One Bowl Buttercream Frosting

249 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 49
  • 3 13
  • 2 8
  • 1 7

I use this frosting on cakes but I bet you can use it on cookies. I make this frosting quite often. YUM!!

By Kathleen Dickerson

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium bowl, beat butter. Add confectioners' sugar and cocoa alternately with milk, beating to spreading consistency (additional milk may be needed). Stir in vanilla.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 16.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022