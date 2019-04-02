Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

Some read before tips: 1) To avoid the rough, branchy part of asparagus (the cut end), hold the asparagus and "snap" off the ends. Where it breaks is where the branchy part ends and the best part is left. Again, this leaves you with the best part of the asparagus without the toughness. This goes for the super thin as well as the super thick varieties. 2) Do not wash/rinse your mushrooms. Mushrooms are like little sponges and will absorb the water making it so the olive oil cannot be blended. Get moist paper towels and wipe off any debris from the mushrooms then trim off the ends. 3) Since asparagus is long and doesn't work well in round bowls, use a Ziploc bag...put the asparagus and mushrooms into the bag and pour in the EVOO with seasonings and massage to coat, then pour out onto roasting pan. As mentioned in 2), the EVOO will then be able to be absorbed by the mushrooms. 4) If you have fresh rosemary then any person who doesn't care for its texture can scrap it off. If you don't have fresh rosemary, use dried rosemary for those who like the herb. Crush it up with a pestle and mortar if you have one or finely chop. Be sure to remember the 3:1 ratio - 3 times fresh equal 1 time dried. 5) If you chose to deviate from the recipe with adding garlic powder, etc. then keep in mind your review is your alteration and not the one as written. Try it as written first, then alter to your taste.