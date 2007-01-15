Sugar Cookies IV
Crispy sugar cookies. Not too sweet or too plain. Great for holidays or other special occasions or just for any time.
Very good recipe but I had to make some changes. The first batch I made turned out way, way to floury. Nearly everyone at my work liked them but some complained of the floury taste and I agreed so I tweaked it a bit. To start I added 1/4 cup less flour and a little under 1/4 of a cup more butter and they turned out perfect in every way. With butter icing or with a divet in the center and a bit of fruit jelly and they're wonderful.Read More
just didn't work well for me.Read More
Delicious, especially good with a butter icing! Crispy, tasty and not too greasy! One of the best sugar cookies ever!!
These are absolutely the BEST sugar cookie we've found so far! I didn't have almond extract, so I used 1/8 tsp lemon extract instead. Very light texture, almost melts in your mouth. A bit fragile for little helpers to decorate though, even I broke a couple icing them. (It was a nice treat to eat the broken ones.) These worked nicely for cut outs and held their shape beautifully (no spreading).
this is the same recipe I use but I would never call them crispy. I take them out of the oven before the edges start to brown and they are soft and chewy. I roll them out pretty thick too because I only get 2 dozen out of this recipe. These are the best sugar cookies I have ever had!
I love this recipe. This is the one my grandmother always used. You do have to watch the cookies closely because they will burn. The are not very sweet, which is okay if you are icing them. I did find that rolling them out in confectioner's sugar instead of flour helps the taste.
When I first made this dough, and hade nothing but a mass of crumbs that would not stick together, I was very doubtful. I decided that it might be like pie crust, and need time for the flour to hydrate, so I wrapped it in plastic and put it in the fridge for several hours. When it came out of the fridge it didn't look much better- but I worked it for only a few seconds, and it came together beautifully. When the cookies came out of the oven, I knew that these were the best sugar cookies I'd ever made- and promptly made another batch!
I had to make this cookie several times around Christmas time since my family would eat them up before I gave them to friends and family. The cookie dough itself was not sticky and rolled out very easily. Easy for little hands to make.
This recipe is amazing! I made the dough, tossed it in the fridge and promptly forgot about it for 4 days due to the craziness of the holiday season. Pulled it out today, let it warm up a bit (its less crumbly when its warmed in your hands) and proceeded to make the recipe, with the help of two overzealous junior bakers. They treated that dough very roughly and still the cookies came out feathery soft with a nice crispy edge. I turned the oven down to 370F so I could watch them more closely (they overbrown pretty quickly). All in all a great recipe and one that I have added to my recipe box!
I finally found a sugar cookie that my husband gave a thumbs up to instead of giving a suggestion as to how to improve it! :) My preschooler and I made them together and deocorated only with solored sugar, no frosting, and they had a great flavor. Many other cut out recipes are too bland and "floury" tasting without frosting, but these were great. I added a little allspice (just for kicks) and used only vanilla (1 1/2 tsp) because I was out of almond extract. Great recipe.
Very good, exactly as described! If your dough is to crumbly then you haven't mixed them enough and if it is to sticky you have mixed it to much.
We've made these several times now to rave reviews from everyone who has had them. The only problem is, if you plan on rolling these out and cutting them with cookie cutters, you need to work in a fair bit more flour. I can't say how much more we add though. I start by putting some flour on my rolling surface and then some flour on top. I fold this until it just starts getting sticky again and add more flour under and over. I keep repeating this, working in a little flour at a time until I can fold it several times without it getting sticky. Also, to keep these from getting to floury I actually add in powdered sugar with the flour when I'm preparing it to roll, and when rolling. It takes a bit more effort, but they roll out much more easily so it is better in the long run.
Pretty fool-proof. Work well with royal icing for any of you serious decorators out there.
This was a GREAT recipe. As other viewers said, yes, there was to much flour. And I would add less. But if you don't it doesn't matter. This is still a great recipe and is fantastic with buttercream icing.
After reading several reviews for this cookie, I decided to try the recipe. I'm not sure they are the best I've ever had, but they are definitely good. Almost a little too sweet for me, but still good. I prefer my cookies to have a little crunch versus soft and chewy. These had a nice crunch to them. I didn't have almond extract so I added a bit more Vanilla extract. The dough is sticky but workable with a little flour. I baked them at 350 degrees F instead of 375 F for 8-9 minutes since prior reviews claimed that they burned easily.
The flavor was a good start, although my mother complained you could taste the cream or tartar. My husband and I both thought there was too much flour.
This is THE best sugar cookie I have ever baked or eaten I made these with my granddaughters for valentines parties at schools , texture taste and simplicity makes them the best I made 3 batches one as recipe here states..one with 1/2 butter & 1/2 margarine and one with all margarine they all worked great but I think the 1/2 butter 1/2 margarine was perfect.... I did add icing I used a can of icing with a little powderd sugar added to it to firm it up ... This one is a KEEPER
this recipe is awesome, i love how the cookies tasted, although i've been told that i just like them because they're what my grandma makes, not because they taste good, they did burn very fast though, but if you watch them and take them out soon enough, they're awesome!
These cookies were tasty with a sweet frosting, however, I won't be using this recipe again. I wanted something to make with my daughter with cookie cutters. The dough spread in the oven to the point you could barely identify the shapes.
My boys love these cookies, very tastey and my boys have even made some themselves.
The dough was difficult to mix, and it was difficult to roll, and burned easily--but good. :)
This recipe is so far my favorite. I did follow the advise on a previous review by taking them out of the oven as soon as the edges are golden brown; they came out soft and perfect to decorate. Love it!
This recipe is GREAT for making the roll-out kind that you cut into shapes. I made a double batch, iced with buttercream icing, and took to my husbands LARGE family gathering. The people on diets were wanting to put them in another room because no one could stay out of them!
These should be called FLOUR cookies, Not Sugar Cookies.
I'm not a very good baker at all, but these turned out great for me. The only thing I would say is that they weren't very sweet - even after I sprinkled them with decorative colored sugar. I would add a little more next time. Thanks, Sarah!
Pretty good! Not very sweet, but good
This was exactly the recipe I was looking for! It's the powdered sugar and cream of tartar that give it such a smooth texture. We are making at least three batches of these to keep up with the holidays.
These were great! I was looking for a sugar cookie that reminded me of the Pillsbury one as I live in Australia now & don't have sugar cookies here. These were better as home-made. Still looking for the thick, chewy sugar cookies of my childhood.
My sister-in-law has used this recipe for years...these are sooooo good! I am going home to make these in just a little bit!!
These are exactly what I am looking for! I searched and searched for a crispy sugar cookie recipe, and I found it! The only change I made was minor, and that was that I omitted the almond extract and used vanilla instead (I love vanilla). I didn't want to roll them out, so I skipped the chilling part and rolled my cookie balls (like you make for chocolate chip cookies) in granulated sugar and flattened them with the bottom of a cup dipped in sugar. In order for these to be truly crispy, you must bake them till they are a nice golden brown on the bottom and edges. Otherwise they will be soft. The sugar makes them so sparkly and pretty! Oh, and these don't need any frosting at all, which is what I love about them!Thanks so much for sharing!!
These cookies are scrumptious. They rise perfectly and are great for ice cream sandwiches
Delicious cookies. Great recipe!
I woke up from a nap and had to have some sugar cookies! I've never made them from scratch before, since I LOVE the sugar cookie mix from Bette Crocker! Anyway, I pretty much followed it exactly, only I did change the sugar measurements- I did 1 cup of powdered sugar and a half a cup of granulated. Also, I used half a cup of crisco and half a cup of butter. I was going to use the full cup of butter, but I was being assisted by a 4 year old and a 2 year old, and we had a minor mishap with the butter situation! No problem, though- they turned out delicious! I kept leaving the first batch in longer and longer waiting for the edges to appear brown, only by the time they were brown, they turned out very crunchy. I really like mine chewy, so for my oven- 5 minutes does the trick! We had fun cutting out halloween shapes and decorating them! This satisfied my craving (5 months pregnant over here) and I don't think I'll ever buy a mix again!! Thanks, Loved the recipe!
For the people who complain that the dough is hard to roll out, I have a fail-proof trick.....wax paper. Lay the dough on wax paper, then cover with wax paper, then roll your little heart out. I don't even use additional flour. It's great! And, no mess to clean up. I love this recipe.
Mmmm! Very good! I tried two other recipes before coming to this one, and they were both failures. The first was tasteless and hard as a rock, the second was better but too floury. This recipe however is wonderful. I think the confectioner's sugar and cream or tartar really did the trick. Good job!
This cookie has a wonderful flaky texture and tasted good (although a bit bland) but I had a lot of trouble with the dough. It was very crumbly, I had to add extra butter for it to roll out. Although the cookie was good, it needed a bit more flavor and it was not worth the trouble working with the dough.
I've been searching for terrific sugar cookie recipe and this is it.We used this to make our Easter cut-outs, I thought they might be good with white choclate icing, next time.
I have used this recipe 30+ years and have always thought it was by far the best sugar cookie recipe. I personally like the almond flavor in the cookie. I have tried other recipes just to see how they compare, there is no comparison - still love this stand-by recipe. Always a hit!
the taste was great, however i ended up having to add a lot more flour while rolling...they turned our very airy. but taste good...mildly sweet. i frosted them.
WONDERFUL!
I was really looking forward to making this recipe. For many years I've used my Godmothers sugar cookie recipe but always found it to have a floury after taste. I made this cookie dough the night before substituting none of the ingredients. The following morning I took it out of the refrigerator, allowed it to sit on the counter for 15 minutes and rolled out the dough. It seemed perfect until I baked them. Every batch had flattened into one big mess. I had high hopes from the reviews but I would never spend the time or money making these again. Back to tweaking my Godmothers recipe.
Perfect for cut-outs! The dough started out quite crumbly after I chilled it for about 4 hours, but once I started working with it, it smoothed out to a nice rolling consistency. The cookies are quite delicate, but they taste great and hold icing perfectly.
I've tried three sugar cookie recipes from this site and liked this one the best. It has all the right mix of flavors with or without frosting. Made these for the superbowl party decorated for our favourite team the Colts. They probably won the superbowl this year because I made these cookies ; )
I cannot figure out what happened but my daughter and I cut the dough and it was as workable as sugar cookie dough is going to be but when we put our adorable snowmen, Christmas trees, and gingerbread men in the oven....they literally turned into one cookie on our pan....one....shapeless....flat...although tastey cookie...,so sad for this mom and her three year old baby girl
There was barely any flavor with this recipe. Half way through I started adding sugar crystles which helped a little. This recipe definitely would be one to add frosting and sprinkles to for it to be tolerable.
I have been trying different cookie recipes trying to find one that was good for rolling and still tasted light and yummy! All I can say is that I will not have to look any further!!! I followed the recipes and let the dough set over night and when I went to roll: I just let it set for half an hour and then rolled out in powdered sugar. The powder sugar in my opinion made it taste better and was easier to use than flour. This was just amazing recipe and I am extremely glad that I found because I was making over 200 lily and heart cookies for a baby shower. :)
well I won't be making these again. It's my first try ever at making a rolled cookie. blah. The dough kept cracking apart & I ended up patting the dough out with my hands then using the rolling pin to smooth it off. Too much picky poo work.My son says he likes them but he didn't grab his usual 6. he only ate 1.
After trying many recipes the last few years this is our favorite!! I baked them at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes to create an even crispier cookie.
I think I finally found the perfect sugar cookie recipe. Easy to work with and taste great. My boys loved them!
Excellent! Pretty easy to work with. Nice, smooth texture when rolled. Crisp but tender. Terrific flavor. Adult worthy, not just for kids to decorate.
Family favorite we make them every year and they are always the first thing to go.
I loved this, and so did the kids, I cut back on the flour by 1/4 cup, and they turned out great, these are great for rolling and even though they ARE sugar cookies, they are not too sweet, so I made some lemon icing to go with them.
It yields delicious cookies, but I never get quite as many as it supposedly yields. Also, they are usually done after only 5 minutes so watch them closely.
I was looking for a cookie recipe for cut out cookies that wouldn't spread or rise - this is not the one. The cookies taste okay though, just not what I needed.
Such a tasty recipe. I really enjoy the vanilla and almond combo. It makes the cookie.
Made this recipe as it called and I loved it! I am saving this for next year. Best sugar cookies I ever made. Thanks!
Loved this one! I did modifiy how I added the ingredients. I first mixed sugar and butter, then added egg and extracts. I beat til fluffy. Then I added the flour, baking soda, and tartar. It was not crumbly at all. After chilling a couple of hours, I rolled in 10x sugar as another reviewer suggested and thick cut them, then slightly under baked so they did not crisp at all. Frosted as directed. Delicious!
The recipe is perfect but I had to make a few changes in place of all the ingredients are used frozen pizza
Still waiting on dough chilling, but I have a thought to share. Instead of recommending plastic wrap, let’s use wax paper. Works fine and much more biodegradable!
i loved it! it worked out great and i am staying with this recipe!
