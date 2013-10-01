Blueberry Crumb Bars
Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.
I'VE MADE 4 PANS OF THESE IN JUST ONE WEEK. FIRST PAN FOR HOME TRIAL USING JUST WHITE SUGAR.....VERY GOOD. NEXT THREE PANS (ONE FOR A COOKOUT, ONE FOR A GRADUATION PARTY & ONE TO GO TO W/MY SON TO N.HAMPSHIRE FOR A NASCAR RACE) I USED 1/2 C. WHITE SUGAR & 1/2 C. LIGHT BROWN SUGAR FOR CRUST....EVEN BETTER. ALSO ADDED 1 TSP. VANILLA EXTRACT TO BEATEN EGG. I'LL BE MAKING THEM AGAIN THIS WEEK FOR MY BEST FRIEND'S BIRTHDAY. THEY DO TRAVEL EXTREMELY WELL. SINCE I LIVE IN NEW ENGLAND, I'VE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE FRESH BLUEBERRIES THAT ARE AT THEIR PEAK.Read More
Mediocre, highly overrated recipe, even when prepared with the wise substitution of butter rather than shortening. Not enough filling to support the overabundant amount of flavorless crust and topping. So much tweaking is necessary in my opinion, it’s just better to start from scratch with an altogether different recipe.Read More
Really yummy! I used butter instead of shortening, and used frozen berries. I cut the recipe in half too, and used part whole-wheat pastry flour. I did the "dough" in my food processor, and it never really came together, it was just a powdery mixture. I thought it wouldn't work, but went ahead with it anyways and it all came together during baking. These turned out really well. For those of you that said the dough part didn't have any real flavor, it's probably due to the shortening. Shortening has no real flavor (plus it's yucky and bad for you). Try butter, it's so much better!
I can't begin to say how great this recipe is! My sister told me it was good, so I decided to give it a try. Boy, was she right! It is crumbly, but I just added a little liquid (water mixed with lemon juice and vanilla for extra flavor) to the half of crumbs used for the base, and pre-cooked it for about 5 minutes. The base was not nearly as crumbly as the top this way. FYI, I used frozen berries for this, without defrosting first, and it baked up perfectly in the same amount of time. ETA that I have only ever used butter with this recipe- I do not cook with shortening. I also use at least half whole wheat flour. Healthier and tastier!
Made these bars several times, most recently for a bridal shower and they were a big hit. I made a few changes in the recipe. I used real butter instead of the shortening and it made a HUGE difference in the taste. Delicious! Since fresh blueberries are not in season now, I used frozen Maine blueberries (very big bag for under $5.00) that were purchased in the freezer section at Costco.) I didn't thaw them, just used them directly from the bag and the bars came out fantastic. I made these bars several times and found that you have to bake them a bit longer to get them lightly browned on top..I baked them for 55 minutes. Also, when topping with the remaining crumbs, make sure you squeeze the crumb mixture in your hands to form the crumbs before sprinkling on the top.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and used butter instead of shortening. I also used frozen berries, straight from the freezer and the result was good although if you do this, you'll need to add to the cooking time by about 15 minutes. It's also a good idea to add an extra tsp. of corn starch and be sure to let them set up for an hour or two before cutting for a clean cut. These would be really good served on a plate with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Thanks!
Delicious!! I used a mixture of frozen berries: Blueberries, Raspberries, and Blackberries. I also substituted butter for the shortning and added a small amount of almond extract to the crust. It turned out amazing!!!
With a plethera of store fresh blueberries, and company coming, I was going to bake a pie-but really felt too lazy so I tried these and WOW they are really very good!! I agree they are kind of like a crumb pie (especially having tasted it while it was still warm 'cause hubby and I couldn't bear to wait til dinner time)! Anyway, I beat the egg a little before adding it to the dough then worked the cut up two sticks of margarine (I think real butter would make these OUTSTANDINGLY rich and yummy), and egg in with my clean fingers until it was fairly crumbly-works better for me. I also added one more Tb. of cornstarch just because it has been my experience that most berry recipes never set up as much as I like. Be sure to lightly oil your pan. I also baked them at a slightly lower tempurature (my oven is weird), and added just a dash of cinnamon as well as a tiny dash of nutmeg to the crumb mixture. We're going to serve big squares of this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side kind of like pie or cobbler because as others have said they are kind of crumbly. Thanks for a wonderfully good and simple recipe!
WOW!! These are delicious! Better then any blueberry muffin recipe I have tried. I took others advice and used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also used butter instead of shortening and a full tsp of cinnamon. I let them cool until almost cooled and then put them in the fridge before I cut them. I thought the flour mixture was a little too floury but they still turned out perfect! I will definately make these again. Maybe with cherries or apples and walnuts. Thank you for this recipe!
Great recipe! Since there are only the two of us, I cut the recipe in half and baked it in an 8x8" pan. Turned out perfect. I also grated a little orange rind in with the frozen blueberries that I used. Actually, my hubby loved this so much I should have made the bigger size!! Thanks.
This recipe was AMAZING. It tastes just like my mothers blueberry buckle, but with more blueberry goodness. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and: (a) replaced 1c white sugar in crust with 1/2 c light brown sugar + 1/2 c white sugar. (b) added 1 tsp cinnamon to crust (instead of a pinch). (c) added the optional salt (d) added 1 tsp vanilla to the egg (e) added 1 tsp lemon juice to the sugar, cornstarch, and blueberry mixture (f) added one extra tsp cornstarch Definitely worth a try! I'm about to head out to buy more blueberries to make more!
This is a good recipe that is tasty and VERY easy to make.I've made this twice now and both times the bars came out perfect. As others have stated, I substituted butter for the shortening, used 1/2 C white sugar, 1/2 C brown sugar, added 1tsp of vanilla, and 1tsp of cinnamon to the crumble.The result is a very flavourful crust Oh and this time I used 2 C blue berries and 3 C frozen sliced strawberries and the result is just as perfect, so don't be afraid to experiment a little.If you do add the strawberries just add 1/4 C more sugar to the fruits to balance out the extra tartness of the strawberries . Overall this is definitely a keeper!
These are delicious! They are best a little warm with vanilla ice cream melted on top. The crust and crumble topping are great and stay crunchy days later. I used fresh blueberries the first & third time I made these and black raspberries the second. The blueberries is still my favorite. I followed the recipe exactly but I used butter flavored shortening sticks (makes them stay crunchier longer!). This is my new favorite summertime dessert. I still want to experiment with more fresh fruit, I'm thinking of tart cherries. Mmmm!
I made this for the first time at the fire station. this can be a risky adventure...if the meal is great then make it again. If the meal is garbage then your life is in danger. This was awesome! I went half brown and half white sugar in the crust with butter. Then I used the only berries we had: blackberries! This was great right out of the oven and great hours later. Great recipe! Fire Department Approved! I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN!
Great use of summer berries. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar for the crust. I also used butter flavor crisco. I added the salt and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. For the berries, I used 4 teaspoons of cornstarch. I made a glaze of powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, and milk. Yummy bars and not too sweet. Will def make again. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe rocks! I scaled the recipe to 5 servings, and used a loaf pan. It was the perfect amount for me. I read other reviewers and replaced the white flour with a combination of (1/2)whole wheat flour and then I added oatmeal, to replace the rest of the flour. I ground the oatmeal to a flour in my food processer. I also replaced 1/2 of the white sugar in the crumb with brown sugar. I added a little lemon juice, zest and vanilla to the bottom crust and baked it for 5 min. so it was less crumbly. I used more cinnamon as well because I love the taste. I made this recipe in my food processer and it was very easy to make. If you haven't tried this recipe, give it a try. It is even better the next day.
This was amazing, especially warmed up with vanilla bean ice cream! I will make this over and over again! I took some tips from the other reviewers and added 1/2c sugar + 1/2c brown sugar to the crust, along with quite a bit more cinnamon then called for, nutmeg and orange zest seasoning. I used butter rather than shortening. I added vanilla to the egg mixture, and a teaspoon more cornstarch to the blueberries; I didn't want them to be at all runny! I squeezed lemon on top of the berries, sprinkled a bit more orange zest, and then used my hands to sprinkle the crust on top. Squishing the little butter clumps with my hands made for a really great crispy topping. I ended up baking for 57 mins total, only because I used my timer in 6 min increments after the 45 min original timer. It probably could've gone the whole hour.. I used an 11x7 glass dish (2 qts) because I wanted thicker bars, and lined it with butter sprayed foil instead of greasing the pan. After it cooled, I drizzled a lemon/vanilla glaze I made by using powdered sugar, water, and lemon and vanilla extracts. It turned out SO well, the crust was buttery and crunchy with a hint of cinnamon.. the blueberries were sweet and held wonderfully with the extra cornstarch, and the lemon vanilla glaze? Perfection!!
I thought these were pretty good; everyone at work raved about them. I followed some previous recommendations and added 1/8 c water and 1 tsp vanilla to the bottom portion of the bars, baking it for 5 minutes before topping with the blueberry mixture and the rest of the dough. I also added an extra tsp of corn starch to the blueberries. They smelled delicious baking and tasted even better with some vanilla ice cream. I look forward to trying this with raspberries. Be warned--they are crumbly! Thank you!
Good recipe, I did use butter instead of shorting, also for the crust I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and half regular. Everyone loved it. Make again.
So, I followed other reviews and did 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white. Also used a cup of butter rather than shortening. Some were saying that it was too crumbly and I was serving to a standing crowd so needed them to not make a mess... I added one cup of quick cooking oats (and only used 2 1/2 cups flour) and they stayed together well. I also like the taste of oats in a bar like this! Really yummy. The blueberry layer was thick and delicious, but on the messy side. Serve with napkins. I have three toddlers and wouldn't let them near these! Overall, a fresh taste, not too rich.
Awesome and SO easy!! I followed another reviewers suggestion and used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 tsp vanilla in the crust -- these flew off the plate!
Great Recipe! I substituted crisco butter flavored shortening also. It is also very adaptable to gluten-free. I used gluten-free flour and no one knew. Tastes great!
Yummy!! I totally loved these! Used frozen berries, added twice the amount of cornstarch, added half a teaspoon of ground vanilla bean and substituted some of the flour with oats. The cooking time were perfect, even with frozen berries.
Pretty good! These are pretty sweet. For the crust, I used half white and half brown sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and butter instead of shortening. Then I doubled the amount of cornstarch and that was the perfect amount to get the blueberries to set. I'm sure I will make this again and try a different kind of berry.
I made this to take to my BF's sister's house for Hurricane Isaac. The only change I made was to use 2c all purpose flour and 1c whole wheat. BIG hit with the evacuees!!! Had lots of requests for another, bigger batch. I might add chopped pecans in the crust next time. Thanks for making us happy during the big blow!
Wow! This was great! I followed others' advice and used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup light brown sugar along with salted butter and 1 teaspoon cinnamon for the crust. I mixed up half the dough in the food processor, which gave it a cookie dough consistency -perfect for spreading in the bottom of the pan for the crust. I used an extra cup of frozen berries, although next time I think I'd double the berries. I still used only 1/2 cup white sugar for the berries, but doubled the cornstarch to 2 Tablespoons. The crumb topping I assembled by cutting the butter in with a pastry harp. A definite keeper!
I got into the habit of baking for coworkers' birthdays for the past year and I always get a lot of good reviews (most things I make are from this webiste). This time I tried the blueberry crumb bars for my boss's birthday it got me a marriage proposal from a collegue who already loved everything else I've made! Some coworkers who've eaten everything I've baked but never said anything before would not stop giving compliments. I did use butter and half brown sugar, as well as salt, cinnamon, and vanilla, following other reviews. I used a 3 cup bag of frozen blueberries and a 2 cup bag of frozen berry medley (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries). One of the easier recipes I've tried too!
these were so great! i made them for mother's day and everyone really enjoyed them - especially with vanilla bean ice cream on the side :) its almost a cross between a blueberry crisp and a coffee cake - the best of both worlds! very easy to make too.
Thank you. I used this recipe to make for my school work. I used frozen raspberries instead of blueberries and butter instead of shortening. Everyone loved them. They looked excellent and tasted even better. Thank you for posting.
Eeeeh. Sorry to disagree with so many high ratings, but this didn't come out sweet or yummy enough for a five-star. I followed the recipe and the bars look great, but taste like crisco. They are not very sweet at all. Perhaps further experimentation will allow me to tweak it to a good dessert.
I loved these. I used frozen berries and they turned out great!
Yummy yummy!
I love to bake, therefore bake all the birthday treats at the office. I planned to make an angel food cake which turned into a disaster! Well I used the ingredient search to find something to make with what I had on hand and this came up. I cut everything in half and baked in an 8x8 pan. Absolutely amazing! I used shortening as stated and did half white sugar and half brown sugar. My blueberries were frozen (but they were fresh ones I bought and froze, not the storebought bag of frozen) and I didn't wait for them to thaw. It came out perfect!
This is a great recipe as long as you make a few distinct changes. First off, don't use shortening and use cold butter - this is essential. Next, add the zest of one lemon to the crumb mixture and add the juice of one lemon to the blueberry mixture. Do this and this recipe will turn out great!
Easy and taste great! I followed other reviews by using butter, half white sugar and half brown sugar, and also added an extra tsp of cornstarch to the blueberry mix. I melted half of my butter so it was easier to mix and by doing this, my mix wasn't dry but more like cookie dough. I used 4 cups of frozen blueberry and I think it's plenty. Definitely will make this again.
I didn't get to use butter-I had to use shortening. I think it would have tasted better with the real thing, yet I still got so many compliments on this recipe.
I used half white sugar and half light brown sugar and added 1 tsp. of vanilla to the egg as a reviewer had suggested. I also used softened butter and frozen blueberries. I liked my bar warmed in the microwave. These Are SOOO YUMMY !!! Thank you for posting this recipe !!!
Delicious!! The only change I made was to substitute butter for the shortening. I bet it would be great with diced apples or blackberries. YUM!
We enjoyed these a lot! I followed some of the other reviewers, added a little milk and prebaked the bottom crust, added extra cornstarch, and the best addition was the extra half cup of brown sugar to the top layer - made a nice sweet crunchy top! Yum!
This is sooo delicious! I used butter instead of shortening. Also used half brown sugar & half white, 1C wheat flour, the rest white. It is incredibly tasty & it keeps really well. This is a keeper! You must make this - so worth it!
Delicious! Used butter instead of shortening, sprinkled sugar on top before baking. Can't keep my hands off them!
I made a few changes, and the bars were thoroughly enjoyed. I used butter instead of shortening, used salt, used both cinnamon and nutmeg, and instead of just blueberries I used a mix of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. I used my stand mixer to blend in butter & egg into the dough. I only had to bake it for 40 minutes, and then drizzled the top with icing (blend 1 cup confectioners sugar, 1/4 tsp. vanilla, and milk to thin) and then sprinkled on chopped pecans.
These were good but I made with butter flavored crisco instead of real butter. I will try them again with real butter. I also froze a batch for 2 weeks and they came out good.
Excellent! Used butter instead of shortening as a reviewer suggested and used Minute Tapioca instead of cornstarch. Be sure not to over brown. A wonderful use of wild Michigan blueberries.
I made this for my husband because he LOVES blueberries. The adjustments I made partly based on other reviews - I used butter instead of shortening, used half white and half brown sugar in the dough, included the optional cinnamon and salt and added a tablespoon of vanilla extract, added an extra teaspoon of cornstarch to the blueberry mix, and added 1 cup of sliced almonds & chopped walnuts and an additional 1/2 cup of brown sugar to the remaining dough for the crumb topping. I also used frozen blueberries instead of fresh. It turned out pretty yummy, but I felt like the dough could be a little sweeter - it tasted a bit like biscuit dough to me. Next time I make this I might up the sugars to 2/3 cup each and try that. The bars were very tastey though, really showcased the blueberries, and the flavor got even better the next day. :)
I made this today but used fresh cranberries since I didn't have any blueberries on hand. And butter instead of shortening. Also used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar for the crust. It was delish! Will certainly be making this again.
these are delicious, and if you want to make them even BETTER, add chopped pecans to the topping, and serve them with whipped cream on the side, *out of this world*!!
I prepared these as the recipe was written, and they were very good. The only problem I had was that they were not as sweet as I would have liked. I will definitely make them again, but I'll be adding a bit more sugar next time.
I made this with butter in lieu of shortening, 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar for the crust and crumbs, and frozen blueberries. It was perfect. I actually reduced the amount of sugar in the blueberry mix and it tasted just fine. I would venture to say that any type of berry would work well in these bars. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These bars turned out really well. This was one of my best attempts at using fresh fruit. Usually it turns out too dry or too wet, but these were just right. I cooked half of the blueberries on the stove with some sugar, then mixed in the rest of the berries before adding them on to the bottom crust. I also added about 1/2 cup of brown sugar to the crust mix before putting it on top. I will be keeping this recipe to try with other fruits when they are in season!
o my, these are something else. i didnt think there was enough crumbs so i doubled that...which means 2x much crumbly goodness! you might want to increase it by half instead though, becasue they were a little too heavy. Thank you a. beavers, these really scaled the "wow" factor charts...
These are not at all like a cookie but more like a blueberry cobbler with lots of "cobble" or the good stuff (less liquid too). I added cinnamon to the dough and the berries and used the blueberries straight out of the freezer without thawing. A great use of those extra blueberries and everyone loves it.
Delicious, thanks!
Used another reviewer's tip to grate frozen butter..worked wonderfully. Don't forget to press crust into pan! Don't skip salt and cinammon in the crust. I used more than a pinch of cinammon. Split recipe and made 2 8x8s...one blueberry and one raspberry. Can't even pick a favorite. I'm hoping this will work with peaches too!
These were good but a little bland for me. Maybe next time I will add a little more sugar to the crust, more cinnamon and some lemon zest or juice.
Made with fresh strawberries for my son's graduation (his fav fruit) and it turned out fantastic. I used 7 cups of fresh berries from my garden and baked 55 minutes. I forgot the egg-no problem. I used butter, half brown & half white sugar-same for flour. I also used most of the crumb mixture for the crust and then made a crumb/pecan/oatmeal crumb topping for on top. Very excellent. I also didn't add the 1/2 cup sugar and cornstarch to my berries-didn't need to--they set up beautifully. Leftovers are eaten for breakfast with a little warm milk!
BLUEBERRY PERFECTION! What a great recipe. I added coconut and almonds on top of the blueberry mixture before I added the crumb topping. Then I lightly added a vanilla glaze.
Wow, this is wonderful. I was some what leery of such an easy recipe, but was I mistaken. Simply delicious! Added the pecans as another reviwer did and drizzled ribbons of white glaze as a finishing touch. Bravo!
I made these for a BBQ and they were gobbled up quickly by kids and adults and they all said how delicious they were. Thank you for a great easy recipe!
I made this recipe twice this past week and they were gone in no time - Everyone loves them! I took other's advice and substituted butter for shortening and used brown sugar instead of white. I also used frozen triple berries instead of blueberries, because that's what I had on hand. After reading other's reviews, I patted 3/4 of the dough onto the bottom of the pan and then mixed in a little more butter and sugar with the remaining dough and used that on the top - turned out perfect. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Just made this and it tastes pretty good. I substituted butter for the shortening and I only had frozen blueberries. I added a bit more cinnamon because our family loves cinnamon. I will make it again.
Terrible! Bland, and dry.
So I was worried about how they'd turn out because the shortening and dry ingredients didn't "crumb" together too well. And then it took a total of about 55-60min for it to brown on top decently. However, I just cut into it and holy , is that yummy! I did half white and brown sugar for the crust, then about 4 cups of frozen blueberries (only changes made). Wonderful!!!!! The BF will love it! Will definitely be trying with other berries and will try with butter next time rather than shortening. Thanks!!!
My revisions are as follows: half AP flour and half WW; 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar; 1 tsp cinnamon; butter instead of shortening; frozen blueberries instead of fresh. I have another similar recipe and everyone advised to defrosting and draining the berries as they become EXTREMELY juicy - as was the case with this. Even after refrigerating they're mushy. And not sweet enough... There are too many other fantastic desserts to eat, so I probably wouldn't make this again.
These were tasty! I used butter rather than shortening, plus I added nutmeg (just because I love it!) with the cinnamon. Refrigerate after they cool a bit, to help them to stick together & cut easily. Lovely treat! Thanks!
This recipe is a hit. I needed to use some leftover blueberries. Tastes like blueberry crumb pie.
This is a cake that the whole family enjoyed. It is delicious.
I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and replaced the 1 c. of shortening with 1 c. of butter. I served these at a party and they were a hit. UPDATE: I made these again using 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1/2 c. white. I also replaced 1 c. of the all purpose flour with 1 c. whole wheat flour. I will make with these changes from now on. Also, I've made these both with fresh and frozen blueberries, and they've turned out great both ways.
I followed directions exactly...rather flavorless and crumb topping never did set well. Hate to give it one star but...
This recipie is o.k. I didnt really like the crust/topping because it had a shortening flavor to it. I wonder how well it would work with butter, because I think it would dramatically improve the flavor.
Great, easy dessert! Brought these to a family dinner and they were devoured. My dad asked for a double batch for his birthday! I followed the suggestions of some others - added 1 tsp of vanilla to the beaten egg, used butter instead of shortening, used half white sugar and half light brown, and I cooked the bottom crust for about 5 minutes to get it lightly browned. I used frozen blueberries and cooked them for 55 mins. Delicious!
These are great! Not overly sweet and would be great for a summer picnic or cookout! I did use unsalted butter instead of shortening and added more cinnamon to the dough. Next time I think I will try this with cherries mixed in the blueberries, Yum!
Subbed butter for shortening and they were delicious! I have also made these with strawberries and a little extra cornstarch too. Fantastic either way.
This recipe was too dry for me. I think I would have prefered a bar with oats. It just wasn't what I thought it would be.
I made this yesterday because I was jonesin for something blueberry! I cut the recipe in half but otherwise followed the recipe as written. I agree with other reviewers that the taste is not overly sweet. I liked how these came out, but I think I would make a couple changes for next time. I think I will add brown sugar and some vanilla/almond extract in with the dough. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This Is A Delicious Dessert! I did use strawberrys instead of blueberrys because my local grocery store had them on sale so I needed to use them up before they went bad!so glad I chose this recipe! I did use butter instead of shortening as well! my family really enjoyed these! thank you for sharing!!
This is my "GO TO" summer dessert in blueberry season! I have made it 6 times in the last 3 weeks and it goes over so well. I usually do the 1/2 cup white and the 1/2 cup LIGHT brown sugar (not dark, it does make a difference) and don't skip the cinnamon. I usually cook 40 minutes only, just until it is slightly browned on top. Great warm, cooled, dessert or breakfast!
Love these! Added real maple syrup (2 Tbs) to the sugar for the dough. I also used butter instead of shortening, frozen berries and 100% white whole wheat flour. Delicious! Next I'll try mixed berries and brown sugar.
Love it...kids love it...adults love it...use all kinds of berries..mix it up...fresh...frozen...thank you!
these were very good and didn't last long
I used 1 cup blueberries, 1 cup raspberries and 1 cup strawberries, and i used 6 teaspoons of flour in place of the cornstarch because i didnt have any. you need to make these bars, they are ridiculously good. my brother ate like half the pan in a couple minutes, pretty much moaning the whole time. actually, like everyone moaned. i moaned. these will make you moan.
Nice dessert bars! I definitely would recommend using butter- flavored shortening (or butter) and sticking to all- purpose flour because you can really taste the difference. It would be fun to try out different types of berries. Great, flexible dessert!
I have made this recipe many times and the neighbors have even asked me to make it for them however most of the time i dbl the blueberries and make it into a dish to top with whip crm or ice crm both ways are very popular
Delicious! Made these for my daughters' AWANA celebration and they were a huge hit! I have already decided to make four more batches this week: three for neighbors & one for mu husband to take to work!
These were fabulous! I added some oats and replaced some of the white sugar for brown sugar. Yummy!
tastes great and easy to make. I used frozen blueberries and it turned out great.
Great recipe exactly as written.
Very easy to make and they tasted pretty good... i followed other reviewers advice and used half brown sugar in the crust and crumbles... turned out delicious
I liked these bars. I did what the reviewers mentioned - used 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar. I put about 1 tsp of Cinnamon & added vanilla. Very easy - I prebaked the crust for 5 minutes before putting in blueberries! Might not do that again. Even my husband who doesn't love blueberries (to put it nicely) liked the bars!
I made these for a potluck but I was distracted and forgot to add the baking powder. I quickly mixed up a batch of baked beans to take instead but when these bars came out of the oven I decided to try a little before I threw them out. It was wonderful. A little flat but still wonderful. I ended up taking both the crumb bars and the beans. Everyone loved the bars. I told them imagine how good they could have been if I had remembered all the ingredients. Ha Ha.
These were actually pretty good. I used frozen blueberries, and just baked it for an additional 10 minutes. They came out just fine. I also used butter and sprinkled the bars with cinnamon and sugar. They held together well and were easy to cut and serve.
These are THE best blueberry bars I have made. Made them for a get together with some family and everyone loved them. I used butter as others suggested and replaced the cornstarch with tapioca.
Excellent bars for a picnic. Not too sweet so if you are a sugar fanatic, you probably won't like it. I used all butter and even cheated by cutting 2 tablespoons out to lower the calories a bit. I also used 2 pints blueberries, 1 tsp. of vanilla, and some fresh lemon juice in the blueberry mixture. For the flour mix, I used 1-1/2 cups all purpose white and 1-1/2 cups white whole wheat for added nutrition. 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar was just right for flavor. These are even better the next day so in the future, I'll make these a day ahead. You could easily add more blueberries to make this extra fruity and delicious.
These were pretty good. They were easy and looked really good but were very sweet, which seemed to overpower the natural flavor of the blueberries. The bars were also a little bland. Next time I will decrease the sugar, increase the cinnamon, and add some nutmeg and vanilla.
So delicious! Just like vegan blueberry pie.
This is a simple and fast desert to make. I used frozen blueberries without thawing them and it worked great. A little sweet so one could cut back on the sugar if they wanted to. I added some oats to the topping to give it a little more texture. I also used more cinnamon than a pinch. I am thinking nutmeg would be better. Next time I am adding lemon zest to the blueberries and pecans to the topping. That should improve it.
don't sub anything except butter for the shortning! i ran out of both and used oil and it was still really good - but definitely would have been better otherwise. next time i'm giong to use some brown sugar, as has been recommended, and stick to the recipe and i'm sure it will be phenominal! Oh, my favorite was that it wasn't super sweet - really fresh!
These are always a big hit! A must try!
