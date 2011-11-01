Sugar Free Kaiser Cookies

This cookie is fried on a griddle. It's great with fresh fruit! You can use skim milk instead of the water in this recipe, if you like.

By Sherry Lewis

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Beat margarine until fluffy. Add the sugar replacement, egg, and vanilla. Mix for one minute.

  • Now add the flour and water to get a thin batter. Heat iron griddle and pour one tablespoon batter for each cookie. Cook till golden brown and turn, repeat when brown and remove to rack. Eat the crunchy cookie now or pour fresh fruit mixture over top and serve with sugar free ice cream. Very Good! NOTE: I use the waffle iron sometimes also - just don't burn them.

105 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 55.8mg. Full Nutrition
