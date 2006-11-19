Cyclops Cookies (Vegan)
Here's lookin' at you. To ensure that your finished product is vegan, make sure that you use margarine containing no animal products.
Some brands of Semi Sweet chocolate chips are vegan...you just have to look.Read More
i found that these cookies were really bland no matter what i tried, it called for half a stick of margarine i added a whole one, i added more chocolate chips, and i added brown sugar on top of the powderd sugar it called for. i would not make these again.Read More
Not the best, but good. BTW there are vegan chocolate chips. There are a lot of vegan chocolates out there. You just have to use your noggin' and look.
If there are chocolate chips in the recipe, the dish is not vegan.
I made this cookie without walnuts. And with wheat flour. Very Tasty. My daughter loves them!
These cookies were super dry...but good in a weird way. (Eat with a glass of chocolate soy milk.)
i tried this recipe for my vegan friends birthay but it wasnt a hit. sorry im sure you do it better but just not for me.
Wow! Great hit! It was AWESOME!
I found this to be rather bland & dry. I adapted it to a non-vegan recipe by using only margarine, adding a couple of splashes of condensed milk, 4 chocolate chips instead of one, and a dollop of honey after baking. I also made drop cookies instead of rolling out & cutting (I wouldn't recommend drop method with these). Even after all these changes, I agree that I wouldn't make these again, they're too dry and flat -tasting.
The batter was a little dry so my brother said just add a little milk they where sooooooooo good
