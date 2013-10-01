Blueberry Crumb Bars

Cheap and easy to make. Kids love them. Any berry can be used.

Recipe by A Beavers

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup sugar, 3 cups flour, and baking powder. Mix in salt and cinnamon, if desired. Use a fork or pastry cutter to blend in the shortening and egg. Dough will be crumbly. Pat half of dough into the prepared pan.

  • In another bowl, stir together the sugar and cornstarch. Gently mix in the blueberries. Sprinkle the blueberry mixture evenly over the crust. Crumble remaining dough over the berry layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until top is slightly brown. Cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 76.9mg. Full Nutrition
