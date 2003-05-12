Spiced Soft Chocolate Cookies

Yummy soft chocolate cookies; with a hint of cloves and cinnamon they're absolutely wonderful. You can make sour milk by combining 1 cup of milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar and allow to set 10 minutes.

By Michelle Hansard

18

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt chocolate in double boiler. Beat shortening with sugar. Add eggs, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and melted chocolate. Add flour alternately with milk, beating first with electric mixer, then with spoon.

  • Cover and chill dough 2 hours or more.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C), for 15-18 minutes or until cookies have lightly browned around edges. Cool and store in tightly covered jar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 220.8mg. Full Nutrition
