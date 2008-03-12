Fried Cookies

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
This is an Italian fried Bowtie cookie traditionally made in Sicily. I used to have these all the time growing up. It was our version of snackfood.The only difference from our recipe is we do not use brandy or anise seed and use vanilla or almond extract instead. Much better taste.Dad used to make these in his bakerey and always sold out faster than he could make them.
This is almost identical to the recipe that my father got from his great grandmother who brought it from Hungary. We call the cookies Churtagers. Dad never knew if that was a real name or just one his "Gram" used. Thanks!!
This is very good! It was flaky and sweet. I did not use brandy or anise seeds, but used 2-3 teaspoons of vanilla extract. The powdered sugar on it was a perfect touch, and maybe next time I'll try a bit of cinnamon as well.
