Best Brownies

TO SKEPTICS: Those that gave this a one star and said they were cake-like are wrong, they over-cooked their brownies and that is why they were cake-like. I followed the recipe and after about 15-20mins I check my brownies and they were done. Tip: Only cook brownies until they are just done, if you cook them too long they will turn out cake-like and this goes for store bought brownies as well; plus each person's oven is different (my old oven would have taken 30+ mins; so know your oven and adjust the time accordingly). Also, make sure to heat the butter in a pan (the hot pan and hot butter will make the batter smoother and help to make the brownies more fudge like). If you follow these tips your brownies won't be cake-like. As for the frosting: it is very hard to spread so melt the butter and heat the frosting so it starts melting a little and is easier to spread. I didn't do this and I couldn't get it to spread so I had to improvise. I flattened my frosting by hand and then laid it, in pieces, on the still warm brownies. It started to melt and I took a butter knife and gently started to spread the frosting and it worked nicely. For those that say they are not chocolaty enough, they must not have made them right. Plus cocoa is a little bitter, and if you aren't use to it you may not like it (I know I use to hate the taste of homemade brownies, but now I love them). Overall, if done right and not over cooked these brownies turn out just as the recipe says.