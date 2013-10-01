Blueberry Crumb Bars

With a plethera of store fresh blueberries, and company coming, I was going to bake a pie-but really felt too lazy so I tried these and WOW they are really very good!! I agree they are kind of like a crumb pie (especially having tasted it while it was still warm 'cause hubby and I couldn't bear to wait til dinner time)! Anyway, I beat the egg a little before adding it to the dough then worked the cut up two sticks of margarine (I think real butter would make these OUTSTANDINGLY rich and yummy), and egg in with my clean fingers until it was fairly crumbly-works better for me. I also added one more Tb. of cornstarch just because it has been my experience that most berry recipes never set up as much as I like. Be sure to lightly oil your pan. I also baked them at a slightly lower tempurature (my oven is weird), and added just a dash of cinnamon as well as a tiny dash of nutmeg to the crumb mixture. We're going to serve big squares of this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side kind of like pie or cobbler because as others have said they are kind of crumbly. Thanks for a wonderfully good and simple recipe!