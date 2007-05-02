Lemonade Cookies

Lemonade concentrate makes these simple cookies a tart treat!

By Kathleen Dickerson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and 1 cup sugar. Blend in eggs. In a medium bowl, sift together flour and baking soda; gradually beat into butter mixture, alternating with 1/2 cup lemonade concentrate. Drop mixture by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly brown. Brush lightly with remaining lemonade, and sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 75.6mg. Full Nutrition
