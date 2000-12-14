Fraser Shortbread

4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a Scottish Shortbread that I have created by trial and error. It is a favorite of my family and friends.

By Margaret Fraser

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
4 - 5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place butter (not softened) in a large mixing bowl. Add flour, sugar and corn starch. Mix with hands (do not use a mixer) until blended and most of dough is like course cornmeal. It will be very lumpy.

  • Spread a portion of the dough into the bottom of a glass pie pan and press firmly into the pan. Add dough until the thickness is about 1/2 inch thick.

  • Place in oven and bake until edges are golden brown. Remove from oven and use a fork to create perforations. Shortbread will break easily when cooled. Remove from pie pan by placing a plate to cover, then flipping over - shortbread will fall out in one piece.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 43.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022