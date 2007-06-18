Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

118 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 30
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

These toffee chocolate chip cookies are very, very good!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix sugars, butter, and shortening until light and fluffy. Mix in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir in chocolate chips and almond brickle chips.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 9 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022