Honey Oatmeal Cookies

Hm... not a bad base, but not very good if you stick to just the recipe. They are not "flaky" more "chewy." The texture is VERY good, and they look beautiful. However, they are not very sweet... they might make a good breakfast snack. I added a 1/2 cup of walnuts, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 ground cloves. The added spices did not make much difference, but the walnuts did. They seem to need more sweetness, but 1 c of honey is already alot. For the record, I used shortening + water as in the recipe and not butter. A few things - these cookies rise UP and not OUT very much. The recipe definitely makes 3 dozen, not 30. Be sure to definitely drop them in rounded teaspoons on the cookie sheet - I tried a few larger ones, and they definitely did not turn out as well (the outside will burn if you make larger ones). Bake at 325, not 350. 13-14 minutes for each batch did it for me. I think I'll keep working with this recipe, as the texture was definitely what I was looking for. But it does need "something." I might try a little brown sugar next time. I also think they'll be a lot better with butter instead of shortening.