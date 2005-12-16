Festive Shortbread

Great for the holidays.

By Carol

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter, gradually beat in sugar. Add and beat in flour a part at a time. Wrap dough in wax paper and chill.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Allow dough to warm slightly; knead for 1 minute. Roll out dough on lightly floured board to 1/4 inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Decorate as desired. Bake in preheated oven 14-20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 87.6mg. Full Nutrition
CINDYW1231
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2005
This is a wonderful and very easy recipe to make. I had so many requests for it this year I had to make 500 cookies. I found that with about a quarter of a cup less flour it worked great and was much easier, and faster in a cookie press. I decorated with M&M's and Rosebuds which bake with a wonderful toasted chocolate taste. This is my third year making them and will make this recipe for years to come. Everyone in my family has requested the recipe, and asked that I bring it every year for Xmas. Merry Christmas everyone :o) Read More
Elissa
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2008
The taste of this cookie is the only reason I gave this 3 stars. I doubled the recipe and followed it to a T. When I tried to knead the dough and roll it out - DISASTER. It fell apart stuck to the well floured/icing sugared rolling pin and wouldn't cut out. It was a nightmare. Like I said after 2 hours of working with the dough in SMALL batches and finally getting it to cut out the taste was awesome. Totally not worth the hassle though. I'll use a different recipe next time because there's other just as tasty but easier to make shortbread cookies out there. Read More
chef maggie
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2003
This is THE classic recipe for traditional Scottish shortbread (the ONLY shortbread) The others pale in comparison. Ironically the simplest and easiest! Read More
Helpful
(26)
ANNIEFRAN
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2005
I was in the mood to experiment with a recipe that I could use to make cookies on a stick. This was a winner. Nice buttery flavor and the sticks stayed in the cookies. These also held up to the handling when I iced them. I did add some vanilla to the recipe. I am going to try lemon or almond as well. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
MAIREAD1
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
I was so pleased with the results of this recipe. They were rich tasting and my family loved them. I'm going to make some to give as gifts. Read More
Helpful
(17)
MARTI J SUSONG
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2003
I used this recipe today and added a a touch of my own....I added some lemon zest to the sugar before mixing into the butter. It added a nice aroma and a slight citrus taste to these delicious cookies. I used small animal shaped cutters and made my own zoo of animal "crackers" Thanks for sharing this easy and delicious recipe. Marti Read More
Helpful
(16)
SCARYFAERIE
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2004
I can't believe how good this recipe is! I can finally make cookies I am not ashamed to serve my MOM!! Thank you! I can't wait til the holidays to bring these over!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
RGCONINE
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2003
ABSOLUTELY THE BEST CUT-OUT COOKIES EVER!!!!!!!THEY'RE GONE!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
linda
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2006
I just made a batch of Valentine cut-out cookies for my kids school's birthday party. The dough is extremely easy to handle unlike other cutout cookie recipes I have used. I like them as they are not too sweet but my kids find them just 'okay'. I put 'red sugar sprinkles' for decoration. They come out rather pretty. I will make it again for cut-out cookies. I have added 1/2 tsp of vanilla; but I may add another 1/2 tsp next time to enhance the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Shelley
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2008
I followed the recipe exactly as stated and they turned out perfectly! Friends were so eager to take them home when I made them for the first time yesterday that I've had to make more today! For those reviewers that found the dough too hard to handle/sticky I suggest perhaps the dough was not chilled enough. Also rolling out the dough between greaseproof/wax paper might help. I added vanilla extract in my second batch and although delicious I think I prefer them just as the recipe states. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Elissa
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2008
The taste of this cookie is the only reason I gave this 3 stars. I doubled the recipe and followed it to a T. When I tried to knead the dough and roll it out - DISASTER. It fell apart stuck to the well floured/icing sugared rolling pin and wouldn't cut out. It was a nightmare. Like I said after 2 hours of working with the dough in SMALL batches and finally getting it to cut out the taste was awesome. Totally not worth the hassle though. I'll use a different recipe next time because there's other just as tasty but easier to make shortbread cookies out there. Read More
Helpful
(6)
