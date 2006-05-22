Homemade Peanut Butter Cups

Just like the candy! You'll need 30 mini (1 3/4 by 1 1/4 inch) paper cups for filling.

Recipe by Kathleen Dickerson

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cups
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In 1-quart saucepan combine chocolate chips and shortening. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth (3 to 5 minutes).

  • Loosen top paper cup from stack, but leave in stack for greater stability while being coated. With small paint brush, coat inside top cup evenly with about 1 teaspoon melted chocolate to about 1/8-inch thickness, bringing coating almost to top of cup, but not over edge. Repeat until 30 cups are coated; refrigerate cups.

  • In 2-quart saucepan combine butter or margarine and peanut butter. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until melted (4 to 6 minutes). Stir in confectioners' sugar and graham cracker crumbs. Press about 1/2 tablespoon filling into each chocolate cup.

  • Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon melted chocolate on top of filling; spread to cover. Freeze until firm (about 2 hours) carefully peel off paper cups. Store refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 54mg. Full Nutrition
