These don't use too much sweetener, and it is reasonably healthy. It's good for the sugar and health conscious.

By Norana Cummins

Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix the flour, oats, and wheat germ together. In a separate bowl, blend the eggs, oil, and honey together. Alternately, blend the dry ingredients and the orange juice (and vanilla) in with the other ingredients.

  • Put in a greased or non-stick 8 inch square pan and put in an oven preheated at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for approximately 40 minutes. NOTE: bars will be slightly heavy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
