Spiced Soft Chocolate Cookies
Yummy soft chocolate cookies; with a hint of cloves and cinnamon they're absolutely wonderful. You can make sour milk by combining 1 cup of milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar and allow to set 10 minutes.
I made these exactly as the recipe said and the batter was very thin. I added another cup of flour and refrigerated for about four hours. They turned out very nice and have a good flavor. I did get more than three dozen. I will be making these again.
The cookies were soft, but lacked any real flavor. I will not make these again or recommend them to anyone.
As I baked these they burnt so I reduced the oven to 350 and baked 10 min. They came out nice but cake like and puffy.
pretty yummy, though i threw in significant varriations- added alot of Rosemary (2Tbs) , a bit of nutmeg and a smidge of black pepper plus about 3/4 cup of flour... they where a hit here, and we'll make 'em again!
As the previous poster noted, mine also turned very black and burnt around the edges on the first batch, even though I checked them after only 13 minutes. I turned the oven to 350 and did about 9 or 10 minutes and they came out fine. The flavor was just o.k., not as full of any "spice" as I would have expected. I also found the texture a bit too "cakey" for my liking as a cookie. Although they were o.k., I probably will not make them again.
