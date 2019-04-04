Lamb Tagine

Tagine cooking is associated with Moroccan cuisine. When I made this dish, I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, including my husband, who came in and said that it smelled so good that he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan couscous and cucumber raita on this site.
Excellent. I just wish I had more time to marinate the lamb - only had a couple hours. But I browned the lamb and then threw everything in the crock pot and it was great. If you happen to be able to get your hands on ras al hanout season blend, you don't have to worry around with all the different spices - just use 2 1/2 tablespoons of that for the marinade, and then add and additional tablespoon and the ginger to the crock pot. Places like Cost Plus carry it really cheap!
Oh YEAH!! Need to up the 'stars' to 10 out of 5 for this! What a fantastic recipe!! This was the first time I had cooked Moroccan for my family but this was the BEST! I bought a jar of Moroccan Seasoning but also added a little bit of each of the spices I had in the cupboard too. Marinated it in the dry spice mix in the fridge overnight. Next morning browned the meat, added the rest of the ingredients to the pot as per recipe, then tipped it all into the slow cooker for 3.5 hrs on high. Added sultanas and pine nuts in final hour. Served over rice as we are not cous cous fans.
Fantastic!! As soon as I mixed all the spices together, I knew this dish would be amazing. I used chicken, as I could not find lamb, and it worked out really well. I also added some cubed yams since I didn't have too much meat. I couldn't wait for this recipe to finish cooking!! The wonderful aromas filled my entire apartment building, and it tasted every bit as good as it smelled. I will be making this frequently. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!Highly recommended!!
I am blessed with having experienced North African cooking at it's best -- in the everyday households around Morocco. This recipe produced the best tagine I've had outside of Morocco and definitely my best personal effort. I followed "lumiere's" review -- don't brown the meat as that is never done in traditional North African cooking! I haven't made preserved lemons yet, but instead I added juice of half a lemon at the very end -- added it to the broth and stirred gently. A Moroccan tradition (and possibly Algerian and Tunisian?) is to use 7 vegetables: alway onion and the 6 of the following: carrots, parnips, potato, turnip, zucchini, yellow squash, pumpkin or other squash, tomato, green beans -- you get the idea, whatever is fresh and in season. I also substituted chicken for the lamb. I love lamb, but chicken is easier to find than good lamb, which requires a trip to the local halal meat market. I am not a fan of turnips, but just one small turnip will add a rich flavor and if I end up eating it thinking it's a potato -- well, the sauce is enough to mask the strong taste for the most part. :) As they say in Morocco -- b'sahatik! To your health!
Very good! I didn't include turmeric and substituted garam masala for many of the individual ingredients (cardamom, coriander, cinnamon etc which I did not have on hand). It still came out well and is really quite easy to make despite the long list. I added pine nuts for that extra crunch. The recipe tastes very good with lamb, but lamb is not my favourite meat and I will probably try it with chicken next.
Amazing Recipe! What flavor - and the aroma... the spices are a great blend. I'm going to make the spices up in larger quantity to use more frequently. I added a handful of dried apricots & prunes... definitely will make it again.
This is a really REALLY good recipe! When I make it, I roughly double the recipe, because it is delicious the next day as leftovers, and it's just as easy to make a double batch as a single batch. I serve it with couscous that I add chopped fresh mint and fresh lemon juice and some lemon zest. I'm not too exact with how I measure in my spices because it's the type of recipe you can easily adjust to your own taste. I happen to like a lot of spice so I put in quite a bit. I don't use saffron, since I never seem have any and it's pricey. I use regular tomato paste for the same reason. I brown everything on the stove top in my heavy enamel-clad iron dutch oven and then I cover it and stick it in the oven to simmer away for the afternoon. I always include the lamb bones, because they add a lot of flavor, and then I just pull the lamb bones out when I serve it. The meat is so soft and tender it just falls off the bone, so pulling the bones out is easy. This recipe makes the house smell fantastic and is a wonderful comfort food to make on a chilly weekend afternoon.
This was phenomenal! I made it in my crock pot and cooked on low for 8 hours. My father in law went back for THIRDS... and he's Moroccan so it must have been authentic! :) Changes: I couldn't find saffron at my grocery store so had to omit. I added 2 cups of cubed sweet potato. Thanks for sharing!
I had all the spices and marinated for a good 12 hours. I browned the meat and then transfered everthing to a crock pot. Cooked it on low for a good 7 hours and it was just perfect (made 2.5 times the recipe). Blend of spices is excellent! Served with a spiced couscous with dried apricots, prunes and some pine nuts. I will definitely make this again.
This dish is unbelievably good. Extrememly flavorful. All the spices blend in so subtly together and nothing overpowers anything else. You get a hint of a different spice with every bite you take. I used chicken thighs and I only let them sit in the fridge for 3-4 hours and it still turned out fantastic. I love this so much I've made up little "spice bags" attached to this recipe to give to my friends. Have heard nothing but raves. Thank you! **Edit** Aug 13, 2009 The first time I made this recipe, I followed the instructions. I made it again yesterday in my crockpot. I just threw everything in, DIDN'T brown the chicken, carrots and onions. I wouldn't recommend using the crockpot, the recipe lost a lot of flavor.
Phenomenal! My husband ate until he was sick. Adjustments I made: I diced everything to 1/2" to make it easier for my kids to eat and to speed up the cooking process. I diced the lamb (3 pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed), tossed it in the spices minus the saffron, then browned it in a pan of hot olive oil (no marinading) and put the meat in the crock pot. Then, I diced the onions and added them to the now-seasoned oil in the pan and cooked them with the garlic until brown and translucent, then added them to the meat in the crock pot. THEN I added the stock, plain tomato paste, lemon zest, and honey to the onion-y, spicey pan and brought it to a boil, then poured it into the crock pot and added a pinch of saffron. I cooked it on high for about 4 hours and served it with the raita and Moroccan couscous. It was SO GOOD I took a picture and put it on Facebook and all my friends swooned.
WOW! First time I attempted to cook lamb and it was amazing. My husband and dinner guests raved over it. I will make this again and again and again. I followed the recipe mostly. I used 2 cups of organic chicken broth instead of one can. I was secretly hoping my guests didn't want seconds so I'd have leftovers!! Lol
This dish deserves 10 stars! The scent of the spices is very strong while cooking, but the flavors mellow nicely during cooking. I made the recipe exactly as written, and did not need to thicken the gravy. I did have to grind the cardamom and cloves, which is something I don't recommend doing if you don't have to, because the oils seem to have become embedded in my grinder. This recipe is worth every ounce of effort I put into it, and my husband agrees. I served it with the Sweet & Nutty Moroccan Couscous (a perfect accompaniment) and green beans. We will definitely be making this one gain. Thanks for a great Moroccan recipe!
This recipe rocks! We used Shetland lamb which can be tough and gamey and it roasted to perfection with the melange of spices. I forgot the fresh ginger and the paprika but it still came out great! My husband added a small handful of apricots as recommended and a nice smattering of mushrooms and peppers which absorbed the cooking liquid and were really nice. He was really sweet and made this for me when I was at work...he couldn't find the couscous in the cabinet so made mashed potatos instead. What a treat, the juices and meat on top of the mash were delightful. What he did differently was put everything into a tagine into a low, low oven about 300F or 150C after he browned the meat. Cooking time was approximately 4 hours but could have done with less. Because we don't use a lot of salt I only used 1/2 teaspoon and it was fine. Putting together the spice rub the night before was amazing...I went to bed with my hands smelling of cinnamon and other good things - even after a good wash! Just the scent of the spices lifted my mood. We will make this for company soon - its that good.
Loved this!!! Perfect with Sweet and Nutty Moroccan Couscous! Even my picky husband loved this, said this was one of the best meals I had ever made, much better than the meal we had at Epcot's Restaurant Marrakesh. Will be making again!
Absolutely amazing! This is one of the best things I've ever made! I've made it a few times and the last time substituted chicken for the lamb just because it was cheaper and with all of the spices, you don't really tell the difference. I usually make a huge batch and freeze the rest. This is great served with cous cous! I really love the Moroccan cous cous on this site, but I've found that the spices in that and the spices in this are just too overwhelming together, so I usually just serve it with lightly salted plain cous cous.
I use half beef broth have veggie broth rather than chicken broth (per lumiere). I also use more fresh garlic rather than garlic powder, cilantro rather than coriander, and buy a nice big 4lb lamb shoulder from Costco and double the recipe. I add a 16oz bag of dried apricots and serve over brown rice and cry when the leftovers are gone.
I used two lamb shanks and just stewed the meat and onions in the spices and some veggie stock for several hours. I then added 5-6 carrots, some sun-dried tomatoes, the lemon zest, the honey, some freeze dried apricots, raisins, and at the end, some frozen spinach. Served over rice, it was delicious.
This meal represents the reason why a 5 star review was invented! While time consuming and requiring many ingredients, this is a meal of love. It is layered with flavor and enjoyable. I served it with the recommended sides and both were perfect pairings. So good!
I didn't follow the recipe exactly and it still came out really good. I used Quorn chicken pieces instead of lamb. I added two heaped dessert spoons (about 1/3 cup) of white flour to the bag of spices. I substituted 1 tsp of garam masala for all the ground spices. I only refrigerated the bag of chicken and spices for about fifteen minutes while I cut up the carrots. I also substituted onion powder for whole onions. I only cooked the tagine for 45-60 minutes. Even with all these changes, it was really really good! I served it with couscous that I made with a chicken stock cube and diced dried apricots.
Fantastic recipe, very easy and DELICIOUS results. Used with Emile Henry tagine (doesn't need to be seasoned, only boiled with some milk before first use). I added a handful of dried apricots and butternut squash as well to brighten the dish. Served with buttered couscous, dried apricots, and pomegranate seeds. Guests LOVED it!!! Will definitely make it again and again!!!
We raise lamb in Oklahoma so I'm always looking for great lamb recipes! I truly think I found the jackpot with this one! Amazing flavor, color and the aroma is out of this world! My only adjustment, I replaced the chicken broth with beef and omitted the saffron (didn't have it on hand)! Thank you for this recipe!
very, very good! the meat is quite tender, spicy but not too hot. i've tried this recipe with lamb and with pork, both were excellent. no need to alter the spices, and seems to come out fine if you're missing one or two of the hard-to-find ones. put crushed peppers or cayenne on the table for those who want more heat. in the unlikely event that you have leftovers, heat 'em up and serve on hoagie rolls. yumm. thank you for this one, it's a keeper!
I rarely rave about a recipe, but this one rocks! It's not nearly as difficult as the long list of ingredients implies. I used 1/2 of all the spices, except the salt. This was still very flavorful without being overpowering. I served it on jasmine rice cooked in beef broth that was a little on the salty side. The combination of the rice and this dish was amazing! The spices went very well with the gamey flavor of the lamb. Awesome!
This was pretty tasty. My husband and I felt it was a little bland and so I think I would add more spice/chiles and maybe a little more salt to it next time. It was much tastier the day after when the spices melded together more.
I wasn't a member until now, but I simply had to sign up to rate this recipe. It was fantastic with no modifications! I also made the suggested Moroccan Couscous (also 5-star) and the Cucumber Raita (I simply don't care for plain yogurt) to go with it. A great meal if you are looking for tasty lamb!
OMG, this meal is delicious! Seriously, I just ate dinner, and am already looking forward to my leftovers tomorrow night! I stayed pretty true to the recipe, except I had to substitute beef stew meat (no lamb available!), and I added in a can of chickpeas and a chopped butternut squash (tips from other tagine recipes). Since I added in extra ingredients, I did 1.5x the spices. This meal was phenomenal, and my kitchen smells amazing. This is a recipe I would be proud to pass on to my family and know they would enjoy it as well. Yum yum yum!
I've done this twice now, pretty exact to the recipe and its been fantastic. I plan to make up a larger quantity of the mixed spices and keep them on hand for the future, so Ican whip it up in a jiffy.
Made this using the spices but as a veggie version with 1 400g can chopped tomatoes, 1 chopped aubergine, 1 200g can garbanzo beans, 1 sliced red pepper and a few handfuls of chopped spinach. I roasted the aubergine and added it with the spinach after simmering the rest for 30 mins with a squeeze of lemon juice to refresh it. This was delicious. Thank you. I have added the spice mix to my recipe book.
This was so good. I do not like lamb, but my husband does, so I made it for him. I loved it. Could not even really tell I was eating lamb with all the spice! I did double all the spices because we like spice. Ended up adding a little more cornstarch than called for because it still wasn't thick with the recommended amount. Recommend getting leg of lamb for this. We got some shoulder stew meat but could barely get anything off the bones to cook.
I actually made this recipe with beef stew meat instead of lamb. It was absolutely fantastic!!! My wife, who is very picky about beef stew actually loved it as well. She said that it was much better than the traditional beef stew. Next time I will try it with lamb.
This was the first Tagine I ever made. (Every year for Christmas, my family puts all the names of the worlds countries in a hat, and the country we pick is the ethnic dinner we cook that year), yes, this year was Morocco. As one of several Moroccan dishes I was cooking this year, I completely forgot to marinade the lamb the night before so it only had about 3 hrs in the spices. That did not matter one bit! The lamb was delicious and so tender it fell off our forks! Going to make this dish again and again...
So fantastic, I would make this for company! I couldn't find any lamb stew meat at my local market, so I used lean beef stew meat and it worked great. The meat was so tender and flavorful! This is a lot easier to make than it looks based on the ingredient list. The only thing I'd do next time is to add a little more salt. Other than that, it was perfect. This is definitely going into my regular rotation. YUM!
Made it exactly as written. Allowed meat to marinate overnight. Housemate said eyes were watering two rooms away because whatever I was making was so spicy. After test tasting, I ended up doubling the spices and salt. VERY VERY tasty. Really perfect with the cucumber raita. Thank you SO much for sharing. I am in some kind of culinary heaven right now as I eat this.
This is the best recipe I've ever made and I'm not exaggerating. My guest had seconds and thirds and my husband said it was better than the tagine served at the Tagine restaurant here. I browned everthing in a pan and then threw it all in the crockpot for about 6 hours. Near the end of the cooking I added more veggies (peas, zucchini and green beans) and Hmmm so yummy.
I love this recipe. I had bought lamb and had no idea of what I could do with it. I saw this recipe and the long list of ingredients; since I had all the spices on hand and really wanted to try something different, I went for it. The results were incredible. I am making a large batch of the spices to have on hand. It is a my new favorite spice blend, and works with chicken and sweet potatoes/root vegetables as well. So good!
This recipe is absolutely wonderful! I made it with Lisa's moroccan couscous and cucumber raita and Mic's Naan from this site. My guests loved it and asked for the recipe. My husband has already asked me to make it again! Thanks for the great recipe Lisa!!!
This was good - but it's missing something. I've never had or made Lamb Tagine so I don't have anything to compare it to, but it needed something else flavor-wise. I would probably make it again because of the spices used. Perhaps someone whose Indian food savvy can chime in with a recommendation.
Amazing recipe! I used all the ingredients, with the exception of the pinch of saffron, as I didnt have any, and neither did the grocery store.:( But it still turned out absolutely delicious. I made the following slight changes: Threw everything in the slow cooker and set on low for about 10 hours, tossed in some fresh basil and a dash of red wine towards the end of the cooking process, and used a bit of "Wondra" flour instead of cornstarch to thicken it up a bit. I also threw some diced potatoes along with the lamb and everything turned out beautifully. Served it with Curried Brown rice.AWESOME!
Excellent. After spending some time in Morocco, I can attest to the authenticity of this dish. I use a traditional tagine to slow cook the meat. I'm unsure if this has any actual impact on the final product.
This was one of the best recipes I've found on this site. I followed the basic seasoning recipe exactly but substituted leeks for the onions and replaced 4 of the carrots with cut up parsnips and turnips, and also added a large cut up yam. I increased the spices and broth to account for the increase in the veggies and let the lamb marinade for 48 hours prior to browning. I then simmered it all for 2 hours in a stovetop dutch oven. Served it with a side of brown rice.....so good!!!!! What a great autumn meal. Next time we'll try it using goat meat. Tnx.
This recipe was amazing and my hubby loved it. The 1st time I used bone in lamb shoulder chunks instead of cubes. The 2nd time I used cut up whole chicken. Both times I added 1/2 tsp of allspice and a little extra cumin and salt to the broth. I also left out the ginger cause I don't like the flavor. I used water in place of the chicken broth because the meat makes its own broth then added a little lemon juice along with the zest. Finally I tossed in some fresh chopped tomato, chick peas and potato cubes. I used the broth to cook basmati rice on the side and served with a basic cucumber tomato middle eastern salad and plain yogurt.
This smelled so good when we were making it but then something felt like it was missing when we finally ate it over couscous. I've never been to Morocco but I've been to a couple Moroccon restaurants in NYC and I found their tagines had more depth. I think it lacked the fruity aspect of typical Moroccan stews so next time I might add some apricots and raisins. Also, my husband cut the lamb down into more like 1 inch cubes and I think he browned them for too long as the meat wasn't very "fall off the bone". Since everyone here is raving about it, I'm definitely going to give this recipe a second try...soon.
I made this following the advice of the reviewer from North Africa. No saffron; not needed. No olive oil, just seasoned the lamb in spices (in plastic bag) for 24 hours. No searing, put the lamb in crock-pot with veggies, beef broth, etc. overnight. Just a bit too greasy so next time I'll trim some fat first. Served with couscous with lots of sauted veggies mixed in. I've never cooked lamb before. The family loved it. Nix on the cucumber Riata.
This is fabulous. You have got to try it. It is very simple and slight modifications don't ruin the end result, just like it says. I had 3 lamb shoulder chops that I used, mixed the seasonings and rubbed them into the meat. I let that sit for about 30 minutes, then seared the shoulders in a hot stainless pan and tossed them in the slow cooker. I did saute the onions and carrots a little in the leftover brown bits and seasoning in the pan and added the stock to scoop up all of the flavor and poured it all over the lamb in the slow cooker. It rocked. My picky husband even ate it. I used some of the leftover juices to boil a chunk of chicken breast in and chopped it up fine and mashed it with some sweet potatoes for my 1 yr old. He loved it (it was fabulous). I modified just a couple of things because I did not have cardamom, garlic powder or sun dried tomato paste. I just skipped the cardamom and the garlic powder since fresh garlic is used later and I had sun dried tomatoes in oil on hand so I just chopped a hand full of them up and tossed them in. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe. I think next time I'm going to make 2 servings of the seasonings, add the second one to a plastic bag and keep on hand for quick slow cooker dinner that I can toss together in the morning - but I would let the meat marinate over night; lamb or chicken, both were great with these flavors. Love this recipe. Thank you!
My roommate texted me from work this message within minutes of her lunch the day i made this: "wow, thank you for the best meal i've had in a year". i made it as recommended with the Moroccan cous-cous and cucumber raita, and it was so good I was blown away I had made it at home--not a renowned chef! (all thanks to this recipe!).
This recipe was really tasty,I've never tried any Moroccan fare before,but now I will defiantly be trying so more of from this cuisine.I have already made this twice!! =) I did the recipe pretty much to the instructions except I used fresh Ginger and fresh Garlic.I didn't get a chance to marinate the Lamb for a long time but it still tasted delicious and everybody liked it including my brother who hates Lamb (a turn out for the books) I served it with couscous(which i flavoured myself)
Even though this looks overwhelming with the amount of ingredients...it is actually very easy and comes together quickly. I made up extra packets of the seasonings and now can make this even quicker next time. Made it as written and DH loved it.
I made this along with her couscous and it was fabulous! I've never had this dish anywhere before, so I'm not sure how it compares authentically, but I will definitely make it again someday. The recipe said this makes 4 servings, which might be the case if this is the only thing you eat, but if you're serving other dishes at the same time, you could probably cut this in half.
I liked it fine, couldn't get enough infact, but my husband and daughter couldn't handle the complexity I guess. Also a few of the ingredients were expensive and nearly impossile to find so I had to omit saffron and cardamon and substitute beef for lamb and regular tomato paste instead of sundried tomato paste. I live in a small town and they just dont carry those kind of ingredients around here. I also omitted the cayenne since I'm cooking for an 8 year old. I sould mention that we served it with the cucumber raita (even thought the dish was not hot/spicy (no cayenne) and some plain couscous.
My wonderful and gracious mother-in-law gifted me with a red, flame-top tagine by Emile Henry for Christmas and I prepared this recipe today to try out it out. (If you are in the market for a tagine, this one is wonderful.) It was absolutely incredible! The spice blend was perfect and the meat literally fell off the bone. I used two bone-in chicken breasts, which I cooked whole, instead of the lamb. I also subsituted two medium-sized Roma tomatoes, cut into medium-sized dices, for the sundried tomato paste. I served the "carrot, onion, garlic, ginger, and lemon zest" gravy over the sliced chicken breasts, which lay upon a tasty bed of toasted pine nut couscous. While this dish takes a bit of prep time, come meal time, you and whomever has the good fortune of sharing the meal with you will thank you for it! Thanks for this simply scrummptious recipe, Lisa!
This dish is fabulous. Savory and juicy...wonderful aroma and flavors. I'm not a huge fan of lamb, but my husband is -- and this dish makes the lamb MORE than palatable for me. We were tagine novices, and LOVE the cooking implement now. The meat and veggies come out SO tender and juicy.
Mmmmm! The first time I made this it cost a lot because I had to go buy so many spices. But after that, it is not a pricey meal to make! Get good lamb (I like to get it at Whole Foods, even if I spend a few extra $$). The hallway in our apartment building smelled for a few days from cooking this, but I love the smell so it was no problem for me (hopefully my neighbors liked it too!).
This has to be the best lamb recipe! I made it for a Christmas pot luck, and it was soooo good! Having a dinner party in a couple of weeks, and i have to make it again. Everyone love it. I can't think of any way to improve it. Made in in slow cooker and took it that way. Thanks for sharing it.
This was very good and forgiving. Before starting this recipe I squeezed the juice of 1 lime on the lamb, stirred ,washed it off and patted it dry. This cuts the "gamey" flavor of the lamb. As per another reviewer I used beef broth instead of chicken and omitted the saffron. I used regular tomato paste (sundried tomato is probably better), limes instead of lemons and regular salt. Next time I will double the cayenne pepper and like our old neighborhood restaurant I will add one cup of prunes on the last 20 minutes of simmering. The cornstarch was definitely needed. This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I made this for dinner with my fiance one night and we both LOVED it. It took some time, so read the directions and budget your time accordingly, but it was worth it. The blend of seasonings smelled so great while it was cooking and the taste was amazing. The best part is that if you don't have every single spice mentioned, you can leave out a couple and it still turns out great. I didn't have cardamom or cloves, so I omitted them, and I put a little extra ground ginger rather than getting fresh ginger. I also wanted more veggies, so I added a cup of frozen peas, but I would recommend not adding them at the same time as the carrots and onions, or they get a bit overcooked.
OK, so I'm rating a recipe when I changed the main ingredient, but it was so delicious I have to review it. I changed the Lamb to Chicken, otherwise stuck to the recipe as written (oh yeah, had to use regular tomato paste). This was company-good. Served w/ cous cous cooked in chicken stock w/ plumped yellow raisins and garbanzo beans tossed in. Next time I will add some fresh-frozen peas to the Tagine just prior to serving.
great flavor! the first time i made this recipe i followed it to a tee and it was really good. the second time i made it i didn't feel like stewed rubbery meat so i made the sauce without stewing the meat. instead i grilled the lamb and then served the sauce over sliced, medium-rare fire roasted lamb. It was sooooo good.
Delicious! Do let it marinate for the full time and simmer for a while--it was pretty delicious when I marinated for 3 hours and simmered for 2, but much better when marinated for 15 hours and simmered for 4!
Excellent! Sure, it's alot of work and the list of ingredients is long but the flavor is sensational. Well worth doubling the recipe so you'll have leftovers or serve it for a party like I did with a rice pilaf.I cooked it in a roman clay pot and the results were perfect - so tender everyone raved about it.
all I can say is: super yummy!!! Cannot wait to make it again. This will be a winner next time the relies come. Thanks for sharing! P.S.: I had to vary slightly as I only marinaded it for about 5hrs and cooked in the pressure cooker.
Pretty good! Made this for dinner last weekend. My bf & I both liked it, but, I am not sure I would make it again (or often) b/c of the expense incurred & time involved. Thankfully I had most of the spices on hand w/ the exception of saffron & ground corriander. I went to my local specialty spice store for these items (I needed saffron for a couple of other recipes & a sm. bag of corriander only cost $1.75). I used chicken instead of lamb (didn't have a taste for red meat & it was much more $$$ - chx. was on sale this week). Prep was tedious. Since I had to use my food processor to puree my sun-dried tomatoes (all I had so I decided to make a paste out of them rather than buy a tube of stuff that I'll never use again), I hand chopped all of the veggies. My bf suggested going to see Star Trek this eve., so I had little time to "stew" everything on the stove. To copromise, I used my slow cooker. I followed every step up to the point of bringing everything to a boil. I dumped all ingredients into my sc and set to cook on low for 3 hrs. Served w/ suggested Moroccan couscous, a "creamy" store-bought cucumber salad (not raita...) & naan. The bf said that this would be much better with beef or lamb as directed, so try the recipe as is. Thx. for sharing :)
Tried this and it turned out really great. Thanks for the recipe. Only diversion from the original recipe was in the preparation itself: I used a pressure cooker. I set aside the sauteed onions, carrots, garlic and ginger before adding the lamb pieces back into the pressure cooker with the rest of the ingredients and then putting on the lid. 20 minutes after, I took off the lid and returned the onions, carrots, garlic and ginger mixture. Family loved it. Thanks!
