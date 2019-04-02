Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
I guess I'm one of the few who prepared this as written--with the rosemary. I used a little less than called for, but it complemented the asparagus and mushrooms well and was a nice addition. Simple, easy, delicious, and makes for a beautiul presentation on the dinner plate.Read More
What happens to the mushrooms? This recipe only suggests you roast the asparagus. Is there a typo or is she serious?Read More
Great recipe! I've made this several times. White mushrooms are good, portobellos are great. I've tried this with thick asparagus and found roasting for 15 minutes is good. But I tried pencil thin ones once, and 15 minutes was too long and they got burnt and mushy.
This was so easy. I put the asparagus and mushrooms on the cookie sheet then just poured the olive oil over them and tossed them with my hands. That way I didn't dirty up a bowl. Then I sprinkled it with chopped, dried rosemary and regular salt and it turned out great. Also, the asparagus really shrink up so it's okay if you have slightly more than a single layer of stalks. Just stir them halfway through the roasting.
I assumed the mushrooms were included in the roasting, after all they're combined in a bowl & drizzled w/ the oil, etc. Very good! I'd rate it PERFECT, just add a little common sense! Thanks for sharing it!
This was fabulous. I left off the rosemary because I just can't stand it, and used some minced garlic instead. We were so impressed with the way the tips of the asparagus got all delicious and crunchy! I've made it twice this week (asparagus was on sale), once with the mushrooms and once without. This is now my favorite way to cook asparagus!
I used Baby Bella mushrooms, and I enjoyed the winning combination of asparagus & mushrooms. Although I love fresh rosemary and use it frequently, I found out today I don't care for it with asparagus--seems to make it bitter. However, I believe that is a personal preference, and this recipe is a good one. I used a little more olive oil. The recipe is perfect as to the portions and the roasting time; I'll try again with a different herb. Thanks leo67!
This recipe has been a family favorite for years, my recipe has some small changes: no salt, 2 Tablespoons of olive oil to coat well, crush rosemary with a mortor and pestel and roast 500 degrees for 10 minutes. The asparagus without the mushrooms are good too.
I roast asparagus all the time and it’s one of our favorites. So I knew immediately that I would lower the oven temperature on this to 400 and cut back on the roasting time significantly - to 8 minutes. The asparagus turned out fine, bright green and crisp tender, as I expected it would, but the mushrooms looked a little dry in spots. I think I’d skip roasting the mushrooms next time and just sauté them separately in a pan, then top the asparagus with them when plating.
Delicious. Took a risk and made for a dinner party with new friends. Everyone LOVED it, even the kids! I crushed dried rosemary into a powder and sprinkled over before baking to reduce the stick like factor dried rosemary can sometimes have.
Fantastic. The only change I made was to use dried rosemary as I didn't have any fresh on hand. We loved it, thank you!
This was a great Idea. I love butter taste, so I used butter instead of olive oil. I also added garlic powder, no rosemary, and i i sprinkled parmesan cheese while it was roasting. Delicious.
Great recipe. Did not use the rosemary as I did not have any. I used garlic instead. Put the asparagus, mushrooms, garlic, oil, etc in a gallon size bag to mix up the ingredients and then poured out on my foil lined pan. Baked at 400 for about 15-20 minutes and they were perfect. Loved the flavor of the mushrooms and loved the easy recipe. A keeper! Easy recipe - easy clean up.
This was awesome!
Very good.
Wow, this was really good! I've always roasted my asparagus in just olive oil, salt, and pepper...I never would have thought to add mushrooms or rosemary (not always a fan), but it really is delicious. Even my husband can make this, it's so easy! We did have to take it out of the oven a few minutes earlier than the time listed, but the asparagus we used was very skinny (which I prefer). We also used dried rosemary instead of fresh. I think next time I'll use the fresh, and try adding garlic like some other reviewers did. Thanks for the recipe, this will definitely be in our regular rotation.
I was a bit skeptical about cooking with olive oil at such a high heat, but this turned out delicious! I think this will be my new way to cook asparagus. I may play around with other seasonings in place of the rosemary, just for some variety, but the recipe is excellent as is.
Great way to cook asparagus. I used baby portabellas (halved) and fairly thin asparagus spears. I reduced the heat to 400 and baked for 10 minutes (due to the skinnier spears) and it came out perfect. Definitely worth repeating.
My asparagus was really thin so I put it in the oven after the mushrooms had been in about 7 minutes. Cooked it for 7 more minutes because I like my asparagus very al dente. Also added rough chopped up garlic with the asparagus. Sprinkled with Parmesan after it cooked. I felt like my fresh rosemary took on a burnt flavor so next time I'll leave it out.
This was amazing! I would have never thought to put these two together but they both cooked perfectly, I will never make asparagus alone again.
A great recipe, healthy and delicious!
I think that it would make a lot more sense to mix the ingredients ON the pan instead of in a bowl, seeing as the shape of the asparagus is awkward in a bowl. The rosemary has a very stick-like texture, which does not cook out with this recipe and is something I found unappetizing. I used very thick asparagus, and with the temperature and time that was given, it was not fully cooked when taken out of the oven. I think that it should be specified in the recipe to use thinner asparagus. I felt as though the taste was not as good as it could have been. Maybe adding some garlic would make it a little better, as was suggested in some of the comments. Overall, I'd say that the general idea of the recipe has potential, but with how it was written, I think that it needs a lot of work.
YUMMY!
I use garlic instead of rosemary (I don't like the stick texture of rosemary) and it's perfect every time! I also just spray some cooking oil on the pan and the vegetables and top with the seasonings, rather than mixing it in a separate dish. I like saving myself time with the clean-up :-)
Yummy! this was so delicious!! i am not a huge fan of rosemary so i just used minced garlic instead. I will definitely make this again! :)
This is a perfect hot veggie side dish. I added minced garlic. Even my 3 and 2-yr-olds ate it. Yum!
The recipe doesn't say what to do with the mushrooms so I just threw them in with the asparagus. It was delicious; however, instead of using rosemary, I substitutd garlic salt. Everyone loved it and it was SOOOOO simple. I've made this several times now.
I did not have time to roast my asparagus, since I was packing my lunch for work at the last minute. I simply put frozen asparagus spears in a microwaveable container, sliced mushrooms on top of them,. added diced garlic, drizzled with olive oil and nuked at lunch time. It was fantastic! I will try the roasting method when I have more time.
I went "asparagus hunting" for the first time this past spring, and this was our favorite way to prepare it. Thank you so much for something so simple!!
This was fantastic and so-o-o easy; the mushrooms and asparagus were cooked to perfection. I used portabella mushrooms, quartered. Based on comments from others, rather than mincing the rosemary, I just pulled sprigs off of the stem and sprinkled over so could be easily removed if not wanted. I also added a couple of dashes of garlic powder. Also, when I removed from the oven, I sprinkled over with balsamic vinegar—excellent! Will definitely make again –and again.
This has the BEST flavor. I didn't add the rosemary because I didn't have any, but added some seasoning salt instead...it was excellent. My asparagus was on the thin side so it took 10 minutes and it was perfect.
so easy and so delicious! I had some fresh oyster mushrooms and was planning on sauteeing them for our steak tonight, but found this recipe and it turned out amazing. The rosemary highlighted the flavors so well.
This turned out excellent - and EASY! I left out the the Rosemary, because it didn't "go" with the rest of the meal. Also added a pinch of garlic powder.
I loved this, but my kids didn't. I added a splash of balsalmic vinegar.
Very Good! it needs some sort of garlic but overall it is tasty
Very easy and tasty. I left the rosemary out, as my husband doesn't like it, but still tasty! Thanks for the quick, healthy, and tasty recipe!
Prepared the recipe as written. I thought it was only ok, nothing special. Maybe rosemary isn't my herb of choice? I probably won't make it again.
This was wonderful! My husband doesn't care for rosemary so I used garlic instead and sprinkled a little bit of grated parmesan over the top once it came out of the oven. The mushrooms were carmelized and yummy. Thanks for the great recipe!
Thank you for this great base recipe. I chose to add some white wine, homemade chicken stock and a splash of worcestershire to my olive oil and marinated the veggies for half a day before roasting. Very good. Added fresh thyme sprigs and a little lemon zest to the rosemary, and garlic, green beans and thick red onion slices to the veggies b/c I was very hungry. paired with flash fried lemony rockfish, delicious.
So simple and easy and such HUGE FLAVOR!! The house smelled so good with the rosemary roasting with the veggies. This is recipe we will make over and over again!! OUTSTANDING!!!
Yum!
I've made this numerous times since discovering it. Everyone in my family likes it, though one kid skips the mushrooms. Sometimes I saute the asparagus and mushrooms in the olive oil, since some of the meals I cook with this require the oven at a different temp. I've enjoyed it both baked & sauteed. I always use the fresh rosemary and think it adds to it. Yum!
This was okay. I didn't hate it, but I wouldn't make it again.
OMG this is so good! I used about 1/2 tsp of dried rosemary and added one clove of minced garlic out of the jar and white mushrooms. The asparagus was small and I had it in for about 13-14 minutes and it was perfect. So delicious I will make this again and again, may experiment with other vegetables as well.
Very tasty and easy. Didn't need to make any changes. Will make again.
Too much rosemary.
Easy addition for our Thanksgiving meal. I threw in some carrots to make it more pleasing to my kids. Cooked at 400 for about 10 minutes and then turned the oven off to keep everything warm while I finished up some other dishes. Yum!
Delicious! I didn't have fresh rosemary so I used dried rosemary. I placed the asparagus on a baking sheet, place the quartered mushrooms on top of the asparagus and added slices of bacon cut into about 1 inch pieces. Then I sprinkled with rosemary and basil and pepper, and drizzled with olive oil. Fantastic!
I generally enjoy roasted vegetables but had not roasted asparagus before. I don't think I will be again. This recipe really was not great for me. It ended up being salty for me and the rosemary (I did have to use dry) added nothing. I had young small asparagus spears which seemed to just dry out and get tough.
This is now my favorite way to prepare asparagus. I whipped this up very easily and I'm so glad I came across this recipe. I didn't have fresh rosemary, so I tried what I had, dried ground rosemary, and it still was very good. I think I used more like 2 tablespoons of olive oil, too.
This was easy and delicious. Followed the advice of other reviewers and roasted it at 400 for 15 minutes. Chopped the asparagus into bite size pieces. Should have made more because it was so good!
I love both asparagus and mushrooms. But my husband still didn't care for either of the ingredients.
This is the recipe I use in the summer time. I use sea salt, as Kosher and table salt aren't good for you and sea salt is, toss with olive oil and put the asparagus directly on the grill. They only take a few minutes and it's just delish! The mushrooms are different, but I like those the same way. I wrap a portabello in foil with garlic, butter, and sea salt and grill about 45 minutes. Serve with the asparagus and everyone is happy.
This was good, but nothing spectacular
SO easy, and delicious. So simple, but I always get asked for the recipe.
Delicious recipe as is. A definite keeper! Thank you!
This was wonderful! I doubled the asparagus and olive oil, but used the mushrooms and rosemary as called for. I think (scant) 1/2 tsp. coarse salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper are the perfect amounts. Mine were stacked on top of each other, and that didn't matter - I stirred it once, halfway through roasting. My asparagus were thin, so I roasted for 12 minutes - perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
I've been roasting asparagus for years but never used rosemary before - wow! What a difference!! I didn't have fresh rosemary so I used dried and it still turned out fantastic.
Great recipe. thanks
Perfection!! And so easy!
10 STars!! This is the very first time I've ever used fresh rosemary and kosher salt. WOW!!! I have made so many different recipes that use one or the other and I always use reg salt and dry spices. I am in love with this recipe and fresh spices and kosher salt. THANX!!! This is truly amazing!!
Really simple and really tasty!
Good side dish...Super easy to make
I used this cooking method for my asparagus last night. Omitted the rosemary since it wouldn't compliment the rest of the meal, and sauteed the shrooms for a sauce instead. I foil-lined my pan, drizzled olive oil on it, then used my hands to coat the asparagus with oil (the olive oil is good for your hands too!). I'll definitely add the shrooms to this next time. Thanks for the good cooking method!
Yummy! We didn't use the rosemary because we ended up eating this alongside curry (funny, I know, hey it's fusion cooking!) but it didn't even need the rosemary, was so tasty.
This was so easy to make and delicious. I did omit the rosemary due to personal preference, but it was so, so good. My husband and I devoured this. I will always make asparagus this way from now on. thank you for the recipe!
This was an excellent recipe. Easy and tasty. My asparagus was very skinny so it was a little overdone. I should have cooked the mushrooms for awhile then added the asparagus. I will make this again.
Easy and delicious...my hubby even complimented it!
We loved this recipe. Quick, easy and tasty.
This was a really great dish. Followed recipe to a T and what a great flavor the asparagus and mushrooms had. My son-in-law kept saying how great they were and my daughter thoroughly enjoyed the dish. The only problem was I should have made more.
Very good.
These are fantastic! My asparagus was thin so I did 400 degrees for ten minutes. Perfect! Will be making again and again. ThankYou, Thank You!
If I just want to "whip up" some asparagus from our garden, I usually just fry them with a little olive oil and seasoning. If I have mushrooms, I often throw them in as well. This recipe is essentially the same as how I cook asparagus without a recipe except that this recipe calls for roasting instead of frying. I'll fry next time. This asparagus got too dry in less than the 15 minutes suggested for roasting.
I add pieces (tenders or chunks) of cooked chicken to this and it becomes a one dish meal (mix everything together right on the pan). Fantastic & healthy & EASY. (5 stars even without additions) I use 'baby bella' mushrooms. I also will just set the sprigs of rosemary in the pan- you get some of the favor without the tough pieces of rosemary that turn some people off (like my kids...) I've cooked asparagus like this for years and love the addition of mushrooms & rosemary.
Asparagus is out of season, but I really wanted this dish. Asparagus and mushrooms pair beautifully and the rosemary is a nice addition. I love roasting vegetables of all kinds, so much flavor. Used Baby Bella (crmini) and only had dried rosemary. The directions are spot on, although I did have to roast a bit longer. This was the perfect side for salmon and wild rice. Can't wait for spring with 'real' local asparagus and fresh from the garden rosemary.
I liked the asparagus with the mushrooms. I went light with the rosemary because, altho fresh rosemary is my fav herb, I had never imagined it with asparagus. Glad I did because I think any more would of ruined it for me. We liked this - thanks!
Some read before tips: 1) To avoid the rough, branchy part of asparagus (the cut end), hold the asparagus and "snap" off the ends. Where it breaks is where the branchy part ends and the best part is left. Again, this leaves you with the best part of the asparagus without the toughness. This goes for the super thin as well as the super thick varieties. 2) Do not wash/rinse your mushrooms. Mushrooms are like little sponges and will absorb the water making it so the olive oil cannot be blended. Get moist paper towels and wipe off any debris from the mushrooms then trim off the ends. 3) Since asparagus is long and doesn't work well in round bowls, use a Ziploc bag...put the asparagus and mushrooms into the bag and pour in the EVOO with seasonings and massage to coat, then pour out onto roasting pan. As mentioned in 2), the EVOO will then be able to be absorbed by the mushrooms. 4) If you have fresh rosemary then any person who doesn't care for its texture can scrap it off. If you don't have fresh rosemary, use dried rosemary for those who like the herb. Crush it up with a pestle and mortar if you have one or finely chop. Be sure to remember the 3:1 ratio - 3 times fresh equal 1 time dried. 5) If you chose to deviate from the recipe with adding garlic powder, etc. then keep in mind your review is your alteration and not the one as written. Try it as written first, then alter to your taste.
This was great! Both the mushrooms and the asparagus were cooked perfectly and it was just the right amount of seasoning. Thanks!
This is great! I would have preferred everything a little more toasty, though, so I think next time I might stick everything in the broiler for the last minute or so. I cooked this for exactly 15 minutes--I've never cooked asparagus before so I didn't want to risk overcooking it. AMENDMENT: Wow, these make for awesome leftovers, cold or hot! And the flavor soaks in better, too!!
An easy to prepare and very tasty recipe, I made as directed, except just before serving sprinkled the asparagus and mushrooms with 1/3 cup of crumbled feta cheese. Delicious.
Quick and easy! Hands down new favorite side dish.
Amazing!
I cut back on the Rosemary and added minced garlic and Parmesan cheese. I may eliminate the Rosemary all together....not a big fan of the spice/herb.
It looked , smelled and tasted great! Will make it again...and again! I used a zip-lock bag big enough to hold the asparagus and the mushrooms with the olive oil. (That saved using a big bowl to mix) So easy, so tasty! Fresh ground pepper and sea salt was all it needed to be delicious!??
I put a little to much salt on it, put that was my fault. It was really good and had some left over and am putting it in a salad for tomorrow. I made it to go with Garlic Salmon and a small salad. What a meal it was!
simply fantastic. I added onions, green beans, and red peppers and everyone loved eating their veggies at dinner.
Delicious....I used asparagus spears that were a bit thicker...not pencil like and had no problems with them drying out at all....They were perfect with the mushrooms, I used baby bellas. Also loved the rosemary. Simple and very good....served with grilled chicken burgers...thanks!
Delicious and so easy.
Made this dish for a party and was very pleased. It flew off the buffet table. I loved the rosemary flavor.
Growing fresh asparagus always leave me looking for new ways to serve it. This reciepe was really tasty. I prepared it as directed. Didn't have to worry about leftovers...there was none! Thanks!
Absolutely delicious!!!!
i made this recipe but i didn't have mushrooms or rosemary so i used some lemon pepper instead. usually I try to rate based on the original recipe. but as I was forced to improvised I figure the recipe was simple enough it didn't make to much of a difference. this was excellent and the asparagus didn't have the stringy affect. I will be making this again and again :)
Very good. The rosemary added the extra flavor. We prefer our asparagus to be roasted longer and the only change I would make is to add the mushrooms The last 5 to 10 minutes. Thank you for Sharing.
What can be better than asparagus and mushrooms. This was excellent and easy.
I wasn't excited about this recipe because I personally find mushrooms to be vial. However, my toddler loves them and they're full of nutrients so I thought I'd try this. I loved it so much that I craved it until I made it again the next night! With this recipe, I could eat mushrooms all day! I didn't think these mushrooms had a mushroomy taste. I used baby bella mushrooms. I also added two cloves of sliced garlic just because I love garlic. The second night I made it, I added one green zucchini since I had one I needed to use. I included the rosemary, as called for in the recipe. This was a hit for my whole family. Thank you so much for a mushroom recipe that I don't have to pretend to like in front of my toddler!
I combined this with a second recipe for cooked asparagus and cherry tomatoes with parmesan and the combo of mushrooms, asparagus, parm, tomatoes, rosemary and olive oil was a total winner! Even my son that hates asparagus loved it all.
5 stars with about 2 table spoons of lemon juice sprinkled on top of the asparagus and mushrooms before roasting. Also I roasted some yellow onion. :)))) The rosemary, lemon juice, and salt has a party in your mouth! This will be a staple side dish at our home! SO EASY!!!
absolutely amazing!!!!
Fantastic! That's it! Do you need anymore info? If you like asparagus and mushrooms, this is a hit!
