Peanut Butter Balls II

i'd been seriously craving these, and i'm glad i made them. they are delicious, but they are rich! great recipe, but i felt that the chocolate to fat ratio in the sauce wasn't right. i had to add a lot of extra fat to make it smooth and thin enough for dipping. i found they were easy to dip with chopsticks. the toothpick didn't pull the peanut butter ball out of the chocolate again. i made a couple of changes-- i melted the butter for the dough as recommended by other users. they bound together well, so i'm glad i did. also, as i live in the uk and don't have any access to graham crackers, i used crushed up digestives. if you've never had them, don't be shocked by the name. they're actually pretty similar to graham crackers and they are often used, crushed up, for an easy pie crust. i needed 8 plain digestives for this recipe. also, for those that don't know: the easiest way to crush graham crackers [or digestives for that matter] is in a ziplock bag [remove excess air] and a rolling pin. it's so much easier! thanks for this recipe.