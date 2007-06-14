Almond Shortbread I
Melt-in-your-mouth shortbread.
If you use unsalted butter, add 1/4 teaspoon salt to the recipe.
Outstanding! This recipe is simple and classic. Instead of struggling with a wooden spoon, I just used my electric mixer to do it all. First I beat up the cold butter, sugar and extract, then added the sifted flour and put the mixture on "stir." Those who said it was crumbly didn't stir it long enough. I took other reviewers' advice and used only 2 cups of flour. Also, I rolled it into a 2.5 inch log, chilled, then sliced the cookies 1/2" thick. They baked in my convection oven for 20 mins and were perfect! Soft and delish. Enjoy!
This is a great shortbread cookie like I remember from Scotland. We make them and then sandwich them between almond frosting. Just make sure that the sugar and butter are very well blended because this is what makes them turn out well.
I am currently going to culinary school and needed a recipe for shortbread for a tableside cooking practical. Not only was this shortbread easy to work with, I topped it with powdered almonds and sugar and it came out exactly how I wanted. I think this recipe is fantastic.
Just made these, followed other suggestions & cut flour to two cups, rolled thin & cut with 2 1/2" decoritive cutter. Dipped 1/2 in melted milk chocolate. They are wonderful. Will be making another batch!!
This recipe made the easiest and best shorbread I've ever made. (It is much easier and better than the recipe I found in Martha Stewart Living last Christmas!) I made two batches this evening for holiday gifts. Instead of using Almond Extract, which I didn't have on hand, I used vanilla extract and lemon extract. In the vanilla shortbread I also added cinnamon. After pulling them out of the oven, I rolled the lemon shorbread in sugar and the vanilla/cinnamon in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. They turned out perfectly flakey and absolutely delicious. Don't worry if the dough is a bit dry and crumbly. It still turns out well. Just keep working it with your hands. Thanks, Robin!!
I am blown away. I have had the hardest time finding a good shortbread recipe, and this one takes it. all I did was substitute vanilla for almond extract, and add 1/8 cup brown sugar. perfect, works in pan form, and rolled into tubes and cut into cookies. very versitile.
These cookie are outstanding. After carefully reading the reviews, I solved the whole dilemna about too much flour-- I used my Kitchen Aid Standmixer. At first, the dough was very crumbly, but I let the beaters do the work and then it all came together! I uploaded a photo of how I made these-- they are very delicious and a keeper. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I would not change a single thing...I photographed how I made these on my food blog.
Wonderful recipe. The only thing I did different was I rolled into logs and sliced after chilling as others had suggested. Perfect...thank you!!
These shortbread cookies are delicious! We ate them faster than we could make them. Too bad there are none left for Christmas baskets! Looks like I'll have to make some more, though I'll be doubling the recipe next time, too. I found that hands are an important tool in working with the dough. I kneaded in the last of the flour (the dough gets thick and stirring would be exhausting) and found that warming the dough a little with gentle handling prior to rolling between sheets of waxed paper kept the dough from being too crumbly roll out smoothly. These cookies have a wonderful flavor and texture and were super-easy to make. My husband loves them. Yum. I'll definitely make more throughout the year.
I loved this rich delectable cookie. Similar to the butter cookies you buy in tins. I made a few batches and added 1/4 cup more sugar the second time around, I just didn't think it was sweet enough. I brushed mine with egg white, and added a few drops of food coloring. The looked nice. They come out perfect if you cut them 3/8 an inch thick. It took a full 30 minutes in my oven and they came out perfect. Would make a great cookie to give in a gift basket for about any occation. It's a keeper.
UNBELIEVABLY EASY & GOOOOD!! So I never thought shortbread cookies were *this* easy but following this recipe I guess they really ARE! I followed the recipe's ingredients to the letter. I just changed the way I cut the cookies out & the decoration. Like another reviewer, I rolled the dough into a log. In addition I added amaretto-toasted almond trimming. I blanched about a 1/2 cup of raw almonds & toasted them in amaretto, let them cool & chopped them finely. So after rolling out my cookie dough into a log, I brushed on some egg wash and rolled the dough over the chopped nuts, wrapped in plastic wrap, chilled for the recommended amount of time, then cut them about 1/4 in and baked according to the recipe. They came out wonderful and now I'm storing them in my fave cookie jars. They're incredibly buttery, crunchy and just plain delicious!! I just finished eating one with ice cream for dessert...sooo yummy!! I highly recommend this recipe especially since it just nails the basics of shortbread cookies. You can always take the basics and build on them the way u like! Good luck.
I felt compelled to set up an account here to review these cookies because they were that good. I made one batch for a valentines day party and we enjoyed them so much that I made another batch a week later. It's a really great, simple cookie that I would highly recommend! I did make some minor alterations to the recipe based on others comments: -added 1/4 tsp salt -cut flower down to 2 cups -added 1/8 cup brown sugar -added an extra 1/8 cup of granulated sugar -added an extra tsp of almond extract -refrigerated in a log shape for an hour and then cut quarter inch slices instead of rolling it out
Thanks for sharing this Robin...it's really good. I love almond and the flavor of this shortbread was perfect. I made a glaze out of powdered sugar, almond extract and water to pour over this after it was done. Enjoyed this very much.
Absolutely, THE best almond shortbread. I followed the recipe to exactness. I only modified the presentation. I cut mine into bars and sprinkled finely diced almonds on the top of each bar before baking to give it a little crunch. Immediately after removing from the oven and sliding onto a cooling rack I sprinkled sifted powdered sugar over each bar. FABULOUS BUTTERY DELICIOUSNESS!
I didn't trust it b/c the dough was so sticky and I had to add a LOT of flour while rolling out -- but these came out absolutely delicious. Delicate and melt in your mouth.
I don't love shortbread in the first place, which is what keeps me from rating this five stars, BUT I followed the instructions (except I used imitation almond extract instead of the real thing), and the cookies turned out exactly how they should have. The trick is to make sure the butter and sugar is mixed really well, and stir the flour in gradually. Next time I will add the almond frosting that other reviewers suggested.
These were good. I did something a bit different. I have a several mini tart pans so I pressed dough in each one and make perfect little round shortbreads.
This makes a pretty nice cookie--I thought the texture was great. I agree with the reviewers who recommend reducing the flour a little (I used 2 1/4 c), and absolutely get the butter and sugar nice and creamy. The almond taste is pretty subtle, though. Next time I might add some ground almonds, or perhaps extra extract. I also rolled the dough into logs and sliced cookies, rather than rolling and cutting out. I found that chilling for half an hour was sufficient for this method.
Yummmm!!! This is so good!!! I didn't have any almond extract so I used maple extract and OMG! It's delish! I also took another reviewers tip and made them into logs and just sliced them! Awesome and this is def a keeper! Thank you for posting this recipe!
I REALLY wish I had read the reviews FIRST. Like others, my dough was crumbly and just had NO HOPE of rolling out. So I pushed it down into a 9x13 pan and baked it like a crust. I'll probably just melt some chocolate over it or something.
Excellent! EASY! Used an 8x8 pan and baked 30 minutes on 300 degrees. I used salted butter and added 1/2 teaspoon salt with the sugar and butter. I whipped the butter/sugar/salt/almond flavoring combination for about 3 minutes. In keeping with other reviewers, I used my mixer for the whole recipe, adding the flour gradually while my mixer was on "stir." Glazed with royal icing on the bias of the cookie and sprinkled with crushed almonds.
Great easy recipe! Only used 2cups flour as well. Made thumb print cookies. Light and crisp. A keeper!
I followed the recipe some of the cookies I dipped in chocolate other chocolate and chopped almonds. They were very tasty and enjoyed by the entire family. Very easy recipe.
Great, very buttery. Made them as part of a selection of christmas cookies for the kids' teachers. They were a hit.
I didn't have a single problem with this recipe! I Put the butter in my Kitchen Aid and whipped it for at least 5 minutes, then the sugar and almond flavoring (a sin not to use real butter and real almond flavoring)and whipped another 5 minutes. Scraping the bowl now and then. The flour mixed in perfectly and the finished cookie was melt in your mouth heaven! I've also used ground almonds in the recipe and it's also wonderful. My husband couldn't stop making yummy noises! Thank you so much Robin for a wonderful recipe!
These are so good. I wish I would have read more reviews before making them though. You really do need to cut the flour to 2 cups, or add more butter, I ended up adding more butter. I did roll them into logs, like others suggested, chilled them and then sliced and baked. My logs were about 1 1/2 inches in diameter and were done in about 12-14 minutes. I will be making more tomorrow to give away with the rest of my baked goodies.
I used half flour and half almond powder. I blenderd whole white almonds into powder and used that for the half of the flour. This way you have more almond taste! It's great recepi and even better on my way. Keep up the great work with baking cookies, bye Marja
I handed out these cookies in gift baskets for Christmas. Everyone wanted the recipe, it was their favorite!
Great recipe! I did one batch just as the recipe stated...liked them so well, I mixed up a second batch and used marschino cherries too. I divided the dough in half, placed it in Saran wrap and made it like refrigerated dough. Refrigerated it 20 or 30 minutes, then cut the dough into 12-almost equal pieces...rolled it by hand into "ropes" about 6 to 8-inches long. Took a marschino cherry and began rolling the dough around the cherry, creating a "pin-wheel" ...sprinkled red sugar over the cookie and backed according to the directions...so pretty and yummy too!
YUMMY
After reading all the wonderful reviews of this cookie I decided to give it a try. Not sure what I did wrong but they never got to the oven. I left the dough in the frigde overnight (that may have been the issue, not sure) but when I took it out the dough was like a rock. Couldn't roll it it was so hard. I left it on the counter for three hours and it was still like a rock so I tossed it. Can anyone shed some light on this I really want to add these to my holiday baskets. Thank-you and Merry Christmas.
The dough is easy to work with and very versatile. I rolled it into 1 inch balls and then into colored sugar. I flattened the balls with a glass. Everyone liked the cookies despite the fact that they weren't very sweet.
Great sometimes I substitute vanilla extract for the almon extract. This recipe is delicious and flaky!
Great recipe! If anyone is familiar with Fiori di Sicilia (extract that is vanilla + citrus) it is a great alternative to almond in these cookies! I used a teaspoon of this + 1 tsp vanilla. Cut down flour to 2 cups. They came out amazing!
This was a flop. The dough was so dry, it was impossible to roll out. It simply crumbled to bits.
These cookies really do "Melt in your mouth"! Plain and simple with a wonderful flakey texture.
Lovely, lovely lovely!! Wonderful taste and texture, made these especially for my daughter with my regular Christmas cookies and she will adore them!! Thanks for a great recipe Robin!
I didn't have almond extract so I used vanilla extract and added slivered almonds on the top. I do like this recipe but as others have said it is a little dry. I ended up using 2 cups of flour instead of 2 1/2 like someone else said and it's still quite dry.
I thought this was very good - I didn't roll it out but instead pressed it into a pie pan and then cut it into wedges after it was baked. I just sprinkled the top with sugar. I couldn't stop eating it!
I found mine a bit sticky for rolling flat and I don't have the patience. So I rolled small bits in granulated sugar before cooking them and they came out tastey and pretty looking! My family enjoyed them a lot but I ate most of the batch myself!
I thought that with 2 1/2 cups of flour the dough was nearly impossible to work with. After refrigerating 2 hours it was rock hard. Since I couldn't roll it out, I nuked it in the microwave until soft and pressed it into a 9 inch springform pan and sprinkled it with sugar. That being said, the final product was very good and did not crumble when sliced. Next time I make it though, I'll try using only 2 cups of flour. This would also be good with lemon or butter and vanilla flavoring.
The consistency was lovely, buttery, flaky and literally melt in your mouth. However, the flavour was very plain. It would definitely need some more sugar and a pinch of salt. Next time I'll try it with brown sugar for more flavour, because the texture was still great.
I love really good shortbread so was very disappointed after making this recipe, biting into a piece only to taste what was more like a sugar cookie than shortbread. I threw it out.
this recipe was pretty good, although i can see why some would use 2c as opposed to 2.5c flour. i creamed the sugar and butter really well (for about 4-5 mins using room temp salted butter), and folded in the 2c of flour. i had to knead the remaining half cup into the dough (along with about 1/4 cup chopped almonds and 1/4 cup mini choc chips). the dough was pretty crumbly, so i kind of "patted it" into two rounds before chilling for about 1.5 hrs. i wasn't able to roll out the dough (still too crumbly), so i just patted it out more and used my cookie cutters. i baked about 1/3 of the dough and got 13 cookies. i baked them for 20 mins, until they just started to lightly brown. the flavor was great, but were a little dry. they are definitely worth making again, but i will try it with less flour or more butter and see how that works out. thank you for sharing this recipe.
Delicious cookie; not sweet.
I followed the recipe as is and when I took my dough out of fridge it was a rock I was mad, but then instead if throwing it out I put in mirowave for 1 min. thank god it was useable again! I made two logs rolled one in red sugar other one in green sugar and just sliced them looks nice (I wanted to roll out and cut with cookie cutter, but didn't want to mess to much). They look and smell nice love with tea in the morning :)
Good. Buttery. Recomended.
I made these as Christmas gifts for my neighbors. They were okay, but nothing to write home about. I probably won't make them again, as I'm looking for something with a wow factor.
One of the best recipes for shortbread I have found. I did not roll out the dough and use cookie cutters. I rolled into 2 logs and put in the refrigerator for 2 hours, sliced , sprinkled with colored sugar and did not flatten. It took about 23 minutes to bake but when they came out of the oven I couldn't wait to try them. OMG I couldn't believe how good they were, melt in your mouth good. So easy to make and soooo good, it's a keeper.
I followed the advice of some of the other recipes and reduced the flour to two cups. This produced a beautiful shortbread. For those wondering, you can bake them as bars (just roll the dough - don't cut it) and have them turn out well. I also topped the bars with chocolate ganache, making them suitable for the chocolate lovers who often fill my kitchen.
These were pretty good! I usually bake chewy cookies and I was looking for something crispier for a change and this did not disappoint. These shortbreads had the buttery, melt in your mouth crispness that I was looking for. I followed the ingredients as listed, except for adding 3/4 cup crushed almonds. Also, instead of dividing and chilling 2 hours, I simply shaped the crumbled dough into a log (about 1.5 feet long) on a piece of waxed paper, rolled it up in the paper, and chilled it for about 20 minutes. Then I sliced the cookies 1/2" each, dipped the tops in sugar, and baked for about 20 minutes. We really enjoyed these and I'll make them again. PS-- I also used an electric mixer when making the dough.
Pretty good, but not so almond like. I think it needs more, and probably the nuts themselves to be really good. I have some left and am probably going to try to dip them in chocolate or something to liven them up a bit.
Very tasty! I measured the flour, sifted it and then remeasured 2 1/2 cups. (I had 1/2 cup flour left over!) I think that made all the difference in the world. I refrigerated my dough overnight and the next morning, let it sit for about 10 min before I rolled it out. It was a bit crumbly, but when I started to work the dough, it all came together. I rolled my dough out to about 1/4" thickness and cooked for 20 min. (I rolled my first batch out too thin and almost burnt them!)
This recipe did not go well at all. I followed the directions exactly for ingredients, mixing, chilling and rolling... the only thing I did differently was divide the dough in 3 parts instead of 2 to prepare for rolling (3 parts = 1 dozen each) The dough tasted pretty good before baking. The almond extract was light and the PERFECT amount for just a hint of almond. The was SOOO hard to roll out. I divided my dough into 3 rounds to prepare for rolling, and by the time the center was the right temperature for rolling, the edges were melting from all the butter. I made these separate from all of my other cookies this year, because I didn't want the kitchen to be hot from the oven going while I was rolling something with so much butter... it didn't help. The few cookies I did get to come out were horribly dry and crumbly, and the sweet almond-y flavor from the dough was gone. Dusting with sugar did not help, because they were so dry nothing would stick. It is unlikely I will attempt these again--too much experimentation to get it "right" is effort better spent trying other recipes. Cutting the flour, increasing the sugar, rolling in powdered sugar... these all might help. These might work for you if you live in an extremely humid but very cool climate.
Yummy, easy recipe. My mother is a shortbread cookie lover and rated these 5 star. My sister is also an accomplished baker and loved them!
These are hard to make. The dough was so dry and hard as a rock. I made as stated with no changes. If I were to make again, I would use less flour.
This shortbread was easy to make. The family loved them.This recipe is also a great because you can make it anyway you like. I have place all the dough into a large sookie sheet and toped it off with cinimon sugar and baked it. A friend of mine has also added mini chocolate chips to the dough it was delicious.
After I added all the flour, the batter was VERY crumbly and dry. It was hard to get them to stick together. Then, after I refrigerated it, the batter came back out so hard that any attempt to flatten it made it crumble. But the outcome was OK. I think maybe it would have been better with an egg though.
Made 5X the recipe for Christmas gifts and turned out excellent, though not quite as moist as some shortbread that I have had. Definitely learned my lesson about leaving dough in the fridge over night! 2 hours is plenty long enough I am sure.
These were really great. We fought over them
These taste wonderful but the dough is SO dry - even for shortbread, so it made it really difficult to roll out and shape.
Awesome. Flaky, crumbly, not too sweet. My dough was very crumbly and tough to work with, I thought maybe I had added too much flour, but it all came together after sitting in the frig for a few hours. I rolled into logs then sliced 1/2 inch thick and pressed some sugar into the tops before baking. I think I may have had trouble if I tried to roll out this dough and cut with cookie cutters. I love shortbread and have tried many recipes that did not work for me, but this one was perfect. Next time I will use orange or lemon zest in place of the almond extract.
This recipe is absolutely perfect. My kids LOVE them! I've made this shortbread for all the cookie exchanges, school festivities, gifts for friends, and they were a huge hit. One reviewer said it was too much flour, but I haven't had a problem with that. I use my Kitchenaid and just mix it until it makes a big clump. You can put it in the frig for a couple of hours, or a couple days. Just give it time to warm up a bit and get malleable if it's more than a few hours. Great recipe.
I USED 1 ROUNDED TBL ORANGE ZEST 2 tsp ORANGE EXTRACT ADD 1 tsp CINNAMON TO 1/2 C. SUGAR SPRINKLE ON COOKIES AFTER ROLLING OUT & AFTER BAKING
melt in your mouth! i loved them perfect coffee cookie!
good, but not great!
I must have done something TERRIBLY wrong. It was nothing but crumbles, wouldn't spread out, nothing.
This was a wonderful shortbread cookie recipe. I made it in a shortbread pan rather than rolling it out and cutting into cookied - for the round pan I have, I got three batches out of this recipe. Easy and tasty.
This cookie is awesome! Gave to 3 friends for gifts and all asked for the recipe. I used only 2 Cups of Flour, indented the top, put in a sliced almond in half of the cookies and left the others plain. Then, when they came out of the oven and cooled a bit, I sprinkled with a mix of cinnamon and sugar. Be sure to leave in refrigerator only two hours. Many thanks, Robin! You and your cookies are the BEST!
Terribly dry recipe. Wish I'd have read the reviews first and cut the flour down to 2 cups. Couldn't roll it out. Had to press it into a cookie sheet and hope for the best. Even then when it came out it didn't stick together. Waaaaay too much flour in this recipe.
delicious!!!!-kind of hard to mix but well worth it-will definitely make again
I followed the recipe exactly and got average shortbread cookies. The taste and texture are nothing spectacular. I found that the dough was crumbly and difficult to work with, so other reviewer's recommendation to cut back 1/2 a cup of flour is very wise. There is no way I could use cookie cutters with the dough because it was impossible to roll it out. I instead made little balls and flattened them on the cookie sheet. Unimpressive.
But had to use some water to make a more pliable dough.
These cookies tasted good, but I had to add another 1/4 cup of butter to bind everything and I set them for 25 min and most of the first batch burned. I will try again as it was my first try.
Very delicious cookies. I used only 2 cups flour too and it came out great.
I love shortbread and this is an outstanding recipe. I made no changes and used a mixer to ensure the ingredients were well combined. To roll out the dough I taped down parchment paper to the counter and lightly sugared the paper and rolling pin. I worked the dough a little to warm it up and then rolled the dough out with a rolling pin. No problems with crumbling. Great recipe!
I followed this recipe to a t last year and my family and I loved them. We enjoyed them so much they were eaten in 2 days. I'm planning on making them again this holiday season. Thanks for sharing!!
I did something wrong. It came out too crumbly, then after I put in fridge it got super hard. :-(
Love this recipe-perfect taste, texture, also just used my mixer for the whole thing. Excellent.
I decided to play around with my usual holiday shortbread and I thought trying a new recipe would be the first step - I kind of like that I don't have to use cold butter, it's so much easier on your arms if you don't use an electric mixer. The texture is much closer to traditional purchased-in-store shortbread and I received positive reviews so I just finished putting a second batch to chill!
Delicious just as written! I used the "slice and bake" method rather than rolling them out. Sliced about ?" thick, baked in a convection oven at 300 degrees for 25 minutes (at high altitude) ... PERFECT. I rolled them in cane sugar while still warm. :)
This was my first time making shortbread and this is by far the best and easiest recipe I've seen. The guys in my house made away with them in even shorter time thaan it took to make them. I'm already planning to double the recipe next time.
Husband really liked these, but niece did not (she's quite picky). I never had a chance to try them. Did not have almond extract, so I used vanilla instead.
one of the best shortbread cookies i've ever had. the cookie was rich and buttery with just enough almond flavor. this will definitely become a Christmas cookie recipe staple in my house! just be sure to not roll the dough too thin because they are very delicate.
Delicious! We added a little extra almond extract because we love that flavor. Per others suggestion rolled dough into tubes and refrigerated. Ended up making the next day and cut into slices. These cookies do not spread out, FYI. Tasty morsels.
Awesome!! I used vanilla instead of the almond extract and added 3/4 cup pecans and then made them in crescent shapes. I plan to dip half of the cookie in chocolate. These were wonderful and so EASY!!
Trying to find a dough to start rolling and cutting cookies. This I'd not it. Too much flour and dough tasted bad.
They did melt in your mouth... after much fussing and babying along. When I started to add the flour, I began to have some serious problems. I ditched the wooden spoon concept and went over to my hand mixer. There was no "smooth and well combined." It was like... flaky dough. After I let it sit in the bowl while I re-read the reviews, I decided I'd put it in the fridge. I took it out of the fridge and it was a rock. So, I microwaved it, got it room temp, and then ended up being able to roll it out between two pieces of saran wrap. I was almost going to throw it out when I said, oh, we'll just test it. They turned out. Not sure if it was worth the work.
Great recipe! The dough was a little tough to work with because of the fact that it was kind of crumbly, so instead of rolling it out I simply rolled it into little balls and flattened them with my palm on the baking sheets. They turned out fantastic and everyone kept asking if I had bought them from the store! Great with tea or coffee, will definitely make again!
I have no idea what I did wrong but the entire thing was crumbly when it was time to roll it out. I creamed the butter and sugar til it was light and fluffy, separated it into 2 parts and left it in the fridge for the 2 hours. It's completely crumbly. How in the world am I supposed to roll it out and use the cookie cutter?? I am not happy as this recipe smells and sounds delish and now I've wasted supplies :/
Easy, delicious, addictive. I made the dough into 2 rolls and chilled for about 2 hours and sliced 1/2 inch thick and baked. I did not change the recipe at all. These are fantastic!
These are fantastic! Followed ingredient list exactly, but used electric mixer. So easy! Topped with Almond Butter Icing and the first batch was gone in minutes. I'm still getting requests for the recipe. Definitely a keeper.
Made this using brown sugar instead of white sugar. Made a great recipe awesome.
Wonderful shortbread cookie.
This recipe is very tasty. As stated by previous reviewers, this dough does get rock hard! But you just need to work the dough a bit with your hands to warm it up. I rolled my dough to about 1/4 inch thickness and used a snowman shaped cookie cutter to cut out the cookies. Each time I gathered up the dough, I rolled it out to 1/4 inch thickness and stuck it in the freezer for 5-10 minutes. It was the perfect consistency for cutting out my snowmen. I also baked the cookies at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. (My cookie cutter was 5 inches long) The cookies turned out perfectly!
Definitely disappointing. I read a few reviews before making this recipe. They were all rave reviews, so I thought I'd give the recipe a try. The dough was very crumbly and hard to roll out. When the cookies were done they were tasteless and dry and I could hardly taste the almond flavor. If I make these again, I would use only 2 cups of flour (or less) and add more sugar and a little more almond extract.
I decided to try this recipe and saw only high reviews of it from the recipe page. The first time I tried it just like the recipe stated and it turned into a rock from being in the fridge then when trying to roll the dough it just crumbled to pieces. The second time my daughter tried to make them. She put in another cup of butter, 1/4 cup of sugar and a splash of almond also she only put in 2 cups of flour. She didn't put it in the fridge and had to keep working it in her hands to try to keep it together. It was too much hassle for the product that came out.
So easy and yummy.
