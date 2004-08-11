Apple Butter Bars
Moist apple butter bars drizzled with icing.
Moist apple butter bars drizzled with icing.
These are great! I used a chopped granny smith apple instead of raisins and made the glaze with apple juice instead of the milk and vanilla. Very moist and apple-y. I also used muffin pans and reduced the baking time.Read More
This recipe was a great way to use up some apple butter I found in my pantry. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins. My family thought they were ok, but we're more chocolate people. I took a batch to work and they went fast! I'm going to take another batch to work for Thanksgiving.Read More
These are great! I used a chopped granny smith apple instead of raisins and made the glaze with apple juice instead of the milk and vanilla. Very moist and apple-y. I also used muffin pans and reduced the baking time.
These are easy and taste great. This is a very versatile recipe. Try making them usingpumpkin butter and pumpkin pie spice OR peach butter and cinnamon. I love fruit butters, so I'll definitely be making this more often, especially in the Fall.
These are good. I like my bars moist, dense and chewy. To accomplish that in these bars, I substituted 2 Tbsp. of Egg Beaters for the egg and used only 1/4 tsp. of baking soda. That way the batter doesn't rise very much and the bars become more chewy. I doubled the powdered sugar and used 1/2 tsp. clear vanilla and 2 1/2 Tbsp. milk for the glaze. My daughter also liked them. These would be great for people that don't like or can't have chocolate.
I made this for a class party, and it was a big hit! Very moist and naturally sweet; not so much the overbearingly artificial sweetness that so many desserts have nowadays. Instead of raisins, I chopped up a granny smith apple into little bits and put that into the mix. My one teacher even said, "Now that's what I'm talking about!" when I gave him a piece, haha!
Loved this! Tastes a lot like a spice cake. My fiance and I substituted an apple for the raisins and it was a nice touch. I don't have apple pie spice, so I added a combination of allspice, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg (basically homemade apple pie spice minus cardamom). Only change I'll make next time is using baking powder instead of baking soda so it won't rise as much (it would be less cakey this way). A lot of reviews say it doesn't need the glaze, but I think it added the perfect touch. Paired with some ice cream and coffee, it was a great end to a nice fall day!
I had never had apple butter before, but really wanted to try baking with it. I didn't use the raisins in the bars because my kids don't like them. After drizzling these with frosting, I sprinkled some with golden raisins, and I liked them much better with the raisins. If I were to make again, I would definitely add the raisins, or even craisins, into the batter. These were very moist, and even now into the 3rd day, they are very good, and my husband and I are enjoying them in our lunches.
Delicious. Soft, tender cake, nicely spiced, quick and easy to whip up. I was a little leery of just throwing all the ingredients in together and beating as directed, but there was no problem. Nice, as it makes for easier cleanup. I followed this recipe but used half whole wheat flour and pumpkin butter along with pumpkin pie spice. I also left out the raisins. These truly don't need the glaze, but they are much prettier with it, so I just drizzled it on lightly. Thank you for sharing a great little recipe!
This recipe was a great way to use up some apple butter I found in my pantry. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins. My family thought they were ok, but we're more chocolate people. I took a batch to work and they went fast! I'm going to take another batch to work for Thanksgiving.
I made these as writen and the family loved them!
Moist and Yummy! I made a few changes only because of what I had/didn't have in the cupboard. Did not have raisins and had an overabundance of apple butter, so I added a full cup of apple butter. Didn't frost but baked in muffin pans and they were DELICIOUS!
I made a ton of apple butter and needed a way to use some of it. This is a very simple and tasty dessert. It's not too sweet and is perfect for fall and winter.
Very apple spice tasting...great with the icing...nice fall flavor
These were awesoome! I used a 9X9 instead of 13X9 and they came out more cake like. I also used choppped apples instead of raisins, making another batch next week!!
I did not care for this recipe. I'll save my apple butter for toast, biscuits or scones.
I made this and did not frost or add any fruit as I handed it out to grand babies for a snack. Also I could not find my apple pie spice so just used cinnamon & ginger. Oh, and I always use more vanilla than is called for in the recipe. I can say that it was easy and popular with grandkids and parents, too. I will use my own homemade apple butter and add craisins next time I make it - which will be soon and often!!
these look like the best cookies ever
Very good but tasted more like gingerbread than apple. I even used more apple butter than called for to finish up the jar. Definitely a fall/winter recipe.
Tried these replacing raisins with cranberries because I am allergic to raisins. They were amazing.
Couldn't wait to try this recipe. I tweaked it a bit, adding more apple butter, substituted pumpkin pie spice for the apple spice, added a tsp of cinnamon, and some craisins . Baked it in an 8X12 glass casserole dish, which I use for all my bar recipes for about 30 minutes at 335 degrees. Had to try one as soon as they had cooled somewhat. Yum. Packed some with no topping in the freezer to share with family, then made an icing of 1/2 cup heavy cream, whipped, to which I added sifted powdered sugar until it was the correct consistency. I had a partial package of butterscotch pudding on hand, so I whisked it with some skimmed milk, took about a tbsp of it and added to the whipped cream/conf. sugar mixture for flavor and reserved the remaining pudding for hubby's ice cream treat later on. The bars were great. Think next time, I might sprinkle some coconut on top the bars. A great Fall Treat with memories of apple butter, and jam always on the table at Grandma and Grandpa's house.
My twelve year old daughter made this easy recipe by herself for a County Fair Baking Contest. She took second place in the bar cookie category! The bars are moist and scrumptious and easy enough for a child with basic cooking skills to handle.
I made these with pumpkin instead of apple butter. Very tasty!
These are delicious, but I made a few adjustments that I think help with issues others have pointed out. I used a whole cup of apple butter to make them moister and this worked well. They don't crumble. I also eliminated the white sugar and substituted 1/2 of the white flour with wheat flour. I didn't have apple pie spice so I used all spice. They turned out like a thin moist cake - delicious for a breakfast splurge. Against the reviews I made the glaze - DON'T. It does make them way too sweet. That's why I gave them four stars. Overall, a delicious, easy alternative to a chocolate dessert.
my husband gave this a 4-Star rating....only because there was no chocolate it in....LOL. VERY GOOD!!!!!!!
I didn't have apple butter, but had pumpkin butter - so, used the entire small jar of the pumpkin butter instead and changed the "apple pie spice" to pumpkin spice (1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp ginger, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon). I also took the advice of another reviewer and placed in muffin pan (makes 12 medium muffins). It was awesome...I have the pickiest kids ever...and they couldn't get enough of it. It was like "Fall in your mouth" :)
Tasted great! I didn't make the glaze and I don't feel it needs it. They are very crumbly though, so next time I'll try a longer baking time and hopefully that'll do the trick. Goes great with a cold glass of milk!
Absolutely moist and delicious, but definately didn't need the glaze.
They were OK. Didn't like how they totally crumble. Don't think I would make them again. Doesn't need icing.
Yum yum! This tastes like fall! We absolutely adored these bars! I cut them up in one-inch square pieces and drizzeled the icing on top. I recommend this to anyone who eats.
Sorry to give a low rating, but these didn't work for me. They fell apart when I cut them and didn't look very appetizing. Still, I gave them 3 stars because they tasted good. So, if you want an appley dessert and don't mind its appearance, I reccomend them, but definitely not for company.
These were good, but I don't think you need the icing because they're sweet enough without it and I should have baked them longer.
I enjoyed these - very good with a cup of coffee. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I tried this,left out the raisins but added Apple chopped instead. It was very moist but also very crumbly. The taste was good but I felt it was way too sweet for me. If I try again I will cut back on the sugar. I did make the icing .should have made 1/2 the amount ,I only used part o f It. It really can do without the icing.maybe powered sugar on top would dress it up a bit. Thanks for the recipe
Absolutely DELICIOUS! I omitted the raisins and added 1/4 tsp salt. The icing drizzled all over the top added a perfect touch of sweetness. I loved how they were sooo soft and flavorful. Definitely a keeper!
These just didn't work out, and I was really disappointed considering I spent money on apple butter just for this recipe.. I added chopped apple instead of raisins and they completely fell apart when I tried to cook them. I had to throw out half. They definitely taste fine, but are just too hard to eat. Maybe they'd be better in cookie form? Or maybe it was the chopped apples that caused a problem?
I recently got a jar of cherry butter. I wanted to do something fun with it, and remembered doing this recipe with apple butter last fall (which was great). So I used it with the cherry butter, omitted the spices, and used fresh cut up cherries instead of raisins. It was phenomenal! Totally different flavor, but just as good :)
Really tasty, but it seems like they're missing something. Maybe pecans?
Wonderful! Reminded me a lot of gingerbread. Mine didn't crumble. Used no glaze. Used 6 T butter, 1 c white and 1/2 c wheat flour. Used 3 T of pureed butternut squash in place of rest of butter. Used 1/3 c white and 1/3 c brown sugar. Did not add raisins. Did not even last 24 hours in our house!
I made this exactly as above with 2 exception I added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon instead of apple spice just because my husband doesn't really care for apple spice and these turned out wonderful I also added 1/2 cup of walnuts because we love walnuts in everything we make. These are great very very good I made one batch with frosting and one without and everyone liked them much better without the frosting.
These were not bad at all. Were generally liked well at our Thanksgiving. Good way to use up any excess apple butter you have around the house.
These are really delicious! Great decadent treat!
I did not add the raisins and I will make it again.
wonderful - no changes
I took some of the reviewers advice and added some things of my own. Used baking powder instead of baking soda as one reviewer suggested to make it less cake like and more of a bar. I didn't have apple butter so I used apple sauce and added more spice. Used chopped dried tart cherries, chopped apples and pecans instead of raisins. Made the drizzle with 2oz of cream cheese, confectioners sugar, cream, and vanilla. Next time I might add maple syrup as the flavoring for the drizzle instead of vanilla. This is a great recipe!
This is possibly the best dessert I've baked so far- and I've tried a lot of recipes! I did make a few changes for lack of some ingredients. Instead of apple pie spice I used pumpkin pie spice...I had no brown sugar on hand so I substituted a few dashes of cinnamon and shortening instead of butter. It cooked so quickly. This may just be my "staple" dessert.
Not sure how you're getting 36 bars unless they're bite sized. I didn't change the recipe at all (except didn't have any raisins) and they were very thin and dense but I liked them. Why are some cake-like and some not?
this was so so, would not make again
Very good! For my taste I would add more spices.
Absolutely delicious! I used a full cup of homemade caramel apple butter. I didn't have a chance to make the glaze but even without it, the recipe is a keeper!
It was crumbly and didn't have much flavor, I was really disappointed
These were good but not fantastic. It was a good way to use up some extra apple butter but the bars didn't go too quickly at our house. I probably wouldn't make them again.
So yummy! I'm not much of a cook or baker, but these were so easy. I baked them for the full recommended time and they turned out perfect.
This is a good dessert for people who don't want anything too sweet. I added some pie spice to the icing, which turned out great!
I had no apple butter, but instead used homemade pear butter. Oh, my! Delicious! Can't imagine it being better with apple butter, but will give it a try next time I have some in the pantry.
These are awesome! I use Smucker's spiced apple butter which works well. We make them every fall and they disappear so fast I usually have to make them several times.
Love this bars! Easy to make and they taste great, I used whole wheat flour and low fat margarine to increase the fiber and lower the fat.
These were very good, but I think the icing made them a little too sweet.
Amazing!!
My husband and I loved these bars. I'm a big fan of apple butter. I needed more than 2 tbsp of milk for the icing to make it thick enough. They retained a good flavor for at least a week after making them.
Like an apple cinnamon brownie - delicious and perfect for fall! I tried it with diced granny smith apple and cream cheese frosting. It was a hit!
Just okay for us. Would probably not make again. Sorry
These are so yummy!
Incredibly easy and so delicious! I used the maple apple butter available at William Sonoma and the maple added the nicest touch of flavor. These were a huge hit over the holidays and I definitely plan on making these again and again!
Excellent! I have lots of fresh apple butter this year and have been taking these bars with me everywhere I go - everyone LOVES them!!
This is my favorite recipe from Allrecipes so far. Super easy. I made cream cheese frosting for my first batch as I had the ingredients available. I am making the second batch with the frosting using rum instead of milk. It adds a zest to the frosting that we like better than a sweet milk taste.
A yummy start to fall themed baking. I added some sliced almonds on top and Carmel with my icing. Mine came out more like cake, but still delicious.
These were very good! I used chopped apple instead of raisins, and homemade apple butter. The texture was that of "cake-like brownies" and I liked the apple spice flavors. Would be good with the raisins, and maybe even walnuts, too.
Only thing I did different was add fresh apples. It just wasnt very good.
Easy and yummy! I didn't have time to make the frosting, but still great!
Concur with the rest of the reviews that they were crumbly which was unfortunate....hopefully baking them longer will be the solution.
The icing didn't work out for me, so I left it out. I also substituted apples for the raisins and I had to increase cooking time quite a bit. I'll be making these differently next time, but the flavors were great
Excellent, flavorful fluffy & moist. Made as written.
Excellent recipe. We omitted raisins due to personal. Great flavor. Will be making again.
better then bread pudding and oatmeal rasin cookies put togeather! i apple butter and wonderfull! my grandfather even had me bake another batch to take in to work with him!
This is a terrific, simple recipe that is moist and tasty exactly as written. It's totally a keeper. It's also very forgiving which is great. I didn't have apple butter so I used applesauce. Didn't have apple pie spice so I used pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon and ginger. Excellent recipe , quick, easy and tasty!
Turned out very nice and fluffy but was lacking that apple taste I hoped for. Tasted more like a blondie with cinnamon.
Excellent recipe! I made it with small apple slices instead of raisins, as I'd much rather have the fresh fruit; I also used a generous 1 cup of apple butter, as my family loves the apple butter flavor, and I wanted to make sure it was very moist (a few other reviewers complained that it crumbled). WOW! Great apple butter flavor, very moist, and no crumbles here! These won't last 24 hours! ...I will also say that the apple butter and apple pie spice give it a very distinctive flavor, and it absolutely does not need any glaze; it would become overwhelmingly sweet.
These are a new family favorite! I substitute nutmeg for the all spice and use apple pie moonshine in place of the vanilla for the icing ... amazing.
Nice, moist bars. I sprinkled the top with cinnamon chips, pressing in lightly. Used a light confectioners sugar glaze made with apple juice.
These were easy to make and delicious! I have a Golden Dorset apple tree I made the apple butter with. I used craisins like some people and topped it with white chocolatier chips. I’ll be making this again?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections