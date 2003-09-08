Arrowroot Biscuits
These do not spread in baking.
These do not spread in baking.
I prepared these cookies, exactly as per the recipe. My family found the cookies tasy, but a little sweet. Maybe cut back on the sugar. Also, the yield was closer to 2 dozen biscuits than 3 1/2.Read More
These are SO far from what an arrowroot biscuit should be! They're sickeningly sweet - exactly like an unfrosted Christmas cookie. The consistency isn't even right - they're crumbly rather than solid. I'm so upset that I spent half an hour making 18 of these when I could have gotten FAR better arrowroot biscuits at the supermarket for $1.50.Read More
I prepared these cookies, exactly as per the recipe. My family found the cookies tasy, but a little sweet. Maybe cut back on the sugar. Also, the yield was closer to 2 dozen biscuits than 3 1/2.
Yummy! I made with only 1/3 cup of sugar, but I sprinkled the tops with powdered sugar when they first came out of the oven. It made for a lightly sweet treat. I creamed in only half the butter, then melted the other half and added it. That way the dough was just perfect and needed no extra milk or water to make it moist enough.
a good biscuit with good taste and dissolve well enough for my infant son.
These are really tasty 'biscuits'. I'd probably put them closer to the cookie category, though. I cut the sugar back to 1/3 cup and still find them quite sweet. I also had to add about a tablespoon of milk to the dough to get it to a workable consistency. I let the dough rest for about 5 minutes so it would be nice and easy to roll out, which it was. I rolled it out on a floured surface with parchment paper on top, and baked on parchment paper. Yum!
I found this recipe was a little dry and I had to add some water - otherwise the dough was rather grainy. Aside from this, the cookies tasted great, the dough was easy to work with and didn't stick to anything! They definitely don't spread while baking but they do rise.
Fast and easy to make and fast and easy clean-up! I followed others' suggestions to reduce sugar, so I just didn't fill the 1/2cup all the way. I didn't have any trouble mixing either.
Super good biscuits, though they are kind of like crispy, not too sweet cookies. If you are in the mood for a hint of sugar, this is what you want!
They're good, but you all were right about too much sugar. I thought I'd try them as written since everyone's tastes are different. I will reduce the sugar next time to 1/3 cup.
It turned out great! I put in a bit less sugar then it asked for for my toddler and he loved them. Easy and delicious!!
GoOd!
Excellent!Very easy & quick, a great biscuit to make very good for beginners like us! on our second try we put only 1-3rd cup sugar with a touch of honey,and made 18 at 2-1/2ins, turned out just great.Brian & Orawan Thailand.
Very nice arrowroot cookie.
nice cookies, easy to make. Just like shortbread. My first batch burned so decreased the time to 6 minutes and they came out great.
Delicious! I did reduce the sugar as others suggested - to 1/3C, but I think they would be yummy either way. I think more sugar would taste a bit more like sugar cookies. With the reduction they have a nice mild flavour. I will make these again for sure. I missed the part about greasing or lining the pans though. Do not skip this step. they were very stuck haha
Exactly what one expects from an arrowroot biscuit. I agree with other reviewers that it's pretty sweet. I followed the recipe to a T and yeilded exactly 18 biscuits rolled out at 1/8"
These are SO far from what an arrowroot biscuit should be! They're sickeningly sweet - exactly like an unfrosted Christmas cookie. The consistency isn't even right - they're crumbly rather than solid. I'm so upset that I spent half an hour making 18 of these when I could have gotten FAR better arrowroot biscuits at the supermarket for $1.50.
Great flavor! Added extra vanilla.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections