Almond Shortbread I

This recipe did not go well at all. I followed the directions exactly for ingredients, mixing, chilling and rolling... the only thing I did differently was divide the dough in 3 parts instead of 2 to prepare for rolling (3 parts = 1 dozen each) The dough tasted pretty good before baking. The almond extract was light and the PERFECT amount for just a hint of almond. The was SOOO hard to roll out. I divided my dough into 3 rounds to prepare for rolling, and by the time the center was the right temperature for rolling, the edges were melting from all the butter. I made these separate from all of my other cookies this year, because I didn't want the kitchen to be hot from the oven going while I was rolling something with so much butter... it didn't help. The few cookies I did get to come out were horribly dry and crumbly, and the sweet almond-y flavor from the dough was gone. Dusting with sugar did not help, because they were so dry nothing would stick. It is unlikely I will attempt these again--too much experimentation to get it "right" is effort better spent trying other recipes. Cutting the flour, increasing the sugar, rolling in powdered sugar... these all might help. These might work for you if you live in an extremely humid but very cool climate.