Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??

Recipe by leo67

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly spray a cookie sheet with vegetable cooking spray.

  • Place the asparagus and mushrooms in a bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil, then season with rosemary, salt, and pepper; toss well. Lay the asparagus and mushrooms out on the prepared pan in an even layer. Roast in the preheated oven until the asparagus is tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 1.8g; sodium 83.5mg. Full Nutrition
