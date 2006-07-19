Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies

388 Ratings
  • 5 315
  • 4 50
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.

By Sheryl Bohn

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr 28 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
  • Beat eggs, and stir in raisins and vanilla. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together shortening, brown sugar, and white sugar until light and fluffy. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in raisins and eggs, then stir in oats and walnuts. Roll dough into walnut sized balls, and place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
