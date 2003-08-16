Chocolate Nuggets

Extra rich, extra chocolaty and brownie-like!

Recipe by Anne Paisley

36
6 dozen
Directions

  • Melt chocolate chips, butter, condensed milk, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir often.

  • In a separate bowl, combine chocolate mixture, flour and chopped nuts (optional).

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 10 to 12 minutes. Cookies will be soft. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 24mg. Full Nutrition
