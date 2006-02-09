Mom's Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

3.8
90 Ratings
Soft cake-like cookie studded with plump raisins and sweetened with brown sugar - a childhood favorite.

Recipe by Sassy Squirrel

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sift the flour together with the soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the oats. Combine the other ingredients and add them to the flour mixture, stirring thoroughly.

  • Drop by tablespoonful onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 15 to 18 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 87.9mg. Full Nutrition
