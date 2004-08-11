Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Bars
A heavenly, rich dessert. They take some time, but they're well worth the wait.
I would have to say these are my most popular request from friends and family. Make sure you use an 11x7 pan and I use a metal frosting spatula that has an indent to spread the cream cheese and it comes out perfect. I do have to bake about 10-15 minutes extra. Make sure you bring to room temp when serving to get the best flavor. Waiting a day will also allow the flavors to mingle.Read More
These were very easy to make, but not so spectacular. Very dry tasting, and the cream cheese flavor came through as just a hint of sourness instead of a rich cream cheese. I will stick with making a cheese cake next time.Read More
Well, I think that the author is wrong on both counts. They didn't take THAT long, but neither were they THAT good. Of course they were tasty, but I expected something "heavenly", and this was a merely mortal taste sensation. Good to try once, though.
These were great! I really liked the chocolate bottom, and the cream cheese filling was wonderful. I found the filling a bit tricky to spread, but the rest of it was easy.
These were absolutley fantastic. I just stirred the peanut butter chips in with cream cheese mixture. Delicious!
To serve = Microwave 30 seconds and serve with ice cream, it was bangin! I changed the recipe alittle, added a dash of soy milk (you can use regular milk) to the crust and cream cheese filling. I really like baking with soy milk because it fluffs up, and it made the cream cheese easier to spread. Also I used rum and Creme De Cocoa for both the filling and glaze I just can't get enough chocolate so I also used peanut butter chocolate swirl chips instead of the reg peanut butter ones.
Great and Easy recipe!!! My whole family loved them!! Thanks...
Too weird. Felt funny, smelled funny....maybe i did something wrong!
Excellent & people LOVE them. They are very rich, so cut into small bars and chill for several hours. The most difficult part is cuttinig through the thick cookie crust. A couple of variations I've tried: 1. sub butterscotch chips for peanut butter chips 2. (I didn't read correctly and this was an accident but worked well). Crust: cut flower, sugar & butter together with pastry cutter. Mix in chocolate chips.
These bars were just okay. Maybe because I did something wrong, but they weren't melt in your mouth good. I even made them twice to see if I did something wrong. As far as I can tell, I followed the directions to a 'T'. It was also hard to spread the cream cheese filling on top of the peanut butter chips.
Very rich, very yummy. Melt in your mouth goodness.
I used an 8" round pan, and baked for 40 minutes. We have also made it with white chocolate chips, instead of peanut butter, and hubby loved it both ways. It's a great treat for my kids too, they prefer the white chocolate version.
I didn't add the rum and I put these into 12 jumbo muffin cups. I used some of the crust mixture on the top and drizzled the chocolate over top without rum also.