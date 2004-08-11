Apple Butter Bars

101 Ratings
  • 5 60
  • 4 23
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Moist apple butter bars drizzled with icing.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan.

  • Beat butter until creamy. Add 1/2 of the flour, brown sugar, white sugar, egg, apple butter, baking soda, and apple pie spice. Beat together until well blended. Beat in remaining flour and stir in raisins. Spread in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack. Drizzle with icing. Cut into bars.

  • To make the icing: Mix confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and 1 to 2 tablespoons milk. Mix to drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 80.5mg. Full Nutrition
