Apple Half Moons

Short Cut - try using chunky applesauce in place of apples. Or go wild with fruit preserves!

By Rosina

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together to blend, sour cream, egg yolk and vanilla extract. In a large bowl stir together flour and sugar. Cut in 3/4 cup butter or margarine until like coarse crumbs. Mix in sour cream mixture until well blended.

  • Divide dough in half and chill until easy to handle (3 hours or so).

  • To Make Filling: In small saucepan, melt the 1 tablespoon margarine. Add apples, raisins, brown sugar and spice and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are fork tender. Remove excess liquid and cool.

  • Roll each piece of dough to about 1/8 inch thickness and cut with 2-1/2 inch round cookie cutter. Place rounds 1/2 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Place (skimpy) teaspoon of filling on each round and fold in half. Seal edges with fork.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes or until light brown. Remove and cool. Drizzle with lemon sugar icing made with 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon juice (fresh), 1 tablespoon water. Mix until of drizzling consistency. If too thick, add a little more water, if too thin, a little more confectioners' sugar.

114 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 26.5mg; sodium 46.9mg. Full Nutrition
