White Chocolate Macadamia Cranberry Dreams

4.7
450 Ratings
  • 5 362
  • 4 66
  • 3 20
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A rich buttery, cookie that is sure to remind you of Cape Cod!

Recipe by Debby Huckins

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside. Cream together white sugar, light brown sugar and butter (do not use shortening). Stir in slightly beaten eggs and vanilla.

  • Add flour mixture until just mixed. Stir in vanilla chips, macadamia nuts and dried cranberries.

  • Drop dough on an ungreased cookie sheet by small scoop or rounded teaspoon. Bake in preheated oven until cookies are just set, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Cookies will sink slightly.

  • Variations: To make chocolate cookies, omit 1/2 cup flour and replace with 1/2 cup cocoa. To make refrigerator cookies: Roll dough into 2 rolls, wrap with plastic wrap and chill or freeze. (If you freeze the dough, thaw for at least 1/2 hour before cutting). Slice 1-inch slices; cut into 4 and place on baking sheet point up. For fancier cookies: Drizzle melted white chocolate on chocolate cookies and melted dark chocolate on the white cookie. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 131.2mg. Full Nutrition
