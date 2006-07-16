Honey Oatmeal Cookies

3.8
112 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 45
  • 3 13
  • 2 8
  • 1 9

Soft and flaky. Good tasting.

Recipe by Daniel

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat together shortening, honey, egg, water, and vanilla until creamy. Add combined remaining ingredients; mix well.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022