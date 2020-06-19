Alcohol-Free Mint Julep
An alcohol FREE mint julep for you non-drinkers out there.... now you don't have to drink water and can enjoy the classic mint julep with a slight twist while watching the Kentucky Derby!
Very refreshing. The mint used in juleps is called Corsican Mint. It has tiny leaves & the plant grows as a ground cover - much different than peppermint and similar varieties. The flavor is very strong. I planted some this spring and have enjoyed it in tea, orange juice, and cocktails.Read More
Very yummy! Easy too. I had to make a second batch of the syrup later in the day because I liked it so much. I also tried it with Limeaid and I loved it that way. It's a very refreshing drink and I am sure I will enjoy them throughout the summer.
Darn! I thought I just created a no liquor Mojito with this recipe. It sure is good though!
i enjoy this all summer long. and if you want bourbon in it, stir in a jigger. i do not think it needs it. frosted ice cold glasses a must. good lemonade a major must. no premade stuff.
This is great! I think I've looked for an alcohol free version before but could not find it. I'm not a huge mint fan, but this was delicious!
I brought these to a luncheon for my pregnant sister. They looked incredibly elegant, and tasted really refreshing. She and all the other guests loved them! Never missed the alcohol! Thank you for the recipe!
I made this as well as the Mint Julep with alcohol. Everyone enjoyed this one more. Very refreshing and great tasting. Great use for my mint from my Aero Garden!
Used this recipe for a Kentucky Derby themed baby shower and it was a great hit!
So simple. so refreshing!
One word? AWESOME!!!!!! I made these for me and a friend. She's really into the Derby and we're both underage so these were perfect. I obviously can't attest to it's closeness to the actual drink, but it is rather enjoyable in of itself.
My new favorite beverage! Love this one.
I used this recipe last year on Kentucky Derby Day & will again today. Tasty, refreshing & great way to use surplus mint that from the garden. My husband suggested replacing the H2O & sugar w/ginger ale which I may do, but not on the day of the derby! Suggestion: double the recipe, everyone will want a refill.
These were such a fun and yummy alternative to be able to serve kids during the Kentucky Derby. And the simple syrup with the mint infused, AWESOME!! Why didn't I ever think of that?!?! I will forever be using mint infused simple syrup in my mojitos as well from now on. Knocked it out of the park with this recipe!!
my favorite recipe for our abundance of mint thus far! Delicious!
Loved it. Easy and refreshing! A hit with our dinner guests as well!
Tasty enough, and yes, very refreshing. Even better with a splash of absinthe...
this was great and easy. i suggest about 3oz of syrup with 9oz of lemonade.
This was delicious! My friends and I made it and we all loved how refreshing it was, especially in the summer heat. My one critique is that it is a little light on the mint, so if you really want that minty kick I suggest adding a bit more then what was elaborated in the recipe. Other than that though, awesome recipe!
I always make traditional mint Juleps on KY Derby day. I made this for the kids. They loved it. I have sense been using this as a mixer for a different kind of Moscow Mule.
Delicious, but way too concentrated. I added 3.5 cups of San Pelligrino to a 6 serving recipe...sparkling mint julep is so much better! I also didn't strain the mint leaves because I thought they were so pretty :)
