Festive Shortbread

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful and very easy recipe to make. I had so many requests for it this year I had to make 500 cookies. I found that with about a quarter of a cup less flour it worked great and was much easier, and faster in a cookie press. I decorated with M&M's and Rosebuds which bake with a wonderful toasted chocolate taste. This is my third year making them and will make this recipe for years to come. Everyone in my family has requested the recipe, and asked that I bring it every year for Xmas. Merry Christmas everyone :o) Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars This is THE classic recipe for traditional Scottish shortbread (the ONLY shortbread) The others pale in comparison. Ironically the simplest and easiest! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I was in the mood to experiment with a recipe that I could use to make cookies on a stick. This was a winner. Nice buttery flavor and the sticks stayed in the cookies. These also held up to the handling when I iced them. I did add some vanilla to the recipe. I am going to try lemon or almond as well. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I was so pleased with the results of this recipe. They were rich tasting and my family loved them. I'm going to make some to give as gifts. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I used this recipe today and added a a touch of my own....I added some lemon zest to the sugar before mixing into the butter. It added a nice aroma and a slight citrus taste to these delicious cookies. I used small animal shaped cutters and made my own zoo of animal "crackers" Thanks for sharing this easy and delicious recipe. Marti Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe how good this recipe is! I can finally make cookies I am not ashamed to serve my MOM!! Thank you! I can't wait til the holidays to bring these over!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars ABSOLUTELY THE BEST CUT-OUT COOKIES EVER!!!!!!!THEY'RE GONE!!!!!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I just made a batch of Valentine cut-out cookies for my kids school's birthday party. The dough is extremely easy to handle unlike other cutout cookie recipes I have used. I like them as they are not too sweet but my kids find them just 'okay'. I put 'red sugar sprinkles' for decoration. They come out rather pretty. I will make it again for cut-out cookies. I have added 1/2 tsp of vanilla; but I may add another 1/2 tsp next time to enhance the flavor. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe exactly as stated and they turned out perfectly! Friends were so eager to take them home when I made them for the first time yesterday that I've had to make more today! For those reviewers that found the dough too hard to handle/sticky I suggest perhaps the dough was not chilled enough. Also rolling out the dough between greaseproof/wax paper might help. I added vanilla extract in my second batch and although delicious I think I prefer them just as the recipe states. Helpful (8)