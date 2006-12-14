Peanut Butter Balls II

241 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 44
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

It is basically, just what the name implies.

By Sharon Burnham

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 - 7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together peanut butter, butter or margarine, confectioners' sugar, and graham cracker crumbs. Shape into 1 inch balls.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate chips and shortening in top of double boiler. Dip balls into chocolate mixture and let dry on waxed paper. (Poke each ball with a toothpick for easier dipping.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 52.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022