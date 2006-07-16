Honey Oatmeal Cookies
Soft and flaky. Good tasting.
Good flavor but it's not an oatmeal cookie without raisins!!! After reading the other reviews I added 3/4 cup raisins to the wet ingredients and let it sit for 15 minutes before mixing in the dry ingredients. I also added 3/4 cup walnuts and substituted whole wheat flour for the all-purpose flour. After mixing all the ingredients I let the dough stand for about 10 minutes before baking and it helped with the too much moisture "problem." I cooked my cookies on unglazed stoneware like "pampered chef" and they were perfect!Read More
I used butter instead of shortening, because I wanted that honey-butter flavor. If you use butter as well, add 1/2 c more of flour, to compensate for the natural water content in most supermarket butters. Also, after mixing, let the batter sit for about 10 minutes, to allow the oats to take in the wet ingredients. I also baked at 325 instead of 350, because it seemed like they were burning at the higher temp. The cookies are cakelike, and go great with a glass of cold milk. I just have to wonder if the vanilla cuts down the honey flavor. Next time, I will omit the vanilla from the recipe and see how that works out.Read More
Perfect! Not sugary sweet at all, which was exactly what I was looking for. Used butter instead and semi-sweet chcolate chips. I'm making it again and I'm using walnuts, this time. The texture is perfect, and the tatse is wonderful. DO NOT MAKE IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GOOEY SWEET COOKIE.
This is such a great tasting oatmeal recipe. I did make quite a few adjustments based on the reviews. Here is what I did and they turned out PERFECT & so flavorful! I replaced the shortening with 3/4 cup butter. Added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. ground cloves, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and a pinch of salt to the dry ingredients. I also added 3/4 cup raisins & 3/4 cup chopped walnuts. I baked them at 325 for 20 min. and they were just slightly golden brown on the bottom. I was also using Pampered Chef stoneware to bake on. I will definitely use this recipe many many times!
My husband can have only honey as a sweetener. I add an extra half cup of flour and use whole wheat flour to get what looks a lot like macaroons, and he loves them!
You will absolutely love these cookies if you are a health nut, or if you have a cookie-obsessed toddler and are trying to cut down on their sugar intake. I wouldn't serve these to a non-dieting adult and call them cookies. But, if you don't expect them to be sweet, the texture is great. They're like oatmeal cake. I will definitely be using this recipe (but not for ME hehe).
I omited the shortening and added butter in it's place. Then, left the vinilla out and used another cup of honey. 1/2 cup more flour. Poured some chocolate chips in there. Wonderful! Thanks
These are very nice "tea" cookies because they need something like milk or tea to go with them. We added butterscotch and chocolate chips to make them a little more exciting. We also substituted royal jelly instead of honey. These would also be good with a lot of other mix-ins such as chocolate syrup, cranberries, etc. We used a cookie baller to get a consistent shape and baked for 14 minutes. The first dozen flew off of the cooling racks. We'll certainly make these again.
These cookies are not at all to my liking! No flavor. I did not like the texture. A waste of honey. I was expecting so much more. Once I bit into it I had to check the recipe to make sure I hadn't forgotten anything! I tried saving the rest of the batches with chocolate chips but to no avail. I don't know how this received 4 stars!
For a crisper, nuttier oatmeal cookie without any butter or sugar:- toast one and a half cups of oatmeal in half a cup of canola oil, allow to cool. Combine one a half cups of flour, a large pinch of baking soda, one teaspoon of cinnamon, one teaspoon of sea salt. Mix in two beaten eggs and one cup of honey, then mix in the cooled toasted oats. Place in teaspoon sized balls on an oiled baking sheet, flatten with a fork and bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes until they are just beginning to turn golden brown. Allow to cook on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.
My hubby thought these were ok, but i thought that these were tasteless and dry. My daughter refuses to eat them. I will not be making these again.
this is a great recipe but i did add butter instead of shortening as well as raisins and cinnamon. In addition to a small dash of salt. just great. i would suggest rounding them into a ball then slightly flatten them for a better appearance. The cookies will remain in whatever shape they are in on the cookie sheet
WONDERFUL! The only reason I didn't give it five stars is because I altered the recipe... I read all of the reviews, and added what I thought would make it tasty for my family and I. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar, butter (instead of shortening), 1/2 more flour, 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg, 1/2 cup walnuts, and 1/2 cup cranberries. WOW...this is a "not too sweet" cookie, but it's great! My husband and kids like both, really sweet and the not so sweet, as long as it's yummy!!! Definitely a keeper...you have got to try this recipe!
very good recipe that I modified for my need. I wanted a high fiber cookie so I added 2 additional cups of miller's bran, substituted 1 cup of canola oil for the shortening and added 1 cup chopped prunes. I omitted the vanilla per a previous suggestion. Perfect for me for breakfast. Tip: use same measuring cup for honey as was used for the oil. Honey won't stick to cup.
NOT a Cookie! If you are looking for something different....these are great. I call them my oatmeal biscuts. These are not sweet in the least. The recipe as written is bland so I suggest you check out all the notes on "additions". I have made these a few times and some of my variations are: add cinnimon, nutmeg, ginger, or pupmkin pie spice....I use 2tsp maple flavoring rather than vanilla....if you are having moisture issues, adds some flax seed meal...add just a pinch of salt to bring up the sweet without adding more honey. I like to serve these warm for breakfast with butter! These are also good with a little cream cheese drizzle if you want something sweeter.My next patch will be made with orange flavoring and orange blossom honey
I just made these and they turned out quite good. I did add raisens, walnuts, and cinnamon. I wanted a recipe that didn't call for any refined sugar, and I'm glad I found this one.
The best honey cookie I have tasted. We have honey bees and try to bake with honey instead of refined sugar. These are the best I've encountered. I did add 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and a 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips and a small bit of extra flour b/c I had read that they could be too wet. Came out great!!!
After my first batch came out flat and somewhat too yellow, I added 1/2 cup flour and cranberries, plus about 1/4 cup brown sugar, and my mom's group said they were awesome - healthier tasting but fun too.
I love this recipe! Instead of shorting I use vegetable oil, and add raisins and an extra teaspoon of vanilla. The cookies come out so fluffy and delicious!
These were yummy! i made these two different ways. Once as directed and the next time I didn't have any honey so I used molases instead. I added a little cinnamon to the molasses cookies and they were wonderful! I also used whole wheat flour. My cookies were kinda crumbly, but they tasted SOO good. We're on a no refined sugar diet and these hit the spot!
It was "cakey' or cake like consistency. We added 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup butterscotch chips. They were just "ok".
My kids didn't really like these. My kids usually love my oatmeal cookies.
This was exactly what I was looking for! A nice cookie sweetened with honey. I found it to be soft and flavorful with just the right amount of sweetness. I used butter instead of shortening and added a bit more flour--approx. 1/4 cup. Also, added raisins and walnuts. I love them and my kids love them. Perfect!
I followed the suggestion to add brown sugar and butter instead of shortning my husband and son loved them they are great for a quick breakfast on the run.
I don't understand all the poor reviews for this cookie; perhaps those who are disappointed with this recipe are used to a more sugar-laden diet. But if you are a bit more health-conscious, this is the dessert for you! I substituted whole wheat flour for all purpose, used canola oil instead of shortening, omitted the vanilla, and replaced the egg with 1 T milled flax seed with 3 T water (for the vegans out there!). After mixing all the ingredients together, I let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Baked at just under 350 for about 15 minutes, and these are delicious! A wholesome treat best served warm.
This cookie was just what I was looking for. After sifting through the reviews, I altered it a bit. My alterations: 3/4 cup Butter instead of Shortening Omitted the Water Used Quick Oats instead of Regular Rolled Oats 1 1/2 cups Whole Wheat Flour instead of All-purpose Flour 325 degrees F oven Used Tablespoon measurement for cookies (still made 30) 14-17 minutes baking time The cookies were cake-like as expected with a yummy honey flavor. It was plenty sweet for me, although I've been off of refined sugars for almost a year now. I will surely make these again, although next time I'll try adding some spices or maybe chocolate!
These were pretty good. Even better straight out of the oven, and as one person said "a great tea cookie". The texture is a bit like a scone, with a slight floury taste. You can definately taste the honey though. I used only 3/4 cup honey and about 4 or 5 packets of Splenda sweetener. I substituted 3/4 cup Smart Balance buttery spread for the shortening and did add about 1/3 cup more of flower. Could have used about a teaspoon of salt. I baked it at 325 F. for about 15 mins, lightly sprayed some Pam on aluminum cookie sheet and they came right off. Thanks for the recipe, i know i will make these again.
These are amazing! I made them for my friend who has limited things he can eat (can't have flour, milk or wheat!) and so I used rice flour instead. They are a lovely, cake-y type cookie that goes great with coffee or tea :) My friend LOVED them. In fact, hiw wife "stole" the recipe from me and has made them 3 times in the past month! :)
these were alright. not great, but good. i'm not sure if i would make again, but they definately aren't bad. you won't be too disappointed if you make these.
I like the ease of this recipe, but it needs salt. I cooked the first half as is and added chocolate chips to the last half of the mix. The are better with the chocolate chips!
Great base for starters. We all liked the honey flavor. I did make a few changes. Only 1/2 cup butter and 3/4 cup flaxmeal, no water, subbed oat flour for the all purpose flour and added about 1 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. I cooked them for about 15 minutes, a little crispy. perfect-I made these as "princess" cookies for my daughter. We will make again!
I absolutely loved it! Excactly what I was looking for. I did change the recipe a little after reading the reviews. I added a total of 1 1/2 cups of honey. 2 cups of flour. Butter instead of shortening. Rice milk instead of water (Though I may leave it out altogether next time). And added 1/4 teaspoon cloves, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp salt Mmmm!
Hm... not a bad base, but not very good if you stick to just the recipe. They are not "flaky" more "chewy." The texture is VERY good, and they look beautiful. However, they are not very sweet... they might make a good breakfast snack. I added a 1/2 cup of walnuts, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 ground cloves. The added spices did not make much difference, but the walnuts did. They seem to need more sweetness, but 1 c of honey is already alot. For the record, I used shortening + water as in the recipe and not butter. A few things - these cookies rise UP and not OUT very much. The recipe definitely makes 3 dozen, not 30. Be sure to definitely drop them in rounded teaspoons on the cookie sheet - I tried a few larger ones, and they definitely did not turn out as well (the outside will burn if you make larger ones). Bake at 325, not 350. 13-14 minutes for each batch did it for me. I think I'll keep working with this recipe, as the texture was definitely what I was looking for. But it does need "something." I might try a little brown sugar next time. I also think they'll be a lot better with butter instead of shortening.
this was a recipe i adjusted and added to my put-together-cook book. i used butter instead of the shortening of course. I'm such a honey fanatic so i added 1/4 cup more. i never use raisins in my oatmeal cookie recipes,half the time i use cranberries.
I used whole wheat flour instead of white, a little bit less oatmeal, and added coconut. My husband and son live them, gave thus a 5 star rating!
Before making these delicious oatmeal cookies I read some reviews and altered the recipe by taking out the vanilla extract and using a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg to give it a nice wintery flavor. It's my first time cooking with honey so I really went out on a limb. Bottom line, these cookies are delicious and I'll definitely make them again.
This cookie has a cakey texture that my family likes. The honey flavor really comes through also. Next time I'm going to add a little cardamom and some plumpled raisins to give them a little more texture. Very yummy recipe!
We wanted a cookie that had some natural ingredients.( oatmeal and honey ). After reading reviews to get "helpful hints", we left out the vanilla and baking soda. We used egg substitute, added half cup more flour, half cup of dates, half cup of hershey's special dark chocolate chips, and a bit more honey. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes or so. Next batch, we'll be using more dates,dried cranberries, walnuts, and possibly leaving out the chocolate chips. Thankyou!!
I can sum this recipe up in one word-disaster.I followed advice from other reviews and they were still bad. It's safe to say that I will never make these again.
THESE CAME OUT AWESOME! I WASN'T EVEN EXACT ON THE MEASUREMENTS & PERFECT!
Good for a sugarless cookie; pretty good if you add salt.
I made these cookies for the first time today and found them real easy to make and real nice flavor. Curt
These are very good! I used a half cup of oil instead of the shortening which worked very well. I omitted the vanilla and these turned out lightly sweet with a nice honey flavor.
These are great but, since I was trying to cook healthier and didn't have any butter or shortening here's what I did: Instead of shortening I used a blend of olive and canola oil (the same amount). Instead of all purpose flour I used oatmeal flour which I made by putting quick cooking oats through a food processor. I used egg beaters instead of an egg and omitted the oil. they still turned out cakey and fluffy. Definitely will use this again
Very good and a healthy choice
I used much advice I found throughout. Adjustments as follows: I used only 3/4 honey, 1/2 raisins, 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 3/4 butter instead of shortening and 1/4 apple juice instead of water. Did bake them on 325, instead of 350. I did take the advice too to let the batter sit, when all mixed, in order for the oats to soak up the liquid. Wished I had the wheat flour, but I want to use up all of my white first. I've never tasted such a bland cookie. I will always have to put sugar in my cookies....much like a cakkie, lol and a bisquit. But the boys have apeased me and said, "they're ok"...little do they know! I will like them for breakfast and milk is a must!
A delicious treat I won't feel guilty sharing with my toddler! I didn't change a thing, and I thought the cookies were perfectly soft and just sweet enough.
Yummy cake-like cookies! They stay nice and moist. I substituted butter for shortening and added butterscotch chips for extra yum factor.
Very good cookies ;-))thank you for this beautiful recipe!!
No flavor AT ALL. Very strange. They tasted so surgarless and healthy to the point of being BLAND. For the last batches I covered each blob of doughr with sugar before cooking. Still waiting for them to come out of the oven. I don't know how a bloody cookie could go so wrong!
I made these following the recipe. I used butter flavored shortening but still the same amount. These are delicious. My kids loved them. Definitely a keeper. The consistency is more like a muffin than a cookie but that's okay. I read lots of reviews and many said they aren't tasty. First if you buy store honey then that is your first issue. Find a local beekeeper and buy raw honey. Tastes so much better. Second if you are expecting a classic tasting sugary cookie these are not it. Third baking is a science. It must be precise. If you don't know how to substitute ingredients properly you will get bad results. Try this recipe exact to get best results would be my suggestion
Great recipe. As usual I substituted flaxseed for eggs. I used grape oil instead of shortening. Will dress it up a little. Good basic recipe.
..... needs something.
Yummy, for a cookie-beginnner it is really easy and I love the taste. A little more honey next time, to sweeten the cookies ....but I love to know that I have a healthy and great tasting cookie. I mixed a bit of chocolate powder in it as well....next time will mix raisins into it as well...YUMMY!!!
The texture is terrific, but they aren't sweet enough. I expect drop cookies to be a bit sweeter.
These are the best oatmeal cookies I've ever made and I owe it to the honey. They stay soft and are not too sweet--just the way I like it. Also, this recipe is versatile. You can add raisins, chocolate chips or whatever you want to your oatmeal and the cookie comes out great. Thanks so much to the person contributed this recipe. This is a great recipe!
These were great cookies because they weren't too sweet. The texture is more like a bread. Okay by me. I adjusted the recipe by omitting the water, used butter instead of shortening, added 1/4 cup more flour, a little more honey and lots of walnuts. I spooned them out by the tablespoon and cooked for eleven minutes.
We love the cookie we used butter instead of shortening,also we used 2 cups honey and 2 cups flour no vanilla. baked at 350 for 10min then cooled one min. and put on cooling rack. Next i will try with nuts or chocolate chips
Tasted more like a cracker then a cookie.
I used butter instead of the shortning adn then i added another half of cup of flour and they turned out great not to sweet not too bland and not too dry I love them and so does my daughter!
My husband is diabetic and we go to a holistic doctor. She has been trying to get him off of the chemical sweeteners so these just fit the bill perfectly. He loves them. I did add cinnamon, ginger, cloves and pumpkin pie spice but other than that followed the recipe as written. Since he has not had sugar in 20 years these were a real treat! He said they tasted very sweet to him and asked me to save the recipe. I will be sharing the recipe with my doctor!
This was a pretty decent cookie. There aren't that many ingredients and it's not the sugary sweet that you find in most cookies. However, even without that sweetness, my little cousins loved it. They're soft, chewy, and just sweet enough!
Great healthy-but-good cookie! Smaller cookies are better due to the cake-like texture. I also added a little brown sugar.
These cookies are very good. I really like how you can customize the recipe any way that you like to improve them. It is so simple and quick too.
I would add some spices to them... cinnamon, allspice... and maybe a little less honey. Other than that... very easy to make!
Great, healthy biscuit without all the sugar that other ones have. I add 1/2 a cup of chopped walnuts and 1/2 a cup of moist coconut flakes and a good scraping of fresh nutmeg.
Used coconut oil instead of butter and it still taste amazing! Keeping all other ingredients the same :)
a simple great honey based oatmeal cookie! very easy to make, kids loved them and we actually pressed the dough into cookie cutter shapes and baked them...
great cookies, but i did have to add more flour. i also added chocolate chips and they disappeared very quickly...
Often I take these recipes as a backbone for experimentation. I did a lot of swapping on this one for fun. 1/4 cup molasses, 2 Tbsp honey, 1/4 cup water, and the rest white sugar to fill 1 cup of sweet, thick sugariness. I think this version would be called Molasses Surprise. I also omitted the vanilla and did 2 cups oats, and 2 cups white flour. The shortening was a little lumpy, no fault of the original recipe mind you. My results: Disaster haha. The first batch of cookies maintained no form at all. The remaining batter I added more flour to thicken the next batch. Okay, I scraped off the pan, discarded the first batch. Added 2/3 cup flour and thickened the batter a bit. The new batch looks good. I would suggest cutting the flour and shortening together, it failed to blend well with the liquids and remained shunky until the end.
That's A LOT of honey!!
Not bad tasting, and very easy. I substituted raw honey, i can't believe it's not butter, whole wheat flour, and egg beaters and it still turned out lovely. I did add a little cinnamon, and to the second and third batches added some dried cherries and dark choco chips. I would make this one again.
I love the smell of honey in my house while baking this, oh-so-sweet! I added some cocoa powder and some melted chocolate, and hello honey chocolate cookies! love them! Not too sweet, not too crunchy... and they looked pretty too!
taste like a top of a muffin!
I thought this recipe was very good! It was exactly perfect! It had a few gitches here and there, but it was OK.
I never write reviews, but I had to on this one. These were the worst cookies I have ever had, Baked or In-Store. They are bland and cakey, and leave a horrible after-taste in your mouth. We coated them in chocolate icing, added Bananas and brown sugar and they are horrible still! I finally broke them up and threw them in my yard for the animals to have! Sorry but don't waste your time on these! If you are looking for a non-sugar cookie, there are better tasting ones out there!
Surprisingly good. I followed the receipe but I put half of the honey (next time I'll put some more), I used butter, I used a mix of muesli, so it has some nuts and raisins. I put 10 dry apricots in small pieces and instead of the vanilla, some lemon zest. Soft, they made me think of the 'Grany'cookies.
These were good, though I thought they were slightly on the dry side. I also felt like they screamed for something chunky to be added like walnuts.
This is not a good oatmeal cookie, it has little flavor and does not brown well. It crumbles very easy. I even tried using butter for shortening and adding an extra egg white to hold it together. It needs raisins, nuts or chocolate chips. It should also get some brown sugar. Its cumble nature makes it not a good recipe for ice cream sandwiches.
These cookies are fantastic and so easy to make. My batch yielded 36 which was a nice surprise!
I agree with the person that said they needed raisins but they also need cinnamon very badly. I thought they tasted like oatmeal biscuits. I measured everything exact and just added raisins. If there is a next time it will have cinnamon.
I used the recipe but changed some things. I used steel cut oats that give the cookies a nutty texture. I used butter and shortening 50/50. Then I baked them very large size. My result was a breakfast cookie that I really like. It’s not sweet but more mellow.
Super easy and quick to make. Delicious as they are, but I decided to dip them in dark chocolate to make them into a totally satisfying snack.
I thought they were good cookies, I added cinnamon and flax seed. If you don't eat a lot of sweets but every once and a while crazy something sweet, these are perfect!
These are simple and healthy to make, but I found them a little bit bland. I will try adding dates or rasins next time.
3 1/2 stars is more accurate. better than a 3, but not really a 4. better than many oatmeal cookies, & was hoping for a sweeter taste. will bake them again! & will 'play' w/ the recipe to fit my liking.
The honey flavor was to strong for us. Noone in our family cared for them.
Wow! It should say health cookie. I had to add sugar.
Did not live up - too oaty I think. The husband just ignored the lot even though I made them for his birthday. Maybe the trick is to add a little sugar.
I liked the honey idea. However, I added cinnamon and a pinch of salt and some walnuts. I made them bigger and baked for 15 mins. Also, sprinkled a bit of nutmeg on top before baking.I also used a food processor to cream the sugars and shortening subbed 1/2 butter for shortening. Turned out okay. Not the best recipe and had to make some changes,because of lack of flavor.
Delicious. More cake-like than cookie, but still great. I have a son who can't have refined sugar, but honey is okay. So I'm so glad to find a cookie recipe for him that doesn't use Splenda and still satisfies his sweet tooth.
This is a good recipe but it does require some "tweeking". I used butter and added raisiins. As others suggested, I should have used more honey (probably 2cups). I think I will also try using 1/4 cup of apple juice in place of the water for an added sweetness...?? The vanilla did not add much. Next time I will try adding spices like cinnamon and/or nutmeg. I enjoyed the cake-like texture.
Mmm Mmm good! I followed the tips about using butter instead of shortening and used 3/4 tsp of vanilla. In some I added m&m's others I added almond slivers to the top and others raisins with the almonds. All were very good!
This is a fairly decent recipe but having read other reviews, decided to oomph it up with a bit of spice: cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. We also added raisins just because we like them! We decided to flatten them with wet fingers as they stayed quite mounded in baking. Nice soft cookie that we will bake again!
This is a nice and simple cookie. After reading the reviews I was prepared for a cookie with just a hint of sweetness but I was surprised. I thought it was sweet enough. I prepared it exactly like the recipe was written but I do feel it could use some spicing up. It would have been better with some sort of dried fruit like raisins or maybe some nuts added to it. I might try it again with some fruit and nuts next time.
Soft and chewy! Perfect amount of sweetness. I used gluten free 1 to 1 flour and gluten free quick oats.
well I followed the indications of others and instead of shortening I used margarine and also added half cup more of flour. The batter smelled absolutely wonderful. I just pulled the first batch out of the oven and I only cooked them for 12 min on 325, they came out so cakelake and just slightly brown on the bottom :)... wonderful
I loved these cookies. I did add just a shake of sugar to give it a little extra sweetness. Other than that, yummy. I just adored the taste of the honey in with the oatmeal cookie.
