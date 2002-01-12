Shortbread Cookies III

Great for Christmas. Rich and buttery.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Work all the ingredients together with your hands until blended. Shape all of the dough into 1 inch balls.

  • Bake cookies on ungreased cookie sheets, 2 inches apart at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

  • Let cool 10 minutes then carefully lift with spatula to cake racks to cool. Store in air tight container with wax paper between layers. Cookies keep well.

  • Variations: Flatten some balls with tines of fork and press 1/4 of a red or green glace cherry in center of each. Make thumbprint indentation in some balls and fill with a tiny bit of jam, jelly or marmalade. Dip some balls in slightly beaten egg white and roll in finely chopped walnuts. Bake as they are or make an indentation in top and spoon in a little jam or marmalade. Dip some balls in egg white and roll in desiccated coconut. Bake as they are or make an indentation and spoon in a little jam, jelly or marmalade.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 106.7mg. Full Nutrition
