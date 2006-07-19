Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies
This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.
This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.
This is so freaky !!! I have used this exact recipe for 10 years!!Except I do one thing differrent,I roll the balls in a combination of 1 cup sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon..Makes all the difference in the world. I bought a paperback recipe book at the dollar store and this recipe was in it. I have been doing fairs for 7 years and won 6 blue ribbons with this recipe. A family favorite.Read More
Too time consuming when I already have a great recipe, but wanted to try it. I think I needed to cream the sugar much more than I did (by hand) because it was so dry I couldn't even add all of the oats! Three eggs are the only liquid! Not sure I will try again.Read More
This is so freaky !!! I have used this exact recipe for 10 years!!Except I do one thing differrent,I roll the balls in a combination of 1 cup sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon..Makes all the difference in the world. I bought a paperback recipe book at the dollar store and this recipe was in it. I have been doing fairs for 7 years and won 6 blue ribbons with this recipe. A family favorite.
Best oatmeal cookie I've ever made! I used real butter, toasted my walnuts before adding them and then chilled the dough for 20 minutes before rolling into balls. Cookies stay chewy and moist after baking. Great flavor, sure to stay a family favorite.
I am pleased with the way these cookies turned out. I did as another reviewer suggested and rolled them in cinnamon/sugar and they both look and taste very nice. I soaked the raisin mixture overnight and that seemed to turn out well. I used unsalted butter instead of shortening which was fine... Oh, if you don't like rich/sweet cookies, these probably aren't for you, but if you do, I think this recipe is worth a try. EDIT: The next day, these cookies were still soft and chewy. My husband says these are the best oatmeal cookies he's ever had, and he doesn't say that sort of thing lightly!
These are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made and ever tased...bar none!! I omitted the walnuts because we don't like them. My husband has forbid me from making them again unless we give the majority of them away because he could not stop eating them.
I sub'd butter for shortening. If you do this 1/2 the salt. Excellent Cookies! Perfect!
Hands down, THE best oatmeal cookie I have tried. I don't use raisins but instead sub in choc chips or butterscotch chips. Awesome. You can also roll the balls of doung in sugar before baking for a nice shiny crisp outside and tender inside. FIVE stars all the way!! Add ingredients as directed!!
Ok, you've heard it before in other reviews but it bears repeating- these are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever had! LOL! And I don't even like oatmeal cookies that much. I made them for my DH who loves them and after one cookie he said, "Wow! These are really good!" I think this will be our recipe from now on. I did sub chocolate chips for raisins but otherwise followed directions exactly. Baked on pampered chef stone for 14 minutes first batch and 12-13 minutes following batches. YUM. I'm going to go eat some more!
I've been searching for the world's best oatmeal cookie and this is it!!! Moist, chewy-it's everything you'd want in an oatmeal cookie. I'll be making this recipe again and again!
These are delicious!!!! I added 1 cup of semi-sweet choc. chips and about 1 teas. each of cloves and nutmeg for extra yumminess!!! I also substituted butter for the shortening. Great recipe!! Thanks!!!!
Excellent oatmeal cookie recipe! I got this recipe back when it was just cookierecipe.com and am still using it b/c of the rave reviews I get from everyone I give them to! Each year people ask specifically for these cookies...even wives ask me for the recipe so they can try to make them for the husbands who always ask for mine!!
Yummy! I used parchment paper, 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening, 1/2 cup of raisins, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of sliced almonds. This tastes gourmet. Thanks! By the way, I used a Pampered Chef small scooper and this made 69 cookies.
I have tried several 5-star recipes over the past few months and have been disappointed every time. But not with this recipe. I followed the recipe, but used butter instead of shortening and used old-fashioned oatmeal instead of quick cooking. The cookies are delicious. Crisp on the outer edge and soft and chewy in the middle. Thanks so much. I don't think I need to search for any more oatmeal cookie recipes. My kids are gobbling them up.
I don't like oatmeal cookies....at least not until I met up with THESE oatmeal cookies! Awesome. I made them for my Dad for Father's Day, and he said they were just like he dreamed of ....though he wasn't sure he had actually ever had any this good in real life! They ARE a dream come true, soft, chewy, a hint of spice, and the raisins are sweet and plump. With all the good reviews, it seemed silly to comment, but they were SO good, I just had to add my opinion. I guess I like oatmeal cookies, now! Can't wait to make them again.
I seem to have a million friends who love Oatmeal Raisin cookies, so I decided to try this recipe out on them. They all loved it!! Be aware, this recipe looks really dry as you mix in the oatmeal, but leave it alone - it will turn into a really nice dough. I've swapped out the raisins for cinnamon chips and roasted pecans, and it turns out just as yummy.
This is by far the BEST recipe I've ever used. I've been baking for more than 30 years and this recipe was easy to follow and by far tastes the best! I can see how it's a blue ribbon winner!
Just yum!
I subbed cranberries for the raisins and ommitted the walnuts...Used dark brown sugar and doubled the cinnamon... These are the most amazing cookies ever.
These are delicious! I substituted butter for the shortening, though, and I also used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. I didn't use walnuts, so I think next time I will use 1 1/2 of raisins instead of 1 cup; doesn't seem like there are enough raisins. Followed the advice of previous person and coated the balled cookie dough in sugar and cinnamon. Really makes them look pretty and taste even better than they already do!
We have never found a better recipe for Oatmeal Cookies. We do use craisins, since it is a local product, and very yummy.
Awesome cookies. I was looking for a recipe that only called for 2 cups oats and picked this one. I left out the raisins because my boys don't like them. I added the eggs into the creamed butter and sugar then followed the recipe. I added 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips. Super super yummy. Thanks for a keeper.
I've been looking for a good oatmeal cookie recipe and, after numerous failures, I've finally found it. I made only minor changes, replacing half the shortening with butter, adding a dash of nutmeg, and leaving out the nuts. I thought it strange to refrigerate and soak the raisins in the egg and vanilla, however I believe it served two purposes. The raisins were plumped and, by adding the egg/raisin mixture at the end, it helped to cool the dough so that the edges would not spread during baking. These cookies are wonderful and as another reviewer stated, they do actually taste better the 2nd day. Thanks for the recipe Sheryl!
Only the best Oatmeal cookies I have ever made! My Husband loves them, and I made them for family for the Holidays and they all loved them too. I have made them twice since. Soaking the raisins is a fantastic idea, they are so chewy. I soaked them over night, so I had to add a little water to the recipe since the eggs were soaked into the raisins a little too much, but soaking them for the one hour I wouldn't have to add any water.
I'm not a great cookie fan, particularly oatmeal, (Dad's was the exception) but these are very good. The cinnamon blended perfectly.
Best oatmeal raisin cookie I have ever personally made. I will add more nuts next time. The method was different- I was worried I was doing something wrong. It turned out great though!
Came out perfect, even at high altitude. I noticed I had to cook them for 2-3 minutes more. The dough is dry, but I found that I could roll the dough into balls with my hands instead of using a spoon.
This is the first review that I have ever done on here and this recipe is fabulous. I went hunting one day for an Oatmeal Cookie recipe and this was the one I deceided on. It was well worth it. These cookies disappeared faster than I could bake them. I did make a couple of changes only because I always do that. I used butter and cut back on salt, toasted the walnuts, added 1/2 tsp of cloves and nutmeg, added 3/4 cup of white chocolate chips. I dipped the rolled balls of cookie dough in a mixture of 1/2 cup of sugar and 2-3 tsp of cinammon. Cooked for 11 minutes and dusted the cookie pans with flour before putting on the cookies. I pressed each cookie lightly with a fork. I would give this a five star rating
This was a very good and delicious recipe. I made some modications per other's suggestions and also added some twists of my own. Instead of the 1 cup brown/ 1 cup white sugar as per recipe, I used 1 cup brown, to keep the color and taste, and 1/2 cup white. I then used 3 tablespoons of honey and added it at the very end of the mixing. I added an additional cup of oats and also substituted 1/2 cup of the flour with whole wheat. The result was absolutely delicious and healthy too! The cookie came out with a nuttier/grainier texture with the additional oats and wheat flour. The honey made the cookie creamier and more natural tasting. I made a batch of 24 cookies as I made bigger cookies. Also, when placed on the cookie sheet, I pressed them down a bit to make them bigger as they pretty much stayed the same shape while baking. All in all a great yummy recipe. Thank you very much!
Very good! I was a little put off by how crumbly the dough was, and since I am not a baker, I assumed that I had messed up. The dough does come together with handling though, for anyone with the same concerns. They have a texture to them after they are baked; a bit fibrous, which is different that what I would have considered the ‘right texture’. But, make a batch, let them rest a little and then enjoy them with a glass of cold milk and you will settle back in your chair and say “Oh this is good, very good” Thanks Sheryl!
Moist and tender cookie when baked for 9 minutes. Only change I made was to roll in cinnamon and sugar before baking. These cookies were a hit!
I think these are the best oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever made! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening; followed another reviewer's comment and rolled them in a sugar/cinnamon mix. I'm using this recipe from now on - thank you for sharing!!
The best oatmeal cookies I have ever had! My husband thought there should be more raisins in them. I used parchment paper and it was fast and easy. Great recipe!
I don't know whether I should thank you endlessly, or curse you for introducing this recipe into my kitchen. These cookies were so delicious! I ate ten of them the night I made them. I'm glad they're gone now, so I can have some self control again.
This is the best oatmeal raisin cookie I've ever eaten! I followed the recipe exactly as is.
Mine turned out very dry, ?? Could just have been me, but tasted very good.
This is my new go-to oatmeal cookie recipe. Oatmeal chocolate chips are my husband's favourites, so I substituted the raisins for chocolate chips but they were still super delicious! I might just have to make myself a batch with raisins so I don't have to share!! LOL Thanks for the great recipe, Happygolucky!
I baked these for 2 years for family, friends and co-workers before I ever ate any. I thought they were all nuts when they swore this was the best cookie they had ever eaten. I use this dough recipe for chocolate chip and every other combination of chip and nut cookie.
This is the best oatmeal cookie recipe around! I used butter instead of shortening but otherwise stuck to the recipe. The cookies tasted great and were soft and moist for days! These cookies were favorites with my family!
These cookies are wonderful!! Not hard to make, and everyone loved them. I am adding them to my Christmas Basket gifts this year! Thanks!
An interesting technique. A delicious cookie. I doubled the nuts and added the grated rind of one large orange. Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are fantastic!!! Great recipe. I didn't change a thing but I did use golden raisins.
Whenever I take these to a function, I HAVE to take a few copies of the recipe with. I usually give this to the bride at kitchen teas too. I usually leave out the raisins or substitute with cranberries, but either way, this one is a winner!
I made these last night and my husband and I both really liked them. I then brought them to work this morning and the VP of my company said "I've died and gone to cookie heaven". Now I think that means they're good! The only thing I did differently was that I used real butter instead of the shortening.
Great cookies, but they were still raw inside at 12 minutes. I had them bake for 15 minutes at 350 in a gas oven and they were fine, still chewy on the inside. Looks like a family favorite!
BEST, BEST, BEST EVER OATMEAL COOKIE...HANDS DOWN!
Too time consuming when I already have a great recipe, but wanted to try it. I think I needed to cream the sugar much more than I did (by hand) because it was so dry I couldn't even add all of the oats! Three eggs are the only liquid! Not sure I will try again.
sooooo good!
Excellent cookies! Like others I subbed butter for lard, left out the walnuts and added chocolate chips as well as raisins. I also decreased the white sugar to half. Wonderful! I will use this recipe again for sure.
A Family favorite. I usually make the dough on Sundays and then my husband gets fresh baked cookies for dessert day of the every week. I use 1/2 cup less oats because we like our cookies a little less dry, and golden raisins instead of regular since they aren't as tough.
I haven't baked in years but was looking for a cookie recipe for my children's school class holiday celebrations. I have never been crazy about oatmeal cookies but decided I would make them as a healthier alternative to sugar or chocolate chip cookies. I chose this recipe given the rave reviews and I was pleasantly surprised. They are delicious!! I also used whole wheat flour for added fiber. If you use whole wheat flour it's suggested that you use 1 part whole wheat flour to 2 parts all-purpose flour as a substitution in any recipe. So you would continue to use the all-purpose flour but you can use less of it because you're substituting a portion with wheat flour. I used "King Arthur Whole Wheat Flour" brand. In addition to walnuts and raisins I also used dried cranberries and they were absolutely delicious. The cranberries taste like candy in the cookies. Enjoy! I definitely recommend this recipe with my added tips to make it even more healthy.
I have tried so many oatmeal cookies recipes and this one is the BEST by far! I substituted unsalted butter for the shortening (I didn't have any on hand) and I also used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of raisins. These cookies were downright addicting!!!!
Taking this to Wyoming when we visit our son. Always bring oatmeal cookies (his favorite)!
These were a hit! My only regret is that I forgot to buy raisins:-) Everyone loved these; I replaced the shortening, however, with butter. I will make these again and again throughout the year.
This is a good, basic oatmeal cookie, and I'll keep the recipe. Maybe since I used butter, the first batch really spread, way too much for me. I like fat cookies, so to fix that, I put an extra cup more flour in the dough, and it worked.
This is a very flavorful recipe. Easy to make. I never tried Putting the eggs and raisins together and this made all the difference in the world! Our raisins were a little hard but soaking them made them plump and juicy. I also rolled the balls in cinnamon and sugar, and this small step also seemed to make a huge difference in taste and texture. This will definitely be the oatmeal recipe I use from now on. Many thanks!
5 stars if you use butter, 4 stars if you don't. In the words of my husband after trying the batch made with butter - "Wow!"
This is the most amazing oatmeal cookie recipe I have ever made. My husband, father and sister's fiance fight over them. I added a 1/2 bag of butterscotch chips to mine. I chopped the chips up a bit with the mixer that I was using. This gives them a creamier, richer, butterscotchier taste. Excellent! Also, for Thanksgiving, I made the dough ahead of time, froze it, then made them the day ahead. They came out great.
Good cookie recipe, Great flavor, and good texture. Followed recipe exactly, and cookies came out great ! Thanx for the recipe
This is absolutely the BEST oatmeal cookie recipe I have made. We don't like raisins so they were omitted but followed the rest exactly and they came out crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside just the way we like them. This is the only oatmeal cookie I'll bake now.
FINALLY an oatmeal raisin cookie that is soft and chewy without having to fiddle with my oven and timer! This basic recipe is a tad unusual to me because of more eggs and flour and less oats. Except for using a half teaspoon more of vanilla (which is my preference..not to bash the cook here that shared this recipe) and didn't refrigerate the eggs/vanilla/raisins, I followed the ingredient amounts. I did however, change what I did AFTER I mixed it up. In other words, I basically treated this recipe as I would the recipe on the oatmeal box but using the amount of ingredients in this recipe here and not refrigerating anything. I also hate rolling balls, so I just dropped by teaspoons onto the greased baking sheet. To me, having a perfect oatmeal cookie isn't a perfectly round cookie..but rather, odd shapes after dropping it. :) Been making cookies since I was 8, and I am now 61...so I am used to cookies not uniform except peanut butter cookies. :) ANYWAY, this cookie turned out soooo yummy...chewy in the middle and crunchier on the outside, which to me is a perfect oatmeal raisin cookie. THIS cookie is a DEFINITE KEEPER!!! Thank you for sharing! I bow down to you :)
These were perfect! Thanks to the other reviewer for the tip about rolling them in the sugar mix (I've been doing that with other cookies and muffins since then and it's wonderful!)... I will most definitely make these again.
yum! a bit strange to add the egg last instead of mixing it in with the butter and sugar, but it worked out fine (just a little bit more effort to mix it). a very mild, buttery cookie. the oatmeal seems more like an afterthought than the main feature, but that's kind of nice. and they're definitely addictive--I just found myself eating a fourth one and I just finished taking the last pan out. next time I might try it with white chocolate chunks.
These aren't the best oatmeal cookies I've ever had, but they are very good. I used cranberries instead of raisins and butter rather than shortening and I think that those were good changes. My biggest problem with this recipe is that I found the cookies to be a little salty and a little too sweet (I tend to reduce sugar in most recipes, though). Next time I will cut back on both salt and sugar, add more nuts, and use some whole wheat flour to make it a heartier cookie. Overall, I think this is a good base with excellent texture somewhere between cake and chewy. Soaking the dried cranberries in the egg/vanilla really did give them a plump look and better texture..
None of the reviews that I read have mentioned that the process of soaking the raisins in the eggs and vanilla infuses them with the vanilla flavor that you can really taste in the cookie. Because I think this is what makes these cookies so special, I was wondering what you do if you are using chocolate chips instead of raisins? Nothing to soak...just combine the egg and vanilla for an hour?
I don't know why anyone would give this less than 5 stars! Anyone who knows me, knows that I hate raisins. I have never had any use for oatmeal raisin cookies, but my husband likes them, so I have been searching for good recipes. I taste tested these before he got home, and I couldn't stay out of them! The raisins are not over powering at all, and you HAVE to take the advice of other reviewers and roll them in a sugar cinnamon mixture before baking. The only other thing I changed was I added about 2 Tbsp of butter in with the butter flavored shortening because it wasn't creaming the way I would like. Bake 9-10 minutes for perfectly chewy cookies!
This is now my favorite oatmeal cookie. Thanks for sharing it with us!
Best oatmeal cookies ever! I think the secret is step 1 (makes the raisins nice and plump!) so don't skip it.
Wonderful! I used Craisins (dried cranberries) and frosted half with a powdered sugar/milk ice drizzle. Yummy! My children normally do not eat oatmeal but they love these cookies!
These are so chewy and delicious. And the recipe made about 75 cookies. They stayed fresh in the cookie jar until they were gobbled up !! Truly a keeper in my permanent recipe box. Thanks for the recipe Sheryl!
Bake 9 - 10 minutes to keep them chewy! Great cookie!
Everyone truly enjoyed these. Terrific recipe as is. I also made them with a 50/50 mix of butter and shortening, an extra 1/2 cup of raisins, and 1/2 cup of semisweet chocolate chips. Tasted better than those from a high brow bakery.
These are hands down the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made.
Delicious. They have less oats and more cookie than other oatmeal cookies I've had which was a nice change but not sure if this is going to be "the" recipe. Very good cookies though. Wasn't dissapointed at all.
Excellent Cookies!!! I made a few changes since we have tried to cut sugar out of our diet. I used wheat flour and cut the sugar down to 1 1/2 cups and used butter instead of crisco. They turned out great. I was really impressed with the flavor. My kids love them!!!
Fantastic! Try this...replace the vanilla extract with banana extract or flavoring!! Oh my goodness!!!!! To die For!!
Excellent cookie! Follow the directions exactly and you will have the best oatmeal cookie ever!
Great recipe, my husband took some to share at work and they got great reviews.
Chewy, delicious, a definite five star. I've been hunting for this recipe for years. I also did this with coconut added, Fantastic! but the original recipe is still my favourite so far.
Excellent, because i didn't have time to refrigerate the egg with the raisins I boiled the raisins for 3 min. drained them and proceeded with the recipe. Per one of the reviews I also used only a 1/2 c sugar with a tsp of cinnamon to roll the cookie dough ball in instead of a cup of sugar and had plenty
In a word? DIVINE!! I seem to be the only one with the opposite problem of those who experienced dry dough. Mine was so moist that I had to add about a quarter cup extra flour to be able to work with it. I did one thing, though, that may or may not have accounted for this. I mixed the raisins in the eggs and vanilla as directed, covered it, then refrigerated...and refrigerated! I forgot about it for almost two days! When I remembered and retrieved it, the eggs had completely soaked into the raisins. Don't know if that accounted for the extra-moist dough. The problem was easily remedied with the addition of the extra quarter cup of flour. The next time I make them, presumably with the proper soak timing, I'll amend this review to report the results if different. Additionally, I only keep regular, rolled oats in the house, but no matter. Lovely, soft cookies, with a hearty chewiness that is wholesome, appealing and satisfying. Cookie jar cookies, if they last that long!
I just finished making a batch and they are fantastic. The golden brown color and crispness on the outside are wonderful. I'd recommend "under cooking" them a bit if you want a little more chew on the inside. I accidentally put 3/4 teaspoon more cinamon in the mix but it tastes perfect. I can't wait for my family to come home and taste these!
My favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. I don't put in raisins or nuts- and it makes the best cookies. The only oatmeal cookie recipe I use anymore!
These are the perfect oatmeal raisin cookies. Crisp on the edges and soft in the middle. Only modification I made was I used butter instead of butter flavored shortening, only because that was what I had in the house. Yummy!
These were awesome!! The only thing I did differently was I added 1 cup of carob chips when I added the oats, and omitted the raisins. They were pretty good for being dairy free!
I've made this recipe more often than I could count. It is by far my favorite oatmeal cookie recipe, and one of my favorite cookie recipes overall. Even people who don't like oatmeal cookies like these. Amazing.
Best oatmeal cookie I've ever made!!! Thought I would pass out while tasting the first! LOL! I followed the recipe exactly on the first batch, kinda botched the second not paying attention to the order in which things should be mixed in... So be advised, the order is very important! Thanks Happygolucky!! I will definitely make these again.
Very tasty recipe! I didn't know if this recipe would turn out, the dough was thick and hard to mix but cookies came out nice and chewy after 11 minutes. To make the dough easier to handle, I refrigerated it for at least an hour before shaping into balls, Terrific recipe!
I have made these cookies hundreds of times. They are to die for! I never have used the "butter-flavored" shortening because I only have regular shortening so I have always just sprayed a little bit of butter flavor pam on top of the shortening during that step. Recently I tried 2 cups flour and 1/2 cup of wheat flour to see what difference it made. I thought they tasted just as good and could not tell the difference. Also, I usually let the raisins stand in with the vanilla and 2 beaten eggs and then add the 3rd egg during when combining the raisin/egg in the recipe. I have accidentally left the raisins/vanilla/egg mixture in the fridge for a whole day and a half, and the end result was just as fabulous. Sometimes I roll the balls in the cinnamon/sugar when I have the time. Either way, the recipe as is is still 5 stars! Thanks!!
These cookies are great and the recipe does actually make the amount of cookies that it says it will (without the cookies being the size of a quarter). I overbaked the first batch by a couple of minutes but placed a piece of bread in the container with them and they were very soft after that. My fiancee loves them as well. Thank you for the great recipe.
Awesome! After reading other reviews, I used butter instead of shortening. They came out great. Soft, chewy. Mmmmmmm.... Will keep this recipe!
These were really really good. The batter was kind of dry though, was it supposed to be? It would fall apart when I tried to form a ball but the turned out great anyway.
The *BEST* Oatmeal Cookie recipe! I've been searching for one that's chewy and with a hint of spices, and this one is it!! I usually make the first 12 plain, then add Hershey's Cinnamon Chips to the rest of the dough and they are out of this world! They will be gone in NO time, my 18 month old just loves these. Almost always makes exactly 4 dozen, depending on how much dough is eaten by my household before they get to the oven. :-)
I used to think that I didn't even like oatmeal raisin cookies, but this recipe has changed everything. These are moist, chewy, absolutely delicious, perfect cookies. I would give them 10 stars if I could!
Amazing recipe! Thank you
Great recipe! I added an extra egg the second time I made them to make them a little softer.
Very disappointing! I don't know if I did something wrong, but I thought these were too 'cakey' with not a lot of flavor. I thought 2-1/2 cups flour was a lot for oatmeal cookies, and I think I would try adding only 1-1/2 cups with an extra cup of oatmeal. I read the other reviews so maybe its my oven(?)
This was the BEST
Super yummy! I don't care for raisins, so used craisins instead. Next time I may add some choc. chips to the batter. I also think these would be great naked...just plain ol' oatmeal cookies! Don't forget an ice cold glass of milk with these! :-)
Best oatmeal cookie recipe... I will definitely make this one again, pssibly this weekend :) Thank you for sharing.
The BEST oatmeal cookies ever! I followed the directions exactly and these cookies were perfect. Firm on the outside and soft in the middle. My husband loved them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections