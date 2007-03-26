Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 of 5310

Rating: 5 stars Wow, look no further for THE BEST oatmeal raisin cookie recipe. I've tried 3 from this website and this one is the best- by a landslide. Husband said it was the best oatmeal cookies he ever ate, and his mom makes this for her speciality, and my cookies came out better. This is moist, chewy and perfectly sweet. I followed other's advice and used all butter, which gave a fantastic buttery flavor and this stayed moist for a good 3 days (maybe longer, don't know cuz it never lasts that long in our house). Just keep it in an airtight container. And definitely watch your cooking time. 9 minutes was perfect, 10 min. gave it more color and add more crispness to the edges. I like mine soft and moist and this gives it all--look no futher folks! Helpful (1087)

Rating: 5 stars These were very tasty cookies, I added another half teaspoon of cinnamon, a half teasoppon of nutmeg, and a 1/4 teaspoon of ginger. I also used all butter. I only left them in the oven for about 8 or 9 minutes so they would stay chewy after they cooled. when I left them in for 12 minutes they were hard as a rock when they cooled off! Helpful (744)

Rating: 4 stars I did some checking and found that this recipe is pretty much the same that is printed by Quaker oatmeal. The only difference is the addition of cloves. I have been baking for years and have always relied on this recipe. The only change I make is to use pumpkin pie spice for a bit more kick. Thanks. Helpful (681)

Rating: 5 stars i've made this recipe dozens of times since I first found it on Allrecipes. This is not the same recipe as the Quaker Oat cannister. That is the recipe I use to make. I double checked. Of course there are similarities, butter, sugar, oatmeal, etc. What Beth changes makes all the difference. The use of butter flavored shortening gives moistness and the cloves give great flavor. These are far superior to the recipe on the oatmeal box. They are the most delicious cookies. They have just the right amount of spice and crispy moistness. I would definitely use butter and not margarine. The taste is not the same adn studies are now showing margarine is no healthier than butter. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe, Beth. If you can come up with this great recipe, you should become a cookbook writer. Helpful (457)

Rating: 5 stars Oh. My. God. These cookies are delicious! I did make a few changes though. I didn't have butter-flavored shortening, so I just used regular shortening and added 1/2 tsp of butter flavoring. Also, a soaked the raisins in hot water first to plump them up, substituted allspice for the cloves, and dumped in a package of instant vanilla pudding to make the cookies moister. The result? One fabulous cookie! Helpful (416)

Rating: 5 stars BETH!! I NEED HELP!! YOUR RECIPE IS AMAZING..BUT I THINK I MESSED IT UP!! I made the recipe exactly how the instructions say except I used all butter and no shortening like the others. I also uses golden raisins. When my cookies came out they were soft and perfect but they never HARDENED...this was to the point that they all broke apart and fell through the cracks of my cooling rack. I mean, I love soft cookies, don't get me wrong, but you couldn't even pick these up without them falling apart. It was almost like they didn't cook. I was also baking them for well over the time suggested (13-15 minutes). When I tried to salvage them into a container they formed into this big DELICIOUS block of oatmeal mess! The only thing I can think of is that I put the dough in the fridge prior to baking them for about an hour because I had to run out. Is that the problem?? I didn't know that this could make a difference. Is it possible that my eggs or flour or something was too old or maybe bad? I can't imagine that, but at this point I am desperate! The cookies were seriously amazing (hence the 5 stars), and I want to make them again, but I need them to hold their shape and somewhat harden! Please please will someone help me? Thank you in advance! Helpful (297)

Rating: 5 stars I make awesome cookies, but I never had a good oatmeal raisin recipe. This one is it! I used all butter flavored Crisco instead of using any butter (butter tends to burn in cookies). I also soaked my raisins in warm water for 10 minutes before I added them to the dough. Use the convection feature on your oven (If you have one). Never grease or spray the pan (causes bottoms to burn). Wipe the tray off between batches. These cookies were soft and chewy with fabulous flavor! Helpful (222)

Rating: 1 stars This is THE SAME RECIPE as on the Quaker Oats container - the only difference is the addition of cloves. The cookies turned out soggy and horrible. Never again. Helpful (205)