Oatmeal Banana Nut Cookies

16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An easy, oatmeal-based, drop cookie with the addictive taste of banana nut bread.

By Shay Shih

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter or margarine with mixer. Blend in whole eggs, sugar, and extract. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. When the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, add oats and pecans. Mix on lower speed until consistent.

  • Drop pieces of the dough using an ice cream scoop onto an ungreased cookie tray roughly 3 to 4 inches apart.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes. Eight minutes would yield crispy cookies with a chewy, slightly doughy center. For harder, crispier cookies, bake longer. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 219.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022