White Chocolate Macadamia Cranberry Dreams

5+++! Absolutely heavenly! I was looking for a macadamia nut recipe other than the normal cookies I bake. This one is a true winner. Not only do these look good, they are soft and taste buttery rich. I followed the recipe to a "T". The batter is easy to mix up and I ended up with about 46 cookies. Baking time is approximate and the cookies will sink slightly once removed from the oven to cool, just as submitter states. I love the combination of the buttery, tart, sweet and chocolate all mixed up in one. In every bite I can taste the tart cranberries and bits of chocolate chip morsels. And I especially love the macadamia nut crunch and texture it gives the cookies. The sugar adds a nice balance of sweetness, not overly sweet. These are a delicious delicacy! I wouldn't change a thing in this recipe. These cookies are so delectable and pleasing and I think these could be baked for special occassions or holiday's.