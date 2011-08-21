Thimble Cookies
Another old favorite of my mother's. A neighbour was making these when I was a child and I never got enough of them.
Every Christmas, we would have thumbprint cookies. Even though it isn't Christmas, I really wanted to make these! They are just so delicious! Since I couldn't find my mom's recipe, I decided to look for one on here, and I remembered that mom's had lemon juice in it, and so does this one! I decided to give it a try. I left out dipping them in the egg white and walnuts, which was fine. I filled them with apricot preserves, and they were great! When I was finished making these, they tasted just like my mom's recipe! A few minutes later I found her recipe... and this one is a whole lot easier, cheaper, and tasted the same! I will be saving this for a long time!Read More
Really easy to make but they fell apart after first bite didnt like that.....taste was ok could have been better......might make again and make some adjustments.Read More
I'm not a huge fan of desserts or sweets...but I could eat this entire batch in one sitting. Just like my mother used to make - TY!!!
These were fun to make. I had to come up with a sub for the walnuts (as I am allergic to tree nuts). I used finely chopped peanuts/flaked coconut/ and crushed Crispix cereal for the coating. I also put a chocolate chip in the center of each after five minutes of baking, but I think the lemon/raspberry flavor would be better (Gasp!!) without the chocolate. I DO like the coconut being in the crunchy coating, though. We'll do these again. Oh...I also like the relatively short list of ingredients and how these "present". Very pretty cookies.
These were just what I was looking for! We made these in Home-ec class in grade eight and ,oddly enough, I had lost the recipe. I used half very finely chopped walnut and half rice crispies for the coating--nice and crunchy outside. Also used some homemade blackberry jam a friend had made. Cooking times seemed accurate, and a wooden spoon with a rounded end stood in for a thimble. Delish!
i made these over the holidays. i'm not very skilled in making desserts, but if i can make these, anyone can!
Made these for a church crowd. They came out PERFECT! Didn't crumble or fall apart, yet had that 'melt in your mouth' texture. people raved about them!
The lemon juice in these makes them so good. And they aren't too sweet either. I made them the original way and I made them with cherry jam and almonds and those were good too :) Messy to make, but really good. Thanks for the recipe!
Thanks Carol for this old time favourite. Made as written with one addition of lemon rind. Turned out awesome. I also put the jam in then baked , that way it isn't sticky when you store them..
These cookies are great. Not a lot of effort to make them. I used strawberry jam and they still tasted great.
Very yummy! These turned out perfect. I used lime juice because I didn't have lemon, and coconut because I didn't have walnuts. Perfect combination! Just like mom used to make :) Thanks!
great to make with children. I made a very tasty and acceptable looking batch with a 2- and 4-year old.
Thank you so much for this recipe. Personally I love anything with strawberry jam on it, so that's what I used on these cookies and worked just great. Got better satisfaction when my husband shook his head in disbelief at how great they tasted! Thanks again!
These are delicious! The lemon juice adds such a great flavor, they almost taste like they have cream cheese in them. The texture, the flavor--all superb. They are pretty forgiving, too, about what size ball you roll before baking.
AMAZING just tghe right amount of sweet. I used coconut instead of walnuts and they were really good!
Good cookies, no need to punch down center 2x though, just make it really deep the first time. I used a wine cork covered with foil and pushed up the sides around it to really mold a deep well so you don't have to take them out after 5 mins. Also putting jelly in a squeeze bottle or even a pastry decor bag makes quick work out of filling the centers.
This recipe was so easy. I don't normaly like walnuts, but I ate 3 before they cooled! A simple tip was that I used a large deep thimble then I didn't have to press the centres twice. One press and then leave them in the oven for the full 15 minute cooking time. I also used grape jelly instead of the raseberry because it's a family favorite. They can't get enough.
These cookies are truly delicious, delicate, tender, and not too sweet. I make the indentation, fill with jam, and then bake for 15 minutes at 350. They really do look lovely on a holiday platter. One could drizzle a bit of a frosting or melted white chocolate after they are cooled but they really don't need it. Another fantastic combination for this same cookie recipe is to omit the lemon juice, use light brown sugar instead of white sugar, and roll in finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. My favorite with this combo is still the raspberry jam but many other fillings would be wonderful as well. I had a dear friend, age 92, once tell me that this was the best cookie that she had ever eaten. A very heartwarming moment for me.
terrific. Used raspberry jam with belgian chocolate for filling.
oh my starrrssss (five of them, actually) -- these cookies are fabulous! i wouldn't change a thing.
Great Timble Cookie only change I use Red and green maraschino cherries for the middle
I changed the recipe to make it healthy for me. Instead of sugar I used xylitol and instead of regular flour I used oat flour. It did come out crumbly since I used oat flour instead of regular flour and that is what I expected from oat flour. I plan to make this again. THANK YOU!
This is a very easy and delicious recipe that makes exactly one dozen cookies. I filled them with peach preserves and they were a hit.
these are good. used hazelnuts and nutella.
easy to make, very pretty to look at. tastes pretty good and will look very nice in the Christmas cookie tins but would not be the very first cookie I grab when I open the tin and start eating. Nice cookie though, just not my personal favorite. I will be making again though.
I made these cookies last night..brought them to work today and they were gone in a few hours....delicious!! will definately be making these again...thanks for sharing
These are an old family favourite at Christmas time. My absolute favourite cookie; not too sweet, dense but airy cookie, crunch from the walnuts! A good quality jam is essential.
This recipe was awesome easy to roll out and the finished product delicious after a couple of modifications we were filling the symbol with lemon curd after the cookie was rolled in Coconut. It was a one day in the kitchen into the recipe we added an extra half cup of flour and half a cup of icing sugar and to the egg white we added a tablespoon of lemon juice and added a tablespoon of fresh rosemary to the dough before it was rolled and baked
I actually kinda combined two of my favorite cookies with this. The Wedding cookie has nuts in the batter where this one has them rolled on the outside. I put the nuts in the dough & made them as usual & when cooled I rolled them in the powdered sugar and filled them with blackberry preserves. Best of both cookies in one :) My family loves them.
I used zest and it could have used more lemon, but so good that I'll double the recipe next time
Delicious. The dough is not super sweet and the jam provides just the right amount of sweetness. The cookies are pretty, and unlike other jam topped cookies I have tried, the dough for these permits you to make good sized indentations. The cookie itself is like shortbread and is fairly delicate. It is not a hard or truly time consuming recipe either. I would definitely make these again.
Tasted alright but 90% of the cookies crumbled or broke in half. Followed the recipe exactly.
I make these every year. In place of crushed walnuts I use crushed corn flakes or cook without any dipping. I use end of wooden spoon to make the indent and fill after cooking with raspberry or strawberry jam. Always a favourite.
I double the reicpe to yield 39 cookies with my plum scoop. I omit the lemon juice and use vanilla instead, omit the nuts as well, seedless raspberry jam is my family's favourite filling. I bake 11 to 12 minutes.
Cookies are wonderful, my first batch was not done enough for pressing down again, so second batch I pressed in at seven minutes got a better dip. Husband loves them. I will practice again.
I've made this twice so far and have given as part of a cookie basket. I substituted unsweetened, flaked coconut for the walnuts. They are super quick, simple and really delicious! The lemon juice adds a really nice contrast with a bit of tartness. I never want to lose this recipe - it's a keeper!!
We make both red - with the raspberry jam, and green - with mint jelly for Christmas....Really amazing family tradition.
