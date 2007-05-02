Lemonade Cookies
Lemonade concentrate makes these simple cookies a tart treat!
Ok, this isn't five stars unless you make a few changes. Once you do though this is a WINNER. First, use HALF of a 12oz can of lemonade concentrate (not pink) in the batter, plus the extra flour mentioned below and lowering to 350. The bottoms will brown but the tops never get really brown. It is a soft cakey cookie when done. I then iced them with a butter/confectioners sugar/milk icing that I added the other half of the lemonade concentrate to. I also added a touch of red to make the icing pink. I'd seen these cookies done this way and then called pink lemonade cookies at an awesome bakery. I made the icing kind of thick... Mine tasted identical...everyone loved them and there eyes rolled back as they chewed. I also added a tiny dust of red sugar sprinkles just to make them pretty. Try it, you wont be disappointed.Read More
These cookies aren't bad, at least in the flavor department. As far as texture, well they were way to soft to eat like a cookie. They fell apart. If I'd have baked them any longer they would have burned, so I'm not exactly sure why they turned out like that. I've stored the leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge, so maybe that'll help them firm up a bit. I will try this recipe one more time though because they didn't taste bad. My issue was with the texture. I'm just wondering if maybe I did something wrong and that's why they turned out so soft and literally fell apart.Read More
I think I have finally perfected this recipe to my liking. Most complaints are the texture and lack of strong lemonade flavor. These are the changes I made and they made these exactly the cookie I was craving... hope it works for you as well. NEW AND IMPROVED LEMONADE ZINGER COOKIES 1 1/4 C Butter 1 C white sugar 3 1/2 C self-rising flour 1 can frozen lemonade concentrate 2 C powdered sugar lemon zest for garnish Cream 1 C butter and 1 C white sugar. Gradually beat in self-rising flour. Add 3/4 C concentrate. Drop rounded teaspoonfuls onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes or until tops look dry and bottom edges are just barely beginning to brown. Let cool completely before removing from cookie sheet. For frosting, beat 2 C powdered sugar, 1/6 C of concentrate (I just filled my 1/3 C measure half full) and 1/4 C butter. Decorate as desired. Garnish with lemon zest. BEWARE, these are potent but yummy. Took them to a cookie exchange and they got rave reviews because they were so different from the rest. Hope these changes work great for you!
This cookie is so good! They are so light and fluffy. I added 1/2 cup more flour and baked them at 350 instead of 400. I will be making these again and again!
This is a good recipe which I will make again. The dough was a little too wet to drop from teaspoons, so I added almost another 1/2 cup flour to the mixture. Thanks,Kathleen.
Great little cookies. I did add a couple of TBSP of lemon zest to give a brighter flavor to the cookie.
These were a hit at my cookie exchange. I made a really thick icing with the little bit of leftover lemonade concentrate. Dyed it yellow and added a tiny teaspoon of milk. Spread it on the cookies and sprinkled coarse sugar crystals on top! Everyone loved them!
its very good the way i did it
These cookies were a childhood favorite of mine, but the last time I was looking to make them my mom had lost the recipe. It was my grandmother recipe. So this time I set out to find a recipe close. And I found it with recipe! They are so so so yummy! Brings back good memories of growing up. I did change one think though, I baked them at 375 for 10 minutes. 400 is too hot and the tops of your cookies will be brown. ENJOY!
This is a soft cookie with the majority of the lemon flavor coming from the lemonade concentrate added to the top of the cookies after they are done baking. I inadvertently used a can of pink lemonade. It did not alter the color of the cookie; however, it did add a nice hint of pink to the top of the cookie when added at the end with the sugar. I did not have a problem with burning. Nice cookie I will make again during summer.
These were really not good. I followed the recipe to the letter, but we really didn't like them. Even my kids wouldn't eat them and they will usually eat anything with sugar in it. The cookies themselves had no flavor and the tecture was kind of mealy and dry. The lemonade and sugar topping was so bright and tart as to make you pull away at first bite. I love lemon, but this was unpleasant and chemically. Thanks for the recipe, but I think I'll pass on this one.
I made this cookie for Christmas, and my family was "fighting" to take home the few cookies that were left when it was time to leave. They are fantastic. After reading the reviews, I made only a couple of changes. I increased the flour to 3 1/2 cups and used half of the 6 ounce can (not 1/2 cup) in the dough.
I followed Sara's instructions to a tee and these cookies came out beautifully. They are a very soft, cake-like cookie so if you prefer chewier cookies you may be disappointed. These cookies are very refreshing and a welcome change from traditional chocolate chip or sugar cookies.
I think it's a good recipe- I found the lemonade flavor to be very subtle, and I intended these cookies to be for children, but they are much more sophisticated, and would fit well at an afternoon tea. The first batch I made did not flatten at all, so I flattened them myself with my fingers, and the shape looked much better. But I had no issue with burning at all.
I hate to insult any one, but I have been baking for a long time,and this was the first recipe that just plain stunk. The dough was very wet and sticky, and the cookies burned almost instantly, while the tops didnt cook at all,they came out with the consistency of cake. I was very dissapointed.
I would describe these cookies as sugar cookies with a slight lemony flavor. I had thought the flavor would be more intense. As other reviewers suggested I added an additional 1/2 cup of flour and decreased the cooking temperature to 350. My cookies did not burn and the dough was the consistency of a soft cookie dough. I had to keep it in the fridge between batches or it became difficult to scoop out. I love the idea of the lemony cookie, but this just didn't do it for me. They are not bad, but I will continue to search for a better recipe.
Great for afternoon teas, very refreshing, would make again.
I have to agree with a couple of the other reviewers. These cookies just didn't do anything for me. The dough was quite wet and the cookies were far too cake-like in texture and bordered on burned. I will say I like the idea of the lemonade as the liquid and a glazing medium, but I'll use that on a different recipe.
These cookies are so good! They have a nice lemon flavor which I do not think is overpowering but I really like lemon. I am so glad to have found this recipe again. My mom and I have made these for years but I copied the recipe down wrong and my mom couldn't find her copy. These are the exact directions. We never made any changes except sometimes I would use lime concentrate for a change.
Wow. I am not sure what happened with these. We followed the recipe to a T and they were awful. Soggy and so lemony. Entire batch went in the garbage. Wish they would have worked for us.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I expected a lemony flavor, and it really was bland. Tasted more like a sugar cookie than anything. They didn't cook up very well either, very soggy.
Excellent cake like cookies with a refreshing lemon flavor. I did add the extra 1/2 c. flour as recommended. Also chilled the dough which made it a little easier to work with. I tried making a powdered sugar/concentrate glaze but preferred the original suggestion of brushing w/ leftover lemonade (I used a 12 oz can and used half in the cookies) and sugar.
just great! A "non fussy" old fashioned type of cookie with a different taste. Fits in any type of menu.
My Dad loves this recipe, in fact my Mom had it and lost it years ago. We are so glad that I found this recipe.
Had this or a similiar lemonade cookie reciepe years ago. I'ts excellent. Takes some care when baking. A real hit with my husband.
I also made a few changes after reading reviews. Added about a half cup or more of flour and used 6 oz. of concentrate. I made a crisscross mark on cookies like you do with p.b. cookies. Then I heated the rest of the concentrate down to thicken and applied to cooled cookies with a sprinkle of raw sugar. Applying concentrate directly on cookies made them a little too soggy for me. I also added a drop or 2 of red food coloring to glaze. Cookie flavor is ok but may try some lemon zest in dough next time. I also baked at 350 for 10 min
pretty yummy; I did not have lemonade concentrate on hand so I just flavored it with lemon juice. I was worried they would spread out too much, but they ended up just the right size, with a cake-y/egg-y texture. The lemon flavor does decrease as they're baking, though, so I added more juice the second pan. Will probably make again later.
The recipe is great! But once you add the lemonade concentration you need to add more flour so they don't come out cake like, other than that everyone loved this recipe.
These cookies are delicious if you love the tangy lemon flavor like I do. However, when I set my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the bottoms burned and the middles were still under done. So I lowered the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cooked them for 13-16 minutes instead. They them turned out great!
