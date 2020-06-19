Christmas in The Islands Bread
Satisfy your soul with pineapple, coconut, dried cherries, and a touch of rum, mon!
Satisfy your soul with pineapple, coconut, dried cherries, and a touch of rum, mon!
This is a wonderful combination of flavors. I add chopped pecans and then wrapped one loaf in rum soaked cheese cloth and mailed it across country. They enjoyed it as much as I did.Read More
I don't know what I did to this bread but it didn't work out for me this time. I am not ruling it out and will give it a try again. The flavors are good but it was coarse in texture. I halfed the recipe and maybe that had something to do with it and maybe my loaf pan was too large. SorryRead More
This is a wonderful combination of flavors. I add chopped pecans and then wrapped one loaf in rum soaked cheese cloth and mailed it across country. They enjoyed it as much as I did.
I made mini loaves for office exchange gifts. They were a hit. I didn't have dried cherries on hand, so I used craisins, dried cranberries.
This was a great and easy recipe. I loved it. I've frozen the 2nd loaf to take to a Christmas brunch. I know it will be a hit. Very very moist and delicious.
I don't know what I did to this bread but it didn't work out for me this time. I am not ruling it out and will give it a try again. The flavors are good but it was coarse in texture. I halfed the recipe and maybe that had something to do with it and maybe my loaf pan was too large. Sorry
This is good recipe, I like the idea and it works well together. I will make it again. I find myself wanting a bit of a stronger flavour. I went with Rum flavouring, maybe using actual rum makes a difference?!
This only made two loaves, not three. I subbed the 1/2c milk for 1/2c pineapple juice from the can for a more tropical flavor. (I also do that trick with pineapple upside down cake.) No cherries so I subbed raisins & let them soak in the half cup pineapple juice about half an hour. 'Didn't measure the pineapple. Whatever was left after draining went in. :) Eventhough I'm "nutmeg-sensitive," I added the full t. I couldn't tell it was there. In the batter, in love with rum extract; wish the flavor was stronger in the bread. 'Think adding pineapple extract might help this. It wasn't all that moist or pineapple-tasting; mostly coconut-feeling. :/ Bummer. Three days later, only three slices gone. No one likes it. Sorry.
Beautiful, moist , sweet and well balanced!
Moist and tasty. Unusual combo for a bread but very good.
Very tasty and easy to make. I think its very important not to completely change a receipe and wonder why it doest work! try it as written, and then decide if you want to make modifications. I did this early for a pre trial for Christmas, and will be making it again for the Holidays. Thanks for a different take of fruit cake!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections