Lamb Tagine

This is fabulous. You have got to try it. It is very simple and slight modifications don't ruin the end result, just like it says. I had 3 lamb shoulder chops that I used, mixed the seasonings and rubbed them into the meat. I let that sit for about 30 minutes, then seared the shoulders in a hot stainless pan and tossed them in the slow cooker. I did saute the onions and carrots a little in the leftover brown bits and seasoning in the pan and added the stock to scoop up all of the flavor and poured it all over the lamb in the slow cooker. It rocked. My picky husband even ate it. I used some of the leftover juices to boil a chunk of chicken breast in and chopped it up fine and mashed it with some sweet potatoes for my 1 yr old. He loved it (it was fabulous). I modified just a couple of things because I did not have cardamom, garlic powder or sun dried tomato paste. I just skipped the cardamom and the garlic powder since fresh garlic is used later and I had sun dried tomatoes in oil on hand so I just chopped a hand full of them up and tossed them in. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe. I think next time I'm going to make 2 servings of the seasonings, add the second one to a plastic bag and keep on hand for quick slow cooker dinner that I can toss together in the morning - but I would let the meat marinate over night; lamb or chicken, both were great with these flavors. Love this recipe. Thank you!