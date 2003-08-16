Chocolate Nuggets

In an effort to use up ingredients before I move, I made this recipe. I had to use margarine instead of butter, and I substituted orange extract for the vanilla and white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and pecans for the walnuts. I used the microwave to combine the ingredients rather than the stove. Once the batter is made, let it sit for a few minutes as it really sets up. Also, it's better for them to be slightly undercooked rather than overcooked at all (plus I think this oven I'm using has a higher temperature than it's supposed to). The orange extract was a nice decision, and I'd recommend it. The cookies were chewy, and soon became quite hard. I'm not sure how often I would make them.