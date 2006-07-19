Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies

FINALLY an oatmeal raisin cookie that is soft and chewy without having to fiddle with my oven and timer! This basic recipe is a tad unusual to me because of more eggs and flour and less oats. Except for using a half teaspoon more of vanilla (which is my preference..not to bash the cook here that shared this recipe) and didn't refrigerate the eggs/vanilla/raisins, I followed the ingredient amounts. I did however, change what I did AFTER I mixed it up. In other words, I basically treated this recipe as I would the recipe on the oatmeal box but using the amount of ingredients in this recipe here and not refrigerating anything. I also hate rolling balls, so I just dropped by teaspoons onto the greased baking sheet. To me, having a perfect oatmeal cookie isn't a perfectly round cookie..but rather, odd shapes after dropping it. :) Been making cookies since I was 8, and I am now 61...so I am used to cookies not uniform except peanut butter cookies. :) ANYWAY, this cookie turned out soooo yummy...chewy in the middle and crunchier on the outside, which to me is a perfect oatmeal raisin cookie. THIS cookie is a DEFINITE KEEPER!!! Thank you for sharing! I bow down to you :)