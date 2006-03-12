Chocolate Mint Cookies I

1 of 1064

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe! The only thing I did different was, I found Andes baking pieces in the store so I mixed 2 cups of them up with the dough and skipped the "frosting" portion. They are so yummy...I plan to give them as Christmas gifts. Helpful (306)

Rating: 5 stars I have actually been making these cookies for a couple of years after recieving them in a cookie exchange. They are very good. One recomendation...use Andes Mint Parfit mints rather that the Creme de Menthe mints, the light green color makes for a prettier cookie. All you do is press the mint into the cookie once they have cooled just sligthly - you do not have to spread. One more recomendation I wanted to add (cant belive I forgot) I add 1/4 tsp. of mint extract right after the eggs. Helpful (231)

Rating: 5 stars This cookie is SO good! I followed the recipe exactly and had perfect puffed cookies. I think the people that had a problem with flat cookies was that when they melted the butter and sugar, they OVER melted. I actually did mine in the microwave. I did it for 1 min. with the butter, sugar and water and then just wisked until all the butter was melted. Then added the chips, microwaved for 1 more min. and then used a wisk to stir the chips until they were all melted. The batter at that point it still pretty thick, not thin like it would be if everything was much to hot. Make sure to let it cool well! Also, when I chilled the dough, I put it in a rectangular pan and put it in the fridge. Let it cool all the way through! I promise, your cookies won't be flat! I WILL make this recipe over and over! My kids and husband ate them all up! Helpful (207)

Rating: 5 stars This makes a great cookie! The only problem is waiting to let the Mints melt then letting them cool To where the chocolate hardens on top so you can stack them. To help this along I put then in the fridge for 8 min. Then put a layer of wax paper in between them!!! Helpful (95)

Rating: 4 stars This is one of those stand alone cookies where the cookie itself is out of this world. The mint just gives it just the right elegant touch that you can serve it to the girls when they come over for coffee. It says 36 Andes mints but you really only need 18 since you cut them in half!! Then after you finish this recipe why not impress everyone by using the rest of the Andes Mints and making "Thin Mint Crackers." They're IDENTICAL to Girl Scout cookies and gives you a reason to buy a big box of Andes! BTW this took me 9 min exactly to cook and I really recommend putting the baking sheet BACK in the fridge after you've placed the mint and swirled so chocolate can set and you can then store in lock n lock container at room temp. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars I make these every year everyone goes nuts about them. If you can't find the green Andes mints use the black ones and add green sprinkles. A half mint is about the right size for the size cookies I make. Now they have Andes mint chips that work well. Just adding to my review some of my grandkids aren't that wild about mint I tried using the new Andes Cherry Jubilee mints and the kids went wild! I made 10 dozen and they were gone in a week! Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars "Chocolate mint wafer candies" is a little vague but I guess any kind of chocolate would do! I used thin chocolate covered mint patties (Necco Haviland chocolate mints and they worked out perfectly. This is one good cookie perfect for Christmas and the recipe directions are spot on. Minty chocolatey creamy chewy all in one. Delicious. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! So easy to make. I made two batches using the exact recipe for each and made close to 20 dozen! I made the balls small half a mint was just enough. I used a melon baller and scooped out just enough to fill the scooper level. Mine were a little flat but still soft. I would recommend covering the dough when put into the fridge to chill as the dough got a little dry on the top. I ran out of Andes mints ended up with Junior Mints on the second batch. They are ok. I tried to spread the Junior Mints as I did the Andes mints and they don't spread as well so I just left them sitting on top whole. The cookie was small enough to take a bite and still get half the Junior Mint taste. I definatel will only use Andes mints again and will definately make these cookies throughout the year! Best cookies ever!! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars This is my new favorite Christmas Cookie recipe. I made these last night and my husband and I LOVED them. Like other users have stated this recipe makes more than 3 dozen cookies so make sure you have enough mints for the tops! I got 4 dozen generous sized cookies out of this recipe. I substituted a bag of Andes Creme de Menthes pieces and 1 TB cocoa for the semi-sweet chocolate chips. This gave the cookie itself a nice minty taste as well. I was nervous about the consistency of the dough once I was finished mixing it - it was more like brownie batter or drop cookie dough. But I stuck it in the freezer for about 30 mins and it was very easy to work with. These cookies came out perfect. Nice and chewy on the inside crispy on the outside like a good chocolate chip cookie should be. I'll be making these again and again and again. Helpful (45)