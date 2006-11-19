Cyclops Cookies (Vegan)

Here's lookin' at you. To ensure that your finished product is vegan, make sure that you use margarine containing no animal products.

By Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the flour and cinnamon. In separate large bowl cream together shortening, margarine and powdered sugar. Gradually add in the flour/cinnamon mixture. Fold in the chopped nuts.

  • Roll out on floured surface to 1/4 inch thickness and cut out cookies with a 2 inch round cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Put one single chocolate chip in the center of each cookie. Bake 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until lightly colored. Cool on wire racks.

104 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 6.2g; sodium 14.8mg. Full Nutrition
