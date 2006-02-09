Mom's Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
Soft cake-like cookie studded with plump raisins and sweetened with brown sugar - a childhood favorite.
Soft cake-like cookie studded with plump raisins and sweetened with brown sugar - a childhood favorite.
I made these a couple of days ago, and they turned out pretty good. The only reason I didn't mark them as 5-star was because they seemed to crisp and burn very, very easily. I wound up having to turn my oven down by at least 10 degrees and lower the cooking time by 2 minutes from the low time given in the recipe in order to not get crisp, dark brown edges. That being said, however, they all vanished quite quickly when I took them to work.Read More
Although easy, not enough raisins or oatmeal. I'll add another 1/2 cup of each next time. And I found that scoops made with a small size ice cream scoop baked for exactly 15 minutes on a Silpat sheet turned out beautifully and stayed soft the next day (once cooled, I stored in a Ziploc bag)Read More
I made these a couple of days ago, and they turned out pretty good. The only reason I didn't mark them as 5-star was because they seemed to crisp and burn very, very easily. I wound up having to turn my oven down by at least 10 degrees and lower the cooking time by 2 minutes from the low time given in the recipe in order to not get crisp, dark brown edges. That being said, however, they all vanished quite quickly when I took them to work.
Although easy, not enough raisins or oatmeal. I'll add another 1/2 cup of each next time. And I found that scoops made with a small size ice cream scoop baked for exactly 15 minutes on a Silpat sheet turned out beautifully and stayed soft the next day (once cooled, I stored in a Ziploc bag)
Basic but effective! My first time baking O.R. cookies. I read some reviews first and made the following adjustments: Added a bit more oatmeal and raisins, in addition to the oil, added 1/4 cup melted/softened butter, added a little more brown sugar, reduced temp to 350, watched baking closely...removed from oven when edges got dark brown. Tops looked as if they may not be cooked through but they were. They are great!! They're very soft and chewy, with the perfect amount of sweetness. Good job on a simple recipe!
these are great cookies, i just made them and WOW! every easy and very good. my fav oatmeal cookie so far.. the brwon sugar and cinnamon are great. next time i make them i was thinking of throwing some bananas in there .. but even with out adding anything else .. great.. my daughter and i are in love :D
Your basic oatmeal-raisin cookie recipe.
These were pretty good. Not outstanding, never stop eating, no other recipe great, but they were pretty good. But for only 100 calories and 3.5 grams of fat, they were very tasty. I used egg substitute instead of egg, and baking raisins ( more moist) and these were delicious. Beware, after just a small amount of time in the oven they look very done, but they're not. They've just turned color, but they're not burnt. Even better, these cookies slid right off the cookie sheet, and the cleanup was quite easy. Overall, good recipe. I would recommend it if you're looking for a fairly quick, easy recipe that tastes good and is pretty health-conscious.
I just made these, and they are a 5 star! I loved them! I didn't change anything!
very easy and quick, absolutely wholesome with oats and oil (I used olive oil), but great taste indeed, expecially if eaten while cooling. I'll just see how it keeps.
I liked them but the recipe was very bland. I would add another 1/2 to 1 cup of sugar and I bet it would be a 5 star.
Turned out great. I used baking raisins so it helped keep moist and chewy
I can only rate this with three stars as I made so many changes - that being said those that I baked turned out great. Firstly I upped the amount of oatmeal to 2 cups. I also changed the sugar content using 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup brown. I increased the cinnamon to 1tsp and used 2 free range 60g eggs. Instead of adding more raisins as other reviews have suggested I instead added 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. Baked in a 180 degree (C) oven for about 17mins. These cookies have now been devoured!
this is one of the best oatmeal raisin cookies I've made. I love it, and usually I'm not a fan of oatmeal cookies.
Not impressed at all..boring and flat tasting. I always make the exact recipe then make changes if they are pretty good to start with, but I won't bother with this one. Was very dissapointed.
My family and I loved this cookie. I forgot the egg, but it turned out great. These were moist soft cookies. I will make these again.
I had such a craving for oatmeal cookies and this hit the spot. The recipe is very easy, and when I ate my first one, I thought something was missing. But after I let them cool, they were very good. In turned the temp. down to 350 and added a little more oatmeal and cinnamon. Will make again. Thanks for sharing.
I loved these and my family did too. I added two tablespoons of molasses and doubled the cinnamon the second time I made them and they disappeared in a matter of a couple of hours.
We did not like the taste of these at all and followed the recipe exactly.
I was so worried about these cookies, because the dough was runnier than I'm used to for cookie dough. HOWEVER, the cookies are WONDERFUL!! I absolutely love the cake-like texture! They aren't too sweet...they are just perfect. This will be my go-to oatmeal raisin cookie recipe from now on. For a good friend of mine, I'm still looking for a crunchy oatmeal cookie recipe. This cookie, however, is perfect for me!
pretty good, i added more flour and raisins and let the wet mixture sit for one hour with plastic wrap over it and it really made a difference!
My husband loves oatmeal raisin cookies, but i was very disappointed in this recipe. They didnt have much taste and sure werent like the cookies i remember grandma used to make. will try a new recipe next time
These are soft with a perfect little crisp on the outside (so therefore not cakey) and they have a great flavor. Also not gummy and chewy like some oatmeal cookies end up. Best recipe I've found so far! BUT you should know that I made two HUGE changes: I halved the amount of brown sugar and added a few teaspoons of white sugar plus cranberries and white chocolate chips for sweetness instead (1/4 cup of each). My family doesn't like desserts that are overly sweet. With this adjustment to meet my own personal taste, these were great! Also, I didn't have quick oats and only had rolled oats. I think this added to the texture though. Loved this as a base for my crazy version haha. A keeper!
Bland, not chewy. Looked like moon craters. Crumbly. Followed the recipe to the tee.
This recipe is OMG so good. It was very easy to make and tastes even better the next day! Loved it! I added a 1/2 cup more oats and raisins, each; I picked that up in another post, (thanks!!). I usually put in extra vanilla in any recipe and this was no exception! Double it! And I also added 1/3 cup unsalted butter. My first time making oatmeal cookies and they seemed flawless!! No need to search further!!
I don't know what every one did wrong but this recipe is Awesome! The only thing that I did differently was watch the cookies closely and they baked in about 12 min. I also added some dried cherries with golden raisins (to equal the original measurement of 1 cup)to the second batch! Really soft, chewy cookies! Great!
Delish! Glad to see a recipie that doesn't call for butter/margerine. I did take the advice of other reviews & add a 1/2 cup more oatmeal & raisins. Also lowered oven to 350. Very pleased with results!
Made these last night after reading the reviews. I'm sorry I didn't pay more attention to the reviews. These are horrible! They're extremely dry and not at ALL what an oatmeal cookie should be. I'm going to salvage mine by mixing up a batch of buttercream flavored with cinnamon and either frosting them or making them into whoopie pies. I can't possibly serve them to guests in their current state. I didn't have any issues with them burning, since I reduced the oven temp to 350 after reading the reviews. I also added nuts and more raisins. What a waste of time and money.
My 11 yr old son requested Oatmeal Raisin Cookies:) So I chose this recipe. I read the reviews and gave it a twist as well. I used Instant Oatmeal packets we had on hand. 5 maple brown sugar,3 cinnamon apple,and 2 cinnamon roll. Added 1/4 c butter, 1/2 c apple sauce. 350* and baked for 12 min exactly! I am just beside myself at how Phenomenal these cookies came out!! I can't wait to surprise him with them after school today! Thanks, Sassy, you made my day ;)
These were kind of blegh... I think they needed more sugar, and they were sort of dry and tasted like baking soda (I did not mis-measure the baking soda by the way). I made them because I had all the ingredients on hand and was craving oatmeal cookies, but I think I'll try a different recipe next time.
Will not make again. More like a scone than a cookie and VERY dry. Dissapointing. The flavor was ok, but the texture was awful.
I too modified this recipe. I used almond extract instead of vanilla, added 1c of white chocolate chips, added 1/4c more brown sugar, 1/4c more oats, and finally topped cookies with almond slivers before pacing in oven. Because of the extra oats and brown sugar I had to add a bit more oil and milk to get right consistency for dough. So good!!
kind of blah....quick and easy though overall not too bad. -E.M
I read the reviews and made a couple of changes based on them. I turned the oven down to 350 and took them out of the oven before they burnt. I added pecans, more raisins, extra cranberries, a little more cinnamon. They tasted great.
Made this recipe and they are the best I have ever made...done others but nothing close to Mom's recipe, I even added some pecans. They are so good!
My husband loves these delightful cookies. We love the cake-like texture, and that they are not too sweet. Perfect with tea or coffee, or a big glass of milk.
These were not the best in the world. I will not be making these again.. Not sweet enough...
These are good, but seems like something is missing though not quite sure what. I'm sure it won't stop my teenage sons from eating them quickly either. One thing that was a problem was that they stuck terribly to my baking sheets.
the raisins got burnt easily and it was really runny. i had to add a little more flour to the batch. but when i took it out earlier, the top looked raw. but other than that the edges were nice and crispy and the middle was soft.
good cookie but just not sweet enough
This tasted good, I did add half a cup of white sugar. The cookies did turn very hard very fast, next time I will get it straight in a ziploc bag after cooling a bit.
Definitely 5 stars for me since we are all watching our calories in the family. Very easy to put together, slipped right off the baking sheets and had just the right crunch on the outside, moist and fragrant on the inside. My - forced - alterations (just using up all my nearly empty supply jars): 1/3 cup veg. oil 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce 1 cup a.p. flour and 1/2 whole wheat looking for a tin to hide them or they'll disapear before the day is over. Great recipe! thanks for posting!
this was the best bake I'm made and proud of wish to start a bake sale with
it was a good idea but turns out to be more of a muffin top cookie than the oatmeal cookies from my childhood instead of the spice it calls for i added allspice for a lil kick it was great
The many times I tried this they still didn't taste anything like a real oatmeal cookie to me.
I followed this to a T and for some reason these were really fluffy and almost cake like. It wasn't the texture of a cookie at all. I traced back everything I did and it was the exact recipe but didn't turn out right at all. Like another reviewer suggested, maybe add more oatmeal or raisin. The flavor was all there but the texture was all wrong. I am trying this again!!!
WONDERFUL!!!! I wasn't too sure how these were going to turn out based on the batter - it was kind of thin ---- but wow were they GREAT!!!!! I added 1/2 cup of finely chopped pecans (just cause I had some in the freezer). My 2.5 year old LOVES them! Thanks!
great recipe - the only thing I left out of it was the salt - beings I have to stay away from it. They still tasted very good. I also tried without raisin's and with raisin's and also went as far to ad creamy peanut butter in the batter, about 3 Tablespoons. They turned out great.
This is my Mom's go to recipe for keeping the cookie jar full. Watch the time. I found that was too long. They should just be showing some color when you take them out. 10 min. is enough in my oven.
We just Loved this recipe!!!! My husband doesn't like sweets, but he said these were delicious! He thought I got them at the Bakery.
I thought that these were good oatmeal cookies, a little bland. I did change the ingredients a wee bit. I added 2 cups of oatmeal, and 2 cups of flour. I substituted apple sauce for the oil, just to make them a bit more healthy. I thought that they needed a bit more cinnamon, perhaps 1/2 tsp. These are great basic healthy cookies. Hubby loved them, even tho they were healthier ;) Oh I almost forgot I did refrigerate the dough for approx 20 mins before baking
truely cake like,ummmmmmmm.
wow! This is the real deal classic! yummy as is!
I don't know if I did something wrong but I did not enjoy these cookies. They were too dry for my liking and the bake time seemed way too long so my first batch burnt. My family didn't mind them though.
The cookies were good, not sickeningly sweet. I didn't have raisins so I used chocolate chips, and I added 1/8 tsp clove powder too. My roommates are sure to like them!
Good recipe, but there was something, ingredient wise, missing.
These cookies did not go over well. They taste like a regular choc. chip cookie only sub rasins. I agree they were very very bland.
I found these cookies low on flavor, and too low on oatmeal to give that oatmeal taste and texture. I will find another recipe for oatmeal cookies.
Easy but not cookie like.. Will not be making these again
I love these! Easy to mix together and they are nice and soft. Just what my son asked me to find.
The 15-18 minute cooking time seemed a bit long to me so I set the timer for the first batch to 12 minutes. The bottoms were burnt! So, the 2nd batch went in for 10 minutes and that was just about right. Once I figured out the proper cooking time, the cookies were absolutely delicious! Thanks for sharing!
I like it but , I had to add 1 cup of sugar and 3 teaspoon to rest of the mixture I had left .Over all it was good but not great .
The cookies were great...only suggestion I would make: substitue a few more tablespoons of oatmeal for the flour.
these cookies are really good and my grandkids really like them and they are easy to make
Used dried cranberries instead of raisins. And soaked them before using.
They were really good and simple. I added cocconut, raisins, papaya, cranberries, pineapple, chocolate chips and added some nutmeg because my son asked if I could. All the the family loved them!
I liked it. I kept them in the oven a bit too long, because they looked not done. But I think they were. Next time I'll remove them at 8 minutes. They turned out crisp, not soft. Taste is good, although a bit too sweet to my liking. Next time I'll add more oatmeal and less sugar.
This recipe was just what I was looking for, Soft & chewy. Baked at 375* for 11minutes and added walnuts, also added 1/4 tsp. of baking powder.
Delicious and simple to make
These were cake-like. Yummy but not much flavor...
Wasn't very impressed. I found them very bland, not enough raisins or oatmeal, very little flavor
I made these cookies and the batter yielded 30 nice size cookies. I added dark chocolate morsels to half of the batter for those in my family who love chocolate. I wish that other bakers would add the yields to their cookie recipes since this information is important when baking for a crowd.
Seems to be an easy low fat recipe. I made it according to the recipe, but found them almost fluffy like egg soufflés. I would add more flour and sugar. But otherwise, my kids loved them!
Too much flour for us. Will not make again
I'm trying to making oatmeal raisin cookies yum yum !
Great recipe my family and friends can not get enough of them!I cook them for 8 minutes and they remain soft,I also and walnuts. Delicious every time,I've been making them at least twice a week for about a month.Love this recipe!
I added 1/2 cup more oatmeal and raisins, and doubled the amount of cinnamon. Baked for exactly 14 minutes, perfect color, not burned. They are just a tad dry so I am going to add 1 tablespoon honey to the next batch.
I made these cookies as my first oatmeal cookie. they were very good and my neighbors thought I had bought them.
I do not like the flavor of these cookies. All I can taste is the oil. Also I think these cookies are too cake like :(
These were just barely "ok". They were quite bland and boring.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections