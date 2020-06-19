Christmas in The Islands Bread

4.1
10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Satisfy your soul with pineapple, coconut, dried cherries, and a touch of rum, mon!

Recipe by B Painter

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Beat together eggs, oil, rum, and milk in a bowl. Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt in a separate bowl. Mix the flour into the eggs until just moistened. Gently fold in the pineapple, cherries, and coconut. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 144.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022