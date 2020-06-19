We Be Jammin' Jamaican Banana Bread

The other reviews were correct, this was one loaf of bread. But a great loaf it was!! I didn't make the topping as there is a diabetic in my family and I didn't know if that would be too much to spike sugar levels. WHAT I DID: I eliminated the coconut and pecans, as none of my family eats them because of taste and allergies. I didn't measure the banana, I had like 5 large bananas I had in the fridge for probably 8-10 days just for this recipe and they were definitely "overripe", I used 3 of them and froze the other 2 for the next time I make the recipe. I didn't make the topping as I stated this is a bread and it really didn't need anything else. VERDICT: This was moist and flavorful, I will definitely be making this again. The only drawback is that you smell the liquor (or flavoring) , which could be a turn off for some). Thanks B. Painter for the recipe. Sorry I couldn't make it as written and give it 5 stars.