Thimble Cookies

These cookies are truly delicious, delicate, tender, and not too sweet. I make the indentation, fill with jam, and then bake for 15 minutes at 350. They really do look lovely on a holiday platter. One could drizzle a bit of a frosting or melted white chocolate after they are cooled but they really don't need it. Another fantastic combination for this same cookie recipe is to omit the lemon juice, use light brown sugar instead of white sugar, and roll in finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. My favorite with this combo is still the raspberry jam but many other fillings would be wonderful as well. I had a dear friend, age 92, once tell me that this was the best cookie that she had ever eaten. A very heartwarming moment for me.