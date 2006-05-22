Homemade Peanut Butter Cups
Just like the candy! You'll need 30 mini (1 3/4 by 1 1/4 inch) paper cups for filling.
Just like the candy! You'll need 30 mini (1 3/4 by 1 1/4 inch) paper cups for filling.
I work at a small candy store in town so I used our own chocolate instead of the chips. The easiest way to make these cups though, is to use some sort of squeeze bottle, or maybe even a pastry bag with a big pipe on the end to fill the cups. First, line your cups with the paper. Form balls of the PB mixture by warming about a teaspoon of the dough in your hands and rolling it into a ball. Fill a squeeze bottle with chocolate, squeeze a bottom into all of the cups, place a peanut butter ball in the middle of the chocolate and then squeeze the remaining chocolate in around the sides and tops of the cups. You can whip these out so fast this way, and they look very professional...and they taste good too!Read More
I've made peanut butter cups several times, always using different recipes. I assumed I'd like this recipe, with the graham crackers, better, because of the texture--but either I didn't crush the crackers finely enough or I don't like texture. They were a bit too gritty and unmixed-seeming for me. (In other words, I prefer the really simple recipes that don't call for graham crackers.) On a positive note, I used organic peanut butter (Adams creamy) and had no problem with runniness. I kept them in the fridge, though.Read More
I work at a small candy store in town so I used our own chocolate instead of the chips. The easiest way to make these cups though, is to use some sort of squeeze bottle, or maybe even a pastry bag with a big pipe on the end to fill the cups. First, line your cups with the paper. Form balls of the PB mixture by warming about a teaspoon of the dough in your hands and rolling it into a ball. Fill a squeeze bottle with chocolate, squeeze a bottom into all of the cups, place a peanut butter ball in the middle of the chocolate and then squeeze the remaining chocolate in around the sides and tops of the cups. You can whip these out so fast this way, and they look very professional...and they taste good too!
We LOVED these, but never having made candy before I thought the instructions seemed a little too simple! After making these and finding somethings out the hard way I have a couple of modifications: make the peanut butter filling first and let it cool while painting the cups. I also melted the chips in two batches, otherwise the chocolate hardens before you get to use it for the top layer. If using stovetop watch carefully – if the chocolate gets too hot it will seize and not melt!! I melted 1 c chips and 1 T shortening in microwave for 1 minute, stirred and microwaved for additional 30 seconds or until melted and smooth. After painting the cups I let them chill and then formed the cooled peanut butter filling into 30 little discs the size of quarters. The filing was kind of hard and crumbly, but just warm it up in your had for a second and it gets easy to work with. (I also had enough filling to make 60 cups, not just 30!) I put a disc in each cup then placed the cups in a jelly roll pan (or something w/ sides), melted the 2nd half of the chocolate chips, spooned about ½ t melted chocolate on top of the filling and then after finishing every 4 or 5 cups I tapped the pan on the table to even the chocolate out and remove air bubbles - this gave it a perfectly smooth finish and professional look!
Instead of doing the paper cups I used a 9x13 pan and spread the chocolate in the bottom, chilled, spread the peanut butter, chilled then added chocolate again and then cut into squares. It was pretty good but really didn't taste like a Reese's cup. Cutting them in squares made it a much easier project though.
I used larger paper cups and creamy peanut butter instead of the chunky. Big hit with the kids!!! People said they are better than the real thing!
OH MY WOW! It is true that the other reviewers have said, "They are time consuming!" The end result is totally worth it. I wasn't sure about the crunchy peanut butter, but I used it anyway. They are great. If you like the store bought candy....you must try these. Thank you...these are going out to my entire family for a christmas treat.
All I can say is, "WOW!" The recipie was right on without modifications. My friends and co-workers instantly devoured them. Actually, I was bold enough to make 120 of these wonderful treats the first try. If you make that many, I highly recommend having someone to help out; it can be rather time consuming. Another hint: make sure to press the filling into the cups so the chocolate covers it nicely. ENJOY!
I have been making these for a couple of years now, and have shortened the process alot over the years -here's my tips: Use a pastry brush to fill cups, let them harden, then fill then with the PNB filling while still warm. I put mine into an icing bag and use that to squeeze the filling in, it's quick and easy. Once they are all filled I cover with the remaining chocolate, also from an icing bag. Easy to turn out up to 4 dozen this way. Enjoy!
These were absolutely delicious!!! I made them a few months ago and my husband is still constantly begging me to make more, as well as the rest of my family and my in-laws! I had a lot of comments about how they were even better than the Reese's peanut butter cups! I did do something that was a little easier than crushing up a bunch of graham crackers. I bought some of the "Jello" graham cracker crust mix and just used it. It worked great! Although for me this was a very time consuming recipe, it was well worth it!
My husband said these were better than Reese's cups. My children had fun painting the cups. Great recipe to bring the family together in the kitchen. I was contemplating using creamy p.b. but decided at the last minute to follow the recipe as given and it was great. Don't need to change a thing. I feel like I learned a secret now that I know that there are graham cracker crumbs in them. Who would have guessed? A+ recipe.
These turned out great. I have now made two batched and they turned out very well both times. I did find that the recipe made enough of the peanut butter mixture for alot more peanut butter cups, so I continued melting chcoolate and shortening until the peanut butter mixture was gone. one important pointer: DO NOT paint the cups with chocolate all the way to the top! it makes the peanut butter cups harder to unwrap.
I work for the studio that my kids dance at, so when the girls and I get home at night, I'm pretty hyper from being with all of my "buddies" and end up not going to bed until the wee hours of the morning. What do I do until then? GIVE IN TO MY PEANUT BUTTER CRAVING AND MAKE THESE INCREDIBLE TREATS!!!! I'm not going to compare them to the candy kind because they're different, but just as good; if not better because of the graham crackers. I really did make these for the kids, but the peanut butter queen had to have one. You're wonderful Kathleen!!!!
Wow! I was so surprised how these turned out! They're just as good, if not better, than the ones in the store! They were really easy to make and only took a short time! I used swiss milk chocolate with nougat and it turned out heavenly! Great recipe!
This is fantastic! I didn't use graham cracker crumbs as I didn't have any on hand and I used regular sized cups rather than the mini ones as my store was out of them! I do want to suggest using the foil cups rather than the paper ones, though. I've tried paper before and they stick terribly, but the foil ones will peel right off!
I am definitely keeping this recipe! However, like most recipes on here, I tweaked and worked on some changes. In order for it to taste JUST like the Reese's peanut butter cups, I added 1/4 teaspoon of salt to the peanut butter - butter mixture, while being heated. I also lessened the butter by 10 grams and added more peanut butter, to catch that Reese's peanut butter consistency. To make it easier, next time, I will pour the chocolate into the paper cups, refrigerate and then pour the cold peanut butter mix into the cup, refrigerating again, and then finally adding the top most layer of chocolate. It makes for an attractive " cup " because you can see the three layers, rather than enclosed in a cup.
Delicious and easy, the perfect combo! I used semi-sweet chips, smooth pb, and butter in place of shortening. I also used an 8x8 pan lined with aluminum foil. I did layers... Chocolate, pb, chocolate. I cooled in between each layer, and it worked perfectly! I cut the bars after about 20 or so minutes in the fridge to prevent them from becoming really hard to cut later. I was worried that they might stick to the foil/dish, but they didn't. A definite new favorite!
Took these to a party and they were a big hit. I modified the recipe by leaving out the graham cracker crumbs, adding 1/2 tsp salt and using butter instead of shortening in the chocolate. One note - I used 2 1/2 cups chocolate chips.
They were pretty close to the real deal. I took the advice of another and just put some chocolate in the bottom, then the ball of PB then some more chocolate over top. This worked perfectly. My only complaint is that the ratios were off to me. Next time I will do a little less PB mixture in each cup and more chocolate.
GREAT!!! I made them with semi-sweet choclate chip, which is good if you like dark chocolate, but I think they would be better with milk chocolate, so I will try it again with milk chocolate.
I made these in a 13x9 pan and then just used a biscuit cutter to cut them out. They looked just like Reeses peanut butter cups but it doesn't take as long as brushing the chocolate in the paper liners.
This was fabulous!! Really good. Only problem was keeping it firm when serving in the humid weather here.
Very good recipe, however, i omitted the graham cracker crumbs, used butter instead of shortening, and used smooth peanut butter instead of chunky. Much better. Very simple to make.
This is a great recipe. But next time I will sift the p. sugar and probably not add the graham cracker crumbs. I didnt like the texture as I wanted it real smooth. I might made a peanut butter frosting next time and use that. I did not coat the sides (as i forgot until i read the recipe again and looked at pictures) i used a squirt bottle and put the chocolate, let it chill, then added the peanut butter, let it chill, then added more chocolate and halloween sprinkles. My man loved them =)
These are delicious and super easy to make! I altered the recipe a bit when I made my second batch using 3/4 c. peanut butter, 1/2 c. butter, 1 c. powdered sugar and 1-2/3 c. graham cracker crumbs. After the filling mixture cooled a bit, I rolled the mixture into balls. I then melted the chocolate & shortening, painted bottom half of cup, placed ball of peanut butter mixture in the cup and topped with a spoon of chocolate. These were super quick and easy, I didn't feel they were time consuming at all.
This is by far one of my favorite desserts to not only make, but to eat! My husband's co-workers beg me to make them. I always make a double batch so I can share them with my co-workers as well. I usually end up with more chocolate and not enough filling, so I have learned to increase the filling just slightly. 5 stars!!!
absolutley fantastic!!! just like reeses peanut butter cups! works wonderful with chunky peanut butter as well!!! thankyou!!!!
My 2 1/2 year old had a total blast helping me paint the cups. The recipe was followed exactly and I came up with EXACTLY 30 cups. They were delicious! I keep them stored in the freezer until I want to eat them. Thanks so much!
These are so extremly easy to make and SOOO good! I made mine gluten and corn free (powdered sugar contains corn starch) by using GF rice crispies and making my own powdered sugar. I used 1 2/3 cup organic dark chocolate chips and 1/3 milk chocolate chips, I cut out the shortening completely and used butter:) I also used creamy PB instead of crunchy.
Amazing!! I am a fan of peanut butter cups but I never want to spend my money on that kind of stuff! It tastes just like the store bought candy!!!!!!!!! I would highly recommend it
This is one of the best desserts I have had in a long time. It is one of my all time favorites now. If you are a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup fan then you will LOVE these!!
These have become a staple of my Christmas candy making. My husband's coworkers start asking about them after Thanksgiving. They are just as good as Reese's. NB: If you're using natural PB, add 2 tbsp. corn syrup at the same time, or the filling will taste bland.
Holy bananas these are great!!! I use soy margarine instead of butter and dark chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate. These get rave reviews from everyone who tries them!
A very good recipe! Time consuming, but worth it. My first batch lacked a strong peanut butter taste, so I increased the PB to 1 cup, which helped a lot. I recommend that you place the paper cups in a mini-muffin pan. It makes the 'painting' a lot easier. I used Ghiardelli's bittersweet chips for an intense chocolate flavor, which everybody loved.
Great! Tastes just like a Reese's!! Takes a while to make, but the end result is worth all the effort. Careful when melting the chocolate that it doesn't seize up on you. I added about 1 Tbs. of Canola Oil instead of the shortening to add a nice chocolate shine.
I wanted a creamier center and didn't have milk chocolate so I used about 5 or 6 bars of Ghiradelli melting chocolate bar (found at Sam's) instead of the milk choc and shortening. So I changed the filling to 3 Tbs of softenend butter, I used 1/2 cup creamy p-butter (low fat) , 1 Cup of confectioners sugar, and did not do the graham cracker crumbs. I put the liners in a mini muffin pan for support. If you want the tops to be smooth (not necessary), just lightly tap the mini muffin pan on the counter at the end.
These were pretty good. I liked the filling, but I'd try better chocolate the next time I make them. I put the mini liners right into my mini pan to stablize them, then followed the recipe exactly. Everyone liked them, though, and I didn't think they were very complicated to make, so I will try them again!
I tried this recipe tonight. I had the paper cups but decided to use a tip from another review to spread it into a 9X13 pan hoping to save some time. Well it worked, Wonderfully! My husband had been bugging me to make peanut butter cups but I'm a cook not a baker. But I gave it a shot anyway because I like a challenge. Well the recipe is delicious and well worth the effort. I will be making these again but will use the paper cups as directed in the original recipe. Some mentioned there chocolate got stiff waiting on the cups to cool. Use a double boiler and turn off the heat but leave the pan of chocolate over it. It will stay warm and soft. I didn't let my peanut butter cool before I poured it over the cooled shell. If I had it wouldn't have spread it cooled that quickly. TIP: if you use the pan method instead of cups line ur pan with wax paper. It makes removing them much easier. I cut them with a warm knife, quickly starting at the edge of the pan. Then lifted up on the wax paper to remove the candy. If you don't line the pan they are difficult to remove. Even if you oil or spray it first. Enjoy!
made this for Christmas baskets people loved them! I used the forms from the craft store and they turned out wonderful!
GREAT recipe, I highly recommend it! Everyone loved them, and they keep very well in the refrigerator. I made it once with the shortening and a second time with coconut oil, both great but my favorite was with the coconut oil.
This was my first time to make these and they turned out great! I followed other suggestions. I chilled the pb mixture, rolled it into balls and then chillsed again. To assemble the pb cups I used a pastry bag for the chocolate, filling a cup about 1/3 full with chocolate, put in a pb ball and then filled the cup with chocolate. This also looks great if you top it with crushed graham crackers or drizzle with white chocolate!
These chocolate cups are great! I made them for my son's second birthday party and they were gobbled up right away - by the children and the grown ups! Next year I will double the recipe.
I melt one pkg. of white almond bark in the micro. and add one 12oz. pkg. of semi-sweet choco. chips and stir til melted and blended. Using a teaspoon fill about 1/3 of the cup with the mixture into about 30 cups(I use the small cups that you see in restraunts for ketchup as they are sturdy and sometimes you can find them decorated). Then put a dab of peanutbutter making sure not to touch the sides of the cup. Next add the choc. mixture on top, pushing it around the peanutbutter and covering it completly. You may need to reheat the choc. for 30 sec. if it is getting too stiff. Easy and great! The kids couldn't get enough and now my grandkids love them too. There is no need to refrigerate unless it is very hot weather. You can arrange these on a pretty plate or for kids leave the cups on until they eat. They also travel well. Good luck and enjoy!!
Absolutely delicious! It does take quite a while to "paint" the cups, especially when you use a spoon, but the clean-up is tasty. Even better than the Reese Peanut Butter Cups I USED to buy at the store. My daughter and I devoured them.
These are the best! I made 12 larger sized cups and ended up doing 2 batches of chocolate with some left over. I decided rather then to paint the liners I just spooned some chocolate in the cup then turned and twirled it so it almost coated to the top and any leftover chocolate was able to settle to the bottom. If you try this way be sure not to get too much in the liners as then you will have to pour the excess out and it won't look neat. I didn't freeze them very long either but they do seem to taste much better today after sitting out compared to last night when they were freshly made. This is a keeper for sure and so simple.
Really good, espcially the peanut butter mixture, but I had a really hard time getting the milk chocolate to melt smooth, next time I will use semi-sweet bakers chocolate. I also found them really sweet, almost sickly, I think the chocolate change will improve this problem.
Delicious and easy to make. The hard bit is trying not to eat too many at once!
Great homemade candy! I do think that it would be better if I used creamy peanut butter, so I will try that next time I make it. My husband just can't leave them alone (haha). I made the recipe just as it said, but I took 12 muffin cups and used those to fill. Still a bit tedious, filling the cups with the chocolate, but worth it in the end. My neighbor had one yesterday and she wants to make them for Christmas :-) *** Thanks for sharing Kathleen ***
This was a hit!! Everyone who tried them said they were amazing! I didn't change a thing with the recipe and it came out perfect! I used Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips and Jif Extra Crunchy. I'll be using this again for my cookie exchange tomorrow :)
These are great....Look like the real thing. People loved these and I have been getting calls for the recipe since I made them.
great recipe easy to follow I added a little cayenne pepper and used agave nectar instead of powdered sugar, came out great
These are absolutely delicious!!
Turned out perfect the very first time I made it. Just wonderful. A little time consuming, but very much worth the effort. A new family favorite!!! It is the best!!!!
was a little time consuming but definitely worth it in the end. they only lasted one day in my house!
I followed the recipe to the letter and it was terrific. I used a pastry brush to set the chocolate in the mini paper cups. This worked great. I had a little of the filling and a little chocolate so I mixed it together in a little cermaic cup and put it the freezer. It was like fudge. Maybe I'll try that next.
to make this a little less time consuming first put peanut butter mix in the fridge for at least 1 hr. once it firms up shape in to hazelnut size balls. melt choc. put in small amount into cup then the peaunut buttermix then top with the choc. this is simpler for me at least
Ok ...I really wish I had this recipe when I was pregnant.I live in a country where they dont know what peanut butter is much less peanut butter cups!! So I made them and they are great!! taste to me like the real thing.Maybe it is just because I havent had one in like 20 years..lol !! I dont care ...they are wonderful!! My thanks to who ever added this recipe!!
Excellent. I used bittersweet chocolate because I didn't have milk chips. I also used a spoon to spread chocolate in the cups. I used creamy PB and oil instead of margarine and shortening. Surprisingly, it still worked. The PB was watery so when I put chocolate on top i had to spread the chocolate quickly...
These are delicious and not as hard as they sound.. I omit the graham crumbs and added equal amounts of peanut butter and icing sugar.. :)
My mother made these for a work party last night- I tried one this morning and it was delicious! I've only recently started liking the combination of peanut butter and chocolate- I used to think it was a disgusting mix! Eating these peanut butter cups ratified my decision to LOOOVE peanut butter and chocolate! Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to make some tonight!
Was very impressed with how these yummy chocolates turned out. I used regular sized cupcake cups and trimmed them in half. I was worried the paper would be hard the come off after the chocolate set..but they were fine! I brought them to a family reunion this weekend and they were eaten up so quickly! Try this recipe..you won't be disappointed.
Excellent! I used the 3oz paper cups and filled them 1/2 full, I did 1.5 times on the recipe and only came up with 16 cups. A definate due over!!
It Tastes Just like the real thing!
I didn't have any mini muffin papers, so I decided to make regular sized cups. The amount of chocolate mix was perfect for 12 medium cups. However, I had to make a second batch of filling, since there was only enough for 6 of them. Also, remember to take the peanut butter off the stove BEFORE adding the icing and graham cracker crumbs, otherwise the mixture will be too thin. Although these were very time-consuming (especially for one person) they were well worth it in the end.
Very addictive and sweet and yummy and easy to make! No need for a candy thermometer or baking!
I've made these 3 times now. Yes they do take time, but they are so very good! The method you use to get the chocolate into the cup and to cover it doesnt matter, as long as they all get together they will taste fabulous!
These were amazing and a huge hit! I have to admit I did alter it to make it a copycat of the well known brand. For the peanut butter mix I used half a stick of butter and 1 cup of creamy peanut butter. Then I added 1 cup of sifted powdered sugar. I stuck this is in the freezer to make it easier to roll into balls. I omitted the gram crackers entirely. I live in Japan and can't get Peanut butter cups, I'm glad to know that I can have the same exact thing if I make them myself! I don't think I can eat store bought again!
I made these the other day but I used my own melted chocolate (I run my own little chocolate/baking business from home) and instead of using paper cups I molded them into roses and lips for valentines day. The peanut butter mixture reminded me of peanut butter cookie dough (when warm). When making it I mixed the icing sugar and graham cracker crumbs in a little bowl first before adding it to the melted Peanut butter mixture, and it mixed together perfectly. The first batch I did I let the mixture cool down just a bit in the fridge, then I used it. Tasted good, but the peanut mixture was a little too crumbly in the chocolate. So I put the rest of mixture in the fridge long enough to allow it to harden. I then brought it out and let it get to room temp, and for the next batch I took some crumbly mixture, rolled it into a little ball in my hand, then flattened it and dropped it into the chocolate. This made a much smoother texture to the finished product. Overall they were very tasty...my husband loved them so much I had to hide them from him!
These were a lot of fun to make and they turned out great. The only reason I didn't give them five stars is that I thought the peanut butter filling was too sweet. Maybe I'll cut back on the confectioner's sugar if I make them again. I took another reviewers' advice and used creamy instead of chunky peanut butter and I liked the consistency. Also, instead of keeping the paper cups in a stack to coat with chocolate, I used a mini muffin tin for support. It worked great.
Wow! These are amazing!! be sure to use a good quality of chocolate chip & they will taste professional. I am a total failure when it comes to making candy, but these look and taste awesome! I cook & bake but ask me to do microwave fudge & I will run & hide! This was the easiest candy, it takes a little patience but it is well worth the time. These Rock!!!
one word to describe these little yummy goodness bites AWSOME
Delicious! I just melted chips without the shortening, and it worked fine. These are way better than Reese's! Everyone who tried these loved them.
Great copy recipe. My family loved these better then the store bought ones! If you like a creamy version try powdered sugar-or crunchy use granulated sugar.
Just like a Reese's!! Tried another recipe that wasn't quite that good...this one was great with a few modifications. I cut the butter in half, used smuckers natural creamy peanutbutter,and dumped out the oil(read about this in another review that someone did) before I used it to give it that drier consistency. A dash of salt, and just a handful of crushed graham crackers,turned out awesome! Also if it's not a thick consistency just add a little more powdered sugar.!
The best peanut butter cups ever, even better then Reeses peanut butter cups witch is sayin somthing!
Very good recipe! Would definitely make again. Thank you.
I thought this was okay and that is because of the ingredients I used. That is why I am giving it 5 STARS. I had honey graham crackers and think cinnamon would have made it better and used natural pb(the one with the oil on top), had I used the unhealthy pb I think it would have tasted better. I will try it that way and see. Thank u!
I used dark chocolate instead. I just "glopped" a bit of the chocolate in each cup, refrigerated while I made the peanut butter filling, with creamy pb, after filling I put the remaining chocolate on right away. The warm pb filling stuck to the chocolate better. Yum!!,
These are really good. I used parchment paper muffin cups - they don't stick at all. Also increased the peanut butter to 1 cup and added extra graham crumbs to make up for the extra PB. The graham crumbs give them a nice texture. Would be extra good with crunchy PB (I only have smooth).
I've made peanut butter cups several times, always using different recipes. I assumed I'd like this recipe, with the graham crackers, better, because of the texture--but either I didn't crush the crackers finely enough or I don't like texture. They were a bit too gritty and unmixed-seeming for me. (In other words, I prefer the really simple recipes that don't call for graham crackers.) On a positive note, I used organic peanut butter (Adams creamy) and had no problem with runniness. I kept them in the fridge, though.
Excellent! These are so good that I caught my husband eating them for breakfast. Using the larger muffin cups makes the job less tedious and produces 10-15 cups. Thanks for the recipe, Kathleen!
Was delicious I did not have the confectioners sugar or shortening so Improvised with granulated sugar and margarine. I did not make little cups and in stead of chocolate chips I used crushed aero chocolate bar which I had laying around. Instead of tiny little cups I took this same recipe and made one giant cup by taking a small cake pan and lining it with parchment paper then doing the chocolate the same as suggested and the filling I used 1 whole small jar of peanut butter and a lot of aero pieces 3 cups full this tasted great would be better with confectioners sugar. Total process took about 3 hours including the chilling
I made these for my husband for Valentine's Day. He said they were the best present I've ever given him, which was totally worth the HOURS I spent making them. My tips: Seal five whole graham crackers in a Ziploc bag and crush with rolling pin to get almost exactly 2/3 cup of crumbs. Follow the directions carefully and your cups will be perfect! The candy tasted best after being refrigerated overnight.
Followed the recipe to a T AND LOVED IT. i think it actually tastes better then the store bought kind.
I used creamy peanut butter because I don't like crunchy peanut butter. However--the peanut-butter filling is AMAZING. So creamy and perfectly sweet. Graham crackers add a perfect crunchiness and flavor. I also used dark chocolate because I don't like milk chocolate, and it worked just as well. FANTASTIC.
This is one of the best recipes i have ever tried off of this website. I brought the peanut butter cups to work and everyone loved them! They have a home made taste that doesn't scream of mass produced chocolate. ***** five BIG stars!
Wow....absolutely amazing!! According to my brother-in-law they were "the best thing he's ever put in his mouth". I tried what another reader suggested, by putting chocolate at the bottom & cooling, then rolling the dough into small balls and placing them in the center. I found that 1) the peanut butter mixture was very hot & I had to wait a while until it cooled, and 2) I needed more chocolate to completely cover the ball (not that more chocolate is a bad thing). I found that by following the recipe & coating the wrappers first made for the best looking cups. Took a bit longer but worth the wait. Also, the crunchy peanut butter adds a little texture to it- so, so, so yummy!! I would also make a little more chocolate just in case, so they're all nice & flat on the top.
I should have read the reviews first :) There's some quick and easy tips on here for the chocolate and filling. I did find the method tedious with the paintbrush, but enjoyable at the same time. The one thing I would for sure do is cut back drasticly on the confectors sugar. Or eliminate. I am not experienced, but I found these awfully sweet, so much that it overpowered the peanut butter taste. I'd like to try and get the right texture simply with the graham crumbs and PB. I would try again and use the tips about rolling the cooled PB mixture into small balls and pack them in. Or penny size discs. I dont have fancy baking tools, so paintbrush it is for me! But I found that doing half of the cups at a time while leaving the chocolate on 'melt' setting worked well. End result is the family LOVED them. Just too sweet for me. :)
This is the best peanut butter cups recipe ever!!! My husband loves it and says that it is even better then the real deal :-)
Really really good!!!! if you're not a fan of crunchy pb creamy works fine!!!!
A lot of work but great! I used regular muffin liners so I doubled the ingredients to make really big gourmet style peanut butter cups. (which just one is too much at one sitting) I did use creamy peanut butter and a bottle squirter for the chocolate. I chilled the graham cracker a liitle bit too before putting them in the liners. And tapped them at the end to make them smooth.
I love this recipe I made it to give to people for Valentines day... they are really good but take along time
These are positively wonderful ! I used acrylic candy molds in the shape of small cupcake papers. This gave me 60 pieces of candy. Easy to chill and then tap the molds, upside down, on a cookie sheet and they pop right out.
These are great and fun to make. Like someone else suggested I made the chocolate in two batches (1 cup chocolate chips and 1 T. shortening in each). This way the chocolate doesn't harden before you use it for the top. I also took the same persons advice and made everything in the microwave. 1 min. then stir then another 30 seconds was perfect. Instead of cups I used mini cup cake liners in the cup cake tin. This worked perfectly. They are just the right size and have the cute indents on the sides like the real candy. Next time I would like to try using dark chocolate.
These are absolutely dangerous! I'm going to give them away as gifts. I didn't have mini muffin tins, so I created 5 gigantic cups with the recipe as it. A half or even quarter of one is more than enough. I added graham cracker to the PB mix (as suggested) and it turned out swell.
These are Great!
These were absoulutely fantastic and fun to make! They were devoured. I plan to make more of these for hubby for Valentines day!
For someone who is allergic to milk, semi-sweet chocolate chips work well too. This recipe it great and followed it as directions say to!
Very dry peanut filling, not peanut flavor at all.
Let me begin by saying that I am NOT handy in the kitchen, but this recipe was so simple to follow and the results were fantasic. I really couldn't believe how well they turned out and my boyfriend thinks I'm some sort of domestic goddess now. I microwaved the chips and shortening and followed other posters' advice by melting half the chocolate at a time and letting the peanut butter filling chill for a little while. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
This recipe was great! I used it for my anniversary and it was a big hit! the only problem I had was doing the first coat of chocolate with the first few. But other than that it was great! I would highly recommend it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections