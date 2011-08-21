Thimble Cookies

Another old favorite of my mother's. A neighbour was making these when I was a child and I never got enough of them.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter and sugar; add yolk and lemon juice and beat well. Stir in flour until well blended.

  • Form into 1 inch balls, dip into beaten egg white then into chopped nuts. Place on greased cookie sheet, make deep indentation in center of each cookie. Bake for 5 minutes, then quickly indent centers again, continue baking for 10 minutes.

  • Fill center of each hot cookie with raspberry jam or jelly.

262 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 60.2mg. Full Nutrition
