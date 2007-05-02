Lemonade Cookies

I think I have finally perfected this recipe to my liking. Most complaints are the texture and lack of strong lemonade flavor. These are the changes I made and they made these exactly the cookie I was craving... hope it works for you as well. NEW AND IMPROVED LEMONADE ZINGER COOKIES 1 1/4 C Butter 1 C white sugar 3 1/2 C self-rising flour 1 can frozen lemonade concentrate 2 C powdered sugar lemon zest for garnish Cream 1 C butter and 1 C white sugar. Gradually beat in self-rising flour. Add 3/4 C concentrate. Drop rounded teaspoonfuls onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 13-15 minutes or until tops look dry and bottom edges are just barely beginning to brown. Let cool completely before removing from cookie sheet. For frosting, beat 2 C powdered sugar, 1/6 C of concentrate (I just filled my 1/3 C measure half full) and 1/4 C butter. Decorate as desired. Garnish with lemon zest. BEWARE, these are potent but yummy. Took them to a cookie exchange and they got rave reviews because they were so different from the rest. Hope these changes work great for you!