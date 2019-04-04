Smoked Steelhead Trout (Salmon)

I've never had Steelhead trout before and it was delicious. I don't know how long my hubby smoked the salmon, but the brine was great and the fish came out perfectly. A couple days in the fridge really brought out the flavors. Thanks!
I had to tweak this to our taste and our equipment so if you don't like a tweaker review....please move on :) I like a sweet smoked salmon so I added a half cup of packed dark brown sugar to the brine. I also added 2 teaspoons of liquid smoke cuz I was doing mine in a oven...therefore NO charcoal for smoke. I soaked the salmon in the brine for about 36 hours like my dad used to do. I do not have a smoker, so I put the salmon on a non stick sprayed baking rack over a foil lined shallow pan. (to catch drips) I smoked the 3/4 inch thick salmon fillets in my outdoor oven (set at about 160 degrees) for seven hours. This produced the best rendition of the old fashioned dry smoked salmon that I grew up eating in the Pacific Northwest. Thanks for posting a terrific recipe!!!
used the pink salmon I caught this morning...Smoked it with apple wood...and used a 1\2 cup of kosher salt mixed with a cup of brown sugar as the curing mixture...my beautiful wife called it the best meal she ever had...
This is fantastic! After letting it rest with the garlic, rosemary I added 4 cups of water with salt for a brine for 20-30 min. only. Right before grilling them on way low with smoke box I rubbed some liquid smoke right on the fish. Restaurant quality
(Continued) Accidentally hit "done" on my app before I finished. ?? I wanted to add that since I kep the large fish whole while cooking, I had to cook it longer than the time specified, but after 15 minutes had to cover the thinner sections with foil to prevent it from drying out. Also, the bourbon & brown sugar and the Old Bay sections were the best in my opinion. I'll be sure to try mesquite next time since this recipe was amazing! Thanks!!
The fish tasted outstanding! Definitely a keeper. We opted for two fillets totaling 3.25 lbs (they fit better in the small smoker, and we were cooking for a small group so wanted to make sure there was enough fish to go around) and used AllRecipes awesome serving adjuster to help figure out ingredient quantities needed. For us, the fish was finished earlier than expected - about 3 hrs of smoking time. My friend was in charge of the actual smoking and temperature-fiddling process with his recently acquired smoker, so I don't really know the exacts, but I do know that we followed the instructions and temps on the recipe closely.
Recipe looks good, and simple. I will try it today. One thing to note, a steelhead is a migratory rainbow trout, NOT a freshwater salmon. The only relation between the two is that they are both in the salmonid family.
