Alcohol-Free Mint Julep

An alcohol FREE mint julep for you non-drinkers out there.... now you don't have to drink water and can enjoy the classic mint julep with a slight twist while watching the Kentucky Derby!

By SHOWP0NIE

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and 1 tablespoon of chopped mint. Stir and bring to a boil. Cook until sugar has dissolved, then remove from heat and set aside to cool. After about an hour, strain out mint leaves.n

  • Fill 2 cups or frozen goblets with crushed ice. Pour 1/2 of the lemonade into each glass and top with a splash of the sugar syrup. Garnish each with a mint sprig and a straw. Serve on a silver platter.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 31.6g; sodium 3.4mg. Full Nutrition
