Lamb Tagine

Tagine cooking is associated with Moroccan cuisine. When I made this dish, I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, including my husband, who came in and said that it smelled so good that he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan couscous and cucumber raita on this site.

By BenevolentEmpress

prep:
45 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
  • Place lamb and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl and toss to coat; set aside.

  • Mix together paprika, cinnamon, salt, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, cloves, and saffron in a large resealable bag. Add lamb to the bag and toss around to coat well. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add 1/3 of the lamb and brown well, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove to a plate and repeat to cook remaining two batches of lamb.

  • Add onions and carrots to the pot and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger; continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes. Return lamb to the pot and stir in lemon zest, chicken broth, tomato paste, and honey. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until meat is tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

  • If the consistency of tagine is too thin, you may thicken it with cornstarch and water slurry during the last 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 109.2mg; sodium 1128.7mg. Full Nutrition
