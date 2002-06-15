Oatmeal Banana Nut Cookies
An easy, oatmeal-based, drop cookie with the addictive taste of banana nut bread.
Not too pretty to look at but tastes better than appearance lets on.Read More
I have baked a lot of cookies over the years, but I have never had a cookie fall apart like these did.. They taste good, but most of them ended up a pile of crumbs. Maybe it needs more flour? I guess I will try one of the other recipes.Read More
I added extra banana extract for really yummy cookies. I got requests to make these again. Thanks!
Excellent as is. I substituted two overripe bananas for the banana extract. Turned out yummy.
These cookies are great!
We all loved these, they didn't look too bad. Omitted nuts.
These came out tasting great. They don't look done when they come out but let them cool down and they crisp right up. We used two over ripe bananas instead of banana extract and they were great. They are not a really sweet cookie which is why we liked them. We also used walnuts instead of pecans.
I used the basic recipe but tweaked it to fit my style of baking. I used half the butter, no salt, one banana instead of extract, 1 cup of whole wheat flour and half cup of white flour. And I used about 3/4 of a cup of each of the sugars. II didn't say what kind of oats so I used old fashioned. I also sprayed the pan. The cookies came off much easier! They are yummy!
Instead of using banana extract I used one mashed banana and added about 1/4 c extra oatmeal. No nuts just raisins
Had to add additional flour to make them a bit more stiff. But as others have reviewed they still fell apart. The good thing is that with the additional flour they puffed up and I made whoopie pies with them by filling them with cream cheese filling. Not bad! But definitely not cookies.
I really like these. I used orange extract instead of the banana. Yummy!
Loved it! Great hit for Christmas , everyone loved them.. I used 2 ripped bananas versus the banana extract. I was a bit scared that they would crumble as many reviews stated they did, but none crumbled!! This was a hit and I'm definitely going to continue to do them
I like to replace the eggs with bananas in this recipe. It's a really good switch.
A very moist and soft cookie and delicious with a cup of coffee will surely make them again
Followed recipe. Definitely will make again. My family loved these!
