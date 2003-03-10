Honey Bars

5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These bars are made without butter.

By Rosina

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
2 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt and set aside. Beat eggs in a large bowl until thick and lemon colored. Beat in honey and almond extract.

  • Gradually add in dry ingredients blending well. Stir in dates and almonds. Spread evenly in a 13 x 9 inch greased pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) 12-15 minutes until lightly brown on top. Cool 2 minutes in pan. Cut into bars. When cool, sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 28.5mg. Full Nutrition
