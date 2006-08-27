White Chocolate Macadamia Cranberry Dreams
A rich buttery, cookie that is sure to remind you of Cape Cod!
Soft, buttery and delicious! I didn't use the macadamia nuts, so I added an extra half-cup each of cranberries and white chocolate chips. Also, I thought the cookies were too small when made with a rounded teaspoon. There just weren't enough morsels in every bite, so I made them bigger and cooked them around 14 - 15 minutes. Perfection!Read More
I found these to be way too sweet, but I love the white chocolate/cranberry/macademia combo. I think next time I'll just use my regular chocolate chip cookie recipe and sub the chocolate chips for this combo. And I might use extra cranberry and macademias and go lighter on the white chocolate to reduce the sweetness too. Great idea, though!Read More
These cookies are amazing. I tell everybody how yummy they are but no seems too thrilled to try them. Once they do, they are hooked! Even my 6 year old loves em', nuts and all! You won't regret making them. Excellent Christmas cookie too!
This is one of my all time favorite cookie recipes. Every time I make them, they disappear! I did find however that they take more like 15 minutes to bake.
5+++! Absolutely heavenly! I was looking for a macadamia nut recipe other than the normal cookies I bake. This one is a true winner. Not only do these look good, they are soft and taste buttery rich. I followed the recipe to a "T". The batter is easy to mix up and I ended up with about 46 cookies. Baking time is approximate and the cookies will sink slightly once removed from the oven to cool, just as submitter states. I love the combination of the buttery, tart, sweet and chocolate all mixed up in one. In every bite I can taste the tart cranberries and bits of chocolate chip morsels. And I especially love the macadamia nut crunch and texture it gives the cookies. The sugar adds a nice balance of sweetness, not overly sweet. These are a delicious delicacy! I wouldn't change a thing in this recipe. These cookies are so delectable and pleasing and I think these could be baked for special occassions or holiday's.
This is now my favorite cookie recipe! These turned out perfect! (I used less than one cup of cranberries [Craisins, chopped] though)
These are great! I will make again great for sharing. I made them bigger about 2-TLBS rolled into a ball which made a nice sized cookie.
I took this cookie to several christmas cookie exchanges and each time received many,many compliments. Nice Christmas cookie since the cranberries add a nice holiday color. Very buttery and delicious!
When I sampled the dough before cooking, I felt something was lacking. I added about 1 cup of fruit punch to the recipe to moisten the dough and add a kick. My family, friends and I were very pleased with the results after that little edition.
A keeper! YUM! I omitted the cranberries this go around and added more nuts and chips. Delish! I've tried other white mac nut cookies...these are the best!!!
Delicious! Didn't change a thing. Will make these for years to come!
Wow!! These are the best white chocolate macadamia nut cookies i have ever made.. they're really good with the cranberries but i think they'd be awesome without them too.. in fact, i am tossing out all my other white choc mac cookie recipes and from now on, this will be my ONE recipe.. family says its one of the best cookies i've ever made.. and i've made a LOT of cookies.. i followed the recipe precisely and i flattened my cookies a bit before baking.. they turned out to be beautiful as well as delicious.. thanks for a great recipe!
These cookies are the bomb! I did do a few things different though. I didn't have any macadamia nuts, so I used pecans and I used orange extract and about 1 tsp grated orange rind in place of the vanilla.
Love these! My boyfriend thought they could do without the cranberries, but I thought they added a nice texture.
VERY puffy cookies, and as per other reviewer's, definitely on the "cakie" side. Mine did not deflate when cooling as the recipe submitter states, the only change I made was to sub un-salted, chopped cashews in place of the macadamia nuts as I was all out. Someone suggested making these into bars - heck of an idea, have half the dough left and may do just that. Otherwise, the taste is very good, not too sweet - OH! and I cut back on the sugar too, used 1/2 cup white and 3/4 cup brown sugars. I don't like cookies that make my teeth scream :)
Delicious!! I cut back on the white sugar and replaced half the butter with applesauce. The second time I replaced the macadamias with almonds and 1/3 of the flour with oats. Absolutely to die for, especially if you dip the bottoms in dark chocolate. Mmmmm
Delicious! I used parchment paper lined cookie sheets and chilled my dough for about an hour before rolling into small balls. Perfect for your Christmas cookie tray. I think the macadamia nuts really work well in this recipe but they are quite pricey. You could try subbing cashews or walnuts and I think either would work well.
Just finished baking these cookies and they are very, very good. Watch baking time. Left first batch in just a little too long. A new favorite that I will make every christmas.
Made these using dried cherries. Didn't have enough macadamia nuts so tossed in some toasted pecans. We couldn't stay away from them. Testing various new recipes to include as holiday gifts to neighbors. I doubt if these will leave the house! Excellent cookie and totally out of this world delicious!
My cookies look just like the picture! Wonderful! Changes I made are: 1/2 c sugar, 1-1/4 c brown sugar, 2 tsp vanilla & 1 tsp almond extract, toasted the macadamia nuts then chopped, refrigerated dough for about 1 hr before dropping large Tbsps of dough on cookie sheet, bake for 14-15 min. Honestly, I didn't think they would be this good, but was I wrong!!
This was exactly what I was looking for! This is my favorite combination in a cookie and these were so delicious. The only change I made was to add more cranberries and white chocolate chips, probably about 1/2 C of each but you can estimate to your liking.
My new favorite holiday cookie! I increased the recipe by half, omitting the nuts, using a full 12 oz bag of white chocolate chips, and a 6 oz bag of dried cranberries. Subbed in Smart Balance 50/50 Butter Blend sticks for the butter. Mine turned out perfect after 9 1/2 minutes (or the full 10 min. if you chill the dough). Thank you, thank you, thank you for sharing! UPDATE: You can use dark brown sugar and they'll be just as tasty, but they won't be as pretty.
Absolutely the BEST tasting cookie I have EVER eaten! Buttery cookie base, sweet white chocolate, salty macadamia nuts, chewy/tart cranberries - a PERFECT combination! Followed recipe exactly, except made a little larger. Baked for about 11-12 minutes and took out just before they started to turn golden. They kept shape and were perfectly moist and chewy! You will be the hero of all when you make these! Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
These cookies are wonderful! Very easy to make too. My boyfriend said they were so good they made his knees buckle! They also make a lot of cookies. I was able to make 50 decent sized cookies.
Fantastic! I didn't change a thing. I did half the recipe since I only had 1-1/2 cups of flour, and then I heated up plain white chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle them over the cookies after they came out of the oven. I brought them to work for Valentine's Day and I got rave reviews; one coworker also asked for the recipe!
These were pretty good. I love cranberrys and macadamia nuts but they didn't taste that great together.
Absolutely loved this recipe. Found the Macadamia nuts at Target and should have bought bulk at BJs because everyone wants more! I followed the recipe as followed but left the cookies in a while longer. Came out wonderful and soft but not soft enough to break to pieces. I will be using this recipe at all my get togethers. Thanks!
By far my favorite cookie recipe. So easy to make and delicious!!!
Great recipe. I tried four different ways to "drop" them -teaspoon, teaspoon flattened, cookie scoop and cookie scoop flattened. Cookie scoop (the medium one from Pampered Chef) won. Biggest cookie with greatest texture. Baked it for approximately 14 minutes on convection bake.
my mom loved it, even though she's on a "diet" she broke it for these. thanks for the recipe!
My family proclaimed these as the BEST cookies I ever made! However, I should have taken them out EXACTLY when the recipe stated. I thought they weren't done, so I left them in 5 minutes longer. Although they were GREAT, they didn't turn out as chewy as they should have. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!!
GLUTEN FREE variation: Substitute 1 c tapioca flour, 1 c chickpea flour, 1 c brown rice flour, and 3 tsps xantham gum for the 3 cups all-purpose flour. This was a great cookie! The only thing I did different (besides converting to GF) was to use broken pieces of pecans instead of the macadamia nuts. DELICIOUS! And very easy. I'll have to put this up amongst my top cookie favorites. Mmmm...
I've been looking for a white chocolate, macadamia, cranberry cookie recipe that is comparable to the wonderful ones from a local grocery store...these are IT - maybe even better than the grocery store! These cookes are rich and buttery, just how I like them!
These cookies were fairly easy to prepare and came out moist and delicious. I added slightly more vanilla baking chips than the recipe called for. There must be something strange going on because it was difficult to find macadamia nuts at the grocery stores here unless they were chocolate covered . I did find them at Walgreen's of all places.
This is one delicious little cookie! Very light, buttery, and just sweet enough. I made these for our annual family cookie exchange and they were a hit! I ended up giving the recipe out. I have to say I had a heck of a time finding macadamia nuts. They are a wonderful addition to this recipe but the dough is so good you could add anything to it and it would be yummy. My new favorite cookie!
Delicious! My husband said they taste like the Pepperidge Farm Sausalito cookies, but with cranberries. You could also do these without the craisins to make some amazing white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. Yummm!
Made these at Christmas time and loved them!
These are a Dream! I followed the recipe exactly but made them a little larger. It's a pretty simple recipe with great results.
Very good and moist cookies. These cookies are not your ordinary cookies. I like to make these when I want something different
This makes a great cookie! I skipped the Macadamia nuts and used white chocolate chips instead and it turned out great! We used them in our bakery as our "Holiday Cookie."
If I could give 10 stars I would! YUMMY. No changes needed.
My husbands favorite cookie. You can make them crispy or soft and chewy. They have so much flavor, and texture! A+++++
I love this recipe! I left out the macadamia nuts and added more of the white chocolate chips and cranberries. I also added the zest of one orange and then about 1-2 tablespoons of the freshly squeezed orange juice to give it a little extra somethin'. I made them a little bigger than the recipe suggested and baked them for 13-14 minutes. They turned out great and were a big hit!!!
my whole family loves these! Even those who don't like white chocolate!
Everything is great about this cookie except that with the given amount of white chocolate chips it makes the cookie too sweet (at least for me and my family). So I cut the chips back to 1/2 cup and add 1 1/2 cups of the macadamia nuts and dried cranberries, then you have perfection.
this receipe is great --- i took it took work along with my oatmeal cookies and these cranberry ones were gone in a flash --- the guys couldn't get enough of them. Several of the men even asked me for the recipe. When I got home my kids were upset because I took them to work - they wanted more of them.
Don't know if I measured something wrong, but these came out puffy and crumbly. After they had cooled, tried one again and was very dry and tasted of baking soda. Sounds like a great recipe so probably was user error. I live at a higher altitude and that has affected recipes before.
Delicious as is.
Great cookie!!! Followed the recipe as is.
Delicious. Couldnt find chopped Macadamia nuts so I bought the whole ones and roughly chopped them myself. This is one of my favorite cookies.
This recipe is just ok. It was a good cookie, but the batter was too sweet and with the vanilla chips it was just too much for me. If you're looking for a really sweet cakey cookie this is for you, but if you're looking for a moist soft chewy cookie, continue your search.
My family absolutely loves them and always want to know when I am making them again.
My husband loves these cookies. Definitely a keeper.
First time I had these cookies was at my work cafe. Fell in love with them instantly and wanted to find the recipe for it. This recipe was exactly what I was looking for, and it turned out WAY better than the ones at work! Definitely a keeper!
What a great cookie recipe!! Made as directed and loved it! I did use white bakers chocolate and cut it up it because I don't like the white chips, they are all oil and no cocoa butter. But that was not really a variation of the recipe, just preference!!
Brought these to work for a potluck to share. People weres still talking about how good these were days later. Definitely a keeper.
My favorite cookie for XMAS 2011. I used cashews instead of macadamia and a bit less white sugar. Perfectly tasty and everyone raved about them.
A very good recipe. I made it just as it is, and in the future will add in more cranberries, as others have suggested. The recipe overall is quite mild, which is nice - as many white chocolate/macadamica/cranberry cookies are overly sweet. More cranberries, however, would give it just that slightly sour/sweet kick to make these out of this world.
I've made this recipe twice already and the requests keep coming! Followed recipe to the t but left them in the oven a bit longer.
Yummy! I halved the recipe, but somehow ended up adding the full amount of white chocolate, so they were quite chunky! So good though. I used egg replacer powder because I was making these for some of my family that don't eat eggs and they turned out great. Thanks!!
Good, but a little dry (perhaps I baked too long).
These are very good, will make again
These cookies were easy to make and had great flavor. I used salted macadamia nuts, and they had a sweet-salty taste, which I liked.
Yummy! Based on other reviewers and my personal preferance for a denser cookie, I added 1 cup of oatmeal that I had put thru the blender so that is like flour. Also added some OJ, orange zest and more craisens and vanilla baking chips, omitting the macadamia nuts. They are very pretty and very tasty!
These cookies are so tasty and wonderful. I usually make some changes to my recipes, but this recipe needed no change at all.
Used this recipe for my Christmas Cookie Exchange. Very good!
These are great! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfectly.
I made these without the nuts and did half with dark chocolate and the other with white chocolate - Delicious!
I make this recipe but also add in some oatmeal.....Without a doubt, these cookies are gone instantly!!
I like the concept of these cookies but was disappointed in the result. They came out very cakey and didn't have the cranberry flavor I expected. After these flopped I tried using my mother's chocolate chip cookie dough and loading it up with white chocolate, macadamia nuts and fresh cranberries. Yum!
WOW, awesome goodness! Everyone will love these. BUT, take them out after 10 minutes even though they may still look undone, resist leaving them in longer....they will be soft and amazing.
We substituted almonds for the macadamias, and they were still delicious! Excellent consistency, they stayed soft easiy into the next day.
These were a hit at the office. I substituted dried cherries for the cranberries.
Just wonderful! Taste is perfect. I thought they were a little 'thick' so I slightly flattened the doughball with the bottom of a cup.
These were out of this world. Had requests to make them again.
I made these Twice now. and they are SO Good, they have a very high sweet flavor and its what makes these pop, The second time i made these i didnt add Cranberries and theyw ere still SO Delicious!
OMG these are fantastic!!! So rich and great dunked in a cup of coffee after a meal! Have made them twice, the second time I used half milk chocolate chips and half white. I think next time I will add a little orange zest as I love orange and cranberry together.
This is it! If you like Craisins, this is the cookie to bake. Everyone at work loved them. My family begged for more.
These are really yummy but I'm surprised to hear that no one else seems to feel they're a little dry. Next time, I'll up the butter and cut the flour.
I made these last night. They are very good. I wouldn't change a thing.
These had good flavor, but were a little too cake-like texture for me. I like my cookies with a little firmness to them as opposed to soft like a cake or brownie. They would probably be better as a bar. The combination of flavors is really nice.
These are great! Sure to be a hit at the cookie exchange.
I think these cookies are VERY good. I brought them to work for the holiday's and everyone loved them. I followed the recipe exactly, not changing a single thing. Personally, I think you could cut back on the sugar a bit, as they are a bit on the sweet side.
These cookies are simply WONDERFUL. I received many a compliment, and when I have the time (making them takes a while) I will surely make them again!
Everyone loved these at Christmas this year! A definite wonderful twist on the traditional white chocolate macadamia cookie!!
I've made these cookies 3 times now. People rave about how delicious these cookies are and at least one person asks for the recipe every time I make them. I have made them with a variety of nuts each time including walnuts and pecans as macadamia nuts are very expensive. The cookies have enough flavor and yummy umph without the nuts if one desired to omit the nuts. I do make them bigger and roll them into tablespoon size balls after chilling the dough--bake 13-14 minutes.
Great! We made ours with dried cherries instead of cranberries, but the results were still fantastic! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
"Holy Favorite Cookie" is what my 9 yr old said! Pretty much sums it up, don't you think? haha I also had to bake 13 minutes so they weren't goopy in the middle and I dusted LIGHTLY with powdered sugar for looks. They turned out absolutely PERFECT! Festive looking too! Five stars in this house is not easy to come by!!!
I decided to try a new recipe this year. I usually make stricktley Christmasy looking cookies... I used Walnuts instead as thats what I had on hand but stayed with recipe other wise using vanilla almond bark I chopped up for the baking chips... I never had so many compliments on cookies before...everyone wants the recipe... Thank you for publishing this one...its a keeper
Perfect as is! I also reduced the sugar by 1/2 a cup in another trial, and they were also very good.
These were so good!! I did cut back on the sugar for my family and they loved them!! Thank you for the recipe!!!
Really good and very pretty. They were a nice, easy addition to my plate of Christms cookies.
Yum! This recipe was great. I made two little changes....left the nuts out, and used dried cherries instead of the cranberries. These went FAST!
Very good cookie! A new cookie added to my recipes..thank you!
OMG! If I could give these cookies 10 stars I would! I didn't change a thing. They are THE best cookies I've ever made and believe me, I've made my share of cookies! They set up beautifully, are chewy and bursting with flavor. I just took the last batch out of the oven and I'm afraid I'll eat too many they are soooo good. The batter is so great that I think you could use this basic batter and add lots of variations to create different flavor profiles. Definitely will be making these again and again.
If I could give this a 10 star I would......easy and soooooo delicious
Alex really liked these.
These are really delicious!! The dough is quite stiff, so you have to mix the dry ingredients in by hand, but it handles really well, and you don't need to chill it before baking. I used more white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, and cranberries. I chopped the cranberries in the food processor, which made the flavor more evenly distributed throughout the cookies. I also chopped the macadamia nuts in the food processor. It was really important to bake them just until set, as they stayed softer that way. Mine took more like 15 minutes, though, so I guess everyone will have to adjust the baking times to their own oven. I will put this recipe in with my best for the holidays.
We loved these!! I don't like nuts, so I omitted them, and used an extra 1/2 cup each of dried cranberries and white chips. Everything else I did the way the recipe says to do. What a great change instead of regular chocolate chip cookies. I will make these again and again.
