Apple Butter Bars

Couldn't wait to try this recipe. I tweaked it a bit, adding more apple butter, substituted pumpkin pie spice for the apple spice, added a tsp of cinnamon, and some craisins . Baked it in an 8X12 glass casserole dish, which I use for all my bar recipes for about 30 minutes at 335 degrees. Had to try one as soon as they had cooled somewhat. Yum. Packed some with no topping in the freezer to share with family, then made an icing of 1/2 cup heavy cream, whipped, to which I added sifted powdered sugar until it was the correct consistency. I had a partial package of butterscotch pudding on hand, so I whisked it with some skimmed milk, took about a tbsp of it and added to the whipped cream/conf. sugar mixture for flavor and reserved the remaining pudding for hubby's ice cream treat later on. The bars were great. Think next time, I might sprinkle some coconut on top the bars. A great Fall Treat with memories of apple butter, and jam always on the table at Grandma and Grandpa's house.