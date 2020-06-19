We Be Jammin' Jamaican Banana Bread
Delicious and exotic twist on the common and bland banana bread. So good you will never bake another run-of-the-mill banana bread! Serve and watch the happy faces!
Delicious and exotic twist on the common and bland banana bread. So good you will never bake another run-of-the-mill banana bread! Serve and watch the happy faces!
This is a really nice change from traditional banana bread but I have a couple of comments. As written it makes one 9 x 5 loaf (not two). Also, I recommend baking at 350 degrees. At 375 it got too brown and the baking time was too long. I pulled out of the oven after 50 minutes when I noticed how brown it was and it probably would have been better if I'd caught it 5 minutes earlier. Next time I'll bake it at 350 and watch it close towards the end. I didn't bother to toast the pecans and I don't think it made much of a difference and it was easier. I will definitely make again with these changes.Read More
It was good, but I won't make it again. Here are things I would recommend for someone making this: It makes *one* loaf. I would use 350 degree oven as it was near burning after 50 minutes. The topping is good, but falls off when you cut the cake. I would recommend stirring the coconut and pecans from the topping into the batter itself, then preparing the glaze part of the topping only. Skewer the cake before you apply the glaze so it sinks in. This way you still have all the "jamaican" elements, and the glaze really is quite tasty. The cake itself was moist and had a nice texture, so I may refer to this idea of using cream cheese in the future on other banana bread recipes.Read More
It was good, but I won't make it again. Here are things I would recommend for someone making this: It makes *one* loaf. I would use 350 degree oven as it was near burning after 50 minutes. The topping is good, but falls off when you cut the cake. I would recommend stirring the coconut and pecans from the topping into the batter itself, then preparing the glaze part of the topping only. Skewer the cake before you apply the glaze so it sinks in. This way you still have all the "jamaican" elements, and the glaze really is quite tasty. The cake itself was moist and had a nice texture, so I may refer to this idea of using cream cheese in the future on other banana bread recipes.
This is a really nice change from traditional banana bread but I have a couple of comments. As written it makes one 9 x 5 loaf (not two). Also, I recommend baking at 350 degrees. At 375 it got too brown and the baking time was too long. I pulled out of the oven after 50 minutes when I noticed how brown it was and it probably would have been better if I'd caught it 5 minutes earlier. Next time I'll bake it at 350 and watch it close towards the end. I didn't bother to toast the pecans and I don't think it made much of a difference and it was easier. I will definitely make again with these changes.
What an incredible recipe! I made this for my mom this Mother's Day. She asked for banana bread, and I told her about this new recipe. She had most of the ingredients on hand, so I gave it a try! I had to substitute walnuts for the pecans, and I had to double the brown sugar and butter for the topping to make enough to cover both of the loaves. She was so impressed, as we all were! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
I too found the 375 too high of temp. and it really only makes 1 or 1 1/2 regular size loafs.Found the bread very good. I then thought why not pinapple and make it more like a pina colada bread, it was mine and my dad's favorite of the two. I then mixed the left over banana and the left over pinapple recipe and made what I called a Hawaiian bread. I will make all versions again. I used the regular coconut on the inside and the large flake on the topping it made for a nice appearance.
With all of the extra ingredients - coconut, lime, and rum - I expected this to taste totally different than regular banana bread, but it didn't. The glaze was good, but I agree with another reviewer that the nuts and coconut could be left out of the glaze and to poke lots of holes in the top to allow it to penetrate the bread. Overall, it was good, but not as exciting as I had hoped.
Really nice flavor ~ pressed the topping in to cake before baking. Topping stuck to the top and was really crunchy. Family loved it.
I'd give it 5, but I hate bananas! It's easy. Has a different twist and I used a chop stick to poke holes in the top for the glaze to absorb. I didn't eat it, but since it disappeared, I'd say it rocked. I lowered the temp to 350 and added about 15 min to the baking time and it was perfection. Turn it out on foil so you can glaze and wrap it to go. This loaf rocks!
This is very good banana bread. Moist and flavourful. With it having all the extra "Jamaican" ingredients in it, I expected it to taste a lot different that my regular banana bread, but it didn't. The glaze wasn't for me, it found it just sticky and sweet, but others liked that addition. It only makes 1 loaf-not 2, bake it at 350 and it still didn't take an hour to bake as the recipe stated.
Absolutely astounding banana bread -- by far the BEST on this site! The combination of flavors is perfection, and the bread comes out light and moist. This banana bread makes other recipes seem like they didn't quite get the concept of banana bread. It has spoiled us for anything less! Make this and you won't be disappointed!
A very yummy bread! I added about 8 fresh cherries to mine---a really nice addition I thought! But all in all, a very good banana bread! Thanks for the post!
This recipe for banana bread with pineapple was good but i would recommend adding more banana for a liitle more flavor, i added one more.
We enjoyed the flavors in this recipe very much, and agree that it is a kicked-up version worthy of keeping in the recipe box! We were curious as to why it was specified to be a two-loaf recipe, however. That's the way I baked it, but the topping wasn't enough for two loaves, and the loaves were less than half the height of the loaf pans. It was definitely delicious and worth the extra bit of work. I will make it again ... in one pan!
A diappointment. While there are a lot of yummy ingredients in this, it was still just banana bread. I took it to a church function and only 2 people even took a piece.
This recipe takes me quite a while to prepare, and is gone so quickly. But the results are out of the WORLD!! Thanks!
I found a 375 oven too hot, as the edges are quite brown, next time I will turn it down to 350. I also used one pan. Loved the taste and will make it again, thanks!
This is pretty good. I opted not to make the topping, so I added more rum and coconut to the batter itself. I concur with others who believe this should be baked at 350 for an hour; it was done perfectly at that time and temperature. This is a good use of leftover overripe bananas. I can taste a bit of the rum, perhaps because I added a tablespoon or two more, and the coconut is a nice addition. thanks for the recipe!
Yum! This was very good. I brought it to work and everyone ate it up!
I've made this recipe before - it is the same exact "Jamaican Banana Bread" recipe I got from "Cooking Light" magazine years ago. Though it has a lot of ingredients, it is very good and different from the usual banana bread recipes.
Packed with flavor! I did need to alter the recipe. I used vanilla yogurt for the cream cheese, molasses for the rum, and omitted the zest, but added fresh dark cherry chunks. It's super moist and the coconut makes this recipe special.
This is a great recipe! I tweaked it just a little by using coconut milk instead of regular milk, and I added 1 1/2 teaspoons of lime zest in the batter. Also, I used a bunt pan because I only had 1 loaf pan. I baked it at 350 for 42 minutes and it was just perfect. This bread was super moist and very tasty, a unique twist on an old favroite. This will definitely be added to my collection!!
Easy and delicious. Made a couple of substitutions out of necessity (margarine for butter, lemon for lime, spiced rum for dark, more rum/less milk) but they didn't seem to detract from the recipe. My family LOVED this bread and I'll definitely be making it again in the future!!
Best banana bread ever! I will never try another recipe.
A new 5 star favorite! The flavor blend of banana, lime, coconut, pecan and rum is so delicious. I doubled the topping recipe, baked the bread in two loaf pans at 350 degrees, and my guests were delighted with it. One commented on how light the bread is - it's got a nice airy texture to it. The only other thing I'd change is to use real rum instead of flavored extract; the extract had an aroma that was way over the top and seemed artificial.
This was pretty good. I found the batter pretty thin and the bread came out a little bit gummy, I think more flour should be added. The is taste very good, but I did not taste the rum in the bread. I also like that there is not very much butter. It was still very moist. I Will keep making this.
I really like the unique flavor of this bread! It is exotic yet familiar. I have made this several times and have always gotten rave reviews. I also had to turn down the temperature while baking. 350 degrees is always best for me when baking breads. Otherwise I like it just as it is. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I loved this recipe! For years I have been reluctant to try making banana nut bread and this was so easy! I love all things with a tropical touch and this had enough tang from the lime to really enhance the sweetness of rum. I made one loaf last night and my husband ate most of it, so I made another one this morning for work! It has been a hit so far! Will definatley do again!
I think this bread is very good. However, my husband doesn't like it, so I think it's a matter of preference. This is the same recipe that appeared in Cooking Light magazine several years ago. I have also swapped the butter and cream cheese for a good old stick of butter, and it's good. I crave this bread from time to time, especially in the summer when I need something lighter tasting.
I NEVER LIKED BANANA BREAD. I HAD ALWAYS BEEN SERVED A HEAVY GOOEY PASTY BREAD. A FRIEND JUST GOT HOME FROM THE HOSPITAL AND A NEIGHBOR HAD A LOAF OF THIS. i FELL IN LOVE. iT WAS NOTHING LIKE ANY OF THOSE BAD LOAVES. I JUST SAID WOW! YOU WILL TOO!
I still haven't made it exactely according to the recipe, but I've tried 3 different variations of it depending on what ingredients were on hand, and they all rocked!
I'm sorry to say this was not worth the effort or ingredients. The rum, lime and coconut did not go well with the bananas. The texture was weird I think due to the fact it is low fat. It was a waste of good ingredients.
Wonderfully moist and flavorful, this banana bread is the best. This is coming from someone who traditionally hates coconut but the combination of rum (extract), lime zest and coconut is heavenly. Yes, it gets a bit crispy around the edges but that's my favorite part of the loaf. The topping is fabulous, too; just giving it enough pizazz to set itself apart visibly. The preparation/cook time is awfully long but since it makes two loaves, I'm OK with that. This is allows me to bring one to work and the other to my husbands work.
The other reviews were correct, this was one loaf of bread. But a great loaf it was!! I didn't make the topping as there is a diabetic in my family and I didn't know if that would be too much to spike sugar levels. WHAT I DID: I eliminated the coconut and pecans, as none of my family eats them because of taste and allergies. I didn't measure the banana, I had like 5 large bananas I had in the fridge for probably 8-10 days just for this recipe and they were definitely "overripe", I used 3 of them and froze the other 2 for the next time I make the recipe. I didn't make the topping as I stated this is a bread and it really didn't need anything else. VERDICT: This was moist and flavorful, I will definitely be making this again. The only drawback is that you smell the liquor (or flavoring) , which could be a turn off for some). Thanks B. Painter for the recipe. Sorry I couldn't make it as written and give it 5 stars.
Loving this recipe!!! A big hit with the co-workers and the DH.. Made as written but added macadamia nuts with the pecans and gave everyone pineapple juice to drink to make it that much more Jamaicanish, YA mon:) oh the Jamaican honeymoon memories **blushes** LOL
Yummy!!!
I forgot to mention that I omitted the lime element. Didn't miss it.
I really thought that with the rum and lime, this was going to be an amazing banana bread. It was just o.k. The flavours were more pronounced the second day. The topping was really good. I think that this would have been better if it was baked in a cake pan and then double the topping.
Absolutely Fantastic. The dough came out beautifully, it baked exceptionally well and tasted great. Wish I could've eaten more [being a diabetic type 2] but I enjoyed my small piece thoroughly.
lovely bread; nice change of pace. I used whole wheat flour instead and just added heaping measurements of the leavening. I loved the lime essence; it gave a really nice level of flavor to the bread. I had a few slices of fresh pineapple that I wanted to use up so I chopped it up and threw it in. Very moist bread. I am thankful for the advise of others and baked at 350degrees. This made 4 mini-loaves. I was a bit too lazy to do the topping, so I just cinnamon/sugared the greased bread tins before placing the batter in. It made for a nice taste and texture to the bread. Look forward to trying this with the brown sugar topping.
Amazing! Moist and supremely delicious!
This was a regular banana bread and not that exceptional with all these good ingredients. It took too much time to get this average tasting cake and i dont think i will do it again. If baking you have to bake at 350 it burns quickly at 375, it also makes one bread not two. It also lacked the most essential ingredients for a banana bread. Cinamon and Nutmeg.
This recipe wasn't bad, but there was an overload of different flavors. The mix of coconut, lime, rum, and vanilla did not seem to go with the banana. I did alter this recipe, though, and omitted the nuts. I also added a little more rum to the topping and put the extra coconut in the bread mixture instead of the topping as previously suggested.
This is a delicious banana bread, although it really didn't taste different from "regular" versions with the exception of the topping. I followed the advice of other reviewers and baked at 350, then watched it carefully. It came out moist and golden brown. With as involved as this recipe is, I doubt I'll make it again when I could just make the usual. I am taking it to a holiday party and am sure it'll be well-liked.
flavor was excellent, a nice change from the classic banana bread. i overbaked mine a little so it didn't turn out very moist, but i'm going to try again.
With alterations this dish turned out great. First, I used 3 tablespoons of dark rum and 2 tbs of coconut rum and omitted vanilla. I also added about 1/4 - 1/3 cup of coconut milk as I didnt have coconut flakes on hand. As others suggested, I baked at 350 for around 50 minutes- I divided the mixture so my bread pan was only 2/3 full. Lastly, I made the glaze without coconut and nuts. The rum and coconut flavor is not overbearing but enough to give the bread a bit of flavor.
This really sounded like a yummy different bread, but the flavors just weren't there. I didn't make the topping, but most people didn't even know this was banana bread. I cut the recipe back to make one loaf and the listed bake time too long.
VERY GOOD! I made this when we were going to visit a friend in Orlando. It was done by the end of the day. A must make.
I made this exactly as the recipe instructed except doubled. It was excellent! A double batch made 3 medium size loaves. Oven temp was great for me. Bread was moist and delicious. Will definitely be making again. Took to work and it was gone instantly. Several peopled asked for the recipe.
I've made this banana bread a few times. I add nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and almond extract to give it that extra bit of flavour.
Made the recipe as written; it was a lot of work & tasted ok. I felt like it needed something else to make the flavors stand out, maybe crushed pineapple?
Amazing texture and flavor. I increased the lime zest and made double the amount of the glaze. The family is raving about it and I'm sure to make this again.
I love this recipe for banana bread! The only real downside for me is the length of the list of ingredients. This many ingredients means I don't always have everything on hand at all times. Also, this lengthens the amount of time needed for preparation. As I have mobility and health issues, I don't always have the strength to tackle it! As other reviewers have noted, it only makes one loaf of banana bread not two. I baked it in a 9 X 5 loaf pan at 350 degrees.
I agree with one of the other reviews - just another banana bread. It did have a light lime taste, but this bread was a LOT more work than regular banana bread so I probably won't bother to make again.
Yes - I agree with another rater - this is the recipe from Cooking Light magazine. (It would be wise for people not to claim recipes as their own when they are in fact from other sources - my husband turns his students in for plagiarism all the time at the univeristy where he teaches). With that said - I have been trying to find this recipe for years on the Cooking Light website and they don't have it on there - so I am delighted to find it here! I do love this twist on traditional banana bread. I gave only three stars because of the plagiarism - it is a four star recipe, though
This bread was awesome! A little cakey and very moist. It rose high, so don't fill the pans too much. I used mini loaf pans, and they almost overflowed when baking. I had to make a couple changes because of what I had on hand; I used sourcream instead of cream cheese and lemon instead of lime. I doubled the amount of nuts and coconut. I didn't want a sticky glaze, so I just made a simple butter/brown sugar topping, and it was perfect. I wish I had this recipe last year--I would have given it away with the small bottles of Jamaican rum we brought back from our honeymoon in Jamaica last year.
this was ok. I love banana bread! the best part of this was the topping on the bread. i ended up cutting the top off and just eating that. probably won't make again, i'll just make my regular banana bread.
I made this in one loaf pan. My son said it was the best banana bread he's ever eaten!
Added one additional banana, decreased sugar to 3/4c. Half c of the 2c flour was whole wheat (reasoning: fiber, firmup loaf due to extra banana, didn't want to open a new bag of flour. True!) 1pt extract per 2pts real deal.I used extract,but no vanilla. It would lessen the intensity of the coconut - & I'm in love with vanilla. I added the 1/4c topping coconut to the batter. Topping: 2Tbutter, 2t lime juice, 1t rum extract, 1/4c brown sugar.' Waited5. Poked&poured. Waited5. Removed. Good, but I think without the coconut & lime, I'd like better. The lime is barely, if at all, detectable - & I used fresh. One 9x5 loaf@350, 45 min. A very good recipe - without considering how lowfat it is. Lowfat is a bonus! Try this one sometime, Lindsay! :) ... Okay, okay, this bread is delicious! I will make it again & just leave out the lime & coconut. So good. Later: I will also bake longer. While it was done, it would've been better ten minutes or so later - a medium brown top, not just cracked.
I made this recipe, thinking it was going to taste different but it tasted like a regular/dry banana bread. I like my banana bread a bit moist. I would not make it again.
We had a Jamaican themed mother's day so I thought this would go well as the dessert, it was amazing! I did follow the advice of other reviewers and brought the baking time down a bit so that loaf wouldn't burn. The batter fit one loaf pan not two like stated. But it was wonderful! The glaze that is poured on top made the bread so delicious and all of the flavors were very tropical and refreshing. Will definitely make again.
I took a suggestion from above and baked it at 350 instead of 375 so it wouldn't get too brown or too hard. I also watched it closely towards the end and had to take it out a few minutes early. Every oven is different, that's for sure. I also did 1 1/2 cups smashed banana to bring out more of the banana flavor. With everything that goes into this recipe, the banana flavor can very easily be overpowered. This bread has an awesome flavor. A fantastic way to stray away from traditional banana bread and try something new.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections