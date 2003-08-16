Chocolate Nuggets
Extra rich, extra chocolaty and brownie-like!
super easy, sweet, fudgy, and chewy. Don't leave the last batch on the pan to cool, they'll stick! It's easiest to take them off the sheet while they're still soft.Read More
A disaster appearance wise and flavor wise.Read More
I made this recipe for a cookie swap and it was a big hit. I will be making this one many more times. Someone said that the dough was "watery", if the chocolate is too hot, allow the dough to cool off a little bit before putting on the cookie sheet so that it firms up a little.
These were just as I expected...very chocolatey and delicious "nuggets"! I think the flavor got even better after a day or two! Thanks!!!
I halved the recipe, which shouldn't have mattered, but the results were disastrous. The cookies were watery, crunchy (not in a good way), and generally awful.
This is a great quick, easy recipe. I found them to be way too sweet for myself but, the people that I work with devoured them :)
quick, chewy, brownie-like cookies; gone before I turned around !
These were good right out of the oven. The second day that got very hard and too crisp. They are def a same day cookie, but they are excellent. Very easy to make and little clean up.
Wowsers, these are great! You know how you read some recipes and they say you'll get a fudgy cookie out of them but you don't. Well, you do with these babies! One guy at work even classified these as the "best cookies he's ever had in his life!"
These are great easy to make cookie. They are very rich so beware. But everyone liked them. Thanks for the recipe!
I've been searching for an eggless recipe that would appease my taste for brownies and these cookies hit the spot! Lovely bits of chewy chocolate goodness. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful recipe. Nuggets had a chewy bottom and center. I doubled the recipe and split the dough into thirds. By the way, this dough is VERY easy to work with. Then I made some nuggets plain, another group I mixed caramel swirl chips into, and yet another group I mixed mark chocolate chunks. Sinfully delicious. It's a winner in our home.
Quick AND delicious. Slightly crisp on the outside, and chewy inside. Perfection -- what a great recipe.
We really like these, and I didn't even have chocolate chips! As a substitute I used 1 cup + 2 TBSP cocoa powder, 3/4 cup + 2 TBSP sugar and 1/4 cup + 2 TBSP vegetable shortening. Since I had nothing to melt, I just mixed the butter, sugar, shortening and sweetened condensed milk together, then added everything else. The batter was pretty thick and hard to mix after adding the flour, but they were still super quick and easy! Great recipe! I think I like these better than brownies!
good for a quick chocolate fix. also good for when you find yourself with sweetened condensed milk, yet no magic cookie bar ingredients!
After reading all reviews the only change I made was to add the sweetened condensed milk after I melted the chips, butter and sugar together in the microwave. Dough was a stiff consistency and the baked result was crispy on the outside, moist and chewey on the inside. This recipe is a family hit!
I have a recipe for this with 4 Tbls butter and 1 cup pecans. I also melt the butter and choc chips and condensed milk in the microwave (aobut 1.5 minutes).
In an effort to use up ingredients before I move, I made this recipe. I had to use margarine instead of butter, and I substituted orange extract for the vanilla and white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and pecans for the walnuts. I used the microwave to combine the ingredients rather than the stove. Once the batter is made, let it sit for a few minutes as it really sets up. Also, it's better for them to be slightly undercooked rather than overcooked at all (plus I think this oven I'm using has a higher temperature than it's supposed to). The orange extract was a nice decision, and I'd recommend it. The cookies were chewy, and soon became quite hard. I'm not sure how often I would make them.
I don't think I've ever had anything quite this rich, I could only manage a few, but they're soooo nice :)
Scrumptious! Easy as bar cookies - cook for about 12 min.
This is awesome and super easy. After the first batch I figured out that I didn't need to grease the pan since I use parchment paper. I also didn't bother to get another bowl dirty, I mixed everyting up in the saucepan and they turned out great.
Chocolatey and chewy, very good. The bottoms of the cookies were done much faster than the tops, could just be my oven. I will make this again.
They had fudgy texture but almost completely tasteless. Won't be making again.
My kids really liked these. They were good, but not something I would take to impress. I used slivered almonds instead of walnuts. VERY chocolatey..
Very fudgy tasting. If you LOVE dark chocolate, then you will love these. Too much for my taste buds.
My little boy is severely allergic to eggs, so I'm always on the lookout for egg-free recipes. My family and co-workers raved about these.
quick and easy! Will use this recipe again...maybe try peanut butter chips or other flavors.
I didn't care for the flavor and it was way too dense! I don't understand what happened as I only used quality ingredients...
The best chocolate cookies I've ever made and tasted! They were a hit! My friends and family loved them and we have all agreed that they taste like brownies. They were so soft and chewy. Simple AND delicious. Simply delicious.
Yummy! They are very brownie-like, but delicious. The outside is just a little crispy giving it a nice texture.
I made them with 3 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips and a 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, 3/4 cup butter, 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, no nuts and only 1 can of sweetened condensed milk and dropped balls of the dough about 1 1/2 inches around on parchment paper on a cookie sheet so they were about 1 1/2 inches apart and there were twelve cookies to a batch then baked them for ten minutes. They made 34 cookies and came out perfect. I think only using one can of condensed milk made them not as sweet as if I'd used 2. They were really good
Not bad, but not great. The dough spread a lot, and it did harden up a bit as it sat waiting for the next patch. As someone said, they do not look nice, I added white chocolate chips to some and decorated the tops of some with sliced almonds. Very chocolatey, which is nice..but I am not raving about them.
These are baking right now. they seem to have an odd texture, more like fudge than cookies. Hopefully they turn out good. I put almonds and sprinkles on top.
These are sooooooo good. Just like little brownies!! YUMMY!! Thanks Anne!
A-Mazing. Chewy, gooey chocolate bombshells that will obliterate the fiercest craving. Be sure to grease your pan well.
These were really good but I just couldn't get them to not be gooey in the middle i cooked them for a few extra minutes and they were still doughy/gooey in the middle will make again though because my husband LOVED them!!!
These came out crispy on the bottom and fudgy in the middle. My family is in LOVE with these.
