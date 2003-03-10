Honey Bars
These bars are made without butter.
My boss is Jewish, and when Jewish holidays come I like to fix something special for him and his family. My boss and his family loved them. In fact my boss and his 8 year old daughter were scolded for sneaking off with them and not sharing. I did have to bake them longer then the 15 mins, it was closer to 25-30 minutes. I did try them while I was putting the gife basket together and they were wonderful. But everbody has enjoyed them, great recipe. Thank you.Read More
I made this recipe last night, mainly because it had a low calorie, fat and carb count. I modified it a little by using toasted, sliced almonds, and dried cranberries and dried pineapple instead of dates. It is strong in almond flavor, but I love almonds, so no problem for me. I think this recipe could be easily adapted for biscotti, so I may try baking them again to try that.Read More
I like that these have no added fat. The texture still has that characteristic, almost rubbery feel of no-fat baked goods, but the honey adds moistness and gives the bars a very nice flavor. Like the other reviewers, I had to bake these for a full 30 minutes before they were done.
I baked for 15 minutes but that was not near enough time. I had to bake them an additional 10 minutes. 2 teaspoons of almond extract is just to much. I would not make them again.
