kid's b-day party and have fun decorating it. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Barb!
Made this for my nephew's graduation, it was a big hit!! Great tip on leaving space on the edge of cookie sheet to avoid over-flow while baking from other's reviews.... Thanks for sharing :)
Delish! I made this for a friend's birthday, decorated with frosting and those candy letter, it was a hit! I read the reviews about the spillage, so I divided the recipe into 2 and put each in a 9-inch pie pan. It worked great, although like someone else said, make sure you don't make the batter too thick or the middle won't get quite done. Also, I omitted the walnuts and had no problems.
Scrumtrelescent!!!
I love this recipe. I use it all the time and my friends and family all love it.
This is a great, easy recipe. The kids think it's so cool to eat a giant cookie:) I followed the recipe exactly except I don't have a pizza pan (cant find it since we moved:() I read about other people having theirs spill over the sides of the pan so deiceded to use a 9 inch non stick, spring form pan. No parchment needed, and it's deep so it absolutely wont spill over. Just let it cool a while and release the spring sides. Comes right out and flips onto the cooling rack.
This makes a perfect cookie cake. The only alterations I made were to substitute 1/2 cup shortening for half of the butter and to omit the nuts. I got many rave reviews (including 3 marriage proposals)! The strange thing is, I think this recipe makes lousy cookies, but for some reason the cookie cake turns out amazing. Don't discount the recipe just because you're not a fan of the Tollhouse cookie recipe.
I'll..never..buy..a..store..bought..cookie..again!!
Overall, great recipe. Giving it a "four" only because of all the adjustments. I spent a lot of time reading other reviews and combining lots of different advice. As for ingredients, put in only 2 cups of flour, 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips and 1/2 teaspoon salt (my dad, a professional cook always taught me to put in half the salt called for in a recipe). I made it in a 12" pizza pan...the cheap, disposable kind that can be purchased at the grocery store. Greased and floured pan. Used all dough minus 1 cup. When spreading the dough, left 1" border from the rim to allow the dough room when baking. Came out of the pan well...though I took my time with it. Baked it in between the 350 and 375 marks on the middle rack for 18 minutes. Used the left over dough for individual cookies. Baked those on a stone for 10 minutes at same temp as large cookie. My kids and husband devoured it all. My husband suggested we go into the cookie business!
This was seriously the best cookie dough I have ever tasted! I did have to add a little over 1/2 a cup more flour, and just used a whole bag of chocolate chips, and it turned out great. I put it on a cookie sheet, my son wanted it football shaped so it didn't have to be round! It is the only big cookie I have ever gotten to turn out, and it was huge! He was happy, I was happy, and the whole sixth grade class was happy!
This is a very sweet and good cookie. I added some white choco chips along with the semi sweet standard into the mix to change it up a little. I baked these in a cake pan and all 3 came out perfect! I iced the top and the kids went nuts with different toppings until they had their own creations. We cut them with a pizza slicer when they wanted a piece because they are so big!!
This is a wonderful recipe! I didn't have a round pizza pan, so used a cake pan for part of the dough and used the rest of the dough as regular cookies. The one in the bigger pan had a softer consistency and the regular cookies are crispy. Awesome!
First things first: For absolute best results, use 2 8 or 9 inch cake pans!!! Seriously, I made this recipe exactly as is when it came to ingredients. I put the batter into 2 9 inch cake pans, one square, one round, so I could cut the round in half and put the two together for a heart cake. I made this last night and decorated it, and it was HUGE. It is almost entirely gone today because it was absolutely delicious!!
Perfect for making the famous mall "Cookie Cake" at home. I followed the recip with one change (egg replacer for allerigies) and it came out great! I made it in a 16" pizza pan and it fit fine. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This is a great way to make your own cookie cake. Yum!
A big hit! Yes, it overflowed the pan, and I actually had a fire in my oven. But next time I'll be sure not to spread the mixture too close to the edge of the pan. And I'll put foil on the rack below in case it drips again. Because there will be a next time! Tasty and fun.
I make this 2-3 times a year for the last 7+ years. Super delicious with icing on top. It is hard to mess it up. I usually bake in a square cake pan.
I have made this a few times now. I bake the cookie in a pizza pan and leave an inch and a half border around the cookie dough. I lower the oventemperature to 325 midway between baking and turn the pizza pan to ensure even cooking. It is so much easier and better than baking someone a birthday cake and they always love it. I decorate it depending on the occasion. It always gets great reviews.
Fantastic recipe. I used a smaller pan so didn't need the entire mix - and my batter still overflowed when cooking........i learned my lesson. Dont push the batter right to the edge of the pan & only put enough batter in so it's about 1/3" high. Very tasty - and I got many compliments on it. Thank you!
this turned out great. we made two cookies and made them into a cake with chocolate frosting in the middle it was a bit sweet but the kids liked it.
My 3 year old son and I made this cookie for Father's Day. I don't have a pizza pan, so we used two pie pans. I lined the bottom with parchment paper, and left a half inch around for the batter to spread. We all enjoyed this special treat!
This is a great recipe! I have not had much success with "cookie cakes" in the past, but this one really worked. I doubled the vanilla and added about 2 teaspoons of cinnamon :)
Yum, yum! Very easy and great flavor. I used two 9 inch pie plates and it worked beautifully. You don't need to worry about the dough spreading because of the higher sides. Tastes great frosted!
This is a great recipe, if you lose track of it, it's on the back of Nestle's toll house semi-sweet morsels bag. As a variation, I've added a 1/2 cup cocoa & 1/2 cup coconut, 1 tbspn cinnamin, 1/2 tspn nutmeg & 1/2 tspn spicy black pepper . . . they are great!!!
Oh dear...there went my diet. This is fabulous. So moist and chewy. WONDERFUL!
The cookies are very tasty, easy to make and fun! I made them in two pie cans that were 9.5 inches. They turned out very fluffy and good. If you are looking to make a giant then this is the recipe for you. :)
This recipe was pretty fantastic!I originally decided to make it because i love the giant cookies at old chicago and thought it would be a fun thing to try. I however bought a 15 1/2" pan from target that was actually intended for pizzas.it had holes in the bottom which did make a mess in my oven but did not start anything on fire as other reviewers have written.I would look for a pan without holes but this one is not too bad.Make sure you leave 1-2" across the edge of the pan to prevent it from overflowing into your oven.Tasted fantastic!my dad could not get enough!
Delish! I halved the recipe and it was a perfect fit for two 8" heart shaped cake pans. Will be making this often.
It came out great. I used a pan with sides for two reasons. One was the over spill everyone was mentioning. The other was I wanted the cookie itself to have sides more like a cake instead of having side like a regular chocolate chip cookie. I decorated the cookie for a Birthday. I'm going to make it again today for my grand daughters Birthday, maybe I'll get more creative with some frosting on the top.
VERY GOOD RECIPE EVERYONE LOVED IT THANX WILL USE THIS AGAIN VERY SOON :)
This is a great recipe. I like to split into two round cake pans, half for my family and half to give as a gift, because it's so big.
Awesome!! Instead of baking this in a pizza pan I used a medium cookie sheet. I omitted the nuts and baked it for about 22 minutes. I had some left over cookie dough which I just made into cookies. I refridgerated the rest of the cookie dough while the big one was baking. When it was done I baked the rest for 7 minutes. I used a buttercream icing to frost the cookie cake. I also ran out of parchment paper, so I used aluminum foil sprayed with a little bit of cooking spray. I was able to slide it right off when it cooled!
Made this for my husband's birthday because he does not like cake or ice cream. This was a HUGE hit. I followed the recipe exactly except I used half semi sweet and half extra dark chips, and as suggested by another reviewer, I used parchment paper in my pizza pan because I have the style with holes in it. Everyone LOVED it and they want me to make it every week. I may try it with a little less sugar next time--was very sweet.
