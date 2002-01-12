Shortbread Cookies III
Great for Christmas. Rich and buttery.
I love this recipe! What I did to save time... I rolled the dough into a log shape and cut the cookies into 1/2 inch thick pieces. They turned out beautifully and it saved a TON of time.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong but my boyfriend and I took one bite and threw them away! Too much cornstarch I think.Read More
This cookie was wonderful and very easy to make variations and have them turn out, try this one, roll into short sticks and after cooled dip one end in melted chocolate. Also great for thumbprint cookies, add your favorite filling.
Based on the reviews here, I cut the amount of corn starch in half and these turned out pretty good. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. There was still a slight floury or something taste to them, so maybe there was still a bit too much cornstarch or flour, but it was pretty subtle. I will use this recipe again and tweak it some more. I recommend baking them at a higher temperature or for longer though because mine didn't turn out brown enough for my taste. They were basically white with only the faintest golden color to the bottom.
This is the best shortbread recipe and correct proportion of ingredients - I omit the salt. I have been making this recipe at Christmas for years and they are the first cookie gone. Recently won "Best in Show" and first place at the local fairs. Good with a pecan in the middle or a marischino cherry and melted dark chocolate drizzled over top - "Black Forest Shortbread".
P-E-R-F-E-C-T! I've been looking for a shortbread recipe for a while. This recipe was exactly what I had been looking for! So simple and fun. You get to let your hands do the dirty work. If anyone is looking for a shortbread recipe... this is it!
These are so light and buttery they just melt in your mouth. I used a cookies stamp to flatten slightly and imprints left beautiful impressions. Makes them just that much more special.
I have been using this recipe for years. I originally found it on the side of a cornstarch box but then later, as luck would have it, I misplaced it. Glad to find it again...IT IS THE BEST SHORTBREAD THAT I HAVE EVER MADE. I pipe the dough into "swedish" tins and bake. When I am about to serve I dust them with icing sugar and put a dab of raspberry jam in the centre. DELICIOUS.
i was looking for a buttery shortbread recipe with cornstarch that was easy, and this was perfect!! they were so light and buttery - and very easy to make!!
My daughter was beginning to take them in her lunch because her friends quite liked them! I loved them, myself.
Oh these were delicious! Very light in texture and the taste - exactly the kind of shortbread I prefer! I halved the recipe and added slightly more cornstarch than asked for - I don't think you can taste it or the flour at all, you can feel them in texture but not taste. I love that these aren't crispy like most recipes, but were melt in your mouth perfect. I don't think words are enough to describe them! I did not alter anything, time and temp were perfect for me, as was recipe! Will be baking more asap, since I took the first ones to church (they were given great reviews)
super great- used the new cookie cutters!
My cookies looked very suspect but they tasted wonderful. The recipe is easy to follow and I would highly recommend it. Half way through the baking I mixed 3 tablespoons of vanilla & 4 tablespoons of water and spooned it over the top of each cookie.
amazing. I added apprx 1/2 teas vanilla, and cut back the cornstarch (as others suggested) to 2/3 cup! Awesome cookie! You should not be able to ruin this cookie recipe!
I followed the recipe and I did not care for this. I will not make these again.
These were great following the recipe but to some I added a little grated orange peel and that added a subtle flavor. You could add grated lemon peel too. I didn't cut back on the corn starch and they were really good.
I made these at Christmas and everyone loved them. I rolled and cut these cookies, I used powdered sugar to dust instead of flour. Thanks for this recipe, it is a keeper
my first shortbread trial. they are really good. i like to take a fork and press down on the cookies. this way they are not so doughy in the middle
These are very good, and egg-free (food allergies in my family.) I did a few with strawberry jam in the center, and those were the best.
Great recipe, delicious!
I'm an avid baker and these cookies were hard, pasty and the butter flavor was overbearing. The texture and flavor were not what a traditional shortbread cookie should be. They should melt in your mouth, definitely not the result desired. Disappointed and will try another recipe next time.
great recipe as a base, but i think some of the proportions are a little off...equal parts cornstarch to sugar seems a little much to me, might be too starchy? i reduced the cornstarch by half and increased the powdered sugar by half and found it was perfect, i would make this recipe again using these measurements instead. adding orange concentrate or lemon juice and a bit of zest makes a nice variation too!
I made these cookies and they are simply delightful! They were very simple and very good. I must have put them on the tray wrong though because they flattened. They were very thin and wafer like but still delicious!
the cornstarch made these awful.
I love this recipe the only thing I changed was I added a teaspoon of vanilla to it
My grandaughter and I made these for Xmas gifts. They are rich and tasty, melt in your mouth. Perfect as is!
Delicious. They remind me of cookies my aunt and Grandmother used to make. I was so happy when I realized that they are similar. Also very easy to make.
Not my favorite. The cornstarch taste is very noticable. It was the proper texture for shortbread and baked beautifully, but it's not for everyone.
Very tasty. Used another reviewers idea and rolled into a log and sliced dough. Worked out well. When cooled, I dipped rounds into dark chocolate and chopped walnuts for a pretty finish. Delicious too.
i made this as directed, as is. my whole family found these to be very dry and flavorless. i made the second batch edible by using the jam insert, and the third batch edible by dipping them in chocolate. i will not make this recipe again.
Very tasty and very easy to make. Before baking, I flattened the balls to about 1/4" thickness. After baking, I dipped half the cookie in melted chocolate. They look and taste store bought! Michelle
This cookie is very dry. I served them with hot coco to help wash down. I also sprinkled with sugar after baking.
I found this recipe to be floury tasting. I think it has far too much corn starch.
This recipe is the most fun to make, the best tasting I've ever encountered, and the texture was perfect. I used my shiny insulated pans, and the clean up was easy. GREAT RECIPE! I recommend it everyone who wants something simple and very easy.
I'm so glad that I found this recipe again. Ilost it in a fire 4 years ago. Thanks for sharing!!
It's a marvelous Christmas cookie!!!
Just love it I use 3 blocks of lactania butter and add brown sugar to it just a pinch my family loves it that’s the only thing I bake for them at Christmas I can bake 4 dozen cookies and they are gone in a week
This recipe is just okay. Too much cornstarch for my liking
Very good cookies. I rolled in sweetened coconut and then filled with red and green icing- - - very festive looking on your holiday cookie tray.
The dough was very crumbly looking but was pretty easy to work with. They are melt in your mouth good and I will definately be making these again. My kids and hubby really enjoyed them. michele, ontario.
I used this recipe for holiday gifts a few years ago, and my 25 year old brother liked them so much he was bartering with other people for theirs. When a plate of them were accidentally dropped on the floor, he ate them anyway. I like how easy the recipe is and how they seem to melt in your mouth.
Delicious recipe. I made them and they went fast.
I'm not exactly a baker to say the least, this was the first cookie I ever baked and they tasted incredible. They were extremely easy to make. I gave a few to my neighbor and she still doesn't believe I made them.
Overall one of the best cookie recipes I have used in a long time. I used left-over homemade cranberry sauce instead of jam in the centre and they are out of this world
My mother-in-law's cookies are very simular to this... the family's favorite for christmas! Not a christmas without her cookies!!
Omg these turned out so good! I used 1/2 cup of cornstarch instead based on some of the reviews. They melt in your mouth and are buttery and soft! I'm going to make more, my kids and husband loved them too. Definitely recommend this recipe.
Perfect recipe!
Turned out very well, everyone loved them. I made mine with a food processor using the plastic dough blade. Much less messy.
Love love love them! I doubled the recipe. Used the end of a wine cork to put the dent in the middle and got a strawberry spread from Aldi’s to put in them. So yummy!
Very good. Increased powdered sugar a bit. Linda loved them! Would be excellent dipped in chocolate and rolled in toasted pecan pieces!
I didn't care for them. Too much cornstarch I think.
Great recipe and easy to make. I also add chopped pecans for a little crunch. Excellent
I made the recipe as written but the cookies didn't turn out like the pictures. They flattened out on me and I'm not sure why but they still tasted good!
I cut back the cornstarch and added the vanilla as other reviewers posted as well. I did one batch with 3/4 cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vanilla but the next batch I added a bit more vanilla and preferred this to my liking.
Simple delicate buttery shortbread cookie. Absolute perfection. Use slightly less corn starch in humid climate - delicious! I added chopped pecans to some for delightful pecan sandies!
They turn out great! Not like the little button ones I’m used to. However that’s the only difference. They turn out soft and this recipe is spot on!
used margarine instead of butter, not as good will use butter next time I make them, lesson learned. thank you
I love the buttery flavor, and they are easy.
I added roasted chopped pecans to half the batch. I liked the texture difference. The other half as written. I guess that I just like things with a more pronounced flavor. Overall the cookies came out fine but just not my type.I probably will not make these again.
I love this recipe. My favourite shortbread!!
A little too buttery and soft for our liking, was looking for something more substantial
The perfect shortbread cookie! This is exactly how I remember shortbread cookies from my childhood. The only change I made was to follow other reviewers and 1/2 the amount of cornstarch.
Wonderful recipe, using the exact amounts yielded melt in your mouth cookies. I add a tsp of vanilla and lemon juice for a little extra zest.
I tried this recipe as is and loved it. I thought I’d add vanilla the second time I made them and they were delicious. The more I made the recipe the more flavors I experienced with and the consensus is Maple flavoring is the favorite. I don’t measure I just pour probably about 1-2 tsp in. I found that if I beat the butter, salt and powder sugar together first then add the corn starch followed by the flour I get a nice flakey cookie. I originally rolled them into logs then cut them but I could never get them even. I started using a small cookie scoop and prefer this as it makes them uniform. Great recipe and simple ingredients.
reminded me of my grandma very tasty.
I love this recipe. The cookie falls apart in your mouth. It's the perfect cookie to serve with afternoon tea! I also roll my dough into logs and then cut as needed.
