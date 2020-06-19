Cinnamon Rice

4.3
15 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A simple rice recipe with cinnamon and raisins. My family doesn't like plain rice pudding, so we had to come up with something different.

Recipe by Dave

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring rice, water, milk, raisins, and margarine to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until liquid has absorbed and rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Mix together cinnamon and sugar; sprinkle over rice to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 28.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/25/2022