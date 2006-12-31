I followed the receipe exactly. The dough turned out like yogurt and the texture of the dough did not help to make the small round balls. I did however, add two more cups of flour to the dough and then it seemed to be just right. Additionally, the receipe does not explain how to rollout the individual balls which should be almost paper thin - it would be helpful to know this. The thinner the rolled out dough is the better it is for frying. Also the deeper the fryer the better the bunuelos turn out. If you do not use a deep fryer the edges will brown slighter darker than the rest of the cookie which does not look good for presentation.