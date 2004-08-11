Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Cheese Bars

A heavenly, rich dessert. They take some time, but they're well worth the wait.

By Justin Robinson

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: Combine 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 3/4 cup melted chocolate chips in large bowl. Mix well. Press into bottom of ungreased 11 x 7 inch pan. Top with 2 cups peanut butter chips

  • To Make Filling: Beat 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup butter and 8 oz. cream cheese in large bowl until smooth. Add 1 cup unbleached flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1 tablespoon rum. Blend well. Spread over peanut butter chips.

  • Bake until edges are light brown and set, 35-40 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes.

  • To Make Glaze: Melt 1/4 cup chocolate chips with1 tablespoon rum and 1 teaspoon water in small saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly until smooth. Drizzle over filling while warm. Refrigerate 1 hour and cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 213.3mg. Full Nutrition
