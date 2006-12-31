Bunuelos

Mexican fried cookies.

By Rosina

Servings:
8
Yield:
16 cookies
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine eggs with 1/4 cup sugar and beat until thick and lemon-colored. Add the oil. Combine separately 1-1/2 cups of the flour, the baking powder and the salt. Gradually add this to the egg mixture and beat well.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured board (use remaining 1/2 cup flour) and knead thoroughly until dough is smooth.

  • Shape dough into sixteen balls. Roll each one into a circle about 5 inches in diameter. Let stand uncovered on waxed paper for about 10 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a deep fry pan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fry circles until golden brown, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with sugar/cinnamon mixture. Store airtight.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 387.3mg. Full Nutrition
