Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

I think these are delicious because I love toffee. I tried it two ways. First, I tried it like one of the other reviewers and used the chocolate chunks. This caused them to flatten less, however, there was way too much chocolate and you could barely taste the toffee. The second time, I used the toffee and the mini chips, but only used 1 cup of the mini chips. They did flatten more, but you could taste the toffee this time. Like another reviewer, I also agree that these cookies turn out very greasy, however, if you let them rest awhile and cool, they don't taste so greasy. Next time, I am going to try less shortening and see what happens. Thank you for the recipe. My family loved them either way :-)