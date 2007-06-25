Best Brownies

These brownies always turn out!

By Angie

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8-inch square pan.

  • In a large saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter. Remove from heat, and stir in sugar, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in 1/3 cup cocoa, 1/2 cup flour, salt, and baking powder. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Do not overcook.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine 3 tablespoons softened butter, 3 tablespoons cocoa, honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 cup confectioners' sugar. Stir until smooth. Frost brownies while they are still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 44.2mg; sodium 109.7mg. Full Nutrition
