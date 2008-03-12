Fried Cookies

Many European cultures had this type of fried cookie. This particular recipe says to tie it in a knot but it can be made pulling one end through a slit cut into the dough.

Recipe by Rosina

84
6 - 7 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat together eggs and sugar until thick and light colored. Then beat in shortening, brandy, anise seeds (optional) and salt. Beat in flour gradually.

  • On a floured surface, knead dough into a smooth ball. Divide ball into two equal pieces, wrap in waxed paper and chill in refrigerator for at least two hours.

  • Roll one piece of dough into a rectangle approximately 12 x 15 inches. (The other piece of dough should be left in refrigerator until ready to be rolled.) Using pastry wheel, cut dough into strips 6 x 1 inch.

  • Make a vertical slit in top 1/3 of the strip and draw the bottom end of it through OR tie a knot in the center. Repeat with remaining dough and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a deep frying pan to 360 degrees F (185 degrees C). Deep fry strips until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, cool, and sprinkle heavily with confectioners' sugar.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
