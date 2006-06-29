One Bowl Buttercream Frosting
I use this frosting on cakes but I bet you can use it on cookies. I make this frosting quite often. YUM!!
Good flavor and real easy. I actually omitted the cocoa because I wanted a vanilla frosting and added a little extra vanilla extract. Tip: don't overmix as it will begin to separate. It was an very easy recipe.Read More
I used this on a large cake. I doubled it and used less milk than it called for. It was tasty and easy!Read More
WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN ALL MY LIFE?? A super frosting, all around terrific recipe! I have tried many recipes from this site but was never inspired enough (postive or negative) to post a comment. However, this recipe rocks. I did have to tweak it based on what I had on hand -- I used stick margerine, and substituted nonfat dry milk for the cocoa, because I wanted a vanilla frosting (I substitute NFDM for 1/3 of the sugar in most of my baking recipes). I think because I used margarine, which is more watery than butter, I only had to use about half the milk. Anyway, the taste is absolutely yummy. It's a great consistancy and eminently spreadable, even on a crumbly baked-with-applesauce-instead-of-oil cake. Easy to make and apply, delicious, what more could you ask for? This recipe isn't just a keeper, it's going to be laminated for a place in my recipe hall of fame! Love it!!!!!!!
I made this with butter and 1/2 & 1/2. I wanted a vanilla frosing so I left out the cocoa powder. It had a nice creamy texture and spread beautifully. But the best part was how it tasted . . . I will make it often
BEAUTIFUL frosting. Rich and creamy, chocolatey, with a silky smooth texture and great mouthfeel. Makes you want to eat it with a spoon. I upped the cocoa powder just a little as I wanted a darker frosting, but this is sooo easily adjusted to however you like it, lighter or darker. I beat it a good several minutes, so by the time it was done it was just beautifully fluffy. I didn't measure the milk, just added it until I was happy with the consistency I wanted for piping. I used this frosting to top "Brownie Batter + Cupcake = The SECOND BEST Cupcake. Ever," also from AR.
Smooth, creamy, and a cinch to make. This recipe is a winner.
I've finally found it- this is THE chocolate frosting that I will use forever. Chocolatey, creamy, just perfect. I will also point out that this is actually Hershey's One Bowl Buttercream Frosting- exact same recipe, word-for-word. Try it, you won't be disappointed!
This is the exact same recipe that appears on the box of Hershey Cocoa. I've used this recipe for years. The trick is to make sure you beat the butter real good before you begin adding the confectioner's sugar and cocoa. Using a hand mixer, beat in as much as you can, then begin to add milk, a little a time. Also, as the package indicates, adjust the amount of cocoa to your taste; 1/4 cup for light flavor, 1/2 cup for medium flavor and 3/4 cup for dark flavor (which is what I use). Do you like "darK" chocolate over "milk" chocolate. Then use 1/2 cup of Hersheys "Special Dark" cocoa powder. The frosting is almost black in color - a whole different taste!
Both my mother and I have been using this recipe for years...it is delicious! However, I think that I will continue to look for a vanilla frosting recipe. This will work as a vanilla frosting, but in my experience,I find that without the cocoa, it is VERY sweet and seperates very easily.
The buttercream frosting I usually use can turn out a little sloppy so I decide to give this one a go. Brilliant didn't need any more milk was just right as it was. Put it on top of Grand pop's Special Chocolate Cake. Will use again. Thanks
extremely fast and easy. sometimes i add about a tablespoon of creamy peanut butter, which makes it taste like peanut butter fudge. delicious.
This is the first frosting I've ever made and it was fantastic! I didn't alter a thing and everyone loved it! I will try the suggestion of using non-fat dry milk in place of cocoa when I need a vanilla frosting. Thanks!!
Simple and delicious. For Vanilla frosting, 86 the powder cocoa but make sure to replace it with powder sugar otherwise the frosting will be too runny. I also added a couple extra tablespoons of butter to taste. Mmmm...
this is definitely my go-to frosting. It's super easy (I've been making it since i was 12), but it still tastes excellent. You won't need the full 1/3 cup of milk, and i find it helps to mix in the vanilla extract before you put in the milk. That way, you don't forget it and you can accurately tell how thick the frosting will be as you add the milk a little at a time. I certainly recomend this recipe!
Very good and very easy :) I doubled the recipe, adding just a tad more cocoa powder. I will definitely make it again.
I loved this frosting, that will be my favorite frosting from now on, and I really don't care so much for chocolate frosting, but this one love it! Thank you for sharing and so easy to make, forget the store bought one!
This is a good basic recipe, I use half and half or cream for the liquid, and add slowly until I reach the consistancy I need. Sometimes I add a bit of espresso powder to increase the depth of the chocolate flavor.
Used this to top chocolate cupcakes. I didn't use as much milk so that it a good for piping. It maintained its shape and tasted great!
Really, really good frosting. Tastes great and perfect consistency. Thanks for sharing!!
Wow. This is the perfect frosting! If it weren't so bad for me, I'd just get a spoon and eat the leftovers. Yummy, and easy too!
Fantastic, easy, delicious frosting. I didn't change a thing.
Came out perfect and tasted delicious! And it made exactly the amount needed for a double layer 8" rnd, will definitely be making this again
Really good frosting, doubled recipe and added a bit of flour to thicken. Made into vanilla frosting. It tasted very good with a chocolate cake. We will make this again.
LOVED this frosting!!! I of course had to make a few changes. I wanted vanilla so I could color it for a bday cake, so I omitted the cocoa powder. And made these changes: 6 1/2 TBSP butter(just for a bit more flavor), 1/3 c heavy whipping cream and added 1 tsp of almond extract. Totally awesome with the changes :) Will def make again!! Thanks :)
yummy.
Easy and yummy! Some things I learned along the way - powdered sugar DOES in fact get old and even with sifting those hard lumps will not help your frosting. Test the powdered sugar first on your tongue and if you taste grains at ALL, sift more or buy fresh. Makes a WORLD of difference. Adding a bit of almond extract changes the flavor too and is wonderful.
Very easy to make and very tasty!! Wanted vanilla so I didnt add the cocoa but will next time. I used mine to ice sugar cookies. When I added the food coloring it made the icing thinner, exactly how I wanted for the cookies. After icing them I let the cookies sit out and just kept checking on them to see if the icing would dry enough for me to be able to stack the cookies. They dried perfectly, (couple of hours later so be sure to plan accordingly, I wasnt in any rush) I put them in a container and took them to the party. They were such a big hit I wished I had made more!! Thank you so much for this recipe, it is one I will be using again and again!! P.S. I also love that you dont have to use shortening like other recipes. I didnt have any shortening, didnt want to go to the store and is healthier withoout it.
this is the best frosting I have ever had!!!! i put it on top of cream filled chocolate cupcakes! They were amazing!!!!!!!!
Simply: AMAZING. Perfection. I could eat with a spoon...
WOW! Super easy but great favour and creaminess. GOOD STUFF!
LOVE this fluffy frosting! It's not as heavy as some buttercream can be and beats the pants off the store bought stuff! I added some cocoa powder to make a chocolate version and it was a hit! This one is going in my permanent file!
so easy and so yummy! i used this to fill and top grandpop's special chocolate cake. will use for many other cakes too, thanks.
This is an amazing recipe for buttercream frosting. I am glad I found it....also makes a great foundation for other flavors too!!
Good and very easy to make. If I had used all the confectioner's sugar it would have been too sweet (at least for my taste). I mixed 2 cups of c. sugar with the cocoa and added probably about 1.5 cups (maybe a bit more) to the butter and because I was working with less sugar I used less milk. It was very easy to spread, looked great on the cake and tasted wonderful! Looking forward to trying the vanilla version as others noted.
I wanted vanilla frosting (so did not use the cocoa) but this ended up too sweet, so I added 4 oz of cream cheese and it was fantastic. Super easy and very good.
Easy & delicious. I used it as a frosting for Jenny's Black Forest Cake (also on this site). I reserved some cherry juice and added it in place of some of the milk to tie all of the flavors together. This is definitely making it into my tried & true recipe file...
very easy and very good.
This is a GREAT recipe! I followed it exactly and got the perfect consistency for frosting my cupcakes AND the taste is super yummy! Highly recommend it and will for sure be using it again and again and again!
LOVELY. This is absolutely scrumptious. It's rich, creamy, smooth, so chocolatey and the texture is just amazing. Thanks so much for this easy, easy recipe. I don't make scratch cakes often and I haven't had much luck with frosting recipes and I refuse to use store-bought frosting because I think it's disgusting. I made David's Yellow Cake from this site (excellent!), used this frosting and had not even a crumb left over to take home. Beautiful.
Fabulous, easy icing, perfect amount for 2- 8" square layer cake. Used 7 T's butter, 3 cups confect sugar, added 1/3 t lemon juice to milk, 2 t's vanilla and replaced cocoa with 1/4 cup skimmed milk powder which was a brillant suggestion from other reviewer. Served on " simple white cake" from this site topped with berries. Awesome! Thank you!
This is a great basic frosting recipe! Can't go wrong. I was able to make a vanilla and espresso frosting with a few adjustments to this recipe too.
This was a wonderful, tasty frosting! I, too, was worried about the texture, but it truly does sit perfectly on the cake and doesn't seem gritty at all when you eat it. I also used a lot more milk in this recipe (not only as necessary--but also to reduce sweetness!) That's why I'm only giving it four stars, I definitely think the recipe should call for more milk. Otherwise, thanks for a keeper!!! *-V.
very sweet and runny
This frosting recipe is great in its own right, but I made a few changes based on another reviewer's suggestions. I omitted the cocoa and instead of using half-and-half, which I did not have on hand, I used 1/3 cup of all natural vanilla-flavored coffee creamer (Coffee Mate's Natural Bliss) and omitted the vanilla extract. I then added 1/8 t. of salt to off-set the sweetness a little. Wow! To my surprise, it turned out really creamy and tasty! The creamer turned out to be a great substitute when out of half-and-half or heavy cream. Great, easy recipe!!
Really good and easy frosting.I used it for cupcakes and it can frost around 24 cupcakes. Can replace the vanilla extract by other favors like lemon to match the cake.
Just got done making this frosting, Perfect all around. Made for fast easy frosting, thanks for sharing this recipe!
Amazing this is my new go to recipe so yummy so easy!
I halved the recipe and forgot to put in the vanilla and it turned out great!! i added some extra cocoa power and sugar, finding my perfect consistency. It hardened perfectly and tasted TEN TIMES BETTER than store bought! Thanks for the recipe!
I found out I didn't have any baker's chocolate after making my cake and needed a recipe using cocoa powder. I saw this recipe and had all the ingredients so I decided to give it a try. I didn't expect much from such a simple recipe but I was really surprised, this is extraordinarily good! Creamy and smooth! It's my go-to frosting now.
This recipe was so quick and easy. I like d it a lot because it was fluffy and light.
VERY EASY TO MAKE!!!! It was nice because we didn't have chocolate chips, but we had cocoa powder.
This frosting was absolutely devine! I made vanilla frosting, and all I did was take out the cocoa. Here's a tip: If you make vanilla frosting, add more vanilla extract. Thank you so much for sharing!!!
This recipe really dissapointed me. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out a mess. I refrigerated the icing because it was very liquidy and I needed to use it later and the second I put it on my cake it was ruined, plus it didn't even taste good. As well the consistency was thicky liquidy and granular which doesnt make sense because I used icing sugar not regular sugar.
Never again will I make this one,
Awesome! I used dry milk instead of cocoa to make vanilla frosting (as suggested by reviews) and it worked great! Never thought buttercream frosting could be easy...
I love this recipe for frosting the Chocolate Eclair from this site. I originally found this exact frosting recipe on the back of a Ghiradelli Cocoa can. I think using a good cocoa makes a big difference. This recipe is easy and delicious and one of my favorites that I have used countless times. I always beat the butter first and sift in the cocoa and sugar before adding the remaining ingredients. I beat it for a good amount of time at the end, too. Mmmm...delicious!
The yield is way off. I just barely was able to frost 12 cupcakes and that was with added sugar. Second, as written this comes out runny - not fit to hold up as 'frosting'. I had to add sugar and even then it was not sturdy enough. Really too bad because it was yummy before I added the additional sugar to thicken it up. Once I added sugar it was too sweet. If you really want to give it a try - don't add 1/3 cup of milk! I'd start slow and gradually add...
I was actually extremely happy with this recipe. I used soymilk, and only half the cocoa powder. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg as I was using it to frost a spice cake. This was the only frosting recipe that I found that used the ingredients that I had in the house and it turned out better than I could have hoped for. I did mix it for a long time on high and it really made everything rich and creamy.
Delicious!!!! I folllowed the recipe exactly and it produced a wonderful creamy frosting! I used it on a chocolate cake and it really added punch to it. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
I used a little too much milk, but otherwise the texture was perfect. It just hasn't set is all. I left the cocoa out, but next time I may use it, or try it with cocoa and orange juice and orange extract. Yummy!
This recipe itself tastes good but isn't really a "buttercream" as many know it. I would use this for an old fashioned looking cake but not for decorating, personally.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I triple checked the recipe to make sure I didn't misread anything, and I definitely followed it exactly. Unfortunately, I didn't think the frosting was very sweet and it was nothing like any buttercream I have ever had. I eventually added another cup of confectioner's sugar and a tablespoon of peanutbutter to try to make it usable for my family.
2nd time making it, 1st time made as chocolate and it was ah mazing, 2nd time I made it without chocolate and it wasn't as good and was too sweet my family said. All I tasted was powdered sugar and not buttercream. I do like the recipe, super simple and ingredients on hand is a plus, but I don't recommend making it just vanilla
it's a great frosting, i needed one that did not have the unsweetened baking chocolate squares, which this one doesn't have...
This is a very good butter-cream frosting recipe! Thanks!
Absolutely delicious!!! Especially on a rich chocolate cake. Yummy!! This one has become a must-do with every cake now. :)
Nice and sweet, but it needs more powdered sugar then called for, I thought. Nice and easy to work with
I love this recipe! I made it just as it said and I was happy with it. Although it was a hit, my family would personally cut back on the powdered sugar with 2 cups of the powered sugar and an extra splash of milk. A word to the wise too, ours had to be refrigerated because it started melting slowly especially when I placed strawberries slices on it(delicious with fresh strawberries btw). Once cold it didn't really melt. Thanks for the recipe! Finally found one I love.
This recipe was ok. Made it with out the cocoa and it tasted good. However, it is very, very soft even with more powdered sugar. Applied to cupcakes with decorating tip, seemed good but then just seemed to melt. Would be better on a cake maybe, not cupcakes. Search for the perfect recipe continues.
Okay I used this with teh One bowl chocolate cake III - was a total hit of the night In fact never using store bought icing and cake mix again. So worth the effort to make this.
I made this baby in the BLENDER and it was fantastic. Exactly as called for, except for a few extra glugs of milk to make it creamier, and then just walked away for a few minutes. It was SO GOOD that I had to give the cake away cause I was eating two pieces a day!
This was great, but DON'T add all the milk at one time. You won't need but half the amount (at least I didn't). I left off the cocoa, as I wanted a vanilla frosting. Perfect flavor & texture. Thanks for the recipe!
The first time I made this I used half cocoa powder and half melted unsweetened chocolate. A friend asked me to make this one again so it must be good... The second time I didn't really measure anything and forgot the vanilla... still came out great! :) I used this on "Too Much Chocolate Cake" cupcakes.
This frosting has a great consistency and wasn't hard to make. It lacked something, though. The left-overs made GREAT graham cracker sandwhich cookies! I will try it again sometime.
Very quick and easy. I added a little more powdered sugar to thicken it up a tad. But, will definitely make again. Super easy!
I love this recipe! It was simple and easy to follow. I did add 1TBS of Espresso coffee to enhance the flavor of the coco.
It is quite good. Not as rich as when fondant is added. I did add cream instead of milk and it was light and smooth. Very nice. If you are frosting a cake that is larger than nine inches round or taller than two layers, you might want to make 1.5 to 2 times the recommended amount. I like the frosting about .4 inches thick on top and there was just not enough in one recipe to sculpt the top of the cake. It's hardly a criticism if I wanted to use more, now isn't it!?
Make sure to sift the cocoa powder and the powdered sugar! Best after refrigerating for a little while.
I used half and half, doubled the recipe and sifted 2 cups of sugar, 1 cup of cocoa powder then 3 1/2 cups of sugar. After creaming the butter I slowly added the sugar and cocoa but it was not mixing well. I added 1/2 of the half and half and mixed it slowly. It mixed well and I scraped the bowl down. Added the rest of the half and half, mixed slowly until incorporated, scraped the bowl again, then turned up the speed for a couple of minutes. It came out great.
This was pretty good. I used a whole stick of butter, 3 c powdered sugar (no cocoa), and 1/6 c fat-free half and half with 1/6 c milk (really, I changed almost everything, which makes this a different recipe). I put this on a decadent two-layer chocolate cake. Such a rich buttercream was probably not the best idea, but the icing alone was fine. Together, the cake and icing were a little overpowering.
I made this to frost a cake, and i was not pleased with the results. it spread relatively easily, but it tasted like eating pure sugar. Everyone ended up scooping it off and just eating the cake. If you are set on this recipe, then try using a little... or a lot less sugar.
Really yummy! Mine was ultra creamy tho, because my milk was turning, so I had to use heavy cream instead, Lol. So Yeah. It was RICH! Ultra sweet, but made me think of Mom...will use again! Thanx.
oh my goodness...can I just say "HEAVEN"?? This is FABULOUS! mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Good frosting. I did add more powdered sugar but after that it was awesome on my mom's birthday cake!
This was a great tasting chocolate buttercream frosting. It made plenty for covering 24 cupcakes too. This was creamy, fluffy, and smooth. Nice flavor not too fudgy and it didn't taste like powdered sugar. Thanks. I'll use this one again.
I made it exactly as written. This is a light and creamy, spreadable, versatile buttercream. It's absolutely delicious. I put it on one-bowl chocolate cake and people came back for seconds. So easy to make. I highly recommend sifting the sugar and cocoa together before adding the wet ingredients. That way there are are no little lumps of sugar to beat to death. This is my new go-to frosting. I always have the ingredients in my pantry.
I did not want chocolate for the carrot cake, so I used coconut milk, flaked coconut and added a bit of pineapple on top as well. I almost always just follow recipes and that it is that. But ventured out and it was really yummy, Looked nice too.
This recipe made the by far absolute WORST frosting I have ever made. With no mistakes made, it came out thin and runny, not at all creamy and not fit to frost anything. I ended up having to use maybe 6 cups of confectioner's sugar to get it to the right consistency. YUCK.
Just made the frosting today, following the recipe exactly. I used it to frost cupcakes and a small cake. Very easy and very yummy!
I used 3 cups conf sugar, 1/3 cup milk, 1 T vanilla, after that it was still to runny for my liking so I added in some more conf sugar, still too runny, added some more vanilla, then A LOT more conf sugar to get it to a stiff consistency that I prefer.....the recipe is OK I guess if you want runny frosting, otherwise you kind of have to makeup your own as you go with this one
Delicioius, smooth and easy to make. Used to frost one bowl chocolate cake and it was excellent. Thanks!
Frosting was good. Unfortunately, not the exact taste I'm used to for buttercream,, but good. In the end, turned out a little runnier than I thought it should be. Will use a tad less milk next time and see if that doesn't make it thicker. But overall, pretty good.
This frosting was simple and easy. Good consistency. Perfect for frosting vanilla cupcakes.
I'm 74 and had always made the coca flavored and colored frosting before but as we age, our taste buds become less acute and I saw this while waiting for my Mother's Day hacked box chocolate cake mix to cool. Tried it as I wanted to see what would happen with the chocolate cocoa ratio changed a tad. . . .LOVED it. It was rich and dark and the cocos flavor was very intense. . .but I do use dutch processed so I don't know if that makes a difference or not. . , I live in a desert so somehow anything I cook inherently senses that so when I finally added all the ingredients and still had a chocolate blob in my mixing bowl, I began to add milk--1 tablespoon at a time till my mixture was the proper consistency. and it was perfect on top of the cake.
Great basic frosting! I used soy milk instead of regular milk and it still turned out perfect. I'm using it to frost my ooey gooey shortbread brownies and it is working with no problem!
Easy & tasty!!
If one were to calculate all the cooks in the family who have used this recipe over the past 100 years our family alone will have used it over two million times. It's pretty good :)
I made tonight to ice brownies. This is delicious. Just the right amount of sweet. Very smooth. Will always use this recipe. Its also so easy to make any variation.
This frosting is....... AMAZING! It;s so delicious and all my kids and there friends love it! Thanks you!!! :D :D :D :D
