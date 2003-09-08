Arrowroot Biscuits

These do not spread in baking.

By Anne Paisley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • Beat butter and sugar just until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla.

  • Combine flour, arrowroot flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to butter mixture and mix well. Divide dough in half.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough out 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 2 1/2-inch rounds. Transfer rounds to prepared baking sheet; prick with fork. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Bake in preheated oven until edges are golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Allow a bit more baking time if rolled thicker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 68.1mg. Full Nutrition
