Homemade Peanut Butter Cups

We LOVED these, but never having made candy before I thought the instructions seemed a little too simple! After making these and finding somethings out the hard way I have a couple of modifications: make the peanut butter filling first and let it cool while painting the cups. I also melted the chips in two batches, otherwise the chocolate hardens before you get to use it for the top layer. If using stovetop watch carefully – if the chocolate gets too hot it will seize and not melt!! I melted 1 c chips and 1 T shortening in microwave for 1 minute, stirred and microwaved for additional 30 seconds or until melted and smooth. After painting the cups I let them chill and then formed the cooled peanut butter filling into 30 little discs the size of quarters. The filing was kind of hard and crumbly, but just warm it up in your had for a second and it gets easy to work with. (I also had enough filling to make 60 cups, not just 30!) I put a disc in each cup then placed the cups in a jelly roll pan (or something w/ sides), melted the 2nd half of the chocolate chips, spooned about ½ t melted chocolate on top of the filling and then after finishing every 4 or 5 cups I tapped the pan on the table to even the chocolate out and remove air bubbles - this gave it a perfectly smooth finish and professional look!