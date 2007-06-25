Best Brownies
These brownies always turn out!
Many moons ago I worked in a Duncan Hines test kitchen and have made up to 20 batches of brownies a day and let me say this is a good, easy recipe for homemade brownies; great chocolatey flavor. I would suggest: 1) Slightly whip (with fork) the eggs to make them homogenous first before adding them to the pan's other ingredients. 2) Whisk your dry ingredients, flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder, together first before adding them to the pan. No need to beat with mixer. A wooden spoon to mix the batter until everything is wet works just fine. I used the frosting recipe which was very fudge-like and thick. I added just a smidgen of water to thin it out to make it at least somewhat spreadable.Read More
These were the worst brownies I have ever had! The frosting was way too sweet and did'nt go well with the brownies at all. My husband hated them, and wouldn't even finish them. He told me to throw them away. Sorry, hopefully you will like them better.Read More
These are the BEST!!! I never made homemade brownies before and these came out PERFECT! They're fudgy and delicious, the icing is sooooo good too! I took the advice of one reviewer and heated the icing..it was perfect! I made them for a 4th of July picnic and they were a HUGE hit! They were gone in 15 minutes. Everyone loved them and asked me for the recipe! I doubled the recipe to fit a 9X13" pan. They were GREAT! Even if you're not a very good cook, these brownies will come out delicious! I recommend them to everyone! I'll never make brownies from a box again!
I made these exactly as instructed, except I didn't bother with the frosting. I have no idea what some other reviewers are smoking, because, made as directed, these are the ideal brownie. Slightly fudgy and chewy, with that crackly top that seems to be the very definition of "brownie." The best part is they satisfy that craving for something rich and chocolatey while simultaneously being utterly convenient - you dirty a saucepan, an 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 pan, a few measuring cups/spoons, and possibly a small mixing bowl if, like me, you decide to stir up the eggs/sugar/vanilla before adding to the butter. It's also the perfect recipe size as I wasn't looking for a giant pan of brownies, and it uses ingredients you probably have on hand. I don't keep baking chocolate around, but I always have cocoa! My suggestion is to just try the recipe as written, and no need to frost them.
For those of you who complained that this brownie was too cakelike or too fudge like. If the brownies are too fluffy add more sugar(sugar can make it harder/chewier). For brownies that are less fudgey add another egg and use 1/4 less fat(butter etc). For those who want a fudgier brownie remove about 3 tablespoons of flour. Just know what kind of brownies you want before you make them as brownies are either fudge,chewy and crisp, or cakelike.This recipe is good for those who are really in the mood for a decadent chocolate fix but its not a basic brownie mix from a box so dont expect it.
MMmmmm is all I can say. I just took my first bite. They taste more like fudge than brownies. The frosting is the key. At first the frosting was crumbly, but using a fork for 3 minutes made it come up to a nice creamy consistency. Also, frosting the brownies when they are warm made for a nice finish!
I really enjoyed these brownies. I was a little leary because of the frosting. I think my husband likes them but every time he eats one he complains that they are "too fudgey." As if there could be such a thing! A tip--wait until these are completely cooled before slicing. I didn't and I have some funky looking bronwies.
***I was reading through reviews and noticed that some people had problems with the texture. I wanted to point out that if you use Dutch Process Cocoa or any baking cocoa that contains DP you'll have to check your baking powder. DP reacts different than regular coca and can create a really wierd texture and taste. I can't remember which way you go with the baking powder, but look it up. All cocoas are not interchangeable. Aside from that, I can't imagine why anyone would have any problems with this recipe! **Update-I regret finding this recipe! We make it a few times a week now, and they always come out perfect. The prep time is so minimal and an 8x8 pan disappears in minutes around here. Having brownies this good so often has to be unhealthy!** These came out great! We followed the recipe exactly, except omitted the icing. They really didn't need the frosting, just a great fudgy brownie. This recipe can be altered to suit anyone's tastes. I will try adding nuts later since my husband hates them. My three and four year olds helped me make these, we had a great time making these. This recipe was extremely easy to put together. Thanks!
OOOHHHH YUMMMY!!!!! I followed the recipe and changed the following : used 1/2 cup cocoa instead of 1/3, added 1/2 cup walnuts. I also skipped the frosting in an effort to cut back on the sugar. I added half cup of semi sweet chocolate to the mix. It was heavenly and totally satisfied my chocolate craving. Me and my husband had it polished off within 24 hours. Other variations? Add any of the following: 1/4 dried cherries, shot of raspberry flavoring, 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans or choc chips, 1/4 cranraisins, or 1/4 cup yogurt or white chocolate covered raisins.
These are super. We don't bother with the frosting though, they don't need it. Many other reviewers say these are too cakey, that's not the fault of the recipe. Cakey-ness comes from how you make it. The trick with brownies is to mix the ingredients as little as possible, over mixing will result in a more fluffy, cake like brownie. My favorite thing about this recipe is there's only a pot and a wooden spoon to wash up when you're finished.
I made this recipe twice, the first time I followed the recipe exactly, and they were very good. The next night, I tried my own variations and they were even better! Here is what I did: 1/2 cup cocoa instead of 1/3, 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white sugar, I added two squares of semi-sweet melted chocolate to the butter mixture, and omitted the baking soda. For the frosting, I melted the butter, and again I added a square of semi-sweet chocolate (melted), the honey, cocoa, and a splash of vanilla. I added the sugar and whipped with a hand mixer, to smooth it out a bit, I added a splash of milk in addition to more confectioners sugar. These were great!!!!
For a truly fudgy brownie, don't use the cocoa powder, instead melt 3 ounces of unsweetened baking chocolate with the butter. And skip the baking powder altogether.
Before I make a recipe, I always read the reviews. Sometimes I'll focus on the negative ones so I know what people don't like. I was very unsure after reading the negative reviews. Most said the same thing.. too cakey and I like my brownies kind of fudgy. After much debate I decided that I'd just have to make them for myself and see what happens. So I did. I made sure I stirred the batter just until it was all incorporated and watched the baking time. (I actually ended up under baking so I had to put them back in. Oopsie!) So the verdict ?.... FANTASTIC! I really enjoyed them. I love brownies and these were some of the best I've ever had! So my advice to you reading this wondering if this recipe is for you: don't over mix, watch your baking time (for me right around 20 min) and try it out for yourself. Only you are going to know if you like them or not, so what's the harm of making a batch and seeing what happens? Enjoy!
they are great! but i twinked the recipe a lil to get some more fudgy brownies rather than cakey. to tell you the truth, i always used splenda and margarine for healthly...well healthier cooking/baking. i was convinced that there was something wrong, or this recipe just wasn't for me. but i tried one last time with butter and real sugar and they were to die for. then i started the tweaking. i did 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, makes it more chewy. then i increased cocoa powder from 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup. took out the baking powder to make it less cakey. if you really like fudgy brownies then do not mix fast, mix slowly and make sure you dont overmix. i didn't grease the pan and it seems stupid but it reduces the chance it gets burnt. my cooking time for these brownies were 20 give or take a few. and when you poke it, it'll seem incredibly soft, but after cooling they'll be just right! and i forgot to add salt. i'm not a very experienced baker so i don't know what it does, and so i don't know if that was good or bad. but these definetely are satisfying for cravings, and i prefer these over ben n jerry's when i'm down. i dont think i need to say any more!
These brownies were certainly rich and fudgy. My first three attempts did not come out all of that good in my oppinion but my children ABSOLUTELY LOVED them. I doubled the recipe and they came out like a runny fudge. This last time I didn't double the recipe but made it as the ingredients call for and baked them in a 9x9 inch pan. As for the frosting this final time I mixed in 3/4 cup of peanut butter in the frosting and heated it up on the stove. I think that I'll not buy any more boxed brownie mixes ever again after trying this recipe. The trick is not to expect a thick brownie. If you don't love chocolate don't try this recipe. My sons are requesting I only bake them for half of the time but I don't recommend it even though they'll come out like delectable fudge. You can't go wrong with this recipe and believe me I've made my mistakes with this recipe but my kiddoes ate all of those mistakes all up and loved every minute of it. JMO
These are the best brownies!! I made some modifications after reading prevous reviews: I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar and cut out 2 tbsp of the butter. I also added 1 cup of nuts and 1 cup of chocolate chips. This is now the only brownie recipe I will use. They are delicious!
Delicious brownies! If you don't like chocolate or fudge then don't bother making it, otherwise you are in chocolate heaven!
Very good brownies! To make them dense, I partially dissolved the sugar in the melted butter before I added the eggs and extract. I also ensured I used no more than the 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, since it is a leavening agent...I wonder what would happen if the powder was omitted? Anyway, I'm gonna make these again!
Super delicious and very easy recipe! I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 pan for approximately 30 minutes. In place of the icing, I sprinkled 1/2 cup of chopped nuts and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to the top of the brownies 10 minutes before they were done baking. (The salt in the nuts paired perfectly with the sweetness of the brownies.) Brownies turned out more fudge than cake-like. I received rave reviews from family and coworkers. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
I just made the brownie part, not the frosting. This made just enough to fit into my Perfect Brownie Pan. 350* for thirty minutes was just right. Perfectly fudgy and absolutely what a brownie should taste like. I didn't have the ingredients to make the frosting this time, but next time, I'll try these with the frosting and re-review.
I doubled the recipe for a 9x13 pan, and also doubled the frosting. I placed the frosting ingredients in a clean saucepan and turned the heat on VERY gently and presto - I immediately had a nice smooth icing which I was able to pour directly over the brownies and easily spread. I was then able to sprinkle decors over the top for a childrens's bday party. I did note that as the icing started to cool it became easy to make nice "ridges and valleys" with the frosting (as opposed to the smooth glossy look it initally makes when it is warm and melted) - ergo you can use it to ice the brownies with a smooth look for decorating, or pour it on over the brownies and as it cools it becomes thicker so you can decorate with frosting swirleys!
These were sooo delicious! My family literally ate the whole pan in 5 minutes. Next time I will have to double the recipe so we can have some leftovers. (ha ha, they'll probably eat all those too!)
You can't beat these brownies - especially when you don't have chocolate on hand to melt. It is great to have a yummy recipe that uses cocoa and is so quick and easy to make. I don't ice mine, just sift some icing sugar over the top (if there's any left by the time I get back from the cupboard! Clare
The brownies get a 5 star rating, but the frosting gets a 3. Way too sugary for my taste but the brownies were awesome! They deserve the "best" brownie title.
I used this recipe as a basis for my own recipe and it helped result in amazing brownies. I made quite a few alterations though, based on my preferences. I wanted to use my 9x13 brownie pan, so I had to increase the batter. INGREDIENT CHANGES: I used 1 cup of melted butter, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup of brown sugar, 3 eggs, 2 tsp vanilla, 1 cup cocoa powder, 1 cup flour, and 1/2 tsp salt. IMPORTANT: If you want a more dense and fudgy brownie, OMIT THE BAKING POWDER. Also, as others have said, do not over mix. Just blend to incorporate the ingredients. DIRECTION CHANGES: Melted the butter in the microwave and let cool slightly. I beat the eggs into the butter and added the vanilla. In a separate, large bowl - I added all the dry ingredients and whisked them to break up any lumps, especially in the brown sugar. Then, I mixed the dry with the wet with a wooden spoon. I spread it in my pan (lined with parchment) and baked for exactly 25 minutes. Yum! I did not make the frosting, so I can't comment on that.
Best brownies ever! Why did it take me so long to find this.
I have been using this same recipe for almost 10 years and it NEVER fails. They are such a treat, and they are even better the next day!
Delicious brownies. I did not use the icing at all and the brownies turned out GREAT! Since I love peanut butter and chocolate together I added a cup of creamy peanut butter. This made the brownies thicker and even more moist! Try it if you like peanut butter!
Whoever says these are cakey is a n00b. :> That's not the fault of the recipe, that's the fault of overmixing! Use a spoon and hand mix until blended, don't beat the whole mixture (though do do that lightly to the eggs). This rule also applies to cookies if you want to keep them chewy. Only overmix for cakes! These brownies turned out so yummy, chewy, and delicious. I didn't make them with frosting though, I don't like frosted brownies! I had to bake them in a 10x14 with a doubled recipe; they were thin but still sooo good (also took 5 minutes less, 20 min) They brought on my very favorite part of cooking-- when all is done and your recipient takes that first bite, pauses, and widens his eyes in YUMYUM JOY. Or at least that's what my good friend (birthday boy) did, haha :) it made me very happy to see that he enjoyed what I made! I love this recipe. EDIT: I'm not kidding when I say this is possibly one of the best recipes I have ever tried :D I got rave reviews~
I tried this recipe, though skeptical of it. These came out as a couple of the others have said..., like CAKE. Crumbly, dry, bland. . They weren't gooey, not very chocolatey, just sweet cake-like squares. There are SO many more brownie recipes out there I have tried that will leave you much happier than these awful little brown squares of sadness!
mmm, the best! this is the recipe (from the hershey's cocoa package) that i grew up with and it's ALWAYS a winner. (no frosting though.) i even sub applesauce for 100% of the butter to make them lower in calories and they're still fabulous. you can do lots of great stuff to them also -- add chocolate chips, frost them, add coffee or mint extract (or both!) they're great with variations OR plain! i often will "underbake" them (20 minutes when using applesauce), so they're ULTRA GOOEY and fudgy and delish! (if you do that, you may have to cut them with a knife dipped in hot water to get clean cuts. store in the fridge and they stay great for over a week)
This recipe was great if you like frosted, cake-like brownies. I prefer unfrosted fudge brownies. To that end, I increased the vanilla to 1 tablespoon, used brown sugar instead of white sugar, only used ONE EGG, and added chocolate chips to the mix. If you like really chocolatey, chewy brownies, you might want to try these changes. Of course, as I said, I did not make the frosting. I am sure the frosting would go well on the original recipe, but it would make my brownies too sweet. Okay, one day after writing the intial review, I accidentally used the white sugar in the recipe, and it indeed yielded a MUCH BETTER brownie, slightly crispy on top and a bit chewier.
I have used several brownie recipes from this site – all with good to excellent success, and when I saw 1000+ ratings and so many good reviews, I had to give them a try. Unfortunately, these were a bust – result reminded me of the cakes you’d get out of the Easy Bake oven as a kid. Followed the recipe to a T, except for substituting Splenda for the sugar (I have done this with every other baking recipe I’ve used for the past year and never had a problem). The problems as I see them: 1) The batter is too thick – more like a stiff muffin batter, and barely covered the bottom of my 8x8 pan. Brownie batter should not be thin, but in my experience, should pour smoothly with few to no lumps. 2) As a result of #1, brownies way too dry. 3) Perhaps a heresy, but too much butter – when baking, the butter bubbled to the top and just sat there, making a greasy texture on the outside, but not lending moisture inside. 4) As others have suggested, not enough baking powder; as such, these were flat, did not rise, and the texture was much too dense and heavy for my taste. Am glad so many others have found success with this recipe, but I will not be trying it again with so many other good ones out there.
The people who gave this bad reviews must have messed up somehow in the making. These are excellent. I did double the recipe for a 9x13 pan, and it wasn't enough batter; next time I will triple it, using 4 eggs and bake for 30 min. I did not use the frosting for these - I can't judge a frosted brownie, and if the recipe has to have it, I won't make it cause it's not a good brownie. Using one egg less in the original recipe will make it more like a fudge brownie, and less like cake. You can also experiment with replacing some of the butter with oil, that should help also. You can also try adding some Hershey's Syrup and/or mini chocolate chips to make it more like a boxed mix. As for this not being a box recipe-no it's not. You know exactly what's in it and can pronounce it all. It IS an incredibly soft, perfectly sweet, 1/2 fudge-1/2 cake brownie that is the only brownie I will make again.
Sorry, these brownies were too cakelike for me. My fiance loves brownies and I thought I'd surprise him with these, but they just didn't turn out the way I expected with all of the other reviews on them.
I must admit, when I read the reviews that said replacing the 1/2 cup of butter with applesauce will still make an awesome brownie, I was really skeptical. Really skeptical. But I tried it and hey it tastes great!!! I don't miss the butter at all, these brownies are still moist and yummy and you can't taste the applesauce. (Also replace the white flour with whole wheat and I dare you to taste the difference!) Just make sure to check them out in the oven after 20 minutes, less time if you want fudgier undone brownies, a little longer if you want more cake like brownies. This recipe is a keeper!
These brownies are great when you need a quick dessert idea!! Very easy to make and taste scrumptious!!
These brownies were very good, Definately an inbetween, not cakey, not gooey, but very good.
Made for my husband, he said they were really good, very chocolately and texture was just right. Need to have a glass of milk to make them perfect.
As a chocoholic (who is also married to a chocoholic), this brownie recipe is the greatest find! ALL the ingredients are ones that you can keep on hand all the time, and so they can be whipped up right after dinner! I have also prepared the batter as dinner is cooking, and then put them in the oven just as dinner is ready. Warm brownies for dessert! They are so fudgy with satiny tops...just the way a good brownie should be! I even made them once without vanilla because I had run out, and they were still delicious. I always keep on hand the baking spray that has flour in it so that I can prepare these in a flash! I mix the batter up in the saucepan that I melt the butter in, and then it's the only thing to clean! The name says it....the best!
These were no good. Not how my family likes brownies at all. They were dry and blah. The frosting was good. I followed the directions to the letter and they were not good at all.
I can make very complicated desserts -- except brownies. My failure rate for brownies have made me doubt my baking abilities. However, this recipe turned out EXTREMELY well and everyone loved them. This is now my standard!
My family will do anything if I make these brownies. I like to sprinkle powdered coffee flavors on top of the batter before I bake them. Raspberry and mint have been the favorites so far.
These are the best brownies that I have ever tasted! I ran into one problem when making the frosting. It was very dry, and I couldn't figure out how to make it creamy. I added a tablespoon of milk, and the frosting turned out fine.
Wow! A wonderful fudgy moist brownie! I just made this for my husband's coworkers, which is all men. I made a double batch with a 9x12 casserole dish. I followed directions as stated in the recipe but I just doubled it and did the following: I lined my pan with wax paper and lightly sprayed it with Pam. I did use the 1/4 tsp baking powder for the double batch but would use it without on a single. I added 1 1/2 cups pecans (would use 1 cups for single batch) and I added 1/2 cup milk choc. chips to my double batch. I checked my brownies at 25 mins of cooking but was still "jiggly" in the center. My total time for cooking was 33 mins, I used the tooth pick method which almost came out clean but I didn't want to over cook them. I could tell the batter was cooked, just moist. I then let my brownies rest for 5 mins and I then lifted them out of the pan and placed on the side to cool. I try the icing on half the brownies to try but I would not use the icing. There's no need for it because the brownies are fine like they are and made it to rich tasting. Using a long sharp knife I cut mine into 1" squares which made a good 48 plus brownies. So this is a keeper and I've added to my recipe binder. YUM!
I used Hersey's Special Dark Cocoa Powder and these brownies were exceptional!
I couldn't wait to make these, but the wait paid off! They were so easy to make that anybody could do it! Delicious, too.
let me start out by saying, i have never been a fan of brownies but... i needed a sweet fix and had the ingredients so i tried it. i loved them! i made them after dinner, ate until i felt sick. made another batch the next morning by 8am! the recipe was so simple i didn't even need to sign back on to remember the measurements. i didn't use the topping though, for me this was sweet enough, just gave it a dusting of confectioners sugar. the perfect brownie to go with ice cream.
So Awesome!!!! I did not frost them, they did'nt need it at all. My hubby loved them! I only added some chopped walnuts and a few semi sweet chocolate chips. SOOOOOOO YUMMY!!!!
WONDERFUL! I got multiple "these are the BEST brownies Ive ever had." I made three changes, reduce 1 cup sugar to 2/3 cup sugar, I think american desserts are usually too sweet. I cut the sugar in half for the frosting as others tipped. And I replaced 2 tbs. of the butter with 3 tbs. of apple sauce. Apple sauce is the secret to moist baked goods (good for pancakes and cupcakes too!).
Can't figure out what I did wrong. I followed the instructions exactly and double checked the ingredient amounts but ended up with a collapsed mess. My batter was thin enough to pour into the pan - there was no need to spread it around at all. After 25 minutes an inserted toothpick came out clean, but the brownie itself looked wet and glistening on the inside. How in the world did half the reviewers get a cake-like consistency? This is the first time I tried a cocoa brownie versus the melted baking chocolate type - what a disappointment. I guess I'll have to go back to the tried-and-true.
These brownies live up to their title. My mom said they wre the best homemade brownies she ever had!! They are fudgy and yummy. I put them (still in the pan) in the fridge over night to harden up a bit so I could serve them without them falling apart. I also used less salt then the recipe called for, I used 1/8 teaspoon instead. Otherwise they have an after taste. I didn't frost them because they tasted so great plain. I also melted the butter in the microwave instead of the stove because it was faster. I set the microwave on high and put it on 15 seconds and then stirred until all the butter was melted.
DELICIOUS!! I use only real butter and Hershey brand cocoa when baking as it's the best combo! Mixed batter by hand; careful to not over mix. I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x12 pan coated with butter. One reviewer used only 3 eggs, but I used all four. For the icing, I doubled as written and added 2-3 tablespoons of warmed milk to get to the desired consistency. The icing was very fudgey and perfect on top of brownies right out of the oven.
My chocoholic teen daughter said to stick to the packaged mixes...sorry.
Very Good! They really tasted better the next day.
I made these exactly as written (except I used a mini muffin pan and baked for 15 min) and I got some awesome brownies! Mine came out crunchy on the outside and slightly chewy in the middle. Topped them with a cream cheese frosting, a strawberry, and a lil blob of frosting on top to make Christmas-y Santa hats. :)
These are great brownies, but I found that adding a couple tablespoons of milk really helps the frosting. Thanks for the recipe!
These really are the best brownies. I added half a cup of chocolate chips and my friends couldn't stop eating them.
Holy wow are these good. I only got to taste the edges (I made the batch to give to someone else, made straight edges so that I could taste a little!) and they were completely perfect. Nice and chocolatey, the right amount of sweetness, very chewy. I tasted the frosting as well when mixing it up and it's pretty good too, I didn't find it overly sweet like others said. Personally I prefer my brownies unfrosted though so the frosting wasn't the wow factor for me. I've been a diehard lover of Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies recipe for a couple of years now, but I don't know, this recipe here may have converted me! Either way I will definitely be making another batch of this one to keep for myself this time! A couple of things that might be helpful: 1) I melted the butter in the microwave (totally melted, not softened) - no need to dirty a saucepan. 2) I did it all by hand - I have no scientific knowledge to back this up, but brownies seem to turn out less cakey when done by hand. 3) If doubling the recipe, DON'T leave the fourth egg out (as suggested by someone else). The eggs help make it nice and chewy.
Very yummy! The brownies themselves are rich so it's OK to omit the icing.
I didn't care for this recipe at all. The brownies baked just fine and the texture was fine, it just did not taste good. I followed the receipe exactly, using fresh ingredients. They just had a funny taste and after taste, not a good balance of chocolate.
My men were the ones rating this recipe, and they wanted to give it 4 1/2 stars. I decided to err on the side of how easy this was to make. Thank you, Angie, for this recipe.
Completely mediocre 'brownies'. Brownies should be chewy, fudgey, and moist. Dare I say even boxed mixes are better than this? These are more of a cake. I give them a two since they do have a good chocolately taste. Yes i did follow the instructions exactly. No, I did not make the frosting. Also this recipe is an exact ripoff of the Best Brownies on hersheykitchens.com, and also used to be on the can of Hershey's cocoa powder.
Insanly fantastic!!! I have never had any luck with homemade brownies but no more box mixes for me! Whatever you do, DO NOT USE A MIXER! mix the batter with a spoon and as little as possible. This will make sure you get fudgy, not cakey, brownies. I did ad a half a box of instant pudding to be sure they we super moist. I normally don't do that frosting thing, but I decided to on this one and it was the right decision!
Great tasting recipe. I certainly would not go back to boxed brownies. To avoid getting dry brownies try under-baking a bit. FOR MOIST, CHEWY BROWNIES IN A 9X13: double everything except for the eggs (only use 2 or 3). Omit the baking soda all together. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes. I used 3/4 c. cocoa (when doubling the recipe), for a richer chocolate taste, but not necessary. The key to making fudgey brownie that is not dry or cake-like is to not over bake the brownie and definitely omit the baking powder. Great recipe! Thanks. UPDATE: don't use a mixer! Beat everything by hand or you will overbeat the mixture and get a more cakey result. These brownies are not suppose to taste like a box mix - but are wonderful and better than the box!
This is truly an AWESOME brownie recipe-plus it is so easy and quick. You will definitely want to double the recipe-the first time I made it in the 8x8 pan and they were gone before evening. Also, to make things easier, I line my 9x13 with one sheet of wax paper. Take a standard (11.9 inches wide) roll of wax paper and tear it so that when you place it in the pan there is about 3 inches of extra wax paper hanging over on each long side of the 9x 13. When the brownies cool, just loosen the brownie from the short sides of the pan and using the extra wax paper on each side as "handles" lift out the entire brownie. It sounds complicated but it makes cutting the brownies a cinch!
Very tasty! For Halloween, I added mini marshmallows (as ghosts) & graham cracker sticks (as tombstones) on top of the frosting for a nice little Halloween smores treat, all the children loved it! Thanks Angie!
These are really the best brownies by far, rich and moist. Must have a class of milk when you eat these goodies!
Ok, I really suck! I'm not even going to rate this recipe because I mucked it up so bad. I just want to tell all those half-people like me to not do what I did and use regular cocoa powder instead of unsweetened and used regular sugar instead of confectiner's sugar. It came out all bad!!!
This is the most delicious and fail-proof brownie recipe I have tried. The first time I tried it, I had to make two batches within hours as they disappeared so fast. The brownies are really moist and chocolatey, and the recipe is quick, easy and no-fuss – all ingredients are mixed in a single bowl. A definite family favourite.
Sorry, I thought these were beyond ordinary and would not make again. The kids didn't even like them. Kind of bitter tasting and just something not quite right with them.
These were really good! Not quite the brownie texture I was looking for but very good. I think if I had cooked them any longer they would have been more of a cake type texture. I thought the icing was de~lish!!!!!!!!!
Very moist. Not enough chocolate for me.
I have made these twice in less than a week. The first time, dh took them to a work function and I didn't get to taste them. His coworkers gave rave reviews, so I made them for the fam tonight. I am surprised at how rich and chocolatey they are--other brownie recipes I've tried that use cocoa powder rather than baking chocolate aren't this fudgey. I had to add 1-2 TBS of half and half to the frosting both times to get it to a spreadable consistency. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Things I especially love about this recipe: SO simple and easy, I always have the ingredients on hand, it only makes an 8X8 pan (so we don't go overboard) but is easily doubled, and the easy frosting makes them extra special. Not being a honey lover, I was a little hesitant about adding it, but I can't taste it. If you haven't given these a try, go do it now! :-) Thank you, Angie!
These were horrible and the frosting was way too think. I will not make these again.
i never thought i'd say this but if these are the best brownies then i much prefer boxed Ghiradelli brownies and i'm someone that hates pre-made food including the frozen so called "fresh" dishes are popular in chain restaurants. also PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do NOT follow the review to use apple sauce, egg substitute and equal in this brownie to make it more "healthy". i tried that suggestion 2x and both times the brownies did NOT rise and came out as a flat piece of rubber. apple sauce, egg substitute and equal are what anorexic girls use in their recipes to alleviate their guilt during their binges.
I made this recipe 'as is' and although quite good (we ate the whole pan in about an hour), it was missing the rich chocolate flavour that I like in a brownie. The second time I made them I increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup, used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white instead of 1 cup white and added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. These were so rich & chocolately I just sprinkled with icing sugar instead of frosting.
this is the second time I'm making the brownies and they are still so excellent. It is idiot proof and I will recommend it to anybody for the ease and convenience of this recipe. I always double the recipe.. otherwise its just not enough. I've tried it two ways, once with butter (came out fudgey) and the other with 1/2 prune puree (8 ounces pitted prumes + 6 tbsp hot water in food processor) + 1/2 butter and it had a dense cake like consistency. either way it was THE BEST!!!
These brownies are awsome! They are so simple to make too. My whole family loves them. What I do though when I make them is that I double the recipe and put all of it in a 9 inch square pan. They take a little longer to bake but they are nice and high and fudgy. They turn out much better than the reg. recipe. And I use no icing, it makes them way too sweet and it ruins them lol. Also I use no nuts. Thanks!
TO SKEPTICS: Those that gave this a one star and said they were cake-like are wrong, they over-cooked their brownies and that is why they were cake-like. I followed the recipe and after about 15-20mins I check my brownies and they were done. Tip: Only cook brownies until they are just done, if you cook them too long they will turn out cake-like and this goes for store bought brownies as well; plus each person's oven is different (my old oven would have taken 30+ mins; so know your oven and adjust the time accordingly). Also, make sure to heat the butter in a pan (the hot pan and hot butter will make the batter smoother and help to make the brownies more fudge like). If you follow these tips your brownies won't be cake-like. As for the frosting: it is very hard to spread so melt the butter and heat the frosting so it starts melting a little and is easier to spread. I didn't do this and I couldn't get it to spread so I had to improvise. I flattened my frosting by hand and then laid it, in pieces, on the still warm brownies. It started to melt and I took a butter knife and gently started to spread the frosting and it worked nicely. For those that say they are not chocolaty enough, they must not have made them right. Plus cocoa is a little bitter, and if you aren't use to it you may not like it (I know I use to hate the taste of homemade brownies, but now I love them). Overall, if done right and not over cooked these brownies turn out just as the recipe says.
I am so pleased with this recipe. I've made the recipe SO MANY times, just as it's written (except the frosting. I don't like frosted brownies, and I really don't like honey in my frosting), and they are wonderful. Buttery, with a pleasant saltiness, and absolutely perfect. My mom and I had a tried and true one-bowl brownie recipe, and this is better because you don't have to wait for butter to thaw or buy special unsweetened chocolate. Everything you need for this recipe is on hand with no wait time. To start, I melt my butter in a saucepan, allow it to cool for like a minute while I assemble my ingredients, and then I make it all in the saucepan. One dish to clean. So excellent!
AWESOME! Not over dense like some brownies are. My friend came over and gobbled up half of them. I think it would be good to double the frosting.
WAY too sweet.. my 15 year old daughter made these and all you get when you bite into is sugar rush! We love sweet things but these were too much.. they were better the next day but just not a great brownie. We are still on the hunt for the BEST brownie!
Definitely some of the best brownies I've had. I'm curious to know how others are coming up with dry, cakey brownies, as mine were quite fudgy and moist. (I can only assume those with cakey results overbaked and/or used an electric mixer. Always mix brownies by hand.) With the exception of omitting the icing (I felt they'd be too rich with it), and substituting butter for margarine, I followed the recipe exactly and had great results.
This was not a brownie..Too light and fluffy for which I would consider a brownie to be..The frosting was horrible.The honey had a lot to do with the taste..(more on the lines of cheap chocolate)Sorry if this seems a little rough,but I didn't like these at all nor did anyone else. Also the recipe was followed as directed..Thank you
I was so disappointed. They were very tasteless and not worth the effort.
DELICIOUS! I halved the recipe because I don't like to have too many sweets at home and I baked them in a mini muffin pan for 14 minutes -- PERFECT!!
As suggested before, I use a bit more cocoa powder (1/4 cup) for this recipe. You also don't need the frosting. Instead I sprinkle walnuts and chocolate chips on top and bake for 20 minutes. Great recipe!
I have stopped buying mix and have made these several times. I double everything in the recipe except the eggs(I only use 3)and bake in a 9x13 pan for 25 min. These are perfect.
These are the best brownies I have ever made. I have made them at least 15 times in the past couple of months and everyone loves them. They are consistently chewy and moist except the time I used margarine and overbaked them, they were a bit cake-like, but the next day, they were perfect. For best results, use butter, like the recipe calls for. I have tried sunflower and vegetable oil and they are just as good as when I used butter. Also, I have never used the frosting recipe. I have tried them plain, with chocolate chunks and/or pecans, with a mixture of white and dark chocolate chunks, with milk chocolate chunks, and with swirling peanut butter on top before baking, all with perfect results each time. I have given the recipe to several friends and they all have the same result--moist, chewy brownies. One of my friends even added peanut butter chips...YUM! Thanks for the great recipe! I am never using a box mix again!
Wow, you'd think after over 900 people have tried it that this recipe has got to work. Wrong! How disappointing :( I followed the recipe exactly except for doubling the ingredients and it came out dry and awful. I will never try this recipe again unless I feel like modifying it. Horrible.
I personally found these to be the "worst brownies" I have made. The texture of the brownie was "gloppy" and the texture of the icing was very thick and not very spreadable. I would not make again.
wonderful. I got so many compliments on this recipe. Made them twice so far. If you taste a weird flavor, it's most likely the honey in the icing. substitute milk and it will work out better.
These truly are the Best Brownies! I have made them more times than I can count! So Easy and So Delicious!! Do not over bake and stir until just blended...Perfect everytime...I put the frosting on while they are still hot...Sometimes add a little milk to frosting if it's really thick...My grandson loves to help make them and add the sprinkles! You must keep this one on file!!
I can't say that these aren't good, they just weren't what I consider the "best brownie". They have much more of a cake-like consistency, so if that's what you look for in a brownie, then these are great. If you're like me, and like a fudgey gooey brownie, then Brooke's bombshell brownies are the way to go.
These are excellent, moist brownies that aren't overly sweet. Don't bother with a single recipe...double the batch and put it in a 9 X 13" pan. We found them even better the next day!
These were perfect. An earlier reviewer mentioned they were a cross between a cake and brownies and that description is very accurate, which is what I liked. I didn't overmix or overcook (exactly 25 minutes) and spread the frosting on top while still warm. Fabulous. However, I did have to add a 2-3 tsps of milk to the frosting to improve the consistency.
Loved this recipe! I do a lot of baking, but the perfect brownie recipe has always eluded me. Well, not anymore. I followed a few handy tips from other reviewers (1) avoiding using the cake mixer and made these by stirring them by hand (2) lightly beating the eggs separately before incorporating it into the batter (3) reducing the sugar to about 3/4 cup (4) not sifting the dry ingredients (5) not overcooking, and always keeping a watchful eye on them. Next time, I'd like to substitute the butter with 1/2 cup applesauce (to cut down the calories). I made these in a 9x9 square tin, but they weren't thin or cake ... the only difference was that I reduced the baking time to 15 mins (max). Thanks for sharing this recipe Angie! :)
No one in my family cared for these. Not the rich chocolate flavor I'm looking for.