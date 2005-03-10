Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

This recipe deserves 4.5 stars. The cookie dough is delicious, and i especially love that it included walnuts! Yummy! I took the advice of one reviewer and made two cookies in 9" cake pans. I simply followed the recipe exactly as it stated, then divided the dough evenly amongst 2 cake pans, pressed it down all the way to the edges of the pans, and baked them for about 19 minutes. I didn't know if the cookies would turn out okay since I am in a high altitude city and there wasn't a high altitude variation, but the consistency of the giant cookies were great! I froze the cookies, then stacked them on top of each other, adding a thick layer of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream between them for a friend's birthday. While the flavor was incredible, freezing the cookies did make them rather hard/difficult to cut through. I thawed it outside of the freezer for 35 minutes before serving, and it was still a difficult eating it with a fork. If you want to make the giant cookie-ice cream-cake like I did, I would recommend making only half the cookie dough to divide among the two cake pans, so that the cookies are less thick and therefore easier to cut through when frozen. Also, be sure to let the ice cream soften before spreading it between the layers to make assembling it easier and less time consuming. I will make this again!