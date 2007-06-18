Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
These toffee chocolate chip cookies are very, very good!
These toffee chocolate chip cookies are very, very good!
Absolutely delicious cookies, I just wanted to make this tip: if you are like me and generally swap butter for shortening in recipes, don't this time! I tried and my cookies were completely flat. When I used the amount of shortening outlined in the recipe they came out perfect. I know that it usually doesn't make a difference, but if you use butter instead of shortening in this recipe you will regret it! When done correctly these are excellent!Read More
I liked the combination of shortening and butter as each makes its own contribution to the flavor and texture of a cookie. However, for my liking there was too much fat period, and the resulting cookies were greasier than I prefer, and not as thick. The flavor was good, and the cookie is not BAD, but I think reducing the total amount of shortening/butter by, say, 1/4 cup would be a vast improvement. As is, the cookie turns out much like the Nestle Toll House recipe on the back of the package, so if you're a fan of those, keep the recipe just as written.Read More
Absolutely delicious cookies, I just wanted to make this tip: if you are like me and generally swap butter for shortening in recipes, don't this time! I tried and my cookies were completely flat. When I used the amount of shortening outlined in the recipe they came out perfect. I know that it usually doesn't make a difference, but if you use butter instead of shortening in this recipe you will regret it! When done correctly these are excellent!
I only made one change and that was swapping some of the brown sugar out for white sugar because I'm running low on brown sugar. I don't know what almond brickle chips are--I just used the Heath baking chips in it's place. This is one of the best cookies I'VE ever had, and I don't even like Heath bars. Both my kids agreed with me. I made these a little biggish, using my small cookie scoop but making the scoop "overflow" a bit over the edges. 350* for just over ten minutes and they were perfect. I liked that I could just mix up the dough and make the cookies right off and not have to chill the dough. GREAT cookie. Perfect amount of everything.
Just finished baking these delicious cookies!! Mine turned out crispy around the edges and soft and chewy in the middle. They did not flatten out as someone else described. Perhaps because I modified recipe slighty. I used 11.5 oz bag of toll house choc chunks instead of chips and an 8 oz bag of heath bar pieces instead of almond brittle. Wonderful, thank you!!
These tuned out delicious, eventhough i didn't do it right. Accidentally took the almond extract instead of the vanilla. Added almost a teaspoon. Then i smelled the extract and chekced the bottle again. Made em anyways, no white chocolate tho, just semisweet and milk chocolate chips. They were just awesome. Reminded me of a subwaycookie. So will try them next time with white chocolate and some macadamia nuts. Update: made em with the vanilla. They were kind of bland, will only use almond from now on. Update2: did this recipe change?
I liked the combination of shortening and butter as each makes its own contribution to the flavor and texture of a cookie. However, for my liking there was too much fat period, and the resulting cookies were greasier than I prefer, and not as thick. The flavor was good, and the cookie is not BAD, but I think reducing the total amount of shortening/butter by, say, 1/4 cup would be a vast improvement. As is, the cookie turns out much like the Nestle Toll House recipe on the back of the package, so if you're a fan of those, keep the recipe just as written.
Delicious. I chose this cookie because my husband requested a toffee cookie. OMG, it's delicious! He could barely speak between mouthfuls of fresh-baked cookies & a glass of milk. I followed the instructions as is, but I used heath bar chunks instead of almond brickle. It produced 30 small-medium sized chewy cookes, baked at exactly 9 minutes. I think it is my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe too, since I'm not a huge toffee fan. Thanks for the recipe, Aimee!
Wow! Amazing cookies!! I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I used 1 & 1/2 cups of regular size chips. I also used homemade toffee ("Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy") instead of the almond brickle chips and they turned out great!
I thought these were very good but I will use all butter instead of shortening next time (personal preference). Everyone I made the cookies for though thought that they were amazing! Thanks for a yummy and easy recipe!
This is a delicious recipe which won't last long in any house hold. Remember to put them in the fridge for an hour after you take them from the cooker - it helps them turn nice and crispy.
this turned out to be a pretty good cookie. I did it again adding cocoa and butterscotch chips for a twist, and the recipe help up well. We like big, thick, chewy cookies, and this dough was great for it.
One thumb up from my husband (one hand was holding a plate of cookies and a glass of milk or it would have been 2 thumbs)! Thanks, Kez, for recommending these to us! They were delicious!
This is a great cookie recipe. If you feel the need to shortcut the almond brickle by using a premade bag of toffee chips, DON'T. For some reason the toffee disintegrates and loses it's flavor in the baking. Wo't taste any different from conventional choco chip cookies
This was an awesome and delicious recipe! I didn't have any white chocolate, so I just substituted it with toffee chips. They are soooo yummy! You should try it yourself!
These are so yummy! Best cookies ever! A little sweet even though I used a little less than the 1 cup of brown sugar called for. I also used Heath toffee bits insted of the almond chips.
too sweet for us.
these cookies are really good, probably one of the better cookie recipes ive tried. im only rating 4 stars however, because the recipe calls for too many chocolate chips and is somewhat greasy. next time i think i will use 3/4 cup butter and 1/4 shortening, and reduce the chocolate chips to 1.5 cups. also, i didnt have almond brickle chips so i used a few heath bars instead...i pulsed them in the food processor a few times till it was small chunks and added it in with the chocolate chips. it worked great! also added two extra teaspoons of vanilla extract. overall this recipe is really yummy, i'll be making it again.
Best cookies ever!!! The only thing I did different was use a whole bad of the Heath Chocolate covered toffee pieces instead of the choc. chips and almond brittle and they were just perfect. Big hit with the whole family.
These are by far THE BEST cookies I have ever made. I added some toffee bits, but they would have been delicious without. Thanks for sharing.
I think these are delicious because I love toffee. I tried it two ways. First, I tried it like one of the other reviewers and used the chocolate chunks. This caused them to flatten less, however, there was way too much chocolate and you could barely taste the toffee. The second time, I used the toffee and the mini chips, but only used 1 cup of the mini chips. They did flatten more, but you could taste the toffee this time. Like another reviewer, I also agree that these cookies turn out very greasy, however, if you let them rest awhile and cool, they don't taste so greasy. Next time, I am going to try less shortening and see what happens. Thank you for the recipe. My family loved them either way :-)
Potentially the best cookie recipe out there. A tiny bit too sweet, even for me, which is why I only gave the 4 stars, but the texture is perfect - chewy with just slightly crispy edges. Definitely take them out when they are still a little soft in the center but gold on the edges. Amazing.
I made these using a bag of Heath Candybar pieces. They got rave reviews. Note that you really need to cook them until they are turning golden brown. If you take them out too soon then the toffee does not get nice and melted.
This was the first time I made cookies from scratch. They turned out so yummy. I made them for my friend's birthday, and she loved them as well. Great recipe, simple and tasty.
These cookies are the best I have ever made. They are crispy on the edges and chewy in the middle. They melt in your mouth. I have received so many wonderful comments from people that have tried these. I usually triple the ingredients when I make them, so that I can freeze some. Aimee, thanks so much for the ultimate recipe!
My girls loved these, they said they were just like the ones we get from our local supermarket. A nice chewy cookie. Thanks.
very excellent recipe I skipped the chocolate chips and doubled the vanilla they came out amazing
These are soo...good...although I only put in half the sugar and instead of chocolate chips I put in butterscotch chips and added a bit more vanilla...but they were great..
Perfect chewy/soft combination. Super sweet. I used all butter and the heath toffee bits. I may try 1/4 cup less butter next time.
This is a favorite recipe. Everyone loves them! I have made them several times now. I usually add less chips and sometimes I add some toffee chunks
Great recipe!!!!!! My whole family loved it. The only thing I changed was the almond brickle chips. I used toffee brickle chips and they were great!
I would make these again but next time I'd cut down a little on the choc chips. It seems like there are more chips than dough. But if you are a chocoholic than it's probably great for you! I just love the toffee. Oh, and I used Heath toffee bits because every other recipe called for either/or so I figured theya re the same as that brickle stuff (I don't know what that is, lol)
One of the only cookie recipes I have tried that actually produced really good cookies. Thank you!!
these cookies are fantastic! My last batch is in the oven now and I am so happy with the way they turned out, They are incredibly soft and chewy! I adjusted the recipe to fit the ingredients I had at home: 1 8oz. package of Heath chocolate and toffee pieces and 1/2 cup regular size semi-sweet chocolate chips. I was afraid that there was going to be too much chocolate, but I actually think I should have added a little bit more. Next time I will use 1 cup chocolate chips. Thanks for the great recipe! =)
I love rich. I love sweet. But these were WWWWWAAAAAAAYYYYY to rich and sweet. Edited: They were better once they were completely cool and crunchy. I did like the texture and taste of the cookie part. I will probably make them again reducing amount of both chips.
Made a few changes just to do something differernt for Christmas but still rate this recipe a 5 for sure. Batter cooks up beautifully. I added chunks of white chocolate, chopped walnuts and dried cranberries rather than the chocolate chips and brickly chips. These would be good with the addition of anything along these lines, e.g. Smarties. Will keep this as my basic cookie recipe.
Subsituted toffee with butterscotch chips
Made with my 3 year old girl - after finishing almost the entire batch ourselves we have decided to make another batch for her older siblings!
great recipe! will definitely use again!
My department just had Cookie Olympics this morning. I grabbed this recipe because I love toffee. Well I just got awarded the gold medal out of about 8 entries! It's a simple recipe and the outcome is DELICIOUS!!
Yep--definitely can't use two sticks of butter instead of shortening and butter! I just did and they are super flat. Still taste good, but don't look great. I don't buy shortening so I'll look for a different recipe next time.
Made these for christmas and they ended up being our favorite! I would really recommend sticking to the recipe exactly-- mini chips and all. Thanks for the recipe, its a definite keeper!!!
I didn't think they were that special. Followed the recipe exactly. They tended to spread out thinner and didn't bake very evenly (not a problem I usually have).
This was very good. A welcome twist on the usual chocolate chip cookie. I used butter. Don't like trans fats. Also added an extra egg yoke, which may not be necessary, just had one I needed to use. It was still very good and my kids and husband really liked them. I will make these again!
This was a good recipe but I was expecting more of a toffee flavor, which I really didn't get. I'll either add more brickle or I'll chop up heath bars like suggested by other reviewers. I'm also going to try some espresso powder in the mix to see if I can evoke the same flavor as Ben and Jerry's Coffee Heath Bar Crunch.
totally Ausome! i made this with chocolate carmel chips though and it came out wonderful!
These are phenomenal. My Mom said they were the best cookies she's ever had. Definitely the best combo of crispy and chewy. I did sub more butter for the shortening and added more chocolate chips than called for and used Heath Bar bits. Definitely a keeper recipe! Thanks Aimee!
They came out really flat. I had the doough in the fridge overnight. I stopped and am now putting it in the freezer.
OH MY GOD!! I just finished baking a batch of these and they are AMAZING! Easy to make and absolutely delicious! I did bake them a little longer than the recipe called for. Closer to 12min, because they didn't look done at 9min
I used all butter, 1/2 tsp each of baking powder and soda, dark chocolate chips, skor bits and whole wheat flour. No problem with too much spread, used 1/8 cup measure and it yielded 32 cookies that baked in 15 minutes on silpat lined sheets. Enjoyed by my sons and their friends.
These cookies are very tasty and the toffee is an exciting bonus! I made these for a church luncheon and had requests to bring them the next time. They always ask if I brought my chocolate chip cookies again!
Just a delicious cookie recipe. Instead of the almond brickle chips, I used Skor toffee bits. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe Aimee.
Your sweet tooth will scream with pleasure. I love these.
I recently made these for a party and they were gone in a flash. Even the one batch I left in the over a bit too long. Guests couldn't get enough.
Delicious but will use all butter next time and no shortening.
So good! Everyone LOVED them!
Very easy and yummy recipie! I used a "Heath candy bar" mix which has mini chocolate chips and toffee bits in place of the chocolate chips and almond brickle chips.
These were good! Followed recipes exactly except instead of white choco chips, I crumbled milk choco toffee candy. Will use the recipes again! Yum! Yum! Will make again and again! Thanks
I followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious and chewy.
These cookies are nice and soft. I had to make a few changes. I don't know what almond brckle chips are. I used milk chocolate chips and toffe bar bits as that is what I had on hand. I would use semi sweet next time as the cookies turned out very sweet but still a very good texture. Baking in my small oven took only around 7 min - I would suggest not to overbake these.
These were good, but I didn't think they were that great. I have had better. I didn't care for the crispier texture, it may be the shortening or the sugars. It may just be my preference in how I like my cookies. I don't think I would make these again.
Delicious! I made the recipe as it is written except that I doubled it. It made more than the recipe says. Big huge delicious chewy cookies.
This is TRUELY a five-star cookie!? Kept everything the same & used a coconut "shortening". Oh- My -Gosh! These are THE BEST cookies I have ever made Crazy good & addictive. Thank you for this recipe!
The batter was really really dry, so I needed to add a second egg. Like others I used the Heath toffee chips, I used the whole bag.
Great recipe, but I made a few changes after reading the reviews. I omitted the white sugar. 1 c brown sugar, 3/4 c butter and 1/4 c shortening, 1 c mini chocolate chips, 8 oz bag of Heath brickle bits, and 1/2 c sliced almonds. Crispy outside, chewy inside, Delicious!!
Good base recipe but nothing special as is. Try: Skip the almond extract and add some instant coffee! Ours cooked for about 15 minutes.
VERY good! The only change we made was using 1 cup of regular chocolate chips, only because we did not have the right amount on hand. They were still great, so don't let this deter you if you're a bit short on ingredients. Also, we used Health Bar english toffee bits, not sure if that translates to the same as almond brickle. They're a tiny bit greasy, my only complaint! My cooking tine was 11 minutes, well done on the bottom and edges, chewy in the middle : )
I was looking for a good old-fashioned chocolate chip recipe, and this is it! Soft,chewy, delicious, it doesn't get any better than this!
I have made these cookies 3 times in the last month and each time I have had people ask me for the recipe. I use a bag of Heath chips, a cup of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup caramel bits. Best cookie recipe.
My search is over the best , chewiest , chocolate chip cookie. This is it, They always turn out perfectly.
Extremely easy recipe. Almost foolproof and delicious most of all.
We all loved these cookies! I looked at all the complaints about the cookies being too sweet and too greasy, so I made some adjustments and they came out perfect! I used 14 tablespoons of butter (that’s like one cup minus 2 tablespoons-no shortening), left out the 1/4 cup of white sugar, and used just one cup of chocolate morsels instead of two. I also substituted Heath toffee pieces for the almond brickle. I made the cookies kind of small and baked them for 10 minutes! Yum!!!
I made these for a Xmas cookie swap. Very good.
so cool its so amazing my family love them
Oh Wow. I did not have shortening so I used margarine and I have to say. These are GREAT!! My family ate them a bit too fast. Thanks for the recipe. I never leave ratings so that means they really were impressive.
Pretty good cookies - mine turned out really flat, I'll probably add a little more flour next time. I also used Heath milk chocolate toffee bits. Will experiment further! Thanks!!!
Yum! Rich and buttery, these cookies have a wonderful consistency. Immediately one of my favorites. Taste great with pecans added too.
Oh my...my taste buds jumped up and down and did a happy dance once I tried one of these little pieces of heaven disguised as a cookie. They are SO. GOOD. Crispy and golden brown on the edges and bottom, soft and chewy on the inside. Truly, one of the best cookie recpies ever. Thanks!
The base of this just isn’t great. Better to just add toffee to a different chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Super yummy! I agree with maybe a 1/4 cup less butter/shortening and maybe a tad less sugar.
WOW! Great cookie. I don't typically write reviews, but I had to for this one. I just about followed the recipe completely with the exception of I did not add the salt and I used the Heath toffee bits. I don't usually use shortening either but I don't believe they would've been as crisp on the outside if I hadn't. I only baked them for 8 minutes as well. All you need is a nice cold glass of milk and a few of these to enjoy. Thank you
This was a great recipe, I didn't give it five stars because I changed a few things. Many other reviews mentioned the recipe was too sweet, so I added 1/2 tsp of salt and less chocolate chips (I used regular size chips). My husband loved them! Other than the few minor changes, I highly recommend this recipe. Yum!
These cookies were small (using one teaspoon scoop) and don't look anything like the picture--mine has very little batter...but they are delicious...
My spin on this (based partially on what was lying around in my kitchen, and also making it a little healthier): Used 6Tbsp shortening and 6Tbsp butter, figured that might help with the greasiness some complained of, and I didn't think these were greasy at all. Used 2c white whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, and added 1/2c ground flax seed. Used 1Tbsp vanilla, 4oz Heath crumble and 1c regular chocolate chips. I *love* the texture. Absolutely perfect, crispy on the outside and chewy/moist on the inside. I get a very slight tang from the white whole wheat flour. I think next time I'm going to try with just Heath crumble, as toffee cookies are my favorite. I'm totally making these again!!!
I just made these cookies and I have to say they are the best chocolate chip cookies I have found. I have made dozens of chocolate chip cookies over the years and these top them all. The hubby and 15 year old grandson inhaled them. There are other recipes I have made recently, but this will be my choice from now on.
This was my 1st time making cookies from scratch and they turned out well. This made more than enough to refrigerate or freeze any unused dough for later. Will definitely try again with different add ins!
The ingredients and measurements are spot on as these cookies always turn out excellent! I love cookies, chocolate and toffee so this is one of my favorite recipes!
It is so amazing!
These cookies are absolutely wonderful! My Dad requested them for his birthday.I shipped these across the state and they held up great. I did have to bake them a bit longer than recipe called for. I used regular size chocolate chips and originally thought 2 cups might be too many but it really makes these cookies terrific. Only thing I might change is to make them smaller. Definitely will make these often!
I love this
This was a great recipe :) I used white chocolate chips and Scor bar pieces instead of almond brickle chips. Loved by everyone! Thanks.
Good cookie recipe, though I think my modifications made for a too-sweet cookie. Since I doubled the recipe, I ended up using about four ounces more of the brickle chips than was called for, this made for an ultra-sweet cookie that was difficult to remove from the baking sheet. Next time, I will follow the recipe exactly. Also, my personal preference would be for the larger, bittersweet chocolate chips as opposed to the mini semi-sweet. Great recipe though, and thank you for sharing it.
Just discovered this recipe and have already made it twice. It is a nice change to the standard chocolate chip and gives it a good crunch. The first time I made it exactly per the recipe and it was wonderful. But I couldn't help myself and the second time I added 1/4t each of cinnamon and nutmeg and used regular sized dark chocolate chips. We thought it made it even better.
I swapped the chocolate chips for the Butterfinger bits. These cookies are definitely tasty but I prefer a more chewy cookie. My husband and kids like a more crispy cookie though so they will love them.I got 54 cookies
Great recipe! I used Heath Toffee bits which I think is much easier and cuts down on prep. The co-workers loved them and were fighting for the last cookie! Thanks for sharing a yummy recipe!
This is a great basic cookie recipe for cookies with any type of chips in them.
OMG! These cookies are way getter than very, very, good! Not only did my family like them, I squirred some away for myself! Thank you for your recipe!!
Thought the chocolate chips overpowered the toffee flavor, but they were still a great tasting cookie!
instead of shortening I used coconut oil on accident and forgot the flour too, so mine turned out to be liquid, pretty much sugar and butter with globs of chocolate and toffee in the middle
We LOVE these cookies. The first time I made them I followed the recipe exactly. This time I put in less chocolate chips (only because we didn't have two cups worth) and I liked them a little more (about a cup and quarter).
these cookies were a smash up hit i used lard instead of shortning
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections