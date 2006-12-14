Peanut Butter Balls II
It is basically, just what the name implies.
It is basically, just what the name implies.
These were great. After dipping, I sprinkled with pecans and coconut! Very easy. Tip: Put balls in freezer to firm before dipping. Makes it much easierRead More
Either I was really bad at trying these out or the recipe is bad. The balls always fell apart, way to much surgar and can someone please tell me how to dip balls in chocolate without the chocolate getting hard! ?Read More
These were great. After dipping, I sprinkled with pecans and coconut! Very easy. Tip: Put balls in freezer to firm before dipping. Makes it much easier
Everyone in my extended family kept snitching these delicious peanut butter balls this Christmas. I'm a chocolate snob, so I used Ghiradelli semi-sweet chips. I couldn't bear to pollute it with shortening or any other fat - and quite frankly the thicker chocolate coating was perfect for me (but had to use 3 bags of choc chips). I microwaved the chocolate to melt it, stirring frequently, and used a spoon to dip the balls - much easier than a double boiler and toothpick routine. And if you're wondering - use creamy peanut butter!
These were a hit at my church's Christmas party. I would recommend TWO bags of chocolate chips though. I did not have enough chocolate to cover all of the peanut butter balls.
This is such a quick recipe to make; and they dissappear just as fast! The only thing I did differently was I used Rice Crispies instead of the graham cracker crumbs and milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. You can also roll them in crushed nuts, cocoa powder, powdered sugar or coconut as an alternative to the chocolate.
I used this recipe last year for Christmas presents. The recipe at that time said to combine 1 1/2 ounces of parafin with the chocolate chips, rather than the shortening. The parafin worked great. Haven't tried this with the shortening.
These were delicious! I used a size #60 scoop(small scoop from The Pampered Chef) to make perfect 1 Tbsp. balls. But I felt the chocolate was too thick and would melt on your hands, so I added a half a bar of parrafin wax to the MILK chocolate chips (don't care for semi-sweet). They melt in your mouth, not in your hand! Does anyone know if these freeze well???
The absolute BEST peanut butter ball recipe I've tried. My kids and I used this recipe to make peanut butter eggs for Easter. They turned out really well. The texture was perfect and the taste was out of this world! The graham cracker crumbs are the secret ingredient, I think. My mother thought these were the best. Candy-making can be intimidating, but this recipe is so simple and yields delicious results. They disappear quickly, so consider doubling the recipe. I will use this recipe every year for Christmas, and whenever else I can find an excuse to make them!
I was extremely impressed with this recipe. Reese's cups are my favorite.... OMG these taste exactly like them... very delicious! The scary part is they were way too easy to make. As several other reviewers mentioned chilling the dough after the little balls are made works perfect. Something I didn't read that made it easier for me. Second batch I chilled all the little balls and during that time is when I warmed up my chocolate chips in the microwave, that way it was timed perfect instead of the chocolate setting a bit before the balls were chilled. Very good recipe, thanks!
Would suggest using milk choc chips to make chocolate taste a little better,
Great recipe but if you have a Sams Club,get there Ghiradelli chocolate. It is in a large flat box.I believe there is a pound for $5 something. Well worth it if you want delicous candy!!!!!
Have been doing this for years will share a few tricks of mine. Some have it right put the mix in the freezer in a metal mixing bowl as it gets colder quicker for about 30 minutes. Double the recipe and the total amount of p. butter after doubling is 4 cups. Also use 1 bag of semi-sweet chips and 1 bag of milk chocolate chips and 3/4 bar of parafin wax. To cut your work way down and the overall key is I use a fondue pot as I got one as a gift specifically to make p. butter balls. The fondue pot comes with forks to dip with, and what helps overall the chocolate mixture stays warm to dip with. Hope this helps as I am sharing some major learnings acquired over the years! Not bragging, but it will be 5 stars now after the tips...just needed tweaking.
This recipe was so incredibly easy and delicious!!! I did have to use more shortening in the chocolate to make it dippable, but other than that - perfect! I also topped with sliced almonds, coconut flakes, drizzled white chocolate, or sprinkles for a pretty presentation. A must try! - edit - after making this once, I thought this was just way too sweet. Now I only use 3 cups sugar and increased the graham crackers to almost 2 cups to keep the consistency. They are way better now, you can eat a couple and enjoy them without being overwhelmed with sweetness and the peanut butter taste comes through more.
I make these for Halloween. I make them into eyeballs. Instead of chocolate, I use white chocolate. By the time I am done dipping all of them, they're pretty much set so I can start making the veins of the eyeball with the frosting gells (you can buy in grocery stores)...everyone loves them, makes great effect for party!
Delicious! Kind of reese peanut butter cupish but without the huge factory to manufacture it! Melts in your mouth. I used half semi sweet chocolate and half milk chocolate. Great addition to my christmas baking.
Awesome. These are so good and so cute. I took advice and froze with tooth picks in them. That made it very easy to do the dipping.
Even better than Reese's Peanut butter cups! I used milk chocolate chips (with a few semi-sweet thrown in.) After measuring the ingredients out, I started to just mix it to taste. Worked great. I Pam-ed a mini-muffin pan and pressed the PB mixture into it and then froze the pan. They popped right out and I dipped in chocolate. Way good!
Either I was really bad at trying these out or the recipe is bad. The balls always fell apart, way to much surgar and can someone please tell me how to dip balls in chocolate without the chocolate getting hard! ?
The texture was spot on! I was looking for something other than rice crispies and the graham cracker crumbs were perfect! I'm giving this 4 stars because they were SOOOO SWWEEEEETTTT!! I love sweets and always joke that I was created without a "too sweet sensor" and this was one of the 1st times I thought I could barely eat one without rushing to the bathroom to brush my teeth after, lol. I will definitely make these again and at least 1/2 the amount of confectioners' sugar. EDIT!!!*~ Ok, so I take it all back! I tried these after chilling them for about 5 hours and they were YUMMY!! Maybe right away the ingredients haven't 'settled together'?! I dunno, but even though I want to cringe at the idea of adding 4 cups of confectioners' sugar, just do it! They're yummy!! :o)
Very Yummy !! EXACTLY what I was looking for!! These decorated up pretty enough to put in a tin for gifts! I used non-pariels (sp?) and colored sugar. TY for sharing !
Delicious! I'm not big on measuring and I just tossed this recipe together by eye...it turned out perfect!! A big hit in my house! I plan on keeping a few bags in the freezer to pull out when we need a sugar hit. The peanut butter portion should be crumbly, you should be able to make firm little balls which I suggest sticking in the freezer to harden before coating with chocolate. If your balls seem too mushy just add some more cracker crumbs and/or sugar.
Perfect! I cut the recipe in half and got 30 balls. The way that most people around here make them is to resemble buckeyes...dip the lower 80% or so into the chocolate, and let harden with the peanut butter "spot" facing up. I grew up with them completely covered in the chocolate, sometimes with sprinkles, shredded coconut, or chopped peaunts on top. Either way, this was exactly the taste memory I was searching for!
Too sweet! My hubby didn't think so... but next time I make these I will only put in 3 cups of sugar and WAY more (2 cups) peanut butter. It could stand to have more graham cracker crumbs, too. I was able to make ONE bag of choc. chips last the whole time, but I added a little cream and oil for a smoother texture. I think that those will affect the hardening capabilities of the chocolate... we'll see! Good, but next time only 3 cups sugar!!! It's got potential.
As far as taste these would get a 5, but they are not worth the effort. I think I will stick to peabut butter bars instead.
These are awesome!!!! I followed the directions, as stated. I used my hand held mixer with the dough beaters to mix it. This worked really well. I used WAY more chocolate chips than 2 cups, but couldn't figure out how to get less on the balls. Several neighbors tried them, and I am giving them out for Christmas treats in the neighborhood. Compliments, compliments, compliments!! Thank you for the recipe! I am making more today!
Easy and yummy! I had some peanut butter balls at a party not long after I made these that used Rice Krispies instead of graham cracker crumbs-- added a nice crunch! I also like to use the Dark Chocolate Chips when I make mine.
AMAZING!!! I cut the confetioner's sugar down to 2.5-ish cups and they taste exactly like Reese's peanut butter cups!! YUMMY and a huge hit in the office!!!! Thank you!! :)
These are soooo good! I changed a few things just to help me. I used Rice Crispies instead of graham crackers (2 cups) and I mixed the ingredients one step at a time instead of altogether. It worked better for me to do it this way. Also I put mix in fridge to let it harden before rolling them out. And then I put them back in the freezer before dipping in chocolate. Thank you for this recipe. I will use it from this year on. Delicious!!!
I love this recipe!!! I did not change a thing. These can be frozen in ball shapes in a container weeks before you have to coat them in chocolate, so they are good to pre-make incase you are short on time or like to have something quick on hand for the last minute I freeze the balls first with toothpicks in them so that I can dip and roll them in chocolate. I use a teaspoon to pour chocolate over them to assure they are gully coated and then refrigerate. Because they peanut butter mix is so cold the chocolate hardens straight away too. Once fully set I just toss them in a container and they might last a day or two!
Very good recipe! I get complements every time I fix them and they never last very long. I use chocolate almond bark instead of chocolate chips.
These are really, really good and rich. You need to chill the dough for quite awhile before you try to roll it in balls and dip it in the chocolate. Otherwise it is too soft for a toothpick to stay in it. We ended up using a spoon and dipping it in the chocolate that way. It was messy and they were ugly but we had fun and they still tasted great, so it was fine!
Great Recipe but you definitely cannot eat more than one or two of these balls because they are VERY rich in flavor...
Almost perfect!!!Just a little too sweet(which I didn't think was possible)but I used 2.5 cups of sugar,and it was still pretty sweet.Otherwise,I would have rated it a 5. Loved it with less sugar and will definately make it again!
YUM,YUM AND YUM....BUT TEDIOUS!
One word....... WONDERFUL!!!! Suggestion: make the one inch balls and then refridgerate for a few hours before dipping in hot chocolate, as peanut butter gets difficult to handle otherwise.
i'd been seriously craving these, and i'm glad i made them. they are delicious, but they are rich! great recipe, but i felt that the chocolate to fat ratio in the sauce wasn't right. i had to add a lot of extra fat to make it smooth and thin enough for dipping. i found they were easy to dip with chopsticks. the toothpick didn't pull the peanut butter ball out of the chocolate again. i made a couple of changes-- i melted the butter for the dough as recommended by other users. they bound together well, so i'm glad i did. also, as i live in the uk and don't have any access to graham crackers, i used crushed up digestives. if you've never had them, don't be shocked by the name. they're actually pretty similar to graham crackers and they are often used, crushed up, for an easy pie crust. i needed 8 plain digestives for this recipe. also, for those that don't know: the easiest way to crush graham crackers [or digestives for that matter] is in a ziplock bag [remove excess air] and a rolling pin. it's so much easier! thanks for this recipe.
Couldn't be more pleased. I have used this recipe several times and we love the texture and taste! Thank you for sharing =)
These tasted GREAT! Most people who tried them couldn't handle more than one or two. They're very rich/heavy. This will definately spoil your appetite if eaten too close to dinner time!
This will be my go-to recipe from now on!
I gave this 4 stars because I did make some changes. First off I only used 3 cups of Confectioners sugar which in my opinion was more than enough as they were really sweet. I also used 1 sleeve of graham crackers which was all I had on hand and added powdered milk to the mix until the peanut butter mixture was the consistency I wanted. These were wonderful and I will definitely be making them again, though I may cut the sugar to 2 or 2-1/2 cups next time and just add more cracker crumbs and powdered milk so they aren't so sweet. I also recommend making them smaller than 1 inch as they are very rich.
I was a little questionable about adding the graham crackers but did so anyway. I tasted the batter and it seemed a little "gritty" to me. I used my Kitchenaid mixer to make SURE they were blended well so on that thought....they are very good so far but wouldn't add the crackers again. I prefer mine a little smoother. Do recommend using the Pampered Chef small scoop for perfect sizing and have them in the fridge now to chill before dipping!
Very Good. To good - I just ate another one!
Made these for a fund raiser...sold out first and people were coming back for the recipe...easy and yummy.
I had a very difficult time coating them, but they still turned out great :)
EXCELLENT recipe!!!! These delicious peanut butter balls were a hit with all to whom I served them. I definately will make them again!!!!
For such a simile recipe with simple ingredients, i was impressed with the results. However, the taste was alittle on the plain side. I didn't have graham crackers on hand, so i crushed some nilla wafers to substitute. In addition, i added some cinnamon to get the graham cracker taste. I was also too lazy to melt chocolate and dip each ball, so i rolled them in a variety of toppings: shredded coconut, nilla crumbs, cinnamon sugar. The balls were more candy like after 20 minutes of refridgeration.
I tend to be very critical of my junk food - especially where chocolate and peanut butter are involved - and I thought this recipe was amazing (dare I say better than reese's cups?). If you don't have graham crackers handy, you can substitute in golden grahams cereal (just omit a little powdered sugar to make up for the added sweetness of the cereal). I've also used corn flakes in a pinch. I will say that I usually use a little less powdered sugar than the recipe calls for because the peanut butter filling is a bit sweet, but the semisweet chips balance it out well.
These were amazing!! Instead of cutting the chocolate with shortening we used only chocolate chips and they were such a huge hit! I made them for my Fiance's Thesis proposal and all the scientists, professors and grad students that attended raved about them afterwords!! They taste just like a giant Reese's PB cup!!
yum yum super easy
Loved this recipe,if you make more then one batch definetly add powdered sugar to taste.Dont rely on the recipe.
Fantastic! Made them just the way the recipe reads and my whole family loved them. So easy. Thanks
super addicting! I used butter instead of shortening and yes, definitely refrigerate or freeze before dipping in chocolate. The only thing I may switch is the semi-sweet chocolate- next time i'm going to use milk chocolate; it's a better complement to the peanut butter. These are definitely always a hit though...I'm always told they taste just like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups!
SO rich and SO delicious! Plus, it's so easy to make a little swirl of melted chocolate on the top to make them look professionally dipped!
So good. Sorta reminds me of a wounder bar!
Excellent recipe. I am giving these to my friends for Chistmas - if I don't eat them all first!!!
I made these as a gift for valentine's day to bring to school (i am in high school) they were very well recived and i even got requests for the recipe, which is pretty odd considering my friends are not avid bakers. I did think they were a bit sweet and had problems with them not sticking together enough, but i heated the mixture up some so the butter would melt and it became easier to work with. I also highly reccomend freezed the balls before you dip them. I also used spoons to help evenly distribute the chocolate.
Been making these for years, everyone loves them. I add more chocolate chips tho(atleast 4 cups),can use milk chocolate or white chocolate chips too. It's a great recipe!!
Almost perfect! These are close to my mom's, who makes them without a recipe. I used a bag and a half of chocolate chips to dip them and cooled them in the freezer to make them slightly firm so dipping was much easier. I added paraffin wax to the chocolate, but didn't add enough because they were still sticky to the touch. That's the only flaw with this recipe. The chocolate needs wax to set it. (Paraffin is not generally edible, but my family has been making candy with it for years.) I might try the Dolci Frutta chocolate dip next time for a good coating without the wax and a lighter chocolate flavor.
These are excellent! I used white bark coating instead of chocolate chips and shortening. Freezing the mixture for a little bit before balling helps quite a bit. I balled them, put them into little cups, and spooned the white coating over them. They almost look like white chocolate Reese's! Super easy and delicious. Perfect for family gatherings and holidays!
So easy and everyone loves them.
I made them just as the recipe directed and they were absolutely decadent. I found an excellent twist. I used brown sugar (1 cup) and three packets of Truvia, then doubled the graham crackers. I then used 1/8 teaspoon of salt to bring out the peanut taste. I recommend putting the graham crackers into a food processor to create a smooth texture. This way it is less sugar. Ghiradelli is perfect. I tried the 60% Cacao and it made the perfect cover. Also, I only dipped the balls half way to save on chocolate. Thanks for the awesome starter recipe, Sharon!
i make these every year for the holidays. the kids ask for them and help make them. yes they freeze well and are great frozen.
They turned out really nice but I would recommend getting an extra bag or two of chocolate chips just in case, I needed 3 1/2 bags in total to cover all of them. Everyone loved them!!
I LOVE these, but I think I'd love them better if someone else made them. It's a lot of work, and you need way more chocolate than listed because it coats the balls too thick. At least that was my experience. And I couldn't find a very good way to thin it down without ruining the chocolate. Very yummy though, and always a hit!
I've made this recipe over and over during the holidays and I love it! It's great with or without the chocolate topping and you can either make a few really large balls or several small ones! Everyone loves them! Thank you Sharon for a great recipe!!!
very good everyone loved them added mik choc. and the semi sweet chips will make again and again for christmas
This recipe is so simple and so fantastic. I took the helpful hints from the other reviews, and softened the butter and it made it much easier to mix. Also you need to freeze the peanut butter balls before attempting to dip them in the hot chocolate, it's much easier that way. I also used milk chocolate chips, just a personal preference. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to make them though because I didn't have a double boiler. But what I actually did was just melt the chips in the microwave and it worked great. The chocolate started to cool before I finished so I just put the chocolate back in the microwave for another minute and it worked out great! This recipe is by far the best I've found for peanut butter balls! I've had to make 3 batches this Christmas because they go so fast.
Great Recipie! Simple to make. Easy to decorate. Yummy too!! As for the recipie itself you need more chocolate to coat than it calls for. Thankfully I had extra chocolate on hand to melt otherwise I wouldn't have had enough coat the balls. Using a toothpick to dip them and freezing them to firm up is The best thing for dipping them easily. I also liked the milk chocolate better with the peaunt butter. I wanted a little less sugar in these because I wasn't fond of it with all four cups so I added a 1/4 cup of Peanut Butter and 1/2 cup of crushed graham crackers. Still had an amazing texture. Also if you want to drizzle with peanut butter take chips and melt with shortening or Peanut butter to give a loose consitancy to drizzle over the balls. These are my new go to for gifts and any event.
These are always a favorite!
This is a 5 for taste! ( I even liked it better the next day!)BUT..lol this was not easy to do with a tooth-pick! I used a demi spoon and a tooth-pick & it worked much better! Also I've found that you can do half then put the rest of the mix in a baggie & toss in the fridg to do at a later date! AND I also needed more hips than called for! :) Yummy the Fam LOVED them!
I wish I would have read the reviewer's suggestions BEFORE I turned this awesome recipe into a disaster. I made a HUGE mess trying to roll gooey peanut butter batter into melted chocolate. Next time I will REFRIDERATE before coating them. In spite of that, the texture & flavor were remarkable! Also, I used chocolate almond bark instead of choco chips....I think it would have been just fine if I could've actually made balls instead of a mess! :)
These are awesome! After I mixed everything up, I put the bowl in the fridge for 15-20 so it was easier to roll them. Then I put the balls in the freezer for 15-20 minutes, so they were easier to dip in the chocolate. I didn't use a toothpick, I rolled the ball with a spoon.
This was my first time making these, and they turned out awesome! However, I recommend forming them into balls BEFORE putting them in the fridge. My family begged for more! Also, I did need more chocolate chips then the recipe called for. The graham cracker crumbs really make these pop!
I love this recipe - to me these make the best peanut butter balls. I use milk chocolate chips to roll them in. I shape mine in a log, roll it in chips and once refrigerated and sliceable - I slice it like bread and it makes like a little patty.
Peanut butter and chocolate - as always, love them! I found this recipe very easy to work with. I had no problems rolling or dipping the balls, and they turned out very pretty, decorated for spring (I hope it's coming soon).
These do disappear FAST! I would suggest adding a little more graham crackers, and a bit less powdered sugar. For me, it was too sweet and not as peanut buttery as I'd prefer. Milk chocolate chips were a great suggestion. Definitely freeze before dipping, especially if you don't use a double broiler to melt the chocolate. The microwave works, but doesn't melt down as well as over the stove. YUM!
I loved this recipe. A childhood friend of mine's mom made these, the taste is identical. So happy with it.
Way too sweet. I had to add more peanut butter, flour and salt to try to counter all that sugar.
Had a little bit of a hard time with these. The chocolate burned but in all they were really good and the family enjoyed them.
These are the best BP balls I have ever made. The graham cracker crumbs really make this recipe. You will need a lot more chocolate chips than the recipe calls for.
This recipe is entirely WRONG! I have made these several times and had a recipe in my box that I couldn't locate. So I found these on allrecipes, made them exactly as the recipe reads, and they are extremely soft and greasy. WAY TOO MUCH butter, not enough graham cracker crumbs, and too much sugar. If you want to throw time and money in the garbage, make this recipe. I called my friend and after she read the recipe to me that I had previously used and provided to her, it showed me how off this recipe is. The other recipe, which produced delicious balls, calls for 2 c. graham crackers, 2 c. powdered sugar, 2 c. chunky peanut butter, 1/4 c. Butter (note 1/4th of what this recipe calls for!!!!!!), and 1.5 # chocolate. I'm SO irritated. I wasted considerable money and time on this failed recipe. I'll give the submitter the benefit of the doubt that allrecipes printed it wrong?!?!?!
These are excellent! For my first experience making peanut butter balls, I found this recipe, and it is definitely a keeper!
Always so good! I have little one with a peanut allergy so I make them with almond butter! Would be great with sun butter or any butter!!!
It would be hard for me to give a peanut butter ball anything but a 5 star!! I love them, and I especially enjoyed these. The crushed graham crackers was such a nice addition. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us!
I love it but i'm a newbie, can anyone tell me how to get the chocolate right? my mom showed me her version of a double boiler and it just didn't seem right, the chocolate was also really thick after an hour and a half with the double boiler, i'm completely at a loss here. i would really appreciate some help with it.
Perfect!
These peanut butter balls tasted good but I found them to be a pain to make. I had a hard time coating them with the chocolate. I doubt I'll make them again just for the reason that it was very time consuming. It was worth the try though. Thanks
I don't think I'm making this right...I put the peanut butter balls in the fridge for 30 minutes, but they're still sliding off the toothpicks. I'm not loving the semi-sweet chocolate either- I think milk chocolate would be better. I do like the taste of the peanut butter though.
Loved these Peanut Butter Balls! We sampled them even before we put the choclate on and even just the peanut butter mix was good. After we put the chocolate on, same story, delicious! I definetly will use this recipe again.
So easy, affordable, and delicious! My boyfriend likes them better than Reese's cups. Tips: -Make sure you're using softened butter (not strait from the fridge or melted) -You can use an electric mixer. -For dipping in the chocolate, you can use disposable wooden skewers -If you're trying to make your own double boiler with 2 pots, be very careful not to let any water get in with the chocolate. Even the smallest amount causes the chocolate to react and go hard. -drizzle white chocolate, or melted butterscotch chips over them for an added touch -Definitely make these for the holidays!!
These were so easy to make and very very, I mean very rich! One is more than enough. The kids loved them, and enjoyed making them with me! They are so easy, and fast to make. The five stars is especially for how simple and practical they are to make. Made with ingredients I always have on hands! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
These are so good! My family requests them every time we have a party. Some times I fancy them up by drizzling a little white chocolate on top>
These were incredibly tasty and easy to make, which is right up my alley. One change that worked out well for us: used a little more than 3 cups of confectioners sugar instead of 3 cups. The first batch I made we used the chocolate bark since it was for Christmas. The second batch I made using Hershey's milk chocolate chips. The first batch didn't have to be refrigerated to keep the chocolate from melting, however, the second batch using the milk chocolate chips had to be kept in the refrigerator to keep them from being messy "chocolate fingers." My husband doesn't care for "rich" or overly sweet things, and while he can't eat more than 1 or 2 at at time, he said they were delish!
A nice quick recipe and everyone loves them!
My husband is a peanut butter ball NUT! He has a family recipe that he has made for ages. I suggested that he try this recipe because I thought the graham crackers were an interesting addition. This is sure to be a new family classic. The perfect combination of sugar to chocolate. The graham cracker adds a wonderful depth to the peanut butter. This recipe truly takes this from basic holiday fair to good enough to give as holiday gifts! A definite keeper!!!
great I decorated mine with white chocolate drizzle, only problem with these is they disappear faster then you can make them
Soo much better than the peanut butter balls with rice crispy's or parafin. Will make again next xmas. After many attempts at making candy coated balls I finally broke down and got a Wiltons dipping spoon. So much easier.
Really easy to make. I melt the peanut butter and butter in the microwave and mix them together first then add the graham and icing sugar. Has a nice texture and was a big hit with the family.
These don't have a very strong peanut butter taste (that is why I gave it a 4 out of 5), but they are still very good! They were easy/quick to make and turned out very nice. I rolled mine in cocoa powder instead of dipping them in melted chocolate- it worked great this way! I will definately make these again.
Great peanut butter mixture! just like a reeses candy bar. We didn't have chocolate to coat so dipped into chocolate powder- hit with the kids.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections