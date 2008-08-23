WARNING: Norana's recipe is a great basis on which to personalize these bars. If you make the basic recipe, you are not going to get the granola bars you are used to in the store. The basic recipe tastes like "health" in bar form. However, if you have family that you know will not eat foods for health's sake alone, you will have to tweak this recipe. My version is similar to those listed but it was a big hit with my step-dad (who owns his own restaurant) so I thought I'd share: To the wet ingredients add: 2/3 cup applesauce To the dry ingredients add: 1 tsp cinnamon 1 cup dried fruit/nuts/trail mix, etc. I used one of the Archer Farms (at Target) trail mixes and it was great. I also put the mix in a regular 8 1/2 x 13 pan for 25 min (350 degrees). Let cool. One other note is that after several days out, these should go in the fridge. It might have been the applesauce that caused some mold to grow, but I learned my lesson the second time around. Thanks for the recipe. I've had a bar similar to this before and was never able to locate a recipe. Even better is that my step-dad with heart problems will eat it and its hard to get him to like healthier foods.

Read More