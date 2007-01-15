Sugar Cookies IV

We've made these several times now to rave reviews from everyone who has had them. The only problem is, if you plan on rolling these out and cutting them with cookie cutters, you need to work in a fair bit more flour. I can't say how much more we add though. I start by putting some flour on my rolling surface and then some flour on top. I fold this until it just starts getting sticky again and add more flour under and over. I keep repeating this, working in a little flour at a time until I can fold it several times without it getting sticky. Also, to keep these from getting to floury I actually add in powdered sugar with the flour when I'm preparing it to roll, and when rolling. It takes a bit more effort, but they roll out much more easily so it is better in the long run.