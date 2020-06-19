Easy Passion Fruit Mousse

1 of 23

Rating: 5 stars We all LOVED this ~ absolutely delicious! If you use frozen fruit juice concentrate (as recipe indicates), it will be too sweet, guaranteed ~ as some reviewers found out. Instead, use Goya brand "Frutta - 100% Pure Passion Fruit Pulp", which is a puree with no sugar or water added. The flat plastic bags of "Frutta" can be found in the freezer section of possibly your regular grocer's, & definitely at Hispanic & Asian stores. At a regular grocer look in the freezer with Hispanic or Asian foods, & where frozen juices & fruits are located. ~~~ I highly recommend this to anyone. It is also super simple: 3 ingredients, 1 to 1-1/2 minutes of blending, 30 mins. of refrigeration (for a slightly firmer texture). Amazingly, a serving size in an espresso cup satisfies as nicely as a larger serving in a ramekin. This may very well become your go-to recipe for summertime, for a creamy~dreamy ending to a tropical meal, for special occasions ~ or more often! Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars For those of you who say it's too sweet...I did not realize that the frozen concentrate juice has sugar (it might have other juices, too?). I listed the concentrate juice as I figured that is the main or only way some of you could get passion fruit juice! The BEST THING TO USE IS THE JUICE FROM THE FRUIT ITSELF, such as we do here in Brazil. Then it will not be so sweet because passionfruit is a very tart fruit, almost like lemon! That is why this recipe also works well with lemon or lime juice. So, certainly, if you use the frozen concentrate...lessen the amount of sweetened cond. milk, but I'm not sure how it will turn out, because then there will be less cream. *By the way, this makes a marvelous ice cream. Just put it in the freezer instead of in the refrigerator-you don't even have to beat it again later. Yummo! *Another option is to use "light" cream and "light" sw. condensed milk. Helpful (48)

Rating: 3 stars The recipe was really easy but the mousse was WAY TOO sweet. Is was a good flavor but I could only have three bites before I had to put down my spoon (and I have a big sweet tooth). It also was more of a pudding texture then as light and fluffy as a mousse should be. The adventurous cook could probably make this better...but as it stands it is only ok. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED this dessert! I used 100% pure passion fruit puree and found the final result to be just sweet enough and wonderfully tangy (if frozen passion fruit concentrate has sugar added I think it would be too sweet). Such a simple recipe and I received rave reviews from the taste-testers. It will definitely be a "go-to" recipe for dinner parties. I want to try it with lemon or lime next time. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Want to impress family and friends? Serve this inside the hull of the fruit. Just cut off top of fruit fill and chill. Perfect serving size too. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Super Super Easy and your friends will think you spent hours. Its worth it to get the passionfruit pulp (Goya is the brand I use). I used 1/2 the amount of the sweetened condensed milk (plus a few spoons) and it was tangy and sweet the way maracuja is served in south america. Loved it! Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars I made this recipe exactly as stated. It sounded very good in theory and it was incredibly easy. But it really is so very sickeningly sweet that I couldn't eat it. I tried using some fresh blueberries - their tartness helped a tiny bit but I could only eat a few mouthfuls. The puree or pulp that people are substituting isn't available in my area but then that's not what the recipe calls for. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I found this extremely easy to make. The flavor of passion fruit is very similar to guava. I almost liked it but not enough to make it again. Sorry. I guess I don't like passion fruit. Helpful (10)