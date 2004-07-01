Crisp Chocolate Rolls

Cookies rolled around a pencil or dowel and filled with chocolate.

By Kathleen Dickerson

24
1 - 2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until light and fluffy. Add egg whites; blend well. Gradually add flour and blend well.

  • Drop batter by teaspoons 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Spread with the back of a spoon into 3-inch rounds.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake for 5 minutes or until edges are light brown. Working with 1 cookie at a time, loosen from baking sheet with a spatula and then quickly roll tightly around a pencil. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, seam side down.

  • With a pastry bag or soda straw or wooden pick, fill rolls with Creamy Chocolate Filling.

  • To Make Filling: In a small saucepan, melt chocolate and 1/4 teaspoon of vegetable oil (or butter or margarine) over low heat stirring constantly.

83 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 5g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 31.9mg. Full Nutrition
