Aunt Mamie's
A cookie that is rolled around a nut filling and cut AFTER baking.
A cookie that is rolled around a nut filling and cut AFTER baking.
These cookies were gone almost as soon as they were out of the oven. My husband and my son who's 3 years old devoured them. I didn't quite have enough walnuts but that didn't seem to matter because the filling still worked fine. I did skip the confectioners sugar because we don't overly sweet cookies and there was already enough sugar in the filling. They were perfect without. I found the instructions on cutting a little confusing. I did cut them right through and bake them as a cookie and the bake time was fine, they weren't dried out at all. I will definately be making these againRead More
These cookies were gone almost as soon as they were out of the oven. My husband and my son who's 3 years old devoured them. I didn't quite have enough walnuts but that didn't seem to matter because the filling still worked fine. I did skip the confectioners sugar because we don't overly sweet cookies and there was already enough sugar in the filling. They were perfect without. I found the instructions on cutting a little confusing. I did cut them right through and bake them as a cookie and the bake time was fine, they weren't dried out at all. I will definately be making these again
I added the mini chocolate chips to this and it was fantastic. The recipe looks a little time-consuming but believe me it was one of the easiest cookies ever!! My husband asked when I could make these again!! (He doesn't like cookies either!! ) This one is a definite keeper and will make again. I wish I could call them something--there cookies and there are these. whatever my family would give these a 10 if they could:)
Fabulous cookie. A cross between a pastry and a cookie. The dough has no sugar in it , which make this a nice and not overly sweet cookie. I sprinkled a few mini chips before I rolled it up. One thing I did was after rolling, I chilled the dough again as it has warmed up and was smashing a bit when I sliced the cookies. Next time I've like to try this with a dark chocolate/almond filling...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections