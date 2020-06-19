Cinnamon Rice
A simple rice recipe with cinnamon and raisins. My family doesn't like plain rice pudding, so we had to come up with something different.
A simple rice recipe with cinnamon and raisins. My family doesn't like plain rice pudding, so we had to come up with something different.
Very good! I made this recipe as-is even though I was not sure about adding the sugar. All 4 of us liked it, including my 4 and 6 year old daughters. I will use this recipe again but will leave out the sugar. The raisins add enough sweet.Read More
I am not entirely sure if I assumed wrong or not...but this recipe came up at a top 5 in the "rice pudding" category and I assumed it would be pudding. It was literally cooked rice and raisins. There was zero sauce and when I thought back to the recipe it was the same water to rice ratio as making rice, aside from an extra 2T of milk. It tasted fine after we added brown sugar, cinnamon, and milk on top.Read More
Very good! I made this recipe as-is even though I was not sure about adding the sugar. All 4 of us liked it, including my 4 and 6 year old daughters. I will use this recipe again but will leave out the sugar. The raisins add enough sweet.
We really liked this recipe it was simple and sweet. We used dried mixed berries instead of raisons and it tasted great.
I am not entirely sure if I assumed wrong or not...but this recipe came up at a top 5 in the "rice pudding" category and I assumed it would be pudding. It was literally cooked rice and raisins. There was zero sauce and when I thought back to the recipe it was the same water to rice ratio as making rice, aside from an extra 2T of milk. It tasted fine after we added brown sugar, cinnamon, and milk on top.
Rice pudding is huge in Germany. I have not had it in years. This was quick and delicious to make!
Very good. It's definitely not a pudding (nor does it claim to be), but if you like fragrant rice, this is really delicious.
Didn't have any raisins on hand, used dried cranberries instead. I also decided not to top with sugar. This is a fantastic recipe, would never have though to throw dried fruit in to my rice...next time apricots!!
I made it for myself with instant rice and didn't find any differences. I didn't have raisins, but i made up for it by putting in a little bit more sugar.
very tasty
It’s so rich and delicious! I love this!
It seems like an odd side dish, but I was looking for something like this for a breakfast substitute since I ran out of oatmeal. It's delicious. I used 2% milk, golden raisins, butter and Thai jasmine rice.
Amazing! I really loved it, so did my siblings
I’ve been looking all over for the recipe that tastes closest to my grandmother’s rice & raisins, and this is it! So glad you posted this; it’s a family comfort food. We add sugar and nutmeg sometimes rather than the sugar and cinnamon.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections