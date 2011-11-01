Sugar Free Kaiser Cookies
This cookie is fried on a griddle. It's great with fresh fruit! You can use skim milk instead of the water in this recipe, if you like.
Sure, it's basically pancakes, so switch it up a bit. We made it dairy and gluten free by substituting almond flour for the wheat flour and almond milk for the water. We used 1/2 teaspoon of stevia powder. My family ate the whole batch right off the griddle. Some topped them cakes with butter and some with jelly and some ate them plain. We thought they were great. They may even become our picnic sandwich bread (and the kids still think they're eating cookies).
You can add pancake syrup to these "cookies" because that's exactly what they were. Not the best.
