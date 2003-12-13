Peanut Butter No-Bakes
Easy, nutritious, and no baking. You may substitute granola for the rice cereal if you wish.
I LOVE this recipe. It is so easy and inexpensive to make. I made them with rice cereal and with granola. Can't decide which is better. They are both unique in their own way. Very yummy. Will make these often!Read More
I wanted to make peanut butter balls but was out of honey so I made these. They are a easy quick snack but I think if you attempt to store (even chilled) and eat them later you'll just get a soggy mess. Good enough if you want something peanut buttery in a pinch though. (won't make you three dozen though! unless you make them SUPER tiny!).Read More
We did not care for these - too sticky. However, my son learned to read reviews before proceeding with his next recipe in the future.
We made this recipe as written, and we loved them! We used crunchy peanut butter, which was definitely a good choice. The rice cereal does lose a little of its crunch, but we left ours in the fridge, which helped, and made them solidify faster. Sweet and salty! If you're expecting a "cookie" you'll be disappointed, but they are like rice crispie treats but with peanut butter instead of marshmallow.
If you love peanut butter, you will love these. They were a nice twist on rice crispy bars. Simple to make. Fun to make with kids. They didn't make good cookies for us, but they were good bars. Maybe will make again if I have excess peanut butter sitting around the house.
Didn't care for this recipe. I made it with granola and cut back on the brown sugar because the granola was sweetened. The cookies were still way too sweet. They never seemed to firm up enough either.
Good flavor, not too sweet. Probably could use more rice crispies and something to help it solidify a little more. I melted chocolate on top. Good but I don't know if I will make them again.
Yummy! I used homemade granola instead of rice krispies. If you're looking for something gooey and peanut-buttery this just might be it.
I did exactly as the recipe says, but only got 14, so must have made them too big. Confused though as it says makes 3 doz. on the top description (which would be REALLY small), then when it gives how many the recipe makes in another section, it says 18. Either way, these aren't that great. It instantly made the crispy rice cereal not crispy anymore. They will still probably be tasty, just not crunchy. I think it needed MORE cereal. Would be good with oatmeal/granola as suggested.
yummy!!!!
too sticky.
Tasted good but cereal got a little soggy after cooled.
I did not care for this recipe. Sorry.
This was quite good. I used skim milk instead of evaporated milk (trying to be cheap), but it was still peanut buttery, and sweet. The binding was different from that of a rice crispy treat. A rice crispy's binding is "sticky" while the peanut butter one is "soft." Tasted good enough to make again, though I'd only suggest trying it if your a BIG fan of peanut butter.
Not too good. I like the traditional oatmeal, chocolate no-bake cookies much better.
I didn't like this version so much. I love peanut butter so I figured this would be great. But it didn't stay together like it should have (very crumbly). And the rice krispies tasted very stale (though my box was just opened!!) I think that I will stick with the other recipes out there.
I thought this would be pretty good because I'm a Peanut Butter fan so to speak. I don't know what about it went wrong but I agree with a few other reviewers. It's all mush and just didn't turn out right at all. It had an alright flavor but the consistency of it was kind of disgusting. Maybe I did something wrong. All I know is that I didn't really like it and based on my experience I rate this two stars. I followed the recipe exactly as written so I don't know...
They are very mushy - they do not "harden". Messy for little ones. Flavor good but only 2 stars based on the messy factor.
not good. Crumbly & was not moist enough to use the recommended amount of crisp rice. flavor was ok
I made these with a few adjustments. I used 4.5 cups of corn flakes and 1 cup of light corn syrup instead of honey. My family loves this!!
This wasnt the best....
Very easy to make and delicious, were good for the first day or so, and then the kripies lost their crunch and no one would eat them.
Quick and yummy.
So easy...love it
They tasted good, but i only added 1/2 of the amount of cereal because they would have been too thick.
These were okay. I didn't really care for them but my boyfriend likes peanut butter so he ate them of course. My 3 kids ate one each but didn't love them or anything. To me it is a cross between a no bake cookie (with oatmeal) and a rice crispy bar. Well I love both of those but this combo of them just tasted off to me. I will give them 4 stars since my boyfriend enjoyed the peanut butter taste.
Super easy recipe and tastes good. I may cut back next time on the rice crispys.
