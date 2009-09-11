Monster Cookies IV

I made a couple changes due to what I had on hand. I used cinnamon graham crackers and ground them in my blender with the ice crushing feature. I also did this with two cups of the oats, making part of them more fine to have a good contrast in texture. We have quite a bit of leftover Halloween candy left, so I dug out any Hershey bars and chopped them up coarsely. I left out the walnuts and just increased the cashews and pecans each by 1/4 c. as we're not fans of walnuts. I got most of this combined well with my Kitchen Aid mixer, I had to hand mix it when I added the chocolate/nuts because it was quite a bit of dough and I wanted to make sure I didn't have it unevenly mixed. I used my small cookie scoop to measure out the dough, kind of making the scoop overflow to make the cookies just a little bigger. This is a heck of a cookie....there's a bunch of different tastes and textures. These baked up nicely, eleven minutes at 350* was about right. I let the cookies sit on the sheet for a minute or two to let them firm up before I took them off. I'd make these again. NOTE: You can buy the nuts cheaply at your local dollar store and save a couple bucks.

Read More