Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)

4.7
13 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Steelhead trout, also know as freshwater salmon, smoked to perfection with garlic and rosemary flavors. After the overnight marinade and the brine soak, it is all just watching as it smokes.

Recipe by SHADOWS1

Gallery

Credit: mauigirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
13 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse the fish fillets and place them in a shallow glass baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over the fish and season with garlic and rosemary. Rub the seasonings into the fish. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve the curing salt in the water and pour into the dish with the fish. Let it marinate for 15 minutes per half inch of thickness.

  • Meanwhile, prepare your smoker for a four hour slow burn using charcoal. The temperature should be at 150 degrees F (65 degrees C) before you get started.

  • Remove the fish from the brine and discard leftover liquid. Place each piece of fish onto a small piece of aluminum foil - just big enough to hold the fillet, and season with pepper to taste. Place them on the rack in the smoker. Sprinkle a handful of the soaked wood chips over the coals or place in a heat box. Cover and allow fish to smoke for 2 hours, adding more wood chips as needed.

  • Increase the heat in the smoker (add more charcoal) to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) and let the fish smoke until the internal temperature of the fillets reaches 165 degrees F (72 degrees C). Remove from the smoker and let rest for 20 minutes before serving.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 125.6mg; sodium 18955.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/05/2022