Almond Shortbread I

4.2
202 Ratings
  • 5 117
  • 4 51
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 13

Melt-in-your-mouth shortbread.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with 1/2 cup sugar and almond extract until light and fluffy. With a wooden spoon, stir in flour until smooth and well combined. Divide dough into 2 parts. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • On lightly sugared surface, roll out dough, one part at a time, about 1/2-inch thick. Cut out cookies with a 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet 1 inch apart. Make an indentation in the center of each cookie with the end of a wooden spoon.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cookies are light golden brown around the edges, 25 to 30 minutes. While still warm, roll in sugar. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an air-tight container.

Editor's Note:

If you use unsalted butter, add 1/4 teaspoon salt to the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 73mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022